Credit: The Economist/ Getty Images

This post will explore the influence of emotion on health. Chronic illness is always amplified by emotional distress. It may even fully originate there. The role of emotions in physical illness is not much respected in conventional medicine and is at best poorly mapped in alternative medicine. This can leave the patient high and dry if what they most require for healing is reintegration of their body and mind. How to evaluate the role of emotional distress in the context of today’s weaponized medicine? Masses of people have been traumatized at multiple levels. This has resulted in an explosion of auto-immune disease, turbo cancer and other jab-related illness. We now know that “Do no harm” is viewed as far less profitable to government than “Do harm”. “Do Harm” is the unspoken mantra behind fascist corporate-government partnership. Big Tech is positioning itself to take full control over our bodies, our behavior, even our dreams. All privacy has been violated. This drives a sense of existential alarm in us and undermines our emotional security. It means no public health service can be trusted since all have been weaponized. “Do Harm” is psychopathic and predatory in intent. This corruption of Hippocratic principles needs to be clearly identified and fully eliminated. What to do?

The difference between life and death is temperature

Here is a good place to start: we all need warmth to live. Cold is absence of warmth. Dead things are cold. Alive things are warm. Depression is cold. Joy is warm.

we all seek warmth

human contact is a form of warmth

empathy, friendliness, compassion are warm

allopathic medicine is cold

pharmaceuticals are cold, white coats are cold, fluorescent lights are cold

MRIs, X-rays, clinics, hospital environments are cold

AI is cold

robots are cold

the Covid jabs are stored at extremely cold temperatures (Pfizer jabs at between -130F and -76F)

quantum computers which run the new AI telemedicine matrix operate at ultra low temperatures (-459F which is just above absolute zero)

in traditional Japanese medicine cancer is viewed as a form of cold disease and treated with heat

cold temperatures cause cells to proliferate and activate glycolysis (which produces metabolic energy from glucose, which feeds cancer cells)

Happiness gives you a warm feeling inside, so does good circulation

The word e-motion includes two factors: movement (motion) and electricity (e). If a battery has dirty electrodes, what happens to the current it is supposed to generate? It disappears. We see this very clearly when arterial plaque builds up. This causes the mutual repulsion between negatively charged red blood cells and negatively charged endothelium (vessel lining) to switch to attraction. Blood viscosity thickens, and individual cells clump together. Clumping slows the flow of blood, diminishing the charge (current) it carries. Nowhere has this been more evident than in the blood of Covid vaccinated persons analyzed under the microscope. Pathological blood coagulation is a complex phenomenon which ranges from micro-clotting to those rubbery white pseudo-clots pulled from cadavers. No matter the type, sticky blood is a serious problem if not attended to. States of emotional depression or chronic anxiety affect breathing patterns and body posture as well as functional disturbances within. These also can induce sticky states of the blood, lowering immunity and resistance to disease.

When any artery gets clogged, pressure rises, flow is compressed, and too few electrons move through the tube. When total occlusion occurs, as with the rubbery white “clots”, the person invariably suffers death. Even mild clumping of blood cells induces conditions of acidity in the body: acidity correlates with positively charged hydrogen ions H+, or protons. To be healthy, the blood must be maintained in a slightly alkaline state with a pH between 7.35 and 7.45. This requires an abundance of free electrons, or negative charge. It is electron transport rather than molecular oxygen that is the principle function of arterial blood. If re-charge is not transferred to cells by the movement of healthy blood, cells are deprived of life force and quickly sicken. Electrical starvation as seen in cardiac arrest or stroke can cause sudden death. Most chronic disease involves disturbance in bio-electrical currents. This can be due to pathogens or other antigens such as chemical toxins and various metabolic waste products. It is deliberately induced by vaccine contaminants, chemtrails and exposure to toxic EMFs.

But it is also very often induced or amplified by stress, frustration, guilt, rage, or despair.

Many more people die of heart attacks over the Christmas holiday than during other times of year. Sadness that accumulates within can be as deadly as any other poison.

