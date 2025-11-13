Apple Turnovers

Two recent events involve apple turnovers.

Mamdani’s victory in the NYC mayoral race on 11/04.

Apple’s rollout of its new Digital ID on 11/12.

Are these events connected?

Let’s start with this:

Apple Inc:

Apple is the largest US company by market cap at $4.1 trillion.

There are 150.7 million iPhone users in America alone.

There are 1.561 billion iPhone users worldwide.

The Big Apple:

Since 1790 (when the first national census was conducted) NYC has consistently ranked the most populous city in the US. As of today, the population of NYC stands at approximately 8.8 million.

NYC now has a Twelver Shia Muslim as its mayor. Shia Islam is not exactly pro-America. It demands America’s destruction and wholesale conquest of the West. Mamdani is also openly Marxist. As befits the two ideologies he holds to, Mamdani - along with leftist “liberals” who dominate both academia and the DNC - is deeply committed to seeing America replaced by something wholly different. Let’s, for want of a better word, call it hell. To us anyway, people who love life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And who respect women, protect children, and love animals as brethren and fellow travellers on the journey of life, and not as dirty things to be abused, humiliated or destroyed. An oathkeeper must decide whether one’s oath is to life or to death.

The Garden of Eden

Now consider this. In the Book of Genesis, when humans started taking big bites out of an apple, bad things happened later on.

Does the biblical story apply to Apple’s Digital ID and Marxist-Islamist infiltration of NYC?

These are important questions to ask. The only way out of a big mess is through clear vision. The same goes for all our sense perception. We must sharpen our receptors and filter out the noise: the frog in the boiling pot fails to realize where he is until physically unable to jump out.

The Role of the Phone

Contemporary human activity has become almost unthinkable without smartphones. The electronic control grid begins with cell phones. Smartphone technology is now mandatory infrastucture for most transactions, whether public or private, business or personal.

In the United States, where we are seeing a preciptous decline in the value of commercial real estate, many commercial buildings across the country are only partly occupied. Yet occupancy of virtual real estate - the network of phones - is on the ascendant: more data bits fly through each second in increasingly dense swarms. Corporate buybacks and circular Federal Reserve-Treasury debt issuance-repurchase stategies fatally degrade the dollar (the world’s reserve currency) and lead to inevitable collapse of the existing financial order. The snake is eating its own tail.

Meanwhile, everyone is increasingly addicted to their phone. Take it away from them and they panic! The phone is a pacifier and a magic wand: a mode of entrancement. That little blue screen with its watchful eye has your back. It won’t abandon you. Never let it out of your hand!

So it is not hard at all for Big Telecom to market 5G (deadly battleground military technology) as a simple consumer upgrade in speed and convenience. Apple’s new digital ID is sold on this premise: it allows for effortless passage through transport hubs. It streamlines and supports security. But be sure of this: it also consolidates your private data, passing it on to TSA, and then inevitably selling it on to the highest bidder(s). By opting for Apple’s digital ID, you offer yourself up as company collateral. And of course, any digital ID can be hacked. Which means stolen and modified, then used for purposes of which you have no inkling.

How many iPhones are there in NYC? An estimated 66% of New Yorkers have a smartphone. If just half of those phones are iPhones, that means approx. 3.5 million users inside the 5 boroughs. That’s a lot of traffic: information, misinformation, disinformation live streaming second by second. Let’s not even mention cointel.

Now consider what happened in the Big Apple with the recent mayoral election. An individual with no track record - a nepo baby - from a wealthy Indian-Ugandan background with strong communist leanings and daddy’s tenure track at Columbia University (NYC’s major hub of foreign-funded Marxist-Islamist influence) has been elected to run America’s largest and most complex city. Its financial center: the hub of its wheel. Yes, New York is all about wheeling and dealing. But what happens when the gears grind to a halt? Will that make things better?

No, it will issue societal breakdown and further moral collapse. Who will be waiting to take over? The usual traitors, I mean suspects. The big players with no loyalty to anyone at all except themselves. The termites they employ to eat away at the fundamentals of our civilization will enjoy their crumbs and flecks of blood.

