Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

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Vepr's avatar
Vepr
Jul 19

Fantastic presentation here.

Much appreciated.

We are so blessed to still have some good doctors reminding us to stay active, eat healthy, and NEVER give up instead of telling us to take it easy and get a big Pharma prescription for anything and everything.

THANKS AGAIN! 🙏

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Jul 19

In 1961, a friend handed me some health books and told me to start reading..."You are listening to the wrong people." (meaning medical doctors). I kind of silently scoffed to myself thinking "You aren't a doctor. What do you know?" After opening the first book, I read information that showed me he was right. The information changed the direction of my life. It got me into the study of health, it became my passion. It took years, before i found mentors who had truly valid information and track records. A top one was Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine, known for his cures. He prescribed: the right food, exercise, sunshine, fresh air, change of venue and a healthy lifestyle. He is the one who used the word medicine to be one's food. He said, "Let Food be Your Medicine; and Medicine be Your Food." Hippocrates was absolutely right! The nutrients from the RIGHT food NOURISH every cell, gland and organ, providing energy and health. While the wrong foods destroy health and break down the internal workings in the body. The only thing that belongs in the bloodstream...nutrients from biochemically specific food for the individual.. If I had not opened those books, i would not be here today; healthy and active at 92.

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