Our emotional experiences translate automatically into electrical circuits and trigger the release of neurotransmitters and hormones. Therefore, our inner life of e-motion affects everything from our blood pressure to our immune function. Cell membranes are phospholipid portals comprising arrays of receptors and these respond directly not just to chemical but also to e-motional input. Electro-molecular medicine must take into account both biochemistry and emotion. Each has the capacity to configure cell voltage and motile charge dynamics.

Electrons and Photons run your Body

The relationship between electrical energy and physical health is somewhat better understood than the role of light. Light, in the form of biophotons, is the key regulator of mood as of cell activity. Light is what we ultimately are made of and light emission through biophotons is one of the main ways information gets transferred throughout our bodies. Think of your trillions of cells as a string of Christmas lights. Now imagine each Christmas light as a miniature sun. Do you see how every single cell in your body draws its own light from the sun? The sun is our link to the creative womb of the universe, the invisible light beyond the visible light. When a person radiates bright energy like the sun that person can be considered healthy. A truly healthy person does not just circulate energy within, they emanate outwardly. By emanating light and emotional warmth, such a person contributes to others before their time comes to set over the horizon.

The discovery of biophotons was made by the German biophysicist, Fritz-Albert Popp who passed away in 2018. However, the popularization of his discovery has included some fundamental errors. A greater than normal quota of biophotons produced in cells does not translate into a better state of health. To the contrary, an excess of biophotons can indicate pathological processes just as much as a dearth of biophotons can.

Cardiovascular disease evidenced by disturbances in in biofield emission. Sourced from Redox Biology, Vol 8, Aug 2016, pp 11-17, authors Rizzo, Hank and Zhang.

The key here is balance, and resonance. When emotions are disturbed, this affects biophotonic regulation. In cancer, for example, an area comprised of malignant cells will burn too brightly, with excess bio-photonic emission, yet from a thermal point of view, it will be cold and cut off. Although this may sound like a contradiction, it is not. Parasites, so often involved in cancer cases, also induce some parts of the body to run much colder than others. When a body zone is cold, it indicates that this area has been disassociated from core resonance. Disassociation occurs inside the emotional body when parts of the self have been negated, or suffer from grief, guilt or neglect. It goes without saying that such things happen to targeted individuals and people who have undergone MK Ultra mind control.

The biophoton image to the left shows concentration of malignant cells in a mouse while the black & white image on the right shows the visible tumor

Cancer and Emotion

Whenever I have a new patient diagnosed with cancer, I always recommend a book by Kelly Turner called “Radical Remissions”. The author, a psychotherapist, was intrigued by how some people simply seemed to cure themselves of cancer from within. She traveled to various different countries to interview them. What she found was that it was neither diet nor a particular cancer cure regimen that healed them: it was getting in touch with themselves at the deepest level. This demonstrates that we are not just bodies, we are bodies ensouled. When we reconnect with ourselves at a spiritual level, the most remarkable healings may occur.

Of course, this is easier said than done for most people. Illness is not just inside the body, it is also in our thought patterns and in the beliefs we carry around with us. Such beliefs and their associated emotions produce energy constellations which emit frequencies into the physical body, causing cells to align with these subconscious information streams. Shifting out of negative patterns is the first required step, but it is not enough to trigger physical healing. For that, a higher and more positive level of energy must be generated and stream into the person’s cellular body. At this point, healing is really all about light, or rather “the light”, returning.

Traumatic memories and negative beliefs are encoded as emotional tangles in the human biofield at specific sites, especially the chakras. These can be detected and brought to the surface through a form of highly sensitive radiesthesia. Such biofield determinants cross link with portions of the brain which store memory. Release of bound up energies in the field resonates in the cortical neurons and allows for a person to transform traumatic codes into a life enhancing energy their body may require for healing from physical disease.

Altered Resting-State functional connectivity in the anterior and posterior hippocampus in Post-traumatic stress disorder. (Image highlights the central role of the anterior hippocampus which stores memory.) Image sourced from NeuroImage: Clinical, Vol 38, 2023, 103417, authors Chaposhloo, Nicholson, Becker, McKinnon et.al.

