The Creator is #1 in my life and I don't worry about anything. I go to sleep happy and wake up happy...and have no anxieties. I am not even conscious of my breathing. When we moved here six years ago, we planted 12 trees and our place is now surrounded with greenery. We have lots of birds and bees coming here. My daughter bought a whole house copper unit to protect us from radiation...and I wear a special pendant to protect me, when I am on my laptop. I stopped watching TV almost 50 years ago. I would rather read. We use gas, not electricity for cooking and NO microwave oven. I try to cook as little as possible...and don't eat processed food. I usually have fruit most of the day. I get daily sunbaths and usually do an hour of fast walking...until I got hurt trying to get on the treadmill a month ago. However, i will be back to walking again very shortly. It is important to cover all bases.

Hi Dr. Nicholas:

Thank you for this excellent post that is cross-posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/170276750) with my comments.

The art of breathing is the key for mastering many disciplines from martial arts to hitting a baseball to healing using prana/chi, firing a weapon, throwing darts, and you name it. Focus on a spot on the wall and use deep breathing exercises to lengthen fixation periods for longer durations to raise consciousness levels for achieving greater goals. Dr. Nicholas can help you master the art of the breath. - Terral Croft

My body was filled with anxiety in my youth that included having stopped up sinus', restlessness, etc. Almost nobody knows, but our house caught on fire when I was 4 years old that caused me to stutter terribly. My mother was out hanging clothes on the line in the back yard to rush in and save my brother and me by a few seconds before the ceiling collapsed and knocked us down. I stuttered so badly starting school that the kids thought I was retarded. I found relief by reading a book in my early teens on Yoga that helped me learn to meditate and breath properly that allowed me to channel these energies from my head down and throughout my body that changed my life. Many times when coaching children in baseball and football, the kids were able to increase their skill levels by learning to slow things down using proper breathing techniques. Thank you again for your excellent work, with, Blessings Terral

