Physical aging begins around the age of 25 when slight reductions in collagen and hyaluronic acid reduce the skin’s pristine sheen and elasticity. A faint shadow starts to tarnish what was the perfect bloom of youth. Over the years this shadow will thicken, hardening into lines or sagging in pouches. At first, our skin grows coarser like tanned leather before eventually thinning out into a frail, semi-translucent membrane, as seen in the very elderly.

But aging is far more than skin deep. It takes place in muscles, bones, vasculature and vital organs. Most crucially of all, in the brain. And in this “aging under the skin”, our immune system is a main player. Cognitive and emotional functioning as well as fundamental physical architecture deteriorate more rapidly once immune function declines. This is due to the fact that what we call aging results from the progressive inability of the body to do necessary repair work at the cellular level. Since the immune system oversees vital repair, any decline in immune function inevitably produces cellular damage. Sometimes this damage is reversible. Sometimes it is not.

But there is another twist to this story: our immune cells themselves are subject to aging. Like the person on whose behalf they go to work every minute of every day, white blood cells can functionally collapse, failing to self-repair. When this happens, the immune system as a whole grows weak, confused, dry and brittle.

The Complex Role of Immune Cells

Besides targeting and eliminating invaders, the immune system is a clean up crew which oversees restoration work in our body wherever it is needed. So when immune cells grow old, this lowers not only our resistance to infection it endangers brain function, decreases cellular energy output, reduces bone density and muscle mass. It disturbs balance in the microbiome, thereby interfering with genetic expression since the expression of our own indigenous DNA engages with the DNA of our microbiome. Damaged or mutated cells are no longer swiftly removed from the system. Most crucially, in the brain, any weakening of microglia (the brain’s resident immune cells) and the glymphatic system (its clean and flush system) causes neurodegenerative disease to develop, with tragic emotional consequences and huge financial costs extending to life partners, family and carers.

Thus, it should be absolutely no surprise that, since Covid, an epidemic of premature aging and cerebral atrophy has been in evidence. This includes rare but documented instances of infantile Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. And, much like CFIDS (Chronic Fatigue and Immune Dysfunction Syndrome) so-called “Long Covid” transforms a once vital person into a perpetually exhausted train wreck. Both CFIDS and Long Covid represent an attentuation of immune function consistent with accelerated aging.

In this article we will look at crossovers between sarcopenia (muscle loss), osteoporosis, cognitive decline, and low resistance to infection. Our main focus in this article will be on osteoporosis and sarcopenia. What we will see is that when immune cells age prematurely, especially through toxic interventions such as “vaccines”, our body quickens its descent on the downward slope.

And then we will consider what we can do to slow down, mitigate, or reverse this problem.

Osteoporosis, Sarcopenia, and Immunity driven Inflammation

Osteoporosis is simply a more advanced stage of osteopenia, defined as thinning of the bone matrix. The global prevalence of osteoporosis today is estimated at over 10% with 30% of post-menopausal women affected. Even here in Switzerland, with slightly lower than average rates, the overall incidence of osteoporosis in the general population stands at 6.1% with women over fifty disproportionately affected compared to men (Men: ~ 6-6.6%, Women ~20-22.6%). That translates into a shocking number of low bone density fractures in Switzerland with one occurring every 5-6 minutes. Here, as in the US, one in two women over fifty will sustain a fracture in her lifetime, and one in five men (estimated rates of male fracture in the US stand slightly higher at one in four).

There are several main types of osteoporosis related fracture. The most common locations are the vertebral column, hip and wrist.

Hip fractures tend most commonly to occur in the neck of the femur as seen below.

