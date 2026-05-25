Lithium fields

Your mind is the final frontier of who you are.

All frontiers can be penetrated.

Adversaries look for openings.

Frontiers need defending.

Your mind defines who you are and what you become both in this world and the next.

Unlike your body your mind survives physical death.

In what form, however, is up to choices you make.

After you die your physical brain is no longer relevant.

However, whilst you live, your brain remains critical.

How the period between your death and rebirth plays out will be determined by conscious choices you make during your current lifespan. Nothing is of greater importance to your existence as a soul.

To be successful in this your brain must be maintained in good working order. And today that presents us with significant challenges. Post Covid, the human brain has not been well. According to scans across diverse populations, cerebral atrophy is commonplace. Logical discourse is out the window. Cognitive processing is clearly in dire straits. Most people obediently follow assumptions they cannot justify through reasoned argument and react with bad temper to views which contradict their own. Mental wiring is off. So the main topic we will be focusing on here is what can we do to protect our brain?

The answer to that includes the necessity of the following:

healthy interpersonal relationships

a sense of purpose and meaning

good exercise

natural diet

specific trace minerals

The most important of the latter are iodine and lithium. I will be concentrating on lithium since iodine is generally better understood and less people are critically deficient in it. Insufficient lithium predisposes us towards dementia and Alzheimers. It also makes us vulnerable to societal programming through propaganda and brainwashing.

You could think of your brain as something similar to a solar powered battery. Light from the sun penetrates your cortex and lithium ions generate current. Current equates to thoughts, perception, understanding and feeling. Your brain is a capacitor. When rich in lithium it generates flow and stores energy. Another word for that is memory. Lack of lithium equals lack of brain power. Severe lack of lithium means depersonalization and aggravated dementia.

But first, let’s clarify a couple of things.

Your mind does not live inside your skull. It is located outside in fields. Fields are non-local phenomena related, ultimately, to quantum wave function at the cosmic level. Individual fields enwrap our bodies and overlap through interactions in society. Non-personal fields interconnect horizontally and vertically in potentials and reverberations. Fields are the source of frequencies. Some frequencies are in phase. This is resonance. Others fall out of phase into dissonance. Thus, both fields themselves and field relationships can be either in states of coherence or incoherence.

Energy, Flux, Emergence

So where does the appearance of solid form and continuity come from? From inherited habits of thought. Perception constitutes materialization. Things emerge from the flux of potentiality. This does not equate to the natural world being illusion or a simulation. It just emphasizes that the world is in part a projection. The world is real in itself and at the same time a moving image on a screen. What we see as “out there” is beamed from a projector under the skull.

Topology results from interaction between fields and perceptual dynamics which crystallize potential into form.

The world is not just what our brain takes in from outside. It is also what our brain projects from inside.

Accepted beliefs are patterns of perception. These patterns are equivalent to programs which, over time, became biologically compressed. Patterns get passed on through morphic fields, tradition, education and indoctrination. The compressed information forms gulley lines much like grooves in old vinyl records. Consensual perception is pre-modulated by grooves and projected outward as objective reality. Reality is controlled and its boundaries policed by the enforcers.

We can now understand how collective beliefs generate structures in spacetime. Perception is both biologically and culturally compressed. And the world is modulated by mindset.

The world as perceived by a spider is different from the world as seen by the unfortunate fly who falls into it. To the spider, it is a waiting game. The world beyond the web is irrelevant. The spider remains watchful for minute quivers alerting it to presence of prey and its exact location. What the fly sees is a shimmering mesh of brilliant color much like a kaleidoscope of rainbows. The fly is entranced. It does not see death lurking. Strangely its initial perception could in some ways be compared to visions reported by people following NDEs.

The most critical problem facing Western civilization today is our inability to indentify danger. And we are in grave danger. A broken brain is like a myopic eyeball. We need to be able to identify the location of the spider in the web.

Mind, Geometry, Beauty, and Order

Detail of Ideal City, Francesco di Giorgio, Siena c1490

The rational order seen in the Renaissance painting above depends upon Euclidean geometry and single point perspective. We see here a beautiful world, orderly, balanced, spacious, and luminous. A world imagined is a world already created at some level. Whatever can be imagined can be brought into being. Good, bad or indifferent. All is possible and all things derive from the whirls and eddies of conscious forces.

Space imagined in “The Ideal City” invokes Greek philosophy. Order in Greek philosophy is called Logos, also mentioned in the Bible and translated as “The Word”. Logos means overarching order, balance, coherence. Logos is cosmic coherence where everything is in phase and conflict cannot arise.

However, Euclidean space exists only in our minds. It does not exist as a given within a dynamic and evolving holographic universe operating on a hyper-dimensional manifold.

“Smoke Rings”. Image by Magarvey & McLatchy (1964) taken from “An Album of Fluid Motion” by Milton van Dyke.

What we experience as “the world” results from quantum entanglements on the manifold.

There are vibrations on the manifold.

Solidity and classical space emerge from these sonorous emanations like echoes from a cave.

Just as in Plato’s Cave, distorted versions of reality can be manipulated by the puppeteers.

