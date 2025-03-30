Positive change begins with asking questions

In my previous post I spoke about healing a bee. Today, I want to address this issue at scale.

Here are my starting questions:

Can we reset our biofield to repair our bodies from microwave damage?

Can we thereby become more resistant to nanotech?

How can we save honeybees from colony collapse disorder?

What subtle energy runs our bodies (above and beyond electromagnetism)?

If we cannot address these questions with any success, the following are likely to occur:

Without freedom of thought, psychological autonomy will devolve into the hive mind.

Without pollinators, many of our natural food sources will disappear.

Humans will be fed insects and treated like insects.

Humans will eventually become indistinguishable from insects.

The Graphene equation

Graphene oxide is made from chitosan which is derived from chitin by heating it at extremely high temperatures. Chitin is plentiful in the bodies of arthropods which are also dielectric. It makes good business sense to enforce humans to eat insects since chitin, besides being highly inflammatory (thus highly profitable for the sickness industry) is also the base material out of which graphene monomers are made. Is there a special method to generate graphene endogenously in human bodies out of ingested chitin? Surely, this frankensteinian daydream must have at least occurred to someone.

Singularity

Global dystopia has been planned by the ideologues of transhumanism and given an almost mystical name: The Singularity. Its maturation date is set for 2030. Robotized, cyborg insects have been in the works for decades and are now being deployed against specific human targets to “immunize” them against their own freedom of consciousness. Targets are injected with crystallizing substrates which self-assemble into antennas, the goal being to monitor and modulate the target individuals through distal device implantations.

Have humans been genetically re-engineered in the past?

Humans have a design flaw. Quite likely we have been re-engineered by another (invasive) species, rendering us mentally inert and compliant. In a word, easier to manage. Why do the masses hate truth so much, and prefer to shoot the messenger? The unknown terrifies modern, urbanized people because it eludes definition: it cannot be downloaded, it cannot be 3D printed, its contours cannot be distinguished even under a scanning electron microscope. The unknown is therefore viewed as a threat rather than an opportunity, and it is for the most part associated with darkness.

Humans probably fear the dark because, unlike our erstwhile predators, we lacked night vision. Unfortunately, our innate fear of the dark translated into a fear of the unknown. We chose to paper over the unknown with absurdities sold to us as facts but which are really just deceptions handed down by our institutions of “learning”. We transformed ourselves into a species that seeks pacifiers, not discovery and adventure. We are now willing to take risks only when fully insured or else coked up. And this timidity has set us up to be massacred.

For the “normie”, being told what to see and what to think offers the illusion of security. Meanwhile, almost everyone, regardless of their perspective, is now in the grip of constant gnawing anxiety.

The design flaw I spoke of, unless corrected, is certain to bring about our extinction. Is it already too late? Or can we muster up an inborn ingenuity to generate some answers, even as the sun is going down upon the horizon?

Freedom and Wisdom

I hope that what I am going to speak of next will inspire you to think outside of the box. Freedom is always already there, but it needs to be claimed. Sometimes we die in the pursuit of this freedom. But true freedom is not the same as limitless potential. It is not the license to go anywhere and do anything you want. True freedom has laws built into it. This means that freedom, in essence, must be anchored in ethical responsibility. Freedom balanced by ethical responsibility equates to wisdom. Without wisdom, unfettered freedom generates entropy. Life flies out of orbit and can no longer sustain itself. It falls apart as quickly as would human flesh stripped of its bones.

This article will therefore look at issues of human and insect survival. I am not presenting answers here, but I am presenting possibilities. Answers always begin as possibilities in the mind. Removal of mental barriers allows for self-actualization at individual and species levels.

This has nothing to do with Darwinian evolution since it invokes the presence of formative forces as yet unrecognized by conventional science.

Conventional science is terrified of the revelation of such formative forces. Their disclosure would require it to close up shop and go back to the drawing board. I am not talking either about hypothesized religious intervention. I am talking about a co-evolutionary universe where spirit, information, energy and matter intertwine in the flux of generative time.

So called free energy and the ZPF (zero point field) require us to break free of our intellectual assumptions and defensive emotional holding patterns. Without doing so, the limitless energy of the cosmos will remain at our fingertips yet always out of reach.