Hip fractures in particular carry a high risk of severe complications and poor recovery rates with 25% of people dying within one year of fracture and 50% failing to recover unaided mobility and functionality. In a small country such as Switzerland, that amounts to around 1,000 deaths annually in a population of only 9 million. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 10 million Americans over the age of fifty suffer from osteoporosis and a further 43 million from osteopenia. Fractures also frequently occur even in persons with osteopenia, the less severe version of bone density loss. In the US, with a population of around 350 million, one in two women over fifty is expected to experience a potentially catastrophic fracture over their lifetime and one in four men. This translates into fractures occurring at the rate of over 2 million annually, with exorbitant related health costs soaring into the stratosphere. The true picture is likely even worse since the NIH estimates the rate of undiagnosed cases of osteoporosis in the US at an astonishing 70%, with even higher levels of around 85% in people in their sixth decade, both male and female. (Osteoporos Int. 2025 Jan 28;36(3):547–554. doi: 10.1007/s00198-025-07395-3)

The economic burdens on society are vast. The annual cost of osteoporosis related care in the US is currently estimated at over $25 billion and climbing. Naturally, this is a boon for the medical-pharmaceutical-industrial complex since it keeps the profit drivetrain well oiled. Prevention be dammed as it would interfere with corporate bottom line!

Another issue besides the after effects of initial fracture is that persons who sustained one fracture are twice as likely to sustain a second than those with no history of fracture. For example, a femoral neck fracture could be followed by a wrist fracture according to the dictum of “One fracture begets another”. Thus, susceptibility to further injury, resultant comorbidity and infection, impaired mobility and eventuality of death increase logarithmically.

In the past, doctors naively assumed that low bone density was caused by calcium deficiency and advised more dairy consumption. “Got Milk?” In actual fact, excess intake of dairy and inadequate intake of magnesium only lead to greater bone loss! Since then, more modern, sophisticated nutritional protocols have focused on a wider range of necessary nutrients, and trace minerals such as:

Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) + K2 (menaquinone)

Vitamin C

Magnesium

Collagen peptides (Types 1, 2, 3)

Omega 3

Boron

Silicon

Strontium

Zinc

Sleep is often also emphasized, along with a low carb, high protein diet, smoking cessation, intermittent fasting, and healthy food.

Whilst these nutritional guidelines are perfectly reasonable they are not enough to address the problem of osteopenia/osteoporosis. There are 4 key objectives which should accompany any nutritional protocol.

rejuvenate immune function

adjust estrogen receptors

rebuild muscle

restore flexibility

Immunity and Inflammation

Osteoporosis, sarcopenia, and neurodegenerative diseases are all inflammatory conditions driven by exhaustion and senility of white blood cells. If the immune system is ground zero for all these terrible health issues, it follows we should seek better regulation of immune cell function.

Let’s zoom in now for a closer understanding.

Many readers may recall fears voiced by some doctors regarding a “cytokine storm” following the Covid jab. This, if it happened, implies a sudden over-production of antibodies and inflammatary cytokines engulfing tissues like an out of control wildfire raging through a neighborhood.

Well, on a far smaller level, a “storm” is occurring with osteoporosis due to elevated levels of senile neutrophils and B cells doing a dance with inflammatory cytokines. Normally neutrophils shoot out their payload of ROS (reactive oxygen species) at bacterial invaders to kill them. But when they grow old they grow confused. They still take aim but they misfire, targeting host bone cells instead of pathogens. This constant barrage of free radicals eventually engenders a porous, brittle bone matrix highly susceptible to fracture. The prevailing pro-inflammatory milieu also precipitates bone remodeling imbalance, with an overproduction of osteoclasts and underproduction of osteoblasts. This is like arithmetic using minus signs only but no plus signs.

Osteoclasts are cells responsible for the breakdown of old cells in matrix.

Osteoblasts, by contrast, are the cells which rebuild fresh new bone matrix.

For healthy bone remodeling, both types of osteocyte must swing in dynamic equilbrium, to and fro, + and -.