A few examples

Patient A originally came from Teheran before moving to California. Her marriage was arranged. On her wedding night she suffered an excruciating migraine. Later on, she developed breast cancer. She chose to proceed with lumpectomy but also separated from her husband and studied to become a doctor of Oriental medicine. She cleared her negative energy load of emotional distress and after that lived healthfully again with no recurrence.

Patient B is a very successful entrepreneur who established a consultancy business. However, during her forties, she discovered that her husband and business partner had sexually preyed on their daughter when she was a pre-teen. She developed breast cancer which went into partial remission without chemotherapy by adopting a raw food diet. She began to work on the emotional aspects of her cancer but did not continue. The complex of guilt and anger that she carried within was therefore not completely resolved and her cancer stabilized but was not fully healed.

Patient C was in her seventies and had been married to a dentist. She too discovered in middle age that her husband had been raping their only daughter from the age of 4 to the age of eleven. Somehow, she had managed not to notice. Her daughter, by the time she herself was in her forties, asked her mother how come she did not wonder why her little girl was always putting her underwear into the washing machine to clean off blood. Despite developing a very close relationship with her daughter, patient C went on to develop a rare form of blood cancer called Waldenström macroglobulinemia. She initially started work on detoxing both her body and emotions and went through some intense herxheimer reactions. She then consulted with a second hematologist who assured her the initial diagnosis was incorrect, and she did not, in fact, have cancer. She immediately ceased both her detox protocol and the emotional clearing. Not very long after that, her health had deteriorated to a terminal condition. She expressed great regret but it was too late to do anything. It is interesting how denial, whether by an individual person or by a medical professional can have devastating consequences.

Patent D is also a female around 70 with a recurrence of breast cancer. She has received two Covid vaccines plus boosters. The new cancer is very aggressive, both ER positive and HER +. She opted not to go with the prescribed radiation and chemo. She was open to the role her emotional history has played in this pathology. During treatment by remote energy stimulation the affected breast tissue first showed up very cold and then turned warm. This same phenomenon occurred later not in the breast but on the entire left side of the body. The coldness then converted to warmth plus a feeling of lightness during treatment and heightened vitality and mood thereafter. There was also the experience of bright light seen behind closed eyelids. An area of cold nevertheless persisted between the navel and the upper thighs. This was tracked to an obstructed pocket of energy in the biofield directly above the navel. Once this nexus had been identified and released, that entire section of the body also quickly warmed up and became reintegrated. This area signified a birth trauma due to the topography of the energy blockage in the biofield. It is to be hoped that by progressively recuperating zones of trapped, disassociated energy, this will allow the patient to recover from her cancer. Due to extreme sensitivity she is unable to use protocols that include Ivermectin, fenbendazole, or chlorine dioxide solution. She is on a good supplement protocol designed in part by her naturopath and is asked to work with a supportive oncologist to keep track of all her blood work and cancer markers. This is interesting to consider because in the case of patient C, the jabs have obviously been a major factor but it may be that resolving the underlying emotional fragmentation will be the most important criterion for healing, allowing the other alternative medicines she is taking to be fully effective.

Fragmentation and Repair

Even long before the Covid era, I heard from so many patients how they felt broken up into bits by conventional medicine: go here for this test, go there for another, go here for one specialist, go there for another. Meanwhile, offices seemed not too interested in communicating with each other. This is crazy making for the patient who ends up feeling deflated and frustrated.

By contrast, restoring bio-resonance provides an antidote to fragmentation. It stimulates all cells to communicate nonlocally and coherently and thus to support each other as nature intended. Bio-resonance relates to quantum coherence: the idea that a living, dynamic field of coherence underlies biological structures at the subatomic level. In my opinion, the role our emotions play in health and disease is greatly underestimated. If we simply consider the power of the placebo effect (and its shadow, the nocebo) to dramatically influence our health, we realize that, no matter what, our physical substance is governed as much by our beliefs and the way we think as anything else. Emotion and core belief have direct effects on health, presumably through quantum processes. In today’s climate of fear and dehumanized medicine the power of the mind is a rampart reinforceable via energy integration and emotional coherence.