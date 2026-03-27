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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
Mar 28Edited

Thank you for an important reminder.. Especially in this age of so much chaos, organized deception, personalized distractions and unnecessary complexity.. all brought to us by Big Brother with an AI assist..

As you mentioned there is no guarantee that human beings will survive.. When Big Brother churns relentlessly forward devouring All life, not just human.... It's goal.. the ghastly fusion of Man and machine.. a drug addled, life shortened compliant Cyborg.. On a planet populated only by genetically engineered plant and animal life...

This presents a super colossal opportunity to be seized by anyone who is Awake.. those operating with purity of intent.. free of being some thing of thought, trapped in time..

Those that understand the clear limitations of thought, and all that thought has created... Including AI to the 15th power..

Society conditions us to think that we just have to develop a higher system of thoughts.. More thinking will do the job...

When Ultimate Simplicity is the answer... Freedom from Thought itself..

All facets of the brain heal in that state of uncoerced unconditional Freedom ..

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