Can perturbations in harmony between osteoblasts and osteoclasts show up in blood tests? Yes. For the purposes of evaluating immune disregulation in the context of osteoporosis patients, an important lab marker would be an elevated NLR (neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio). When NLR moves over 3.0 this signifies excess neutrophils with concomitant inflammation and tissue destruction.

Besides demarcating imbalances in immune response, the NLR also discloses imbalances in our autonomic nervous system. The ANS is the primary regulator of stress. When under chronic stress your body switches to sympathetic dominance, triggering cortisol secretion, disturbing sleep patterns and pushing the body to seek sugar for fuel. All that leads on to more inflammation and more rapid aging.

Neutrophils are those white blood cells which leap directly into action as frontline soldiers of the innate immune system. B cells and T cells have memory and belong to the adaptive immune system. So called “vaccines” ignore the innate immune system and target the adaptive immune system. It used to be assumed, until quite recently, that the innate and adaptive wings of the immune system were clearly demarcated, but recent research has shown that neutrophils also can exhibit memory, thus crossing over into the adaptive immune system. The nature of our immune system is more complex and less binary than previously believed.

Both neutrophils and B cells act differently depending upon local conditions. When inflammatory conditions prevail, a phenomenon called immunoporosis occurs in which confused immune cells mistakenly “burrow” into bone matrix, much like an elderly driver ploughing into a sidewalk. And since white blood cells originate in bone marrow they share a topographical intimacy with osteocytes which live in the surrounding bone matrix. These are neighbors living in the same building complex. Unsurprisingly, B cells and osteocytes react to many of the same chemokines (tracking proteins which direct white blood cells towards their target zones). When immune cells grow weak and confused, chemokines mismanage immune targets, resulting in collateral damage, or “friendly fire”. This happens across the board in autoimmune illnesses such as rheumatoid arthritis. It also occurs in osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

When Cells Go Senile

The concept of cell senescence was first identified by Hayflick and Moorhead in 1961. Cell senescence happens when a cell’s normal ability to divide and replicate is arrested. Such cells remain metabolically active, continuing to influence their microenvironment resulting in accidental damage. Senescent cells are like zombies, refusing to die off. They can offer a protective role in the case of cancer proliferation due to the fact they cannot divide and replicate. However, senescent cells are fundamentally exhausted, confused and largely impotent. They cannot carry out their assigned tasks and they crowd out pathways and impair detox transport channels. Impaired channels lead to accumulation of zombie waste products and acidification of adjoining tissues. Low pH and chronic inflammation interfere with our body’s ability to clear itself of junk and re-activate mitochondria. All this can be visualized as garbage piling up on city streets, attracting rodents and creating ideal conditions for disease while sanitation crews are lying in bed with a high fever.

[As a side note, it is interesting to interject that all the supposed benefits attributed to vaccines have been historically correlated with improvements in public sanitation. But meritless jabs were given all the credit, reaping in billions upon billions for Rockerfeller’s snake oil machine.]

One of the most visible examples of cell senescence is the progressive loss of muscle mass and tone. This begins imperceptibly around age 30, with recognized major tipping points at ages 60 and 80. Aging is not a slow, gradual descent but is marked in clear stages where sudden significant decline sets in. Knowledge of this fact enables a person to take preventive actions to maintain a healthy, youthful body into their later decades, retaining a strong musculature and bone matrix by means of intelligent exercise combined with intelligent nutrition. In males, decline in testosterone levels plays the key hormonal role in decreased muscle mass while in females it is primarily post-menopausal estrogen deficiency which accounts for the proportionately much higher levels of osteoporosis seen in females. However, besides the role of sex hormones and trace minerals, cell senescence, including the subset known as immunosenescence, figures greatly in this wasting process. Hence, tuning our immune system and buffering against cell senescence are potential game changers in terms of outcomes. But because there is no profit motive in any of this, most mainstream doctors remain either too ignorant or too unmotivated to help their patients live longer and better lives.

At this point you may very well be wondering is there anything I can start taking right away that would protect my bones, revitalize my core energy, and reboot my cellular energy in the event of hormone depletion?

