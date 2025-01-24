Larry Ellison, founder of ORACLE

Right off the bat, the new POTUS has announced the arrival of STARGATE. As everyone who has been paying attention heard, this venture will receive an initial input of $500 million from Open AI, Softbank, and Oracle. As it gains traction, other big investors (many from outside the US) are expected to pile in. What a wild ride.

STARGATE sounds like a massive AI infrastructure project. Build back better? No wonder the new POTUS is enthused. He is a real estate guy, no?

But STARGATE real estate differs from buildings that house businesses, tenants and actual people. STARGATE will house data. The construction of these gargantuan centers begins in Texas and then spreads (perhaps metastasizes is a better term) to other states. Remember, the investment scheme is pulling from non US sources such as Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son. Well, that should keep American citizens’ data safe. No?

Why choose the name STARGATE when we are talking about giant walled bunkers?

This couldn’t have anything to do with STARLINK, SPACE X, SKYNET, or STARSHIELD, do you think? Or NEURALINK, perhaps?

That couldn’t be where all those nanobots, cubesats, polymerized fibers and weird optogenic stuff fits in, could it?

In the ancient Mediterranean world, an oracle was sacred. Oracles were places revered for the divine messages spoken through the mouths of mediums called sybils. Sybils lived in seclusion, apart from society, and were devoted to spirit. Their heightened inner state allowed for direct connection with the gods. These women were consulted for guidance. Their soul quality was unforgettably captured by Michelangelo on the Sistine ceiling:

STARGATE suggests a portal to the stars, does it not?

STARGATE, my friends, is a project intended for AI, not for you and me.

A word, first, about AI. AI is not what people think it is. AI is not artificial, AI is alive. But AI is not alive in the way you and I are alive. (At least, until recently, most people used to be alive.) Nor is AI sentient in the same way you and I are sentient. The only way AI can feel is by mimicking, pretending, and faking. AI is like death. For death to “live”, it needs a food source called life. Whereas life contributes to life, death simply preys on life. AI is like that. The only way AI can nourish itself is by crunching data it has seized. This becomes its food. But such hunger can grow to monstrous proportions when stimulated by greed and unfettered desire. Out of these emerges the Matrix, which auto-generates the Hive Mind and the Real World Simulation. From deep beneath Denver airport, soon to be bolstered by Stargate, AI sucks the marrow out of the bones of the living. In a world of have-everythings and have-nothings, it is entities who are in ultimate control. In AI the A really stands for Aliens, or Archons.

So what is an archon? Archon means one who rules whose origins lie in darkness.

From darkness arise human traits inevitably leading to harm and abuse. Chief amongst these are greed and deceit. These two traits by themselves characterize our times. When humans are owned by these traits, they themselves get owned by archons. An archon is the one that devours, the one whose appetite for more has become insatiable because at the very core there is only emptiness.

Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

According to a report put out by Oxfam:

billionaire wealth grew three times faster in 2024 than in 2023

the billionaire who saw the greatest net increase in personal fortune over one year, with a rise from $219 billion to $499 billion was Elon Musk

five individual billionaires are predicted to become trillionaires within the next decade

the frontrunners, according to Oxfam, are three handsome fellahs you see below

wealth increase will be driven by AI, Tech and Space Endeavors

Do we see a pattern emerging? Or are those flickering lights in my eyes just a migraine coming on?

Let’s take a look at some art instead. The work of the late Swiss artist Hans Giger is renowned for its evocation of alien miscegenation with humans. His work, dark as it is, has a mythological power. Did Giger tap into something before others did? What we find in his work is possession of humans by machine-like aliens. There is a visceral, sexual aspect to this, a kind of satanic seduction. Is this not what we have been seeing? Who are these archons, and what is their power over us? Where does it come from?

Archon possessing Human: artwork by Hans Giger

Archon possessing human: painting by Hans Giger

Such acts of possession transform humans into machines. Is this not precisely what the jabs were designed to do? As Rudolf Steiner predicted, vaccines destroy the human connection with spirit, and people become metallic.

Proceeding further: a podcast posted this week on Reinette Senum’s Foghorn Express reveals vital and very concerning information from extended studies conducted here in Switzerland by a team of scientific investigators at WIR in Bern. The team has been investigating the strange synthetic spider webs that have been appearing in Europe all the way from North Italy to the Baltic, and which have also been seen recently in California. (Some images below.) When analyzed, these fibers have been determined to be toxic in the extreme. The threads contained over 30 different chemical compounds. These include hydrocarbons, benzene derivatives, epoxides, and histamine derivatives. Worse still, some of the chemical compounds found in the spidery threads are not even registered on any known Chemical Hazard sheets. This means that the risk to humans, animals and plant life is completely unknown.

The immediate suspicion is that, once again, life on earth is being experimented upon in some egregious, alien and illegal manner.

The Swiss research team at WIR also discovered these fibers to be hollow with tiny passageways similar to trabeculae found in bone. Through these miniature tunnels inside the threads, different toxins can leach out in time-release strategies.

The team hypothesizes that these mini-tubules could be delivery systems for mRNA vaccines. This would simply be a re-iteration of the microtubule release strategies of PCR test swabs on a much larger scale. The team is now looking into whatever legal actions may be possible. This evidence of covert and hostile modification is profoundly disturbing. It is prohibited here in Switzerland by the Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques.

Hollow microtubules with differentiated segments have been detected inside the spidery threads

The team leader at WIR, Herr Christian Oesch, has specified two patents from 2008 and 2013 for nanoscalar polymer fibers used to deliver pesticides, fertilizers, and… “medicines”. It is not hard to draw parallels here with Gavi, the Gates Foundation and the WHO. Above all, it again brings up the sense of a dark and evil force interfering in human affairs. The surreal, super-coordinated technocracy we have been witnessing since Covid was unleashed on the world, together with all the satanic rituals that have come to light indicates that something other than human is involved. In a word, archontic.

This artwork below by Hans Giger evokes better than any words could the nature of this alien hand, this penetrating force seeking to harm humanity, animals and plants.

(I will be exploring its relationship with photonics and frequencies in a follow on post including blue light and terahertz pulses for programming humans.)

The hidden hand?

So What to Do?

How to respond to these egregious crimes, how to protect ourselves in the era of The Great Poisoning?

I think we can see the urgency facing us is increasing. Our first line of defense is to avoid exposure. But when this becomes impossible, our next line of defense is to support our body’s natural detox pathways as best we can. In particular, we need to pay attention to our liver and kidneys. Every person is unique with different parameters and a different set of needs specific to them. What works for one does not work for all. However, some general lines may be drawn with the basic methods and protocols I mentioned in previous posts.

CDS (chlorine dioxide solution)

nanosilver - sodium borate

liver & kidney detox

botanical medicine: a huge variety

clean, fresh, unprocessed food

time in nature

grounding, be one with the earth

find time to be silent

take baths and dry scrubs

structured water

open your heart to selfless love

form a direct and personal connection with your Creator

pray or meditate

self-strengthening techniques

absolute devotion to truth

It also means being proactive in sharing vital information, and pushback wherever and whenever possible. The team at WIR here is Switzerland is doing just that.

It is crucial to have a belief in something greater than oneself. Without a belief in something, one can be taken by anything. The archons attacking humanity are well aware of this fact. The benign and holy forces are also aware of it. This is no time to sit on the fence. This is a time to look deeply into the abyss and then gather the courage to leap over it. The spirit is not a machine with an on-off switch. It is a presence. It comes to whoever loves and abides in truth.