The Russian Honey Seller and the American Beekeeper

Back in the last decade of the last century, I lived for a time in northern New Mexico. Back then, it was certainly another world, a place of tremendous, awe inspiring beauty and mystery. We lived in a very humble brick building on the edge of Tesuque. Some Hollywood celebrities owned properties nearby, but most of the area felt like the third world and being cast back in time. It was at once captivating and mesmerizing. With that said, nearby Santa Fe was the rape capital of America. Women would often be seized and thrown into the trunks of cars headed down to Mexico. Their bodies would later be found twisted into horrible postures down in the arroyos.

Every Sunday, there was an artisan fair up on a nearby promontory: the weekly Tesuque market. A very nice Russian woman would set up her stall from which she sold jars of excellent honey from her beehives. One day, after chatting at length, I asked her whether I could come by and visit at her place. She enthusiastically agreed. Her husband, an American, was the beekeeper and he would be delighted to meet me.

When I arrived at their property I was at first a bit confused. Expecting to see regular rows of upright wooden hives, I was instead confronted by rows of what looked like canoes with lids, or perhaps they were coffins. How strange, I thought. The beekeeper explained it all to me. He told me that his bees used to have a lot of health problems. He decided to do his own research into ancient bee keeping practices from Greece, Egypt and Africa. What he found out was that traditional hives, instead of being upright, were carved from hollowed out tree trunks.

To make a long story short, since he changed the shape of his hives, his bees suffered no more sickness at all and they produced significantly more honey.

What was it about shape that brought about this improvement? I already knew shape affected life and energy flow in profound ways, but this was an epiphany for me.

If the health of bees can be so greatly affected by the re-shaping of their hives, would not the same apply to all other creatures, and to us too? From the moment we exit the circuitous pathway of the birth canal, we are thrust head first into a rectilinear world. Everything that surrounds us is now composed of straight lines, cubes, rectangles. From kitchen closets to school corridors, parking lots, tenement walls, whiteboards, screens…an endless sea of right-angled pseudo-reality. Is it any wonder there is so much sickness of body and mind today in our hard edged, digitally enhanced world?

If we were to turn this all around and restore a spiral continuity to our movements, to our thoughts and to the fluctuating pulsations of our energy structures (biofields), would this not have dramatically beneficial results for our health and wellbeing?

Out of this awareness, my wife and I began to develop a system of harmonic, spiraliform movements to which we initially gave the name “Infinite Body Movement”.

We used these methods to restore our own bodies from injury and sickness and to help others do the same.

These questions set me further along in my quest to develop a method of treatment that could do more than that. Which eventually brought me to the development of WiFiVibe.

With this method I have been able to remotely re-calibrate the warped energy fields of patients damaged by disease or exposure to damaging microwaves. This can help with many chronic conditions of the current era including long Covid. Even life threatening illnesses have responded very well to such energetic recalibration. What I am saying is this: just as the honeybees in New Mexico bounced back from ill health when the hive design was adjusted to make it consistent with the natural shape of their native energy field, similarly, by adjusting the shape of any patient’s energy field, this can produce notable improvements in that person’s health.

It is not just about electricity and frequencies

The idea we live in an electrical universe is only a partial truth. The human body does indeed run on microvolts and microcurrent, this is true. But these electrical phenomena themselves are governed by other, less measurable energies of which scalar is only one. Radiating shape is a determining agent of information transfer and overall health. The human biofield is not reducible to a set of rectilinear relationships such as pertain with traveling EM waves. There is far more going on than that.

We tend to believe that only what we can accurately measure is real. But what, at bottom, can we actually measure? Only two things: mass and wavelength. Out of these two quantifiable sets of data, it is hardly likely we are discerning anything but a very small sample of reality. Most of the universe, we should not forget, is considered unmeasurable and undetectable. It is given the stage names of dark energy and dark matter to cover up for this embarrassing lack of understanding.

Recalibrating energy fields

At the present time, the assault on humanity conforms to these two quantifiable areas. Chemical and biological toxins are inserted into medical products and into the environment, and then further activated by exposure to 5G, 6G, and digital space based HAARP frequencies. Surveillance capitalism bolstered by corrupted militaries and secretive agencies has invested heavily in Big Tech’s pursuit of AI and quantum computing. Devices have been strategically operationalized to surveil and decimate the bulk of the world’s population whilst terraforming the planet itself. The goal, as we know by now, is nothing less than the Internet of Everything.