Yes, there are things you can take, and things you can do. We will now dive into this.

As to what you can take, there is one plant substance that has been consumed in Peru for centuries, providing structural and hormonal support for people living physically strenuous lives at high altitude. That is Maca root (Lepidium meyenii). Maca is a member of the cruciferous family and it is a potent adaptogen. It assists greatly with perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause as it does with andropause (the male version). In terms of its specific relevance to bone health, we should first recall the role estrogen plays in the transport of vital nutrients into bone matrix. Maca does not directly upload estrogen into the body. It is not a phytoestrogen such as soy, red clover or wild yam. Instead, Maca acts upon estrogen receptors and estrogen pathways. Maca impedes bone loss in this way. Its key active ingredient has been identified as N-benzyl-palmitamide, a cannabinoid-like molecule supporting the activation, proliferation and mineralization of osteoblasts (the cells which build new bone tissue). NBP also relieves pain and protects nerve cells, easily crossing the blood brain barrier to support cortical neurons. Maca should only be consumed in dried, gelatinized powder form and only from a reputable source grown in Peru (and not in China, for example!)

Another thing is disodium tetraborate (Borax) which I have spoken of in previous articles as a method to detox the body of synthetic nanotech and ELMs (engineered living materials). Daily microdosing with disodium tertraborate (1/4 tsp for males and 1/8 tsp for females) has long been shown to help preserve bone matrix.

A third, of course, is to include bone directly in food, for example by making your own chicken or beef stock. A simple though costlier alternative is to buy ready-made bone broth.

As to what you can do, we must now talk about movement which will bring us into the next section: counteracting sarcopenia.

It has been understood for some time, although rarely addressed either in medical literature or on social media platforms, that physical forces act upon cells. Briefly put, under the skin is a giant maze of connective tissue reaching from head to toe, like a glistening fractal kelp forest which pulses with piston like movements, transferring sugars and information to the trillions of cells which constitute your body. This semi-translucent, elastic mesh extends into each individual cell by means of a connecting cable called an integrin. Beneath the outer membrane of each cell, within the cytosol, where the organelles await their instructions, this miniature fractal universe continues to quiver and, via its minute pulsations, to deliver commands and intstructions on to organelles, such as mitochondria, and even to the chromosomes. Physical forces, running through this complex mesh of hyper-responsive living cables, indeed exert a far more rapid influence upon cell activity than chemical perfusion.

In plain English, if it is true to say you are what you eat, it is even more true to say you are how you move. Macromovements can be tuned to optimize the vitality and coherence of micromovements. What can be understood scientifically today was known intuitively in ancient times. This is the key component mentioned above: how to harmonize and regulate immune function, restore youthful agency to neutrophils, B cells and T cells, reduce inflammatory processes, and guard against onset of dementia, osteoporosis and sarcopenia.

The Big Three

There are three primary components of anti-aging and anti-inflammatory exercise which I mention only briefly here but cover in depth in trainings, courses and other articles. These can be summarized as the Big Three essentials of movement as follows:

strength

elasticity

diversity

In any movement program, or customized healing protocol, each aspect must be tended to according to the specific needs and requirements of the individual.

It is not enough to address just one portion and ignore the others. Strength training requires resistance. Elasticity training requires the development of flexibility. And diversity training requires your body to relearn to move not only with geater range of motion and resilience, but also with greater variety. It is actually the reductions in range and variety of movement that correlate with aging associated inflammatory disease, hypertension, stroke, dementia and so on. It is never to late to do this. I have seen positive results even in ninety year olds!

It is well known that a higher HRV (heart rate variability) is consistent with health and a lower one with stress and disease. Yet very few doctors recognize the same in respect to movement: a higher range and variety of movement correlates with health, while stiffness, low range of motion, and low variety (repetetive, constricted) motion correlates with disease and aging.

