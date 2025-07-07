Refugees fleeing the “Shadow of Death” during the Armenian genocide, 1915-16

In 1984 I spent a year in Western Turkey. This was long before Erdogan’s time, but the country was already in many ways a police state. I myself was briefly arrested at gun point on a trumped up charge and thrown in a police cell for a few hours. It was not a traumatic experience at all for me since I had no doubt I would be released and the falsity of the accusation proven. Which was exactly what happened. However, at around the same time I befriended a woman recently released from four years incarceration in a Turkish jail. Her crime was simply to be the girlfriend of a leading member of a left wing political party the government had decided to ban. She was held in a women’s only jail. Inside her cell, female guards dressed exactly like KKK members but in black would come with long wooden sticks each day and brutally beat her. Despite this, once she got out of jail, she expressed no bitterness or rage. She sought only freedom, not just physical but spiritual. She had absolutely no interest in America. She wanted to go live in India. We became great friends. I learned about torture in Turkish police stations, even of children. I knew I needed to hear such things for the coming future. That future is now the present.

When Covid Masks became mandatory the Corporate Mask came off

The globalist “Crime Against Humanity” unleashed wave upon wave of ongoing trauma. We are all emmeshed in nano-particulates, brain infiltrating frequencies and trauma for population and mind control.

Trauma was central to the planning of Event 201, as we can now clearly see looking back. Psychological trauma was, however, already embedded in large tracts of the general population and could be easily amplified for purposes of social engineering. It has been estimated that psychological trauma affects half the general population to some degree, mostly unrecognized. I have found this to be the case in my own practice. Psychological trauma often lies at the foundation of what later becomes physical disease. Symptoms, in this scenario, are not so much signs of pathology so much as cries for help. This is the subject I want to address here: how to recognize and how to heal from trauma.

Intergenerational Trauma

Scholarly work on intergenerational trauma has been conducted by Dr. Themistocles Kritikakos, a Greek-Australian historian. What Dr. Kritakos discovered during his research into the Armenian genocide, was that mention of Greeks and Syrians in that massacre has been generally downplayed, or omitted. Dr. Kritikakos found that, amongst Greek and Syrian descendants in Australia, traumatic experience has been handed down the generations. This is an already known yet not widely acknowledged phenomenon: how trauma experienced by a family member in a previous generation can express itself at a deeply subconscious, or somatic level in a subsequent generation. I have frequently encountered this when working with patients. Trauma ripples down through the decades. How far back does this go? Centuries, millenia? And how much does this phenomenon influence the erratic course of human history? These are pressing questions.

At this time, many of us are experiencing, whether conscious of it or not, levels of trauma that exceed our physical and emotional coping capacities. Can we reduce the level of trauma as we try to detox our bodies? How?

This is a complex issue since the shots and chemtrails contain substances contrived to upregulate and thus to weaponize trauma. The AI system has been developed to “sniff out” emotional distress and “play” with it in real time. Entry points can be in the brain or under the skin. Targeted individuals are the clearest evidence of nefarious actions by intelligence agencies, but the entirety of the world’s population is now in the cross-hairs. We should understand that management of stored trauma is essential for the maintenance of a functioning immune system. Feedback loops between mind and body have never been more crucial to address. Yet online “truth tellers”, whether wittingly or not, often generate more trauma in their audiences by fear mongering and doomcasting.

Heaven knows we do not need any more of that!

This brings us directly to the subject of energy fields, neurophysiology, and how to resist being swayed by the negative charisma of “influencers”. Not all those crying out “Crime!” have the people’s best interests at heart. Trojan horses are too numerous to count. Or these may simply be unhealthy people splashing their own unresolved trauma under the guise of guidance or insight. So the first thing that needs to be regained ~ and established on firm ground ~ is trust. How can you trust someone? Or rather, how can you trust a signal from inside your own body that tells you whether it is safe to trust?

We cannot trust with our minds alone. We can only trust with our bodies. So if we are out of touch with our bodies, we will always be prone to errors of judgement. This is the explanation why so many highly educated people rolled up their sleeves and advocated for the death shot, while people who had never read a book their entire lives saw through the whole thing.