Can our understanding of shape and subtle energies provide a modest counterforce to these assaults?

Here are some small but nonetheless meaningful examples:

I have had some very sick patients with jab related illness bounce back from illness after adjustments with WiFiVibe were made to the “shape” of their energy fields. Most people think that the ionic efflux around the human body is solely composed of electromagnetic information, but this is not true. There are other, more subtle factors involved. There is little to no protection against the force of plasma based laser DEWs and some of the other egregious attack vectors used on targeted individuals. But when more diffuse exposure to microwave emissions has occurred, it is possible, in many cases, to restore functionality and harmony to an individual’s biofield, improving their overall state of health. Back in 2003, Ibrahim Karim, the Egyptian founder of Biogeometric architecture, succeeded in restoring to health the inhabitants of a small Swiss town called Hemberg. These people had been badly sickened by exposure to radio-frequencies used in telecommunications. He achieved this by means of energy emitting shapes, strategically placed about town. None of these shapes ran current or used any type of electromagnetic input or output. All they radiated was subtle energy. The Swiss Mediation Authority for Mobile Communication and Environment collaborated with Swisscom, a major Swiss telecom provider, to sponsor the project. The radionic shapes eliminated all symptoms of microwave sickness suffered by Hemberg’s habitants and also positively impacted the overall ecology of the surrounding area. In a Swiss television interview almost two years later (Sept. 2005), the sustained energy-quality balancing effect was confirmed by the Mayor of Hemberg. The so-called Russian pyramids, mostly made out of fiberglass were, until the recent war, to be found scattered over western Russia and also inside Ukraine. (Was the war in part a ploy to destroy these remarkably beneficent structures?) These pyramids with their elongated, tapering triangulations, were observed by Russian scientists (through the vibrational fields they emit) to produce salutary effects on the surrounding landscape: not only were damaging pesticides contaminating the soil made to disappear, but in some instances even extinct species of plants mysteriously re-appeared in the fields. I can vouch to some similar qualities of renewal and repair via vibrational medicine with its subtle effects on cellular processes.

A so-called Russian pyramid made of fiber glass

Colony Collapse Disorder

“If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live.”

This quote has, without evidence, been attributed to Albert Einstein. It invokes the menace of CCD (colony collapse disorder), which has recently risen to unprecedented levels in the US. CCD affects honeybees, but not the other 20,000 species of bee found worldwide.

Not all plants rely on insect pollinators. Carrots, potatoes, cabbage and other leafy vegetables can grow without exposure to insects. Corn is pollinated just by means of the wind itself. However, many of our other food sources such as fruit trees would become barren without pollinators. Pollinators include a variety of insects, such as hoverflies, beetles and wasps, not just bees. Bats and hummingbirds are also pollinators. Even if plant species can survive intact without pollination occurring, the quality of their seeds is degraded, leading to inferior produce down the line.

Most insect populations have been in rapid decline. In the case of honeybees we are looking at a health crisis in some ways comparable to the degradation of human health sincere the rollout of the Covid jabs.

Deaths of honey bees in North America have hit record highs these past months. Many beekeepers are either close to financial ruin or else have lost everything, including their sanity: US commercial beekeepers report losing on average over 60% of their honey bee colonies during the past winter moths. This is likely to be the “biggest loss of honeybee colonies in US history” according to Scott McArt, associate professor of entomology at Cornell University.

Honeybees are depended upon to pollinate 50% of all commercial agricultural yield in the US, including cherries, berries, apples and pears, as well as pumpkins. Almond orchards have been severely hit in California.

When plants are monocultured, there isn’t enough food to support wild pollinators year round. The recourse is to truck in honeybee hives and move them northward as the growing season advances. In mainland China, a dearth of natural insect pollinators has obligated farmers to use ladders to laboriously paint pollen on the flowering petals of fruit tree orchards, brush in hand.

If all the pollen-spreading insects were to sicken or disappear, we would likely soon be facing mass starvation on an unprecedented scale.