Sarcopenia

Now let’s zero in on the role of senescent immune cells in muscle loss, and how to combat sarcopenia. This is crucially important not just for preserving muscle strength and mass, but for bone preservation. This is because the tug and pull of muscles and connective tissue on the periosteum (the outermost layer of bone tissue) reinvigorates bone remodeling by stimulating osteoblasts. It is like hitting the refresh button on an open page and then editing a text to make it more lively and flow better.

Muscles come in various types from smooth to striated to so-called skeletal muscle. The latter will be our primary focus here since, as just explained, it impinges directly on bone. Unfortunately, plump, strong, elastic fibers decline both in bulk and capability as we age, also in self-reparative faculty. It takes far more time to recover from a tear or injury when we are older than when we were very young.

Loss of viable muscle tissue as the years go by is the result of many factors. One of these, of course, is inertia as in the well known adage, use it or lose it. In the context of joints, especially vertebral, this becomes use it or fuse it. However, what we have found is that immune system decline is a also main player in the degeneration and wasting of muscle tisse. When T cells are senescent, they engage in inflammaging (a conflation of aging and inflammation). Senile T cells can no longer patrol and protect as they once did, and their power to directly kill pathogenic invaders is significantly lessened. By contrast, just as we have seen with neutrophils and B cells, senile T cells promote inflammation by triggering elevated levels of TNF-alpha and Interferon-gamma. Such senile cells exhibit very low energy states with weakened mitochondrial output. This core weakness upregulates their pro-inflammatory state, which then spills over into adjacent cells in the microenvironment, inducing systemic fraility along with muscle wasting. Senescent T cells are a driving force in sarcopenia as they also promote release of SASPs (Senescence-Associated Secretory Phenotypes). The latter interfere with the self-renewal capacity and differentiation of myoblasts. This gradually becomes a downward spiral as a tired, frail person engages in less and less physical activity as a result of exhaustion and often compensates by eating poorly, which makes things even worse.

De-motivation is a death trap! The way is to re-enter life as a challenging adventure, and to carefully introduce challenges that meet the level of each particular individual. Those people in their eighties and nineties who clearly exhibit the best state of health and quality of life have one thing in common: they consistently have challenged themselves, they never give up.

Inflammation is the thread that runs like a poisonous snake through chronic disease and aging. Inflammation makes it harder for a person to engage in physical exercise. But the flip side to this equation is that muscular contractions during exercise can induce the secretion of anti-inflammatory molecukes such as IL-6 and IL-10. Muscle tissue is a kind of endocrine organ, producing substances similar to hormones known as myokines. Myokines also help convert white fat into brown fat, which improves metabolic health and activation of thyroid hormones so that T4 becomes functional T3. It should be no surprise therefore, that those patients who opt to exercise regularly after cancer treatment are far less likely to relapse than those who do not.

There is, however, one caveat in the context of serious chronic disease, when muscular contraction and the secretion of IL-6 can be negative. This is because IL-6 is typically a pro-inflammatory messenger in the context of chronic diseases. This might seem like a Catch 22 and must be approached carefully. Thus the picture is not always so straightforward or so black and white. I would like to emphasize that the information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and should not be misconstrued as medical advice. Personal advice can only be offered in the context of a personal consultation. There really us no such thing as one size fits all, neither in medicine nor in life, there are just general laws and the rest is highly variable and individual. Many things inside our body can blow in one direction or the other and context is always key. For this reason, healing protocols must be carefully individualized, whereas preventive protocols for healthy people are far more straight forward. Bottom line is it is always the wisest approach to take action earlier rather than to wait until later!

As I said at the beginning, this article has focused mostly on bone and muscle preservation. In other articles I will address the brain and cognitive health.

A final note before concluding is to mention three natural senolytic substances known to increase self repair and renewal in the body. These can contribute to the elimination of senescent cells and encourage their replacement with fresh ones: