In the last century someone had a dream: to create radio-controlled humans. This idea excited some very influential people: “Let’s robotize humans and control them so well they won’t even realize it’s happening. For that we’ll need to install a new operating system.” For this purpose the Covid plandemic was commissioned. It enabled an “emergency” during which synthetic neural interfaces could be installed through enforced mass innoculation. Starting in lockdown, infrastructure for the 5G surveillance grid was laid down, mostly at night. Cables were strung from pole to pole in rural areas. Lidar was added to the electrical grid so unaware citizens could be 3-D mapped in real time as they moved from their bedrooms to their bathrooms. Privacy was toast, burned on a sacrificial fire to the gods of Telecom. The grid had been designed to cover the whole earth. It had also been designed to penetrate into every cell of the human body

Quite possibly, this dream of radio-controlled humans had been actualized before in the distant past. Perhaps alien species are now collaborating with deep state operatives with a common goal of restoring that dream by means of new technology. Or maybe this technology is simply human and the whole alien backdrop is nothing but smoke and mirrors. Disclosure (which never occurs) is another psyops preparing us for mass hallucination with celestial holograms, in the project known as Blue Beam. Funding is via embezzlement, money laundering and criminal extortion (money stolen from us and used to build the digital prison).

It might be suggested that what we are experiencing is in truth a collective spritual catastrophe. A crisis rooted in humanity following the wrong path, in worshipping idols (convenience and technology) and in forgetfulness of God.

The word Apocalypse also means Revelation.

Disaster and revelation are not mutually exclusive.

Some people, such as the Iranian-American philosopher Jason Reza Jorjani, have proposed the digital prison project originates from a breakaway civilization (Aufbruch Kultur) which developed out of Nazi science and is now based in Antactica. The entire globalist operation is the establishment of the 4th Reich hidden under a different name. These various interpretations are all plausible and have individual merit. But what concerns us here in this post is the search for antidotes at the physical level. We are bombarded with a diffuse mesh of integrated toxins from smart dust to smart meters. What can people do to strip clean their system, however simple the steps taken?

Covid Vaccine Vial and Blood Analysis

Back in 2022, “vaccine” vial analysis performed in Argentina by Dr. Martin Monteverde revealed an absence of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, or phosphorus in some of the sample vials (Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik). These elements are needed for the composition of nucleic acids, which are the basic building blocks of mRNA. Thus, whoever designed the “vaccines” had something else in mind beyond forcing human cells to manufacture spike protein and altering native gene expression. What was this other goal? It was technology at nanoscale tunable to light, radio waves and broadband frequencies.

Dr. Monteverde’s research was pursued in greater depth, most notably by Mik Anderson and by Dr. Pablo Campra in Madrid. Many independent investigators across the world have since corroborated their findings.

Both vial content and blood viewed under darkfield and lightfield show evidence of microbubbles and carbon nanotubes. We can also observe what look like tiny routers, transistors and entire micro-circuits. Beyond the structures themselves, blinking lights have been seen. These blinking lights are motile, just like bacteria with flagellae or microscopic parasites swimming through blood plasma. The moving, blinking dots exhibit some kind of primary intelligence and photonic energy emission. They can therefore be assumed to be quantum dots, which operate not just on chemical laws but on quantum electrodynamics. In brief, this is the conversion of electrical energy into light and vice versa.

Around the surfaces of graphenated microstructures we also find plasmonic attenae. Plasmons are collective oscillations of surface electrons which function as semiconductors:

Quantum dots and plasmonic antennae found in vaccines are, in essence, functional components of a developing software system engineered to route AI commands through human biology and psychology.

Graphene Plasmonic Fractal Metamaterials for Broadband Photodetectors.

Technology itself is not the problem.

The problem arises from the mindset of whoever is in charge of implementing that technology to their own advantage and to the grave detriment of others.

Suppose miniature processors can be networked throughout the body and manipulated from an external source. Radio controlled humans, anybody?

Outside and Inside form a Binary Pair

What we are witnessing around us is the construction of fortified 5G towers, smart meters, HAARP satellites, and so on. Whilst under the skin, a synthetic network grows. The interior network relays information in accordance with externally derived signals and stimuli. It is a full-spectrum system geared towards destruction of human autonomy and replacement by agentic AI, robotics and the hive mind.

