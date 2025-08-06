Have you ever gone to the mirror to observe how your body looks when you are breathing? How many breaths do you take in one minute? Whilst gazing into the mirror, scrutinize any small movements in your ribcage, abdomen, collarbones, shoulders, neck or head when inhaling deeply. This provides you clues as to your overall state of health and a readout on your level of stress management. Do you feel a tightness anywhere, for example in your upper sternum or in your flanks? Can you sense your belly button swell gently then sink back in? How much turmoil do you carry inside you, physiological or psychological? How hopeful or hopeless do you feel about your life, or about life in general? How connected ~ or disconnected ~ are you to spirit and to your real self? The breath tells a story, and a truth. Fortunately for most of us, this story can, with the right approach and dedication, be re-written.

Another test. Sit down and relax quietly with a straight spine for about five minutes. Breathe normally, without taking deep inhales. Then exhale gently one last time and immediately raise your middle finger and thumb to seal both nostrils. Hold now on empty for as long as you comfortably can. How many seconds can you go without needing to inhale again? After releasing your finger and thumb from your nostrils, the next intake of air should be easy and comfortable, not an urgent gasping. (This is crucial for you to correctly measure the duration of your holding.) As to duration, the longer the better. Sixty plus seconds is ideal, but hard for most people to attain without consistent practice. Shorter duration (less than 40 seconds) indicates the likelihood of some health issues, and very short duration (under 20) implies more serious issues. The shorter the duration, the more serious the health condition tends to be. (Of course, as in all things, there will be exceptions to this general rule.) These two feedback loops, visual and numerical, provide you with diagnostic indicators of your overall health better than blood tests or medical imaging.

This series of posts on breath is to show you how important it is to know how to breathe.

Breathing is involuntary, but it is not a mechanism, it is an art.

Sometimes, we need to learn how to breathe slowly, guiding our inhale into the lower lungs, expanding the floating ribs like a balloon, then slowly exhaling whilst making a range of flowing, wide-spanned movements with our limbs. Other times we need to learn how to breathe minimally, seated with an erect spine, with hardly any intake of air at all, in a state of quiet inner focus. The latter practice is particularly important today with the toxic fallout of strange substances from chemtrails, and from the ocean of microwaves we are exposed to.

Both standing and seated methods involve conscious practices of breath control which induce tremendous relaxation and also offer profound medical benefits. I have applied these two complementary approaches for years and seen excellent results in patients and students. In my view, becoming masterful with breath is absolutely key to protecting our minds and bodies from harm.

Breath awareness is a primary line of defense in today’s high stress dystopia filled with toxic frequencies, nanoparticles and dirty electrical fields. Here, I propose that becoming adept at breathing may offer us our best chance to retain health and sanity during this Era of the Great Poisoning.

Breath is the critical junction or interface between:

biology and psychology

body and spirit

matter and energy

Breath reorganizes, detoxifies, restores and revitalizes.

Several years ago I joined the dots in my analysis of what was really happening in the sick theater otherwise known as “The Pandemic”. What came into focus was an operation to asphyxiate us in order to terraform the planet. It was all about the air. The WHO’s agenda was modeled on heartless efficiency. Its MO is traceable to Nazi eugenics and concentration camps. We were all being stripped of our fundamental right to air. Any attack on the air, on our right to breathe naturally, is an attack on life itself. This post is designed to show you how to take control of your breath and protect your health.

But before we go there, I have another question for you: why don’t trees move when they breathe? Humans, when breathing, often look like a bellows. Trees stand in magnificent stillness. When strong winds blow, they bend but retain their position. Only when they are old and dry, or when the force is too great for them to sustain, do they crack and fall.

The more your thorax moves upwards involuntarily when you inhale, the sicker you probably are. This is due to de-oxygenation at the tissue level. De-oxygenated cells lack electrical charge. The cell membranes are sluggish, incapable of responding to input-output. As a result, the cell interior and its organelles become entropic. The cell’s outer membrane is in charge of what enters and leaves the interior. The membrane is, in a way, the manager, or brain, of the cell’s inner workings. If membrane potential collapses, it is not long before the whole body follows suit. This is often referred to in medicine as mitochodrial hypofunction but it derives, ultimately, from a deficiency of fresh charge ~ or vital force ~ entering the body from outside and then circulating within. Mitochondria are supposed to use this input to generate metabolic energy inside the cell nucleus. When this fails to happen, the lungs go into overdrive and the body starts to use glucose as the exclusive source for metabolic energy production. This leads to diabetes, acidosis, neurodegeneration, heart disease, and especially, to cancer. The lungs gulp down large quantities of air in increasingly desperate attempts to supply new energy to the mitochondria. But it fails to get there. The poorer the state of a person’s health, the more this “Big Gulp” occurs. On the other hand, once oxygen saturation has improved and cells are able to recharge themselves with fresh currents of bioelectricity, health gradually improves. As in all things, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

This is quite simple to observe. Let’s take a closer look.