This instinct is available inside each of us. (Well, except for the professional talking heads, perhaps!) All animals (and yes, we are animals) have this instinct, and without it could not survive. This instinct is the foundation of all intelligence. Animals and plants are our best helpers in this struggle. They clean our minds, clear our hearts of trash. They open our eyes with the vast space exuding from theirs. They inform us of what is true and beautiful. And they show us how to trust again, whilst helping us be on guard against real dangers, threats and potential enemies.

I smell the air, I watch the swifts circling gracefully above in the summer sky, the gestures of people walking down the sreet, their strange disconnect, their obliviousness to the physical world around them. Ghostly forms shifting mechanically through a metallic haze as though caught up in a bizarre trance.

I gaze upon the collective psychological field in which we are embedded and perceive the overwhelm, the chaos, the fear, the second guessing, the constant stream of projections.

Less than 2.5% of our reality is accessible to retinal vision. We are functionally blind, basically. So, what happens? We invent stuff. We weave falsities, illusions, we project things circulating in our unconscious upon the screen of the world. We even sometimes call this science or God.

What we are ignorant of is incommensurately greater than what we know.

We should consider a very basic question. How do we know what we know? How does knowledge come to us and live inside us, so to speak? Knowledge comes to us in one of two ways:

through personal experience tempered by real questions and the fire of reflection

through what we have been taught to believe by others

Many of the things we formerly held to be self-evident truths are now being perceived as fictitious narratives of control, stories manufactured by others elsewhere, comparable in a way to cheap imported goods. But the collapse of false narratives and artificial constructs does not lead us into freedom but into emptiness, at least at first. This is the emptiness of the unknown, and in political terms, the power vacuum. The vacuum can be a very dangerous place to be because someone, for sure, will try to sieze control of a vacuum and, from within, dictate their own version of reality on to others. In fact, they will most likely have been waiting for this opportunity, planning and polishing the actions they will take. This is how history moves and what we consider to be world events actually occur. This means that history, being always written, often in advance, by the victor, necessarily generates trauma for the victims. What is lost by the victim is not always the same. It may be a little, or it may be everything. There have been many examples of genocide. Today, this is not something far off in another space or time. It is already happening, right here, right now where we live.

Suffocation is exactly what the globalists have in store for us. They have already proven this. The more enforcement of their rules, the more cancelation of our rights, the more strangulation ensues, the more human dignity dies on the vine. We are at that juncture. The ultimate trauma for humanity will surely arise after signing up for Digital ID. Past that point it would be very difficult to turn back. And the fact too few, as yet, are aware of this critical juncture only generates more stress, and hence more trauma, for those who are.

There is no choice but to refuse. And to do so in numbers.

How to find Freedom and exit from Trauma

It is said nature abhors a vacuum, but this applies even more to humans: we are uncomfortable with silence, we are terrified of darkness. This has not always been so. Our ancestors were very different from us, as are indigenous peoples. Not having been processed by “civilization”, they retain a wisdom and vitality lost to the flitting denizens of modern cities. They still look to the sky for guidance. They remain to this day star people, guided by light from distant origins.

Civilization has brought great material benefits but only at the cost of massive entropy. Eventually there comes a tipping point. This is what we can now see happening in the world at all levels. A wasteland littered with toxic by-products with a handful of gleaming corporate towers rising like sick lilies on an ocean of sewage.

We have been trained to pretend that the singularity, the day of accounting or implosion point, lies only in some far off future, like the ultimate death of our sun. We have been conditioned, like well fed lab rats to wallow in infotainment as our main source of mental exercise. Our arrogant egos have led to a dulling of our five senses, most especially our sixth sense. This correlates with atrophy of our pineal gland from aluminum, fluoride, glyphosate and WIFI exposure. Without the pineal acting as a receiver, we cannot tune into the cosmos. Light from deep reality is functionally extinguished inside the brain.