So how do we combat this? How to degrade the nanotech and self-assembled graphenated microcircuits inside the body?

In my post “How to Destroy Graphene Oxide”, I introduced a very straightforward way to degrade graphene polymers by means of horseradish root enzyme HRP (horseradish peroxidase). In this post we consider how to disable the AI software components known as quantum dots. The method (oxidation) is the same. But here it is fortified by the additional focus of mental concentration.

Consider at this point: where does your mind originate?

Not from your brain. Yes, the brain uses electrical circuitry. But the mind is not reducible to mere neural loops under the skull. The mind originates in an infinite expanse of light. And light, where does it comes from?

Light comes from what some traditions call the Mind of God. Others use another word or phrase. The phrase itself is not important. What is important is the core understanding, and the experience of this understanding actively spreading inside your own body. It must be a felt experience, not an intellectual concept.

The activated light of the mind is your ultimate tool, your ultimate weapon to destroy falsehood and help break down the walls of prison planet.

At the physiological level the mind is somatically experienced. Our body is inhabited by a clear sense of selfhood. This sense of self is a resonant field experienced as energy extending from head to toe. It is reliant on voltage, current and vibration. This requires synchronization of the sensory motor cortex with proprioceptive awareness (which tells you exactly where your body begins and ends, and where your various anatomical parts occupy surrounding space as well as under the skin). When these factors are integrated, resilience and innate immunity are upregulated. We are strong. We are not victims. We fight for what is right and for what is true. We stand our ground in the face of adversity. We are formidable. We are not pushovers. Most importantly, we stay plugged into the true light of existence. We refuse the false flickers of deception.

What are quantum dots?

Graphenated nanoparticles exhibiting plasmonic surface resonance are essential building blocks of the interior Matrix. The latter is the reception-and-relay portion of the globalist dream of prison planet and radio-controlled humans.

Quantum dots are very small (< 20nm). They are used in LEDs, monitors, medical imaging devices, biosensors, logic gates in quantum computers, lasers, photovoltaic batteries, and in chemical reactions to engender photocatalysis.

In bio-imaging applications, quantum dots allow for precise, real-time tracking of biomolecules and proteins inside the body. Everything inside becomes visible, trackable, traceable. For this reason, luciferase was put in the Covid jabs. It was always about synthetic bioluminescence.

Quantum Confinement

Quantum dots exhibit quantum confinement. What is that? It basically means their electrons cannot extend off base to mingle freely with other sets of electrons. When a particle exhibits quantum confinement, its electrons are locked in. This makes it a semiconductor. As a semi-conductor it can be used to relay electromagnetic information. And this data stream traveling through the semi conductor can originate from within the body or from an outside source (such as a cell phone or satellite). The semiconductor transports data inside the fluid biology of a person’s body. It can be used therefore to extract data about you that is exported to a giant server for storage. And it can be used to import data into your cells to modify their behavior. In your central nervous system, this can change how you think and how you feel, and even who you are.

Quantum dots emit different colors of light depending upon their size. The smaller the dot, the less latitude for movement of its electrons. This makes photons emitted by the dot during energy exchange a certain specific color. Color, remember, is just a frequency of light. All light is information.

Thus, frequencies are the alphabet of all information streams.

And information, as code, goes in two basic directions: it can be read or it can be written.

Sizing of the dot’s diameter allows for the frequency (color) of the photonic emission to be pre-regulated during dot design and processing.

What happens when blinking lights move inside a biological environment shining a specific frequency on cell membranes? How will those delicate membranes accustomed to darkness react to artificial pulses of light? What about metamaterials in the body from jabs, shedding or chemtrails? They will respond because they have been designed to. They will assemble, they will draw energy from native cells, they will catalyze enzyme reactions. And so on. It is small wonder so many people feel out of sorts, energy deprived or sickened. Or that people’s personalities have undergone bizarre changes. Many seem to have brains which have gone soft and hearts which have grown hard. And, basically, no-one seems to be able to get along any more.

HAARP Influence on Quantum Dots and Plasmonic Resonance

HAARP transmits extremely powerful high frequency waves into the ionosphere (about 100 km up from sea level.) This can be done from ground based stations or from satellites.