In a holographic universe, there is a projection of reference beams sent from the central nervous system. Neurally derived reference beams fuse with mathematical potential in quantum wave function held in superposition. What we “pull” out of this with our brain is a kind of tuning calibrated on accepted patterns of belief. These patterns are the gears of collective consciousness. Society patrols the borders of this “objectivity” and uses religious or scientific authority to keep rebellious ideas in check. Yet reality and convention are not synonymous. Sometimes they quarrel so much a divorce is necessary.

All this has now reached a critical juncture. The system no longer holds. Humanity has, cognitively speaking, reached a breaking point.

A breaking point is also a bifurcation point. A crossroads. Which way will you turn?

Which path will you take?

Freedom can only be reclaimed by acknowledging the heavy burden of free will: we project reference beams which give rise to future realities. What we collectively bring into being originates in our individual minds.

Your mind is not something to contract out to a third party.

It is a duty to observe.

Don’t let them persuade you otherwise.

The life of your soul hangs in the balance.

Don’t underestimate the accuracy of the scales.

The Weighing of the Heart ceremony. The heart of the deceased gets weighed in the presence of the goddess Maat. Maat is double. One part of her tends to the living, the other to the dead.

The Hippocampus

Back now to the brain and in particular the hippocampus. The hippocampus plays a critical role in memory and cognitive processing. Since Covid, the hippocampus and adjacent areas of the limbic system have atrophied leading to confusion, antisocial behavior, despair and loss of personal sovereignty.

A poorly functioning brain serves no one except of course those with vested interest in running things remotely: the programmers aka the puppeteers. Brain fog allows them to cross the final frontier of your mind just as spike protein and WiFi cross the blood brain barrier from within.

To preserve the hippocampus requires ingestion of lithium in the form of lithium orotate. Required dosage is minimal at 1mg. Some people benefit from higher doses. Many people report optimal effects between 4-8mg, some up to 10 mg daily depending on individual needs. It should be mentioned that these doses are minute compared to lithium dosing for mood stabilization for psychiatric purpose. They are perfectly safe. Along with lithium orotate, a person should take algae oil and adequate vitamin D3. Algae oil is an optimal source for omega 3, which is a nutritional fat any healthy brain requires. D3 is generally taken around 5,000IU daily, depending on location, time of year, sun exposure, and individual health status. D3 is fat soluble so it should be taken together with some fat containing food.

Lithium is found in various grains and some vegetables. It is also present in some drinking water. The latter is very healthy, as is bathing in lithium rich pools. As I have said, individual dietary lithium intake depends on your geographical location, age, health status, and the type of foods you consume. In humans, low lithium intake is correlated with increased rates of suicides, homicides, other types of crime and drug use. Lithium plays an especially important role during early fetal development.

Lithium protects the brain.

Lithium has been discovered to prevent neurogenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimers.

These have skyrocketed over the past several years. Neurodegeneration is a core aspect of what is called “Long Covid”.

Interestingly, the EU has banned doctors and nutritionists from prescribing lithium to their patients. This is highly egregious since evidence shows lithium orotate can limit or even remediate against brain damage from mRNA jabs.

What this all means in simple terms is that lithium protects brain cells from premature death. It polishes essential pathways which ensure survival.

Beyond this, lithium has agency over human behavior in society. Lack of lithium correlates strongly with incidence of crime. Data published in 1990 showed that counties in Texas with little to no lithium in their drinking water had significantly higher incidences of violent crime than counties with water lithium levels ranging from 70-170 mcg/L.

Let’s zoom in now on the hippocampus. The hippocampus stores memory and it functions as your integrated data retrieval system. You rely on your hippocampus for access to memory data allowing you to maintain a steady state of “I am”.

You can visualize the hippocampus schematically as an array of cylinders storing information relating to your past. The more easily you can access this information, the greater your sense of personal autonomy, and the clearer your thinking process.

But if the cells in this system die prematurely, as has been witnessed with exposure to Covid (which in reality usually means the vaccine), the system fails. The cylinders rot at the bottom. The information relating to “I am” inside the cylinders hollows out. It is like a set of leaking tubes which constantly needs refilling.

This is very dangerous since along with the authentic information stored corresponding to a person’s life story and the sense of self predicated upon it, new information streams in from outside. The constant feed of new information derives from synthetic sources in social media. This fake data “tops up” the leaking cylinders. Sooner or later, much of the original data in the hippocampus will have been scrambled or overwritten. When accessing it, a person gets confused, believing information they have consumed from outside corresponds to who they really are inside.

We can see here how a type of brain washing (an acid bath) has been occurring subsequent to jabs, boosters, and shedding. Such populations are easy to reprogram by the puppeteers. No doubt for this reason the EU has seen fit to prevent access to lithium for European citizens while they import millions of illegal immigrants with hostile intent to trash our cities, rape our children, humiliate the citzenry and lay waste to the indigenous culture.

The West is in big trouble.

A foreign conquest looms.

Our lands have been invaded.

Our bodies have been poisoned.

Our brains have been attacked.

Our governments are treacherous, enemies of the people.

In Europe, they don’t want you to have access to lithium to protect your brain

Never before has this been clearer:

Lithium orotate is an essential trace mineral.

And never before has lithium been as essential as it is today.