We have allowed ourselves to decay by gobbling down goodies laid out on the table without checking the ingredients. We have grown fat and lazy. We no longer seek the unknown with irrepressible curiosity, eager to find out by ourselves what is just over the horizon. We are no longer explorers. Tech does it all for us now. We just want to let ChatGPT tell us where to go and what to think. We are become a society of morons trained to consume information, no to digest it. We stack up garbage to protect ourselves from one thing in particular that we find utterly frightening. And that is freedom.

The real crisis we are now confronting, as a species, is our relunctance to be free.

It is not enough to simply say “I will not comply”. What is required is to place value on freedom as the ultimate good. Not the word “freedom”, but actual freedom.

And freedom means accountability, transparency, it means to be free from pretense, from lying and deceit. To be free means to want all others to be free, to help them along the path. To seek the freedom and wellbeing of all, not just one’s own.

If enough of us can manage that, together, we may just have the chance to build a better world. And to pushback against the slaughter of life otherwise being prepared for humanity, indeed for all life on the planet. Non-compliance ~ the courage to stand up for ultimate value ~ is the only viable path through the Valley of the Shadow of Death.

When you are working professionally with a person suffering from trauma, what you are really doing is helping that person break free from control.

And what applies to a single person applies equally to an entire population.

Dealing with Grief

Sometimes, however, it is all too much. It is all very well to speak of freedom, but what happens when the weight of grief is so heavy that, like a lead ball chained to your ankles, it drags you down to the bottom of the cold grey sea? And it can.

This happens when grief and hopelessness entwine like desperate lovers in the depths of the psyche, leading a person to desperate acts.

Sometimes this occurs as this result of empathy.

Iris Chang was the author of a book describing what happened to the inhabitants of the Chinese city of Nanjing when it was under occupation by the Japanese during World War 2. In particular, the author details the lives of the “comfort women” used by the invading soldiers as sex slaves. If you have not read this harrowing account, you are missing a key area of shared historical experience. It opens up a world. The Japanese, for their part, have so far never apologised for what they did in Nanjing, just as no Turkish government has ever acknowledged, let alone apologized for, their country’s role in the Armenian genocide. When an atrocity suffered is whitewashed over, this adds another layer of trauma to the original one. Cruelty proceeds as much from denial as from actively harming. The author of this book, Iris Chang, eventually took her own life. Living with what she had discovered to have happened became too much to bear. Her own empathy with the unacknowledged victims of that terrible atrocity, destroyed her own will to live.

When humilation from earlier in life gets suppressed, trapped energy is produced, and this energy emits chaotic waves inside the organism. These waves of chaos travel along weak electrical currents. Over time, they can have devastating effects. How so?

Because these are waves which originate in pain and, correspondingly, they produce patterns of distortion. A healthy human body runs on weak electrical currents, but just like in any circuit, the currents need to flow without blockage or excess resistance. And the circuit breakers need to be working.

Patterns of distortion can originate from any insult to the body, blood or psyche. These distorted patterns can be compared to miniature 3D printers. This explains how people develop illness from exposure to toxins, whether these be chemical, electromagnetic or psychological. The damage can occur from any of these three. And, to make things more complicated, most of us suffer from some kind of trauma complex derived from chemical, electromagnetic and psychologocal assault. If we are internally adaptive with strong vitality, we can, most of the time, overcome these problems. But if we are in a weakened state, or if the external exposure is too damaging, it may be hard to recover.

I want to say a word here about epigenetic disease since this presents in my practice, especially in patients with cancer. Cancer is a disease that has two very strong roots, one being damage to the genes or chromosomes, the other being long held psychological distress. Pesticides typically include both endocrine disruptors and neurotoxins. As we know, these have been sprayed over farms and fields for decades. There have also been many documented cases of the government performing covert experimentaion on citizens by exposing them to noxious chemicals. And today, we must battle with chemtrails filled with nano-aluminum particulates and other junk.

What happens to a child when it is exposed to pesticides or strong electrical fields? Or when it is forcibly “vaccinated” with dTAP and all the other poisons? Well, for sure, trauma occurs at a cellular level. Depending on the individual case, and what happens subsequently to that individual, disease processes will be brewing because patterns of distortion have been instigated. These patterns of distortion often will include alterations in gene expression or even damage to chromosomes in a process called translocation. When a person has been heavily exposed to industrial pesticides, for example, this can cause certain genes to fuse together, and bits of one chromosome to shift over to another. Now the 3D printer has been re-set to manufacture disease, such as cancer. This explains also how “vaccines” work over the long term. And because the mind and the body are really one, it also explains how emotional pain can generate similar patterns of distortion, leading on to pathological physical processes.

The original Greek word for trauma, τραῦμᾰ, literally means wound. But wounds also occur at the microscopic level, even, we can say, at the quantum level.

In short, if a person cannot transform trauma at any level, it will eventually deform them from within. Unresolved rage and humiliation can make a person self destructive. Or it can drive them unconciously to perpetrate on others what the person suffered early on. Trauma causes a person to freeze up, to fragment, or sometimes, to attack.

Trauma is not healed by positive thinking. Trauma can only healed by an experience of being recognized as one is, without judgement, with love and respect. This is the “magic” that medicine lacks. Also by reconnecting wth nature. For any pyshological wound to heal, compassion, empathy and unconditional love are required. And it is crucial too, of course, that the affected person must be totally receptive, fully desirous of healing. They must be willing to let go of all patterns of distortion they have become habituated to, leading them to hold fast to their own pathology, as if it were a core element of their own identity. A confused state is literally a fusion of what is true and what is false. They must be willing to undergo a small, temporary death in order to return to life as a free being.

Neurophysiology of trauma

How does psychological trauma affect the brain? Can it be mapped? And how is the limbic system (the emotion processing parts of the brain) being weaponized through the use of microwave frequencies and satellite targeting systems?

This is a complex subject to investigate. However, if we seek to heal people, five key areas must be considered. These five areas are:

emotionally dense areas of the brain, especially the cerebellum

disregulation of the pre-frontal cortex

“load” zones for trauma in the human biofield

solar plexus congestion

somato-visceral reflexes

The prefrontal cortex, (found directly behind your forehead) is the part of the brain which allows us to maintain mental balance, emotional control, and sane decision making. Whenever the energy circulating in this area is scattered, it will stream inward in chaotic loops, loading up highly charged zones such as the amydala. When prefrontal regulation is thwarted, a person easily becomes paranoid, aggressive or controlling. This cortical imbalance is very often mirrored in a build up in the solar plexus, the pit of the stomach. At the same time, the temporal lobes disconnect information through key cortical areas, and congestion builds inside the brain stem and the cerebellum. It might be compared to the shutting down of shipping routes, with container goods stacked high on wharves, under a firece midday sun. This is an image of toxic stress, resulting from acute or chronic trauma.

Whilst the cerebellum is conventionally viewed as an organ regulating body movement and balance, this view is out of date. It actually does far more. The cerebellum is a small, bun shaped part of the brain just below and behind the pineal gland. It is a critical hub for sensory and emotional processing, including social interactions and other complex behaviors which require memory processing, learning and recognition. And unlike the rest of the brain with its loops and thick tangles, the cerebellum is almost crystalline in structure. The “little brain” contains 75% of the brain’s total set of neurons.

Any damage to this part of the brain, such as a lesion or tumor, will affect not just balance but also personality, mood and cognition.

And we can clearly see older folk who struggle with physical balance also struggling with memory recall, verbal expression, basic cognition, and mood.

What I have consistently found in my own practice is that, even without stuctural impairment to the cerebellum, functional imbalance (disturbance of energy flow) will compromise this area. Since energy fields wrap around all the physical structures and organs of the body, and since these fields can be accessed and recalibrated nonlocally, it is possible to reorganize disturbed brain wave distibution. I do this by means of WiFiVibe which gently reconfigures and re-adjusts flow not only between the right and left hemispheres, but also between anterior parts of the brain (such as the prefrontal cortex) and posterior areas, such as the cerebellum.