What happens when the high frequency waves interact with plasma in the ionosphere? Well, the bombardment induces production of artificial currents of VLFs (very low frequency waves < 12 kHz) and ELFs (extremely low fequency waves <1200 Hz). ELFs and VLFs can affect human biology by creating electrical fields and currents in tissues. This can manifest as neurological symptoms such as tingling, prickling, and motor cortex hyperstimulation giving rise to muscle spasms.

Humans are in effect involuntary antennas for ELFs and VLFs. This is especially true of children. Our short height relative to the wavelength of VLFs means that the waves penetrate easily through our skin to affect deeper tissues.

Of course, by this ratio, small children are the most at risk of cellular level effects. Meanwhile, disregulation of the Telecom industry, absurdly skewed estimates about safe levels of expsoure to EMFs, and governmental gaslighting of whistleblowers has created even more harzardous conditions for all, especially young children.

Once ELFs penetrate into the body’s tissues, they will interact with quantum dots. So HAARP waves directed into the ionosphere can indirectly activate quantum dots and surface plasmonic resonance inside the human body by their electromagnetic effects on metamaterials. Of course the same is true of WiFi, LEDS, lasers and all external sources of photonic energy.

Does this mean a human can turn into a base station?

Yes. Humans themselves can become involuntary transmittors.

When humans aggregate in large groups, such as in mass transit hubs, airports, sports arenas, or large department stores, their own transmittors interact. The resulting interference fields amplify individual emissions through resonance.

How to Destroy Quantum Dots and Plasmonic Metamaterials

As semiconductor nanocrystals, quantum dots have cores composed of highly toxic heavy metals such as cadmium selenide and lead sulfide.

Just as we have seen in my post “How to Destroy Graphene Oxide” it is the process of oxidation (the redox reaction in which electrons are pulled off atoms or molecules), which fundamentally alters a molecule’s chemical properties and structure.

How best to do this?

CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) is capable of oxidizing and thereby neutralizing quantum dot cores, especially graphenated cores. CDS is also beneficial against Covid mRNA spike protein, pathogenic bacteria, fungal spores and malignant cells.

CDS is a very tiny molecule. Its diameter is only about 0.124 nm. That means it can interact with quantum dots as well as synthetic viral proteins and microscopic parasites.

How to take CDS?

The best way is to prepare CDS at home at a concentration of 3,000ppm and then dilute 10ml in one liter of water to arrive at 30ppm. This liter can be drunk in 1/8 or 1/10 portions at intervals throughout the day. This method allows for a constant stream of dissolved gas into the body. The gas permeates the stomach lining to enter systemic circulation, which then works to “take out” pathogens and toxins at the nanoscale by means of oxidation.

The above use of CDS can be combined with the horseradish protocol and immune boosting with breath and exercise discussed in the “How to Destroy Graphene Oxide” post.

Nanogold and Nanosilver

However, many quantum dots have been pre-stabilized with a special protective shell material (usually aluminum oxide) to resist oxidation. These shells significantly impede oxidation by free radicals, but they do not shut it down completely. As long as the shells are consistently exposed to attack by hydrogen peroxide and hypochlorous acid, they will develop holes and the core itself become prone to oxidation. The smaller the molecules of the ROS (reactive oxygen species), the more easily they are able to attack the shells.

Remember that the main sources of H2O2 in your body (positive free radicals which take out graphene and attack quantum dots) are your mitochondria and your immune system. This means that exercise, good diet and immune support are foundational for reducing the body’s burden of metamaterials. You want to glow from your own mitochondrial energy base, not from bioluminescent metamaterials which have infiltrated your body. Restoring your natural energy production is paramount.

We also saw in my post that gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) enhance the production of OH radicals (extremely small diameter oxidizing molecules) which derive from either mitochondrial H2O2 or H2O2 acted upon by HRP (horseradish peroxidase enzyme).

Nanogold exhibits photolytic properties. This means that it uses light to induce chemical reactions in its environment. The light signals can directly break up biophysical bonds, but can also stimulate chemical reactions, in a process called photocatalysis. Photocatalysis has even stronger effects than photolysis. Thus, nanogold can enhance the oxidative effects from the hydrogen peroxide your body manufactures when it produces energy, especially during exercise.

