A lung and a tree exchange gases and electrons. They speak the same language, they exhibit the same forms. Is this not a sign of love?

Never before in human history has there ever been a time like this.

All around us lie delusion, pretense, manipulation. We face more real threats than can possibly be counted. Are we closing in on an extinction level event? All energies are in turmoil. The falcon no longer hears the falconer. Underfoot, the earth is shaking. Will something drop out of the sky as the Hopis predicted?

If you are unprepared for such preternatural challenges, how to stay sane?

There is a way: center, find your root. To move past fear, inbuilt amplifiers must first be quieted. Your center is where all your energy connects, outside and inside, heaven and earth.

But your center is not inside your body, nor is it a point in space. Your center is a state of mind. It is where you find peace, resolve and connection with all.

To return to the center, you need to go dark. To enter the cave, the womb of your being.

This practice is very ancient but long forgotten. Celts, Druids, Greeks, Egyptians and pre-Colmbian peoples of the Americas all revered the Earth as the source of all wisdom and knowing. Guidance comes from there, not from the flickering lights on the hill, which was to become the city and eventually, in our time, virtual reality.

Unstan Cairn, Orkney, Scotland, Neolithic period

Enter into such a place by means of an image, and use your imagination.

Mound B, Etowah, Gerogia, Mississippian Culture, c. 1000-1550 C.E.

North America has many examples of mysterious earthmounds some dating back thousands of years. These compose the heritage of the land, and are part of its innate, living intelligence. Even in thought, they need to be approached with great reverence and in silence.

Beehive tombs, Nubia, Old Dongola, Sudan. Credit Eric Lafforgue.

In Africa and in ancient Greece, beehive shaped tombs were erected for the souls of the deceased.

These beautiful images can help your mind reach centering, and find guidance.

You are neither your phsyical body, which is always changing, nor the thoughts you think, which are even more impermanent. The thoughts you think may in fact be artificially inseminated, taking your sense of “I am” very far from who, or what, you really are.

Whoever chooses only an outer gaze risks losing their core identity, their sanity, even their life. We are are in a battle for our souls. This battle cannot be won by external gaze alone.

When the human mind grabs hold of a magnifying glass it may go mad staring into the abyss. Transfixed by the horror of what it sees, it may sink into an obsessive embrace. Where goes our focused attention, there goes our life force. In search of what we think is truth, we may lose all trace of it as we accelerate down endless rabbit holes.

For sure, we need to research very closely what is being done to harm us and what creatures lurk behind the veil which separates our world from the unseen. But we also need to search elsewhere, higher up, for inspiration, for energy and meaning. Where do we come from and what are we? Clumps of molecules, or something else?

How to draw strength from that something else and beam it into the world as a counter force?

First, unplug from the matrix, and from your obsessive streams of consciousness.

Most minds have fallen deep into the trap. Mesmerized by flickers of blue light, their gaze is transfixed by screens with sensors capable of extracting and exporting biodigital data to distant servers. Their necks bend forward, heads bowed in submission. Their spines have forgotten their original purpose which is to hold up the skull. Their grey and white fibers swarm with miniature transistors. They think thoughts not their own, crave things they neither need nor want, stagger their clumsy bodies like automatons along crowded streets barely aware of their surroundings.

Trees

I believe trees are highly sentient and well aware of what is going on.

Trees, and their indwelling spirits, would gladly reach out to help us, but we have pushed them away, ignored and defiled them.

We cannot do this any more.

Some trees have been here a very long time.

Cypress of Abarkuh, Iran, 4,500 years old.

Trees are teachers of mankind, healers, and guides.

We should look at trees not just screens.

Perhaps then we might find some strength to search for answers.

Methuselah, Great Basin bristlecone pine, White Mountains, California, 4,857 years old.

Methuselah figured out how to do it.

So now, go find your root.

Credit: Thomas Christofoletti