Heavy breathing, or rapid shallow breathing (hyperventilaton) is strained breathing and makes the act of breathing quite visible. By contrast, healthy breathing is never strained. The breathing of a healthy person (unless under exertion from strong physical activity or psychological stress) is invisible.

“The perfect man breathes as though he were not breathing.” ~ LAO TZU

But an unhealthy person’s breathing is quite visible as is the underlying strain. Unhealthy breathing can also be quite noisy. Such a person breathes through the mouth as opposed to the nose. At night time there will be loud snoring. In daytime, he or she will cough sporadically, will clear sputum from the throat, sigh, pant or wheeze. The breath fails to move downward and engage the lower abdomen which is hungry for energy input. The diaphragm has grown tight and the ribcage too, becoming like a corset. Both inner and outer sets of intercostal muscles have lost their fluency. Once this happens, the ribcage becomes literally a cage for the lungs. The chest visibly pushes up towards the clavicles, straining to escape from its cage. In more severe cases, the shoulders are forced upward with each intake of breath. Sometimes the head shifts and bobbles involutarily, drawing the chin upward.

Unhealthy breathing is shallow along the vertical axis, that is, in terms of how far breath proceeds downward into the lower lobes of the lung. The lower lung is 700% more efficient at re-oxygenating the blood than the upper lung.

At the same time, unhealthy breath is considered deep in respect to how many liters of air get sucked in with each intake of air. This I call the “Big Gulp”.

For example, a healthy person’s intake of air might total 5 liters per minute whilst an unhealthy person typically takes in 15 liters or more. It is clear from this differentiation that greater volume correlates with poorer outcome. This seems counter-intuitive to most people who have been trained to believe the opposite.

Recently, many people have become enthusiastic followers of the Wim Hof breathing method. This basically consists of rapid, hyperactive sets of inhale-exhales, followed by breath holding and then cold plunges. It is perhaps not well known that so far 33 people have drowned when using this method. The hyperventilation caused them to lose consciousness in the cold water, leading to death.

Rapid, upper lung breathing is called hyperventilation. In unhealthy breathing patterns, the exhale is visibly and audibly forceful, short, frequent and abrupt. Sick patterns of breath may also emulate the irregularity of unhealthy cardiac innervation: the speed of the breath varies from fast to slow, interspersed with sighs, rattles in the throat, wheezing and so on.

By complete contrast, a baby breathes perfectly, naturally, and effortlessly. It breathes into its abdomen, towards its belly button, in fact. Then, as the person grows older, things change. But please remember: healthy breathing is an art, and can be learned like a musical instrument.

We would not be able to breathe at all were it not for trees. This is not from daily output of oxygen from vegetation conducting photosynthesis. Rather, there exists in our atmosphere a kind of general bank account built up over thousands of years by the plant kingdom, from which we all can draw. Burning of so-called fossil fuels has virtually no impact on this longstanding bank account.

Please consider a tree. A tree connects heaven and earth. A tree is a column, a pillar, a flame, a fountain. A tree provides shade, shelter and lumber for our dwelling spaces and furniture. Can you imagine human civilization without the presence of wood? Can you imagine human life without the sound of songbirds perched on tree branches? Can any rural village on the slope of a mountain ever be safe from avalanches or mudslides without the stable roots of trees anchoring into the ground? Did you know, for that matter, that trees also breathe in oxygen at night through their roots?

Is there something we can learn from the stillness of a tree? In ancient times, when wisdom was not completely ignored as it is today, stillness was valued more highly than gold. By becoming still, by limiting our intake of oxygen, it is possible to greatly improve our health, and bring equanimity back to our fried nervous systems.

Trees, especially ancient ones, are sacred teachers and guardians. Some trees, such as the silver linden, have undersides revealing a more silvery hue than the upper part.

Plants have specialized cells found on the undersides of their leaves called stomata. These permit the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide gases to occur. They are also valves, emitting water vapor and hydrating the air in return for its offer of life.

