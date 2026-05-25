Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

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ZoeL's avatar
ZoeL
2d

Thank you for this information! As the Information Age has us deep in research of many subjects, my brain is overloaded!!! I am struggling with brain fog and just too much computer time! Where does one order the lithium rotate and algae oil and good vitamin D3. I live near hot springs in Buena Vista, CO and love to soak in those minerals! Thank you so much!!!

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doug
3d

I read over again. Another great and beneficial article. I will share with others. btw, should you ever want to use some of my art in an article ? please do and let me know . dougauld.com

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