How did Mamdani get in? By promising free stuff. And by appealing to votes from disaffected well-to-do liberal white females unhappy with their lives. There were voters looking for free handouts and there were female upward movers who got spat out and now feel (understandably) they got gypped by the patriarchy. In other words, people with an axe to grind, destroyers, not builders. And then there were those undocumented immigrants who got to vote in under-counter operations. Who was running this? The guys looking to take down America. Let’s just take down American capitalism. Let’s reduce it to rubble. That’ll teach the bastards. The haunting image of 9/11 hovers in the mind. It’s always the innocent who suffer most.

If a DEW took down the World Trade Center who or what was directing that energy weapon? Obviously, the ones who will benefit from destroying the staus quo to construct the new totalitarianism. Winner takes all. If they succeed, nobody will have any right to anything except as a cog in the wheel, or rather, a node in the matrix.

Con Me to Show Me you Love Me

Everyone loves a nepo baby. Until they don’t. Just look at Trump and the wild emotions he generates, for or against. Of course, like Obama’s “Hope and Change”, Mamdani’s purpose is not to fulfill campaign promises but to renege on them. It is to create mayhem and societal chaos, and then to pass the buck. The blame will be directed elsewhere for failures to come. It’s in the script. The ultimate blame game is directed at America herself, all she stands for, all the hard work, self sacrifice and inspiration put in by previous generations. Just take it all down. It deserves to die. This is the islamofacsist-marxist rhetoric spewed out by the tenure track professors and university boards. Higher education has been reduced to dumbing down of natural intelligence plus weaponization of the unformed, immature mind. Stupidity and conformity are rewarded. Thinking for oneself is punished, often brutally. Young people have been seduced into selling out what their parents and forefathers (for all their faults) fought for. The previous generations, the past as a whole, and the meaning we derive from it, are thrown on the trash heap. It’s a way for the unformed and fightened person to claim relevance. Just find something to hate and you will escape from the discomfiture of irrelevance and internal emptiness.

That is what universities are for: to generate meaninglessness and to stoke hatred.

No, buying into a brutalist ideology will never solve the inherent evils of materialism. Only self-sacrifice, study, and dedication to true personal development can accomplish that higher goal.

And that’s where Digital ID is so very dangerous. It isn’t here to make our lives better. It is here to stamp out the sacredness of free choice and to encage the individual within a virtual panoptikon.

This should be obvious by now: the CCP social credit system, the Moslem Brotherhood, the Western elites and the tech bros all have shared interests so they strike up alliances. There is more than one worm to be found inside the apple.

Once you have bought in, or sold out, reality bites.

And from there, it is a very hard road back.

The Double-Headed Snake

Mamdani is clearly a double headed snake. One head is Marxist, the other radical Islamist.

But the story goes much deeper.

In a post I made back in May 2024 called “How We Win” I wrote about the history of Big Pharma in the US, about Rockefeller medicine and the head of the snake. I wrote about the power of the mongoose to kill a cobra. This symbolizes our inner power when we abide in truth. Strength comes from knowing what values we hold and being able to act from there. We should remember that our hidden source lies in the spiritual realm not the material realm. Rudolf Steiner was the clairvoyant teacher who foresaw in detail one hundred years ago what we are experiencing today: an age of robotization, totalitarianism and brutal de-humanization ushered in by mandatory “vaccines”. Men and women losing not only their bodily rights but even their immortal souls. Unless, that is, we hold to three fundamental forces Steiner called:

imagination

inspiration

intuition

These deep aquifers of soul strength are powerful enough to defeat materialism and dystopia. The reason itself is a very simple one. The power they transmit from has a far higher vibration than the power sources used by transhumanists and islamofascists.

I will in later posts introduce more details as to what Steiner meant by these words.

He did not mean we should not powerfully engage at the physical level. Kinetic warfare becomes unavoidable once a tipping point has been reached. He meant that in order to emerge as victors, invisible powers must be accessed. These powers must be directed by our minds from their creative origin in the spiritual realm.

Otherwise, spinelessness, internal confusion, synthetic empathy, loss of identity, self-doubt, addiction and alienation set us up to be conquered by those who feel sure they have the winds of destiny at their backs.