Stomata on leaf epthelium

Stoma means mouth. The shape is also suggestive of a vaginal opening. It evokes both the open lips of a feeding infant and the procreative receptivity of the female sex organ. Stomata contain, in essence, the archetype of the Mother and Child.

“Madonna and Child”, Giovanni Bellini, Metropolitan Museum, dated late 1480’s

In a word, this can be summarized as kindness.

Kindness is an intrinsic aspect of breathing. It signals a positive force behind our existence. For very many people, genuine self-love is hard. We are weighed down by negative throughts, guilt, regret, shame and residual trauma. Without self-love it is very hard if not impossible to appreciate other beings and treat them accordingly.

The art of breathing can bring us into a healthier relationship not only with our bodies, but with our sense of self. Our sense of who we are.

Plants also have gas-exchange cells on their woody stems and roots called lenticels. In the example shown below, they often evoke distinctly female apertures. The receptive yin morphology points towards the divine feminine expressing herself through Gaia.

Lenticels

Through both of these specialized openings, stomata and lenticels, plants absorb and emit O2 and CO2 to reciprocally sustain themselves and feed the surrounding environment. All plants, in particular trees, maintain balance and order in the ecosphere. Through stomata, and to a much lesser degree, through lenticels, trees and plants hydrate the atmosphere. Lenticels, as part of the periderm, are quite rigid and stay open all the time, whereas stomata, being flexible and more fluidic, regulate their opening and closing between daytime and night. This regulation of the slit aperture is performed by special guard cells which surround the stomata.

Trees themselves, especially the giants, are guardian spirits, linking us to higher dimensions. The tree spirits are there to protect us from the invasion of parasitical entities. It is clear that these parasites are now largely in control of our world, intent on destroying all the great trees by DEWs, chemtrails, and forest fires. They want to disable our conduits to higher dimensionality running through the trees just as they shut down the receptivity of the pineal gland in the human brain. We cannot allow this to continue. The art of breathing is a vital tool for immediate survival and for coming together in defense of life.

Tree Spirit, sculpted by Keith Jennings, St. Simon’s Island, Georgia

Water vapor is exhaled from the leaves via their stomata which keeps the ambient air moist and fertile. Indeed, moisture supplied to the air by forests is vital for all animal and human life on the planet. Viktor Schauberger empasized this by referring to trees as fountains.

Why is this especially important for us now? Because, without adequate moisture, air is not accessible to our lungs and even debilitates immune response. There is an old saying from traditional Chinese Medicine:

“The lung hates dryness”

How so?

Because aveoli (the cells inside our lungs where our red blood cells get recharged) need to maintain a thin moisture buffer. Without this watery buffer, neither oxygen nor carbon dioxide can dissolve when entering or leaving the lungs. Gas dissolved in water is a prerequisite for electrical exchange to occur inside the alveoli. It is this electrical event which recharges hemoglobin which then delivers it downstream via the arteries to the body’s entire network of cells. Gas exchange in the lungs is contingent on this water buffer. It requires the intelligent intermediary of water for the redistribution of charge to occur.

As you have probably noticed, healthy mucous membranes enable us to breathe properly. When these are too dry, we tend to get sick. When our mucous membranes are drooling or congested, this is due to toxins disturbing homeostatic balance. Indeed, it is the mucous membranes of our body that function as a second line of detox whenever the liver and kidneys are over-stressed.

One way or the other, disturbance in the fluid membranes of our respiratory sytem correlates with disease. In so-called Covid 19, involuntary exposure to microwaves (for example 5G) scorched people’s lung tissue. It was a kind of radiation poisoning. This of course led to oxygen deprivation at the cellular level, as we have discussed.

What happened during Covid was that many people were shipped to hospitals where they were quickly intubated. There they received forced adminstration of dry, synthetic oxygen from canisters which is completely different from the natural diffusion of oxygen atoms and ions in the liquid systems of the body. So giving people life-support oxygen through tubes directly into their lungs created desiccation and inflammation. And most of these people died. The media represented this as an heroic effort by frontline staff when in fact it was a kill operation. Mr. Elon Musk, on behalf of Tesla, even offered to repurpose some of their machine parts into ventilators in an act of corporate grandstanding. All this, as we know, was done in the context of forced masking, which was the ritualistic imposition of civic subservience and voluntary self-asphyxiation.

The point to take away here is that the air and water are intimately connected in service to life. In nature, this grand, generous act is performed continuously by trees.

In part 2 of this series on breath, we will be zeroing in further on the art of breathing less: how to detox mind and body via the breath. How your health and life can be restored. Please make sure to read the follow-up posts to learn what you need to know.