Photo credit Manual Aparicio-Alonso and Verónica Torres-Solórzano

Positron emission tomography taken of a male patient with metastastic prostate cancer in 2019. Images confirm primary diagnosis of metastatic cancer (A,B). The next two images show the patient after CDS treatment in 2022 (C,D). A significant reduction in bone metastasis can be observed. (1)

What are they doing to the Children?

Today I heard Catherine Austin Fitts mention a very disturbing statistic.

Since the inauguration of Trump’s second term, 2.6 million American children already have received a mRNA “vaccine”.

How many of those kids will go on to develop cancer? (Remember, we are now only in May.)

I do not know whether 2.6 millions means total shots or total number of kids who received several shots.

As Catherine Austin Fitts says, this is murder to scale.

We all remember the surreal grandstanding on the very first day the president began his second term, January 21st, 2025. Oracle founder Larry Ellison, flanked by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, described (in the most flagrantly uninformed way) how cancer cells supposedly move through the bloodstream. He then announced a “vaccine” that would be custom-coded by AI. This vaccine would be released on site, meaning within the body. Ellison upped his sales pitch implying each cancer has a unique genetic trademark and that Oracle would be able to track it and zap it.

Oh, so that’s why they needed all those PCR nasal test swabs: to collect everyone’s DNA for project Stargate.

Nothing could be clearer: cancer, already a trillion plus dollar industry, still has great upside potential at the stock exchange. They want - or demand - each and every one of us (their stock) to develop cancer and raise their profit margins even higher.

Okay, all that is by now clear and beyond dispute.

But what really is cancer?

What is Cancer?

We need to ask some very fundamental questions.

So let’s start with this:

Is cancer your enemy?

Is cancer trying to kill you?

Is cancer part of you that went rogue and turned against you?

Or are cancer cells really just cells in a state of distress that are doing their best to survive?

These are vital starting points because we need to determine what our belief system is, what our basic attitude is and what energy we bring to the equation. Then we need to apply medically therapeutic methods to arrive at our goals.

Are we on a search and destroy mission?

Or do we seek to support the body so that all aberrant cells die off as a consequence of improved metabolic and immune function?

But first: How Old is Cancer?

Very old, it seems. Supposedly, cancer has been around for millions of years. Not only have signs of cancer been detected in dinosaur bones but even long before the Jurassic period, a vertebrate fish called Dinichthys that swam in the early oceans around 340 million years ago managed to develop cancer, traces of which have been analyzed by archeologists. (2)

What about humans who lived in times long past? Hippocrates recognized cancer as an identifiable disease. He, along with Galen, theorized cancer was due to an excess of bile. Black bile was considered more malignant than yellow bile.

Our modern word cancer derives from the Latin “cancer” which means crab. The Romans took the link between cancer and crab energy from the Greeks. The word for crab was used in antiquity to describe aggressive growths. The pincer like movements of crab claws and their scuttling feet evoked the presence of a particularly painful and tenacious malady inside the body.

Image credit: New Scientist

Hippocrates, Galen, and after them Paul of Aegina (7the century AD) all subscribed to this view. Even before the period of the ancient Greeks and Romans, archeologists have discovered a wide range of cancers that afflicted the inhabitants of ancient Egypt. (3) (4)

These include:

osteosarcoma

multiple myeloma

osteolytic metastatic carcinoma

nasopharyngeal carcinoma

primary osteolytic tumors of the maxillary sinus

ovarian cystadenocarcinoma

Cancer Today

In the mRNA era, cancer has taken on a new form: turbo cancer. In many cases, growth and proliferation occur so rapidly that the patient dies in days, even hours as opposed to months. The good news is, however, that when caught and treated in time, turbo cancers treated with CDS can be made to disappear as quickly as they arose. This effect has been borne out in treatment protocols based on chlorine dioxide solution. Please bear in mind this article is not to be taken as medical advice but as education. Any doctor or lay person is free to investigate this subject further. This article will attempt to demonstrate the basic modus operandi of CDS in the context of cancer. It is not to suggest there are not also other successful treatment methods for cancer that do not rely on chemo, radiation and immune modulation. Rather, it is to explain both the metabolic and the electro-molecular effects of CDS on a cancer affected terrain.

