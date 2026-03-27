Call and Response

I originally composed a section of this brief essay in response to a comment left by one of my paid subscribers, Stuart Hutt. Mr. Hutt always leaves thoughtful, well-informed comments which I much appreciate.

Consider this: your thoughts and emotions are composed of electromagnetic energy. This energy is a reservoir which can be siphoned off by invisible hands. Human perception is not a fortified compound, it is a reservoir open to theft and contamination. Your conceptual framing, if not vigorously defended, can be reconfigured. Neural loops can be overwritten by frequency input and propaganda hurled into brains as much by technological as psychological manipulation. A person may imagine they are looking out on to the screen of reality when in actual fact, they themselves have become the screen on which the world is displayed. Most of the time, unless you are paying scrupulous attention, you won’t even notice you are being remotely controlled. Thus, simulation gets grafted onto “the real” whilst surveillance operates egregiously under the skin.

Mind Control

Synonyms for this phenomenon are mind control, brainwashing, social engneering. In our contemporary world, technology has become parasitism. Individuality is cloned by predatory algorithms, ubiquitous and surreptitious in their performative climax.

The “I” is driftwood floating through the delusional caniculae and cisterns of cyberspace. Physicality itself grows anemic under the thrall of flickering screens. Thoughts, made addictive by synthetic stimuli, are snagged like fish on hooks.

Physics (electromagnetic fields) morphs into metaphysics (soul loss). Free will turns to enslavement like a carcass roasting on a spit. Most bizarre of all, the shiny glitter of hypermodernity performs a ritual dance with barbarism. Radical Islam engages with woke green politics amidst an upsurge of neo-marxism. The genie sneaks out of the lantern and the room around us grows dark.

Hatred of what is traditionally viewed as good and true becomes self-righteous justification for acts of evil. Irrationalism colors its hair blue or purple and parades in streets on behalf of terrorist butchery. Masked thugs attired in black self-represent as “antifascist” while they deface public monuments and seed civic violence. Burquas poliferate like black tulips along city streets where traffic may be suddenly halted when the actions of hundreds of males congeal in aggressively performative acts of prostration which signal conquest. Anti-American activists screech slogans like mad mechanical birds, masquerading as the world’s moral conscience and collective voice of reason.

Tear it all down, is what they want. Or rather, demand.

Idiocy abounds. The horrors of the last and bloodiest of centuries rise up from the grave. Our world turns on its head but only the sane feel dizzy.

This is the ontological precipice upon whose edge we find ourselves, on wobbly legs. If we are not to fall headlong into the abyss, what can be done? I pose this as an open question to the reader. I am not proposing a simple answer.

However, the very act of posing questions the correct way engages streams of energy. These induce coherence since they move in positive directions, the directions of life.

Electromagnetic currents constitute coherent quantum structures in neural circuits. These thought currents are equivalent to the life giving currents of rivers and oceans. Such structures consitute stable, elastic tetherings within fluid mediums. Their outer membranes are a kind of “skin” but they are not composed of anything other than water itself in specific states of coherence. Water, like thoughts, like bodies, and like nation states, loves boundaries. It is limits which allow us to approach what is truly limitless: truth, discovery, spirituality, selfless love. The very membranes delineating the outer aspect of ocean currents and cogent thought processes are co-factors of coherence itself.

Structures, thus limits and boundaries, are the sine qua non of life.

Indeed, just as deep ocean currents sustain marine life in all its wondrous complexity, so the currents of collective thought (based on the pooled experience of our entire species) shape our capacity to lead highly individualized, fulfilling lives.

Carl Jung’s theories of the process of individuation are grounded in this ontological understanding.

As for us, our brains and hearts, consisting primarily of water, require currents to sustain their life force. This is very clear with the heart, whose chambers are in reality “pumped” by the peristaltic motions of the arteries not by cardiac muscles alone, and by electrocardiac stimulation, regulated by the Vagus nerve.

Simliarly, our brains, which are constantly receiving information from the cardiac and enteric neurons down below. Our brains unleash conscious and subconscious currents of thought, empathy and imagination. Let’s include problem solving: questioning currents move powerfully in search of potential solutions. Microtubules inside neural bodies quiver like microcurrents inside water. They embody structure, pre-requisite for coherence, for life itself. In the mind, when a question arrives at an acceptable answer, this amplifies coherence. In the heart, when love resonates with the life experience of another, this amplifies coherence.