The main type of neuron in the cerebellum is the pukinje cell, which has the flat shape of a fan and is also reminiscent of sea coral. The branches of the coral are dendritic, and function as receivers for incoming signals. You can probably guess at this point, how such receiver-transmitters can be manipulated remotely by nefarious technology just as they can be re-adjusted gently towards healing by means of WiFiVibe. In WiFiVibe, there is no external input of information other than harmonic resonance. Hence there is no intrusion or overlay, only support.

The cerebellum, which comprises in excess of 50 billion cells, is a massive data processor, capable of interconnecting vast amounts of incoming and outgoing information which enable the body to calibrate both motion and e-motion. It should be more than amply clear at this point, why any surveillance technology would be keen to hack into this zone. Complex mental tasks, behavioral responses and feeling states all link up here at a massive data bank slash exchange complex. The “little brain” (cerebellum) is not so little after all.

The cerebellum lies geographically contiguous to the brain stem, so it also helps regulate blood pressure and heart rate: the purkinje cells of the cerebellum communicate directly with the pukinje fibers of the heart by means of the Vagus nerve, which originates close by in the brainstem. The Vagus nerve regulates the parasympathetic aspect of our autonomic nervous system, and is critically important for maintenance of a healthy heart rate and digestion.

Let me return now to the energy that runs outside the physical body itself, sometimes referred to as the human biofield. I have been working on this area for decades and so perhaps know a bit more about it than some people who talk readily about things they have neither directly witnessed nor experienced. This is, literally, a grey zone, in one sense, because at this point we lack the imaging technologies which could map and quantify what I am speaking about.

I will simply say this: there are numerous interweaving currents of energy of different rates and different densities which flow in and around the brain, and in and around the body. These are partly electromagnetic in nature, but also scalar, and vortical. All these currents, spirals and vortices interfuse information in very complex ways. This field can be called by its ancient Chinese name, Qi, or by the more recent term used by Dr. Wilhem Reich, orgone. Within this swirling field are routes, passages and main stations. These correspond in part to acupuncture meridians and chakras but also include other conduits and interfaces through which energies move and transfer information. The body is always pulsing with internal energy, but also in interchange with environmental flow from the Earth, the solar system, even from distal parts of the universe.

Trauma Highway

There is indeed a trauma highway that can be mapped in the human biofield. It is actually like a river system, or waterfall, cascading from the top of the head down towards the base of the skull and the nape of the neck. Along this route, encoded as a record, are emotional energy reactions corresponding to events in the life of the individual. They can even encode for experiences of the fetus, especially in the third trimester. This should make it easy to understand, given its anatomical geography, why the cerebellum is such a key organ.

Can this trauma highway get cleared? If energy can be induced to gradually flow freely between different brain areas, by means of this re-distribution, the “gridlock” of energy corresponding to held trauma patterns will begin to disperse. This mirrors the break up of ice floes in northern climes when spring finally arrives.

Healing from trauma is like the onset of spring, the return of warmth, light and growth to what was previously frozen and dark.

Canned “photo journalism”, sponsored by the WHO and GAVI, is vicious propaganda. It is posion imagery, the opposite of art. Such images emit the same vibrations as the biodigital poisons in the mRNA “vaccines”. The goals being: to delude, to entrance, to capture, and to kill.

Cheesy images such as the one above, generated in India, were widely distributed outside the West, including in journals such as Al-Jazeera, infecting non-Western populations with the exact same lies propagated in the US and Western Europe. Synthetic trauma imagery was concoted, not only to spread lies but also to manipulate human empathy and cause harm thereby, especially to that most delicate of organs, the heart. By faking a corpse and aligning it with stirring spiritual symbols (fire in India is associated with Agni, one of India’s most venerated cosmic energies) the heartstrings are pulled in a deception of boundless magnitude.

In the West, as we know, all those screaming ambulances, all those supposedly brimful hospitals, all those make-believe frontline medical staff, hero-warriors in the fight against “the virus”, all that schlocky deceit did terrible damage to our empathetic essence. It abused it to undermine it. Fake, staged scenes of trauma in “medical” environments instigated waves of real trauma in the brains and bodies of open-hearted populations. Those waves are still active today, albeit in frozen mode. And that is the thing about trauma: it gets frozen inside. And we have to know how to melt it in order to get rid of it.