The Warburg Effect

The German biochemist and Nobel laureate Otto Warburg is best known for his discovery that cancer cells use glucose as fuel even in the presence of oxygen. This is referred to as aerobic glycolysis. Glycolysis is a quick-fix way for a cell to generate energy and has anabolic effects meaning it supports weight gain and cell proliferation. Warburg felt that the cause of cancer was respiratory damage at the cellular level, an idea that has remained controversial in medical science. However, in my understanding of how CDS works, I believe that Warburg was actually correct. Warburg observed the glucose reliant metabolism of cancer cells to be a kind of fermentation resulting in the production of an acid metabolite called lactate. The recycling of lactate into pyruvate and back again into more lactate is insured by the action of an enzyme called lactate dehydrogenase (LDH). This enzyme backends the fermentation process and keeps the cycle going.

Since chlorine dioxide solution oxidizes both lactate and lactate dehydrogenase, it interferes with both sides of the pendulum. Oxidation means taking up an electron or unit of charge from a molecule. When this occurs, that molecule is radically altered. On acids in particular, CDS has a potent neutralizing effect. The main metabolic and electromagnetic problem with cancer cells is the acidity generated in the surrounding area: the tumor microenvironment. Cancer cells are generated out of an overly acidic environment. They then export their own acidity into the surrounding micro-environment, weakening penumbral cells in multiples ways and facilitating spread of cancer cells and tumorigenesis into new areas.

CDS does the following:

it alkalizes the pH of the area immediately surrounding the tumor and prevents fermentative processes of the cancer cell by oxidizing both lactate and lactate dehydrogenase.

it oxidizes histamine from mast cells in the tumor microenvironment. Mast cells (which secrete histamine) are potent drivers of tumorigenesis in the microenvironment.

it penetrates into the cancer cell and reduces (i.e. donates an electron to) dangerous OH free radicals generated by that cancer cell used to weaken its surrounding environment, making it easier to proliferate.

CDS is a selective oxidant and antioxidant

Reduction means the donation of electrons and is the opposite of oxidation, which is the “stealing” of electrons. CDS acts selectively as both an oxidant or antioxidant depending upon the conditions it encounters as it moves through the body. It does so at a voltage of -0.94V. Since the operating range of a healthy cell is generally between -1.0 and -1.5 V, CDS does no harm to the cell unlike harsh, high voltage free radicals such as H2O2 and OH. By contrast, cancer cells carry a positive charge of +0.3V. When negatively charged CDS encounters a positively charged, proton rich environment such as a cancer cell, it causes that cell to self destruct by the delivery of its charge. Cancer cells, by contrast, function by exporting their proton load into the microenvironment rendering the surrounding area acidic whilst maintaining a higher than normal (above 7.2 pH) in their interior core. This internal alkalinity allows them to buffer themselves against incoming free radicals and acids, which would otherwise weaken them. Acids are made inside cancer cells and then exported. Cancer cells retain a negative charge on their outer membrane. Incoming acids would weaken a cancer cell so cancer cells export their acids in return to weaken attacking immune cells and cell messengers. Acid manufacturing (through fermentation) plus export into the surrounding area is a survival strategy by cancer cells. Cancer cells, like any other living things, are basically just trying to survive. But they have somehow forgotten they belong to the body from which they originated. They feel estranged and begin to perceive the body and its non-cancerous cells as an enemy. The process they rely on to overcome the enemy is conversion. Cancer cells are trying to convert healthy cells to change sides. Cancer cells seek safety in numbers which is why they have developed a mechanism not to die off like normal cells. They use metabolic pathways based on aerobic glycolysis to accomplish their goals.

CDS applications for Cancer

CDS protocols for cancer can involve oral ingestion, transdermal application, enemas, and baths. Sometimes catheters are used as are intravenous and even intra-tumoral routes of application. With intra-tumoral use, it is essential that the tumor be close to the surface and have a way to discharge its necrotic waste products through the skin. Otherwise there is a strong risk of sepsis occurring as in tumor lysis syndrome following chemo. Dilutions are also specific for each case and for the particular modality used. For example, for drinking, concentration usually ranges from 30-80ppm, while for bathing or topical it can be at a higher concentrations, and for intra-tumoral 500ppm is mostly being used. As in everything else, precision in concentration and timing of protocols ensure beneficial results. To achieve such results, it is imperative go to a knowledgeable source for guidance. Of course, intravenous and intra-tumoral methods can only be performed by medical doctors trained in specialized techniques. Despite that, the average person can learn to use CDS at home for effective health recovery from many chronic problems.