This is why I am bringing up the example of the New Mexico beekeeper with his traditionally shaped hives. Could small, independent beekeepers or even large scale commercial operations adopt this approach and thereby fortify their honeybees against sickness, preserving crop yields and ensuring food supply for humans?

It is, at the very least, an intriguing question.

Will anyone act upon it?

What is driving CCD?

There are generally many causes for health problems, in bee colonies as much as in humans. Causation can rarely be attributed to just one thing. Varroa mites attack bees just as dust mites and microscopic parasites trigger disease processes in humans.

Insects and humans have suffered tremendous losses from the interaction of pesticides with EMF pollution. The combination of the two creates a negative synergy, as I will explain below.

One standout contaminant of honeybee populations is a group of pesticides called neonicotinoids. This class of pesticide targets the receptors for the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. It then overstimulates the insect’s nervous system. This leads to unabridged stimulation, with death the ultimate result. This class of pesticide is also taken up by plants and delivered into the nectar and pollen. When honeybees land on plant leaves and petals, and even just dew or dust, they absorb the neurotoxins from the pesticide into their bodies. No doubt, this interacts with military smart dust and other fallout from chemtrails. The bees’ nervous system is thrown into disarray, causing involuntary tremors, paralysis and death.

There is a chilling correlation here with Parkinsonian symptoms in humans which are often directly attributable to pesticide or other neurotoxin exposure earlier in life. Although mammals are less susceptible to neonicotinoids than insects are, systemic uptake through plants means that neonicotinoids will enter humans via the food chain.

In another strange twist, nicotine, upon which the insecticides called neonicotinoids are based, has shown considerable benefits in remediating against poisonous substances contained in the Covid jabs. Nicotine patches have been widely reported to assist with alleviation of bioweapon symptoms. In the human body we have many receptors in our central nervous system and also at our neuromuscular junctions which which are activated by acetylcholine. There are two types of cholinergic receptors: nicotinic and muscarinic. Nicotine only attaches to nicotinic receptors.

People who receive Botox treatments block out the action of acetylcholine via the interference of the botulin toxin (a neurotoxin). This leads to a fake state of muscular relaxation, erasing lines and creating the illusion of anti-aging.

Acetylcholine is a very important neurotransmitter, the primary neurotransmitter for our parasympathetic nerves (crucial for heart function and digestion) and a key signal molecule required for movement since acetylcholine regulates muscular contractions. Acetylcholine also plays a key role in intra-cranial signaling, in memory, and in learning.

As you can see, without our acetylcholine receptors working effectively, we quickly become sluggish and inert, both mentally and physically!

Conclusion: Chaos Theory

Movement is life. That means movement of our four limbs, but also our blood, our lymph, peristalsis of the intestinal walls and just about every motile function in the physical body. But movement must also occur in our emotions and in our thoughts. When movement, inner or outer, is blocked, illness begins. The source of almost all sickness lies in blocked energy flow. Such blockage leads to electromagnetic disturbances which correlate with metabolic acidosis and the presence of opportunistic pathogens inside the body.

The horror movie we are all going through right now is due to the fact that medicine, along with Big Ag, Big Food, Big Tech and Big Academia, has been given license to kill. Killing fields are seen as vastly more profitable than growing fields. Nature has been turned on its head, and ecosystems bludgeoned to a pulp. A cadre of criminally insane players addicted to a depravity of greed has grasped the helm of human and planetary destiny.

Fighting back against a vastly better equipped enemy is futile if it is conceived of as a head-on fight. On the other hand, lying low and regrouping gives the chance to consider the situation from a more complete perspective. Small openings and stepping stones may then appear which otherwise would have remained invisible.

In chaos theory, the flutter of a butterfly’s wing on the mountain slope of one continent may lead to an avalanche half way across the world on another continent.

Today, chaos theory has been renamed emergent theory. Emergent phenomena are dynamically organized and in many ways unpredictable. If we consider this deeply enough, we come to realize that the avalanche stimulated at a distance by the mere flutter of a butterfly wing, may have larger implications for us. What if each awakened person emitted a vibratory signal out into the ethers, whether by thought or by conscious action? Who can say that the interaction and amplification of these interference waves might not lead to something bigger that no one was expecting?

One of my favorite lines was spoken by Amelia Earhart. I end this post by quoting it once again.

“Never interrupt a person doing what you said couldn’t be done.”