What about nanosilver?

There is no clear evidence yet that I know of that nanosilver particles directly oxidizes quantum dot cores or shells. However, as nanoparticles, AgNPs possess surface plasmonic resonance. This means that the surfaces of nanosilver particles function as semiconductors working on behalf of your immune system. Nanosilver particles are non-toxic and do not bio-accumulate. Silver has been used in medical treatment by cultures across the globe for centuries. The plasmonic oscillations of nanosilver particle surfaces interact with surrounding particles in ways that support health by destroying minute pathogens.. This allows nanosilver to have well-ackowledged anti-microbial effects. These effects should logically extend to synthetic organisms sometimes referred to as CBDs (cross domain bacteria) or ELMs (engineered living materials).

Nanosilver particles are also known to act on graphene oxide layers, reducing them to rGO. The nanosilver particles cling to the sheets of graphene oxide, creating a peroxidase-like activity on the surface. When this happens, it stops graphene oxide sheets from binding into denser aggragates. The lodged silver particles also transform the graphene oxide sheets into anti-microbial platforms which help remove pathogens more effectively from the body. They become, in a sense, a temporary, supplementary part of the host’s immune function.

These temporary platforms can then be degraded when no longer needed. CDS oxidizes nanosilver into ions, neutralizing and expediting elimination. This means that if a person is taking both nanosilver and CDS as part of their protocol, they should not take both items at the same time, but leave an hour in between. When CDS oxidizes silver nanoparticles, it destroys their light scattering properties, rendering them ineffective.

On the other hand, anyone who might be concerned about silver accumulating inside the body (which extensive research suggests is highly unlikely to ever occur) would be assured that regular intake of CDS would prevent this from happening. So we can see that AgNPs (nanosilver) and CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) can be part of a daily detox protocol when staged correctly.

Using Your Mind Like a Laser

If quantum dots can be tuned to specific frequencies, this is vastly more true of your mind. The mind can be either distracted or immensely focused. A focused mind is capable of great things while a distracted mind will keep running into failures. The mind, as a beacon of inwardly focused light, can sweep through the body in waves to protect it from damage. Looking inside oneself - introspection - has both psychological and physiological benefits. Where your mind goes, there goes your energy. And where goes your energy, there go you.

How to do this?

Learning how to run energy internally is possible but requires dedication and patience. Just as with any musical intrument, the body must be tuned and regular practice is essential for success.

How to start?

The basic principles involve grounding (earthing), centering, and forming a vertical axis of energy that connects heaven and earth. This way, the body becomes an antenna in reception of two signal sources, one spiritual/cosmic and the other earthly/geomagnetic. Bringing these source signals into one bi-directional circuit allows for the perfusion of light energy throughout the body and mind. As much as possible, a person must attempt to unplug from digital exposure (the grid) and plug back into terrestrial and cosmic currents. This will help reinforce whatever health protocols they have chosen to follow. Once this is in play, the mind itself can become a destroyer of bad things in the body by interacting with the immune system. As I have mentioned in previous posts, this intercommunication between the central nervous and immune systems occurs via special molecules called neuropeptides. Neuropeptides were famously called “Molecules of Emotion” by Dr. Candace Pert in her book of the same name.

To Sum Up

As a follow up to my two previous posts, I propose that CDS and nanosilver help degrade nanotech inside the human body. This is by no means the whole answer. However, the logic is simple: the more a person disables the internal receiver-and-relay side of the Matrix, the less they can be acted upon by the external command-and-control towers generating pulsed output frequencies. They will still need to try to protect themselves as best they possibly can from the external Matrix, but at least they will have gained some control over what happens under their own skin. Their own mind and emotions can be trained to boost this by meditative practices accompanied by aerobic exercise. And that is a good place for anyone to start. For many, the first step is the hardest because it requires a longstanding habit to be broken. Once resistance has been overcome, new life energy will move through the system. It is that dynamism we need to sustain ourselves at all levels from the biological and psychological to the spiritual.

Disclaimer

Finally, just a word to make clear this post is for education only. It is absolutely not to be confused with medical advice or directions for treating any health condition. Anyone seeking guidance should request a consultation or locate a competent health professional in their area. The information provided here is simply to give people hope, inspiration and to widen their knowledge horizon.