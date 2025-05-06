A photo of Carlita in 2021 before undergoing immense trauma and stress of the past four years.

The gauge of humanity both personal and social, is reflected in the way we treat animals.

Our core humanity depends upon animals and our kinship with them.

In fact, our humanity ceases to exist when we mistreat animals.

This makes of animal rescuers, human rescuers, no less. People who extend their love to our animal brethren and keep us humans linked back the source of our own existence

As Loren Eiseley, the great American essayist, naturalist and paleontologist once put it:

“Every time we walk along a beach some ancient urge disturbs us so that we find ourselves shedding shoes and garments or scavenging among seaweed and whitened timbers like the homesick refugees of a long war. One does not meet oneself until one catches the reflection from an eye other than human.”

We have living with us two male cats rescued from the streets of a Greek town. One has FIV and only one eye due to infection, the other is blind in one eye whilst retaining sight in the other. What shines forth from their collective two eyes is the power of life itself: gentle, playful, loyal, mysterious and wise.

So I am writing this brief and urgent post in support of Carlita Shaw whose substack I have long recommended to my readers. Carlita is many things, a compassionate animal rescuer, prolific author, ecological activist, and battler for truth who has undergone severe hardship, including the murder of her husband following kidnap and torture, malicious de-platforming, targeting, theft and abuse, all of which have left her stranded in a very difficult and stressful situation. Carlita is currently trying to transport five of her rescue animals from Mexico back to Europe, and needs to quickly to raise funds to make this possible. The fundraising goal is set for $5,000, and at this point just half of that has been reached. If anyone has any desire or possibility to contribute any amount, no matter how small, the goal could be quickly reached for Carlita to arrange the transport. If you are unable to contribute, perhaps you can share the links to others who may be able to.

Thank you!!

Here is a link to Carlita’s petfundr page:

https://petfundr.com/f2GXH9?ref=ab_fClYQ3_ab_8D8rhrVJJfw8D8rhrVJJfw&utm_campaign=donation-thankyou&utm_medium=email&utm_source=05-2025

Here is a link to Carlita Shaw’s Substack.

No good deed for others ever goes forgotten. We each keep the precious world afloat and prevent its sinking into dystopia and depravity so long as we sustain our common humanity.