Coherence is the sine qua non of life. Of survival, and of sanity.

AI is not designed to support coherence. It is designed to mimic it, to replace it. The more energy and information we allow to “stream” out of us into AI’s receivers, the more we lower our chances of survival.

Survival is not a given. It is not inheritance and it does not lie in an inexhaustible trust fund. Survival must always be fought for. Nor is freedom ever free. Someone, at some time, has for sure sacrificed their life for you. That someone, that unknown soldier, philosopher, artist, inventor, dreamer, grandmother, rebel or saint, has allowed someone, somewehere, at some later time, to enjoy the privilege of freedom.

Grappling with Questions

Without grappling with any question to get to its core, no genuine solution can ever be found, no successful outcome achieved, and no true healing accomplished.

Thinking itself is a form of combat or self defense.

Today this issue has become existential. Energy of thought, like bodily autonomy, like national borders, like all we hold dear, must be defended else it will be taken away.

Thought applied in this way can be seen as our spiritual immune system. Ultimately, asking necessary questions in the correct way, fearlessly seeking truth at all times, and taking appropriate actions both without and within will eventually destroy the evils ravaging our world.

A Little Bit of Science (not very much)

The principle of energy conservation as stated in the 1st law of thermodynamics describes how energy may alter from one form to another but never be added to or destroyed. Human thought and emotion (indeed consciousness itself) are forms of electromagnetic energy. This energy can be stored extracranially in a non-biological facility (server). It can also be converted into kinetic energy. The latter occurs inadvertently when frequencies targeting motor neurons are applied distally to control the movements of skeletal muscles in animals or humans. This is just one example of applied robotics. With the advent of apps and AI, mentation and emotion are shunted away from indigenous biological systems (our hearts and brains) into “the cloud”. Base stations, chips, satellites and smart phones housing radiofrequency emitting arrays complete the network. Personal data files (our memory bank which allows for our sense of self) are no longer stored in hippocampi but transferred to distant servers (Oracle).

The total amount of active and potential cognitive energy remains constant in the system, but its loci and foci move now from human to trans- and posthuman.

Mind

Mindlessness is purely a relative term whose complementary pole is mindfulness. For the latter term we could also use words like presence of mind, accountability, self-awareness, and even, at its extreme, enlightenment. That would correlate with full expression of our pineal gland connecting us to the cosmic mind.

There is a spectrum covering all possible variables between one pole and the other. The rate of drift from biological CPUs (hearts and brains) to synthetic extra-cranial networks linked to WBAN is gathering apace. Time is not on our side. But then it never has been. Time is what we most neglect over our short lifetimes. It is that most precious and least acknowledged quanta/qualia, and with it the most mysterious.

Silence

Silence is not just the absence of noise. It is the inaudible sound of constant creation occurring in the eternal present. Without accessing silence in the inner recesses of our mind, noise will always predominate. Information overload plus ceaseless propaganda grind away mechanically inside the brain, confusing circuits, generating entropy, undermining coherence.

When this occurs in conjunction with exposure to neurotoxins, the brain loses physical mass, as we have witnessed since the start of the plandemic: hippocampal atrophy is now rampant.

Is there a take away from this? Yes, perhaps. If so, it is to beware of what we think we know and how our behaviors and perspectives are predicated on assumptions. It is to keep our hearts free of hatred, judgement and arrogance. It is to patrol the boundaries of our personal responsibility and not point accusatory fingers elsewhere just to make us feel better about ourselves. It is not to succumb to mass social condtioning and programming. It is not to seek security and dopamine hits from the intoxicating allure of the performative moral majority. If we do that, AI cannot insert itself into our core operating system and take away our soul. We must steadfastly and vociferously refuse all mRNA jabs. We can protect (and even sometimes repair) our hippocampi with regular daily intake of lithium orotate. When brain fog disappears so does internal noise. And when mental clarity returns, those who possess it still have a fighting chance.

The right questions can then be addressed without projection or prejudice. Sanity is restored once thinking is no longer outsourced. And when propaganda is no longer handed the keys to the front door.