CDS interaction with other natural cancer supplements

CDS is compatible with most botanicals and natural metabolic modulators used to treat cancer. However, it is important to understand that CDS is closer to a monotherapy than an adjunct one. In other words, CDS should not be used to supplement other protocols but should be the base of its own protocol. Since CDS is a powerful oxidant (although also a selective antioxidant) it does not combine well with Vitamin C or methylene blue, or with iodine. There also needs to be a time gap between taking CDS orally and intake of any supplements, especially antioxidants. CDS combines well with DMSO, with Honokiol, Turmeric, and also with fenbendazole.

The Problem of Frequencies

Barrie Trower is a world renowned authority on microwaves and their effects on the human body with vast experience drawn from military application of microwaves. In his body of work what emerges with stunning clarity is the cross-linking between microwave exposure and cancer. Many people today are now becoming aware that holding a cell phone close to your head is not a good idea and increases your risk of developing a glioblastoma. What Mr. Trower shows in his historical research is how the deliberate use of focused microwaves by secret service agents in the former Soviet Union to attack US Embassy personnel in Moscow resulted in leukemias and blood cancers. Those Soviet operations were the forerunners of Havana Syndrome and of the widespread use of harmful microwave emissions by US agencies such as HAARP. The unregulated nature of the telecom industry, sustained by well paid puppets at the UN, WHO and EU as well as US federal agencies deny any athermal harm done by microwave exposure and allow levels of exposure many dozens of times higher than what an organism can tolerate. Obviously, non-ionizing radiation leads to cellular inflammation, reproductive hormone disruption and genetic damage, most especially in the case of females and young children. In particular, it sets the ball rolling for the later development of cancers. This, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, fits right into a business model. Since CDS functions more as an electro-molecular medicine than a biochemical one, it also has a regulatory effect on voltage and ionization occurring within. That suggests it might assist in buffering the organism against further damage from EMF exposure. More research needs to be done in this area.

Returning to the beginning

We asked before a very simple question. What really is cancer? Is it an enemy or is it a part of us that has simply lost its way and changed its personality structure? If the latter, it does not make sense to me to start a war against cancer. This is a strange mindset with which to engage in an attempt to heal an aberration that has occurred inside the body. If Warburg was right in thinking there was an initial problem with cellular respiration, that would correspond with a lowering of pH and a decrease in energy in certain areas of the body. Wherever there is acidity, stagnation and poor electron delivery, cells would register this as an existential threat to their existence. For them it would feel equivalent to a state of suffocation. If there are also subconscious messages from unresolved suppressed emotions influencing the receptors of nearby neuro-endocrine cells, then emotional pressures would add to the hypoxic, acidic environment in which the affected cells are suffocating. At that moment, the affected cell would struggle desperately to free themselves. Unable to use oxygen and oxidative phosphorylation, they would switch over to the use of glycolysis and learn how to “ferment” even if ambient presence of oxygen grew higher. The cancer cell would be in survival mode cut off from the resonant support of the original system in which it had previously been integrated. Thus, the psychology of a cancer cell and the reasons for its functional mutation should be closely considered. In what ways might these cells also be reverberating (resonating) with issues stemming from the unconscious psyche?

This is to remind us of the powerful role that emotions - and especially traumatic ones - play in our physiology, and affect our immune function. If cancer appears to go into full remission temporarily, only to return later, this suggests unacknowledged driving forces are still be in play.

For this reason I believe that cancer therapeutics, if they are to be successful, must include exposure to sunlight, time spent in nature, deep breathing of clean air, and the airing out of old emotions stuck somewhere inside. Most important of all is a deep spiritual connection and a reason for being here: for belonging to life. And for all that of course, a person needs a circle of emotional support, a critical component when healing from cancer. Cancer is not your enemy. It is a part of your body that got desperately stressed, couldn’t breathe, and is struggling to survive.

**Disclaimer: as noted above, this essay is offered freely for educational purposes and is not to be misconstrued as medical advice. It also only touches upon the mode of action of CDS and its applications in cancer therapeutics. More in depth information is made available to committed people in the form of confidential webinars or private consultations.

Notes: