Me holding a horseradish root, straight from the earth.

I have noticed an interesting trend nowadays whenever I post: a bunch of people unsubscribe. They flee from the scene! I see this as net positive. My posts are not for everyone. They are only for people with a respect for science, a strong spiritual core, a good sense of humor, and zero tolerance for propaganda. People with the courage to challenge themselves even when obliged to let go of standing beliefs revealed to be groundless. That reduces the playing field quite a bit.

It creates more space for those who prefer truth over illusion. Even though truth, like toothache, often hurts until the actual problems distorting it have been dealt with.

If that sounds like you, you are very welcome here. Please keep on reading.

If none of that jibes, you shouldn’t be here in the first place. Life is short and time is of the essence. We reap what we sow. I wish you well. Watch out for head choppers. Bye.

Detox from GO

This post will now address how to detox GO (graphene oxide) in the simplest possible way, through diet and exercise.

We’ll suggest the how-to lower down.

First things first however. What you see in the photo is my hand gripping a horseradish root.

I am wielding it like a club because horseradish is capable of poking holes into graphene oxide monomers, separating the carbon atoms from one another at the base plate level of a multilayer graphene polymer.

Horseradish peroxidase enzyme works on the graphene oxide basal layer rather like a moth chewing through a piece of silk. It transforms intact GO into something called holey reduced graphene oxide. However, further electron transfer via oxidation must occur because holey rGO can act as a potent semiconductor and we don’t want that in your body for obvious reasons.

So to destroy holey rGO after HRP from horseradish root has performed the initial breakdown of GO requires more oxidation to degrade the residues completely. That means we need to make sure our cells fire off more H202. And that’s where exercise and strong breathing come in. Sitting slumped in a chair does not fire processes the body needs to clear away garbage. Think of oxidation as combustion. When you exercise and breathe strongly, it’s like a fire activated by wind. Fire is purifying and regenerative. Only when it is out of control does it do damage: in the body this is called chronic inflammation. We don’t aim at that. We aim to use oxidation/combustion to renew and revitalize the system.

The role of MPO

Together with HRP (horseradish peroxidase) another key enzyme engages in this degradation of graphene through combustion: MPO (myeloperoxidase). MPO is expressed inside macrophages and neutrophils, white blood cells which target bacteria. When neutrophils encounter pathogenic bacteria, they release H2O2 (hydrogen peroxide). The H2O2 is like a burst of machine gun fire aimed at the perpetrators. Neutrophils also carry a payload of MPO. The MPO catalyzes the hydrogen peroxide to produce another damaging weapon, HOCl (hypochlorous acid). The white blood cell envelopes the pathogen and digests it through phagocytosis using hypochlorous acid to do so. It is similar to the way your stomach uses hydrochloric acid to break down food. And the same way MPO works to against bacteria is how it works against graphene derivatives.

MPO can also damage bacterial nucleosomes (components of bacterial DNA), by the formation of hypohalus acid. By this mechanism, our bodies have weapons to dismantle and destroy bacterial DNA contaminants found in vaccines. For reference to this “fact checked” issue, we refer the reader to the following open source scientific paper:

Confirmation of the presence of vaccine DNA in the Pfizer anti-COVID-19 vaccine. Authored by Didier Raoult, HAL Open Science, last revised 7 May 2025 (v2)

HAL Id: hal-04778576

https://hal.science/hal-04778576v1

Balancing Act



For the successful management of free radicals to work to our advantage, promoting health as opposed to inflammatory damage, a careful balance must be maintained. Maintenance of such balance requires a fine-tuned holistic approach. That is beyond the scope of this particular post. I address holism from a clinical and life perspective throughout my other writing. For now, let me just state the following as clearly as I can:

How does balance in the mindbody system get optimized? I can say wihout hesitation and from many years of clinical results: balance is best actualized through energy practices and energy medicine.

Remember, the process of oxidation itself is nothing but a transfer of electrical charge, shifts in the subatomic quantum clouds under your skin.

Your body is an incredibly complex field of ongoing, ceaseless electrochemical reactions. What keeps it in an optimal state of balance? Advanced energy medicine. The medicine of the future.

Now let’s get back to the topic at hand. How to eliminate graphene and graphene-dependent synbiotic structures from your body. I repeat, this is done electrochemically through oxidation, which is analagous to combustion. Eating horseradish, a spicy, fiery root, delivers combustive energy directly to you via the HRP enzyme. The HRP works together with H2O2 in the body to destroy graphene as well as a multitude of other chemical contaminants called xenobiotics. We will get into xenobiotics a bit later on in this article. First of all, let’s talk about H2O2 and where it is to be found.

Where is Hydrogen Peroxide found inside your body?

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is produced inside your body in cells which contain peroxisomes. This includes numerus types of immune cells such as macrophages and neutrophils. These cells release ROS (reactive oxygen species) to kill invasive pathogens.

H2O2 is also naturally produced inside your mitochondria via a different mechanism. Mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, do not possess any peroxisomes, the organelles which secrete hydrogen peroxide.

Mitochondria generate H2O2 as a by-product of the electron transport chain.

This occurs when some electrons “leak” through the inner mitochondrial membrane and generate H2O2. This electrical leakage can work advantageously when we want to eliminate graphene for the reasons explained.

Remember, H2O2 is combustion, and that can be either a positive or a negative depending on the task at hand. Consider it to be like a worker who needs good direction and a competent manager to get his job done well.

The Liver

I want to add here that your liver cells also contain peroxisomes which form an important part of their blood filtration function. (Your liver cleans your blood day and night through a filtration system.) H2O2 from liver cell peroxisomes destroys both pathogenic biological and chemical agents.

So it should be no surprise to learn that a sluggish liver and poorly functioning mitochondria correlate with poor health, fatigue, and toxic overload. The mitochondria are your cells’ batteries, responsible for creating the energy needed to run your body. Your liver does many complex things, but most important to us here is the liver’s detox and cleaning function, which occurs in three separate phases.

Phase 1: Cutting things into pieces (biotransformation).

Phase 2: Connecting them to elimination agents (conjugation).

Phase 3: Transport and elimination through bile salts.

The liver struggles to do its cleaning job as intended when blood is sticky, thick, electrically compromised, or contaminated. This type of blood is now to be found in increasing numbers of patients as a direct result of the Covid jab, exposure to chemtrail dispersants, and shedding. Red blood cell dismorphology and even synthetic red blood cells crowding out biological cells can be witnessed in dark field microscopy. It is eerily similar to what we are now observing across Western societies with masses of Islamic migrants refusing to assimilate while chanting “Death to America”, “Death to Israel” and “Death to Christianity”. Since the beginning of Covid, both outer and inner worlds are being transformed beyond recognition.

So anything you take to support your liver function will help. We need to start with what is most basic of all: our bodies, our health.

Here are some simple suggestions to consider:

roasted dandelion root tea

milkthistle extract

bitter herbs (in general)

phyllanthus niruri aka Breakstone Herb

The Electronic Control Grid and the Key Role of Graphene Oxide

Now, before we delve further, let’s first recap what is going on around us and inside our bodies in the simplest possible terms.

The burden on our mitochondria to sustain a functioning body, and on our liver to sweep it clean from microbial and chemical toxins is vast. Poisoned land and water, shedding from vaccines, chemtrail dispersion, microwave pollution from cell phones, towers and satellites, the list is almost endless. It is too much abuse for any body to handle.

Meanwhile, people are isolated or at loggerheads with each other. The mind is swayed by influencers peddling vicious propaganda streams. The center no longer holds. We are becoming like tumbleweed.

With 6G rollout, the electronic control grid is up and running with constant upgrades, just like your computer. This post will not go into detail about the ECG (electronic control grid) since I have discussed this topic in previous posts. Suffice it to say humans are becoming, increasingly and inexorably, network emmeshed.

How much of what people believe truly stems from their own thought process as opposed to intrabody receiver networks (WBAN)?

We cannot objectively and accurately quantify biotech-derived neuromodulation of the human being at this point. We clearly observe personality changes since the Covid jab rollout. There is paranoia, projection, confusion, suspicion, hatred and fury. There is an avalanche of synthetic empathy in favor of marxist agendas and bloodthirsty islamofascism irrigated by myopic social media memes and psyops. There is a kind of balkanization of consciousness in effect, an aggravation of division, a concrete reinforcement of echochambers. In a word, an epidemic of solipsism. Solipsism is basically people living and thinking in bubbles.

Bubbles pop, eventually. But before they do, they serve the interests of people trying to compartmentalize humans into zones of the global hive mind.

Sound far-fetched?

We know from the lectures of James Giordano (photo below) that the goal of the deep state military is full-spectrum operational interface: satellite-to-ground control grid.

James Giordano, Executive Director of the Institute for Biodefense Research

The only people really aware on an experiential level so far are targeted individuals.

The Benefits on Nanogold

The WBAN on which the transhumanist project is based, requires graphenization of the biological human being. We are discussing how the production of oxidizing free radicals inside the body corrodes the nano and micro-circuits that enable WBAN. H2O2 breaks down further into two highly reactive free radicals called hydroxyls (OH). These hydroxyls begin to dismantle both organic pollutants and microbes. The OH produced from H202 in the presence of HRP is what pokes holes in the basal layers of graphene oxide. This process is further enhanced in the presence of gold nanoparticles (AuNPs). Colloidal gold added to blood contaminated with graphenated micro-structures was famously captured on video in 2022 by Dr. David Nixon. It swiftly destroyed synthetic structures as if by magic. In truth, it is not magic, it is photolysis.

When the gold nanoparticles come into contact with H2O2 (for example, produced by mitochondria) it increases the release of OH hydroxyls. This rapidly degrades holey rGO, completing the process begun by the horseradish root enzyme, HRP. The end products from the H2O2 are harmless CO2 and H2O.

Roots

If humans are today collectively becoming like tumbleweed we need to think of making strong roots. Roots restore pride, and a sense of belonging. A sense of place. A primal strength, an inner vitality. The stronger the root, the harder it is to be displaced.

Roots have attitude!

Horseradish root has a long reputation for restoring health. It is revered by farmers and country people for its help in sustaining a healthy body. We now recognize scientifically that horseradish root can remove a wide spectrum of xenobiotics.

Here is a list of xenobiotics:

micropollutants

pharmaceutical residues

carcinogens such as Bisphenol A

dyes

polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons

endocrine disruptors

hydroxylated aromatic compounds

vaccines

Xenobiotics affect the structure and expression of genes. They are mutagenic.

Xenobiotics affect the structure and expression of genes in subsequent generations by inducing poor fetal development and longterm functional DNA in offspring. They are teratogenic.

That’s right, all this garbage in your body damages your genes now and in future generations. It doesn’t stop with you.

Horseradish root helps break down and eliminate xenobiotics. In my book that makes horseradish root your friend.

How to use

Let’s talk briefly about how to use horseradish root. You may only be able to find it in a jar at the supermarket. Try using a little each day as a condiment. If you are able to get it straight from the earth or from a farm, as I do, then grate some daily directly on to your food at dinner. Grating enhances potency. The amount is up to you. Most people only tolerate a small amount, say a teaspoonful. Personally, I consume much more.

Here is a summary of known benefits derived from horseradish root:

Anti-cancer, anti-tumogenic. Grating the root enhances the anti-cancer properties by breaking down glucosinolates into isothiocyanates.

Decongests the upper respiratory tract, treats bronchitis, rhinitis and sinusitis.

Benefits kidneys and bladder, acts as a diuretic.

Has antibiotic action in the urinary tract. Especially effective for combating E-coli, H. Pylori and Salmonella.

Regulates bowel movements.

Anti-inflammatory due to sinigrin, a substance found in the Brassicacae family.

Clears fatty deposits from arteries (atherosclerocis) also through the action of sinigrin.

Disclaimer

Finally, just a word to make clear this post is for education only. It is absolutely not to be confused with medical advice or directions for treating any health condition. Anyone seeking medical guidance must apply for an appointment with me for a consultation. The information provided here is simply to give people hope, inspiration and to widen their knowledge horizon.

I believe our bodies to be far more capable of fighting back against adversity if given the proper tools. The most basic of all are diet and exercise. Both regulate exchanges of electrons to repair cells from damage. Roots connect us with earth energy which we have largely lost touch with in the digital age.

Powerful medicine does not have to come from a lab. Plants draw medicine up into their roots for human use. And horseradish root is one of the most powerful of all.

Exercise and positive free radicals

Exercise generates free radicals used by the body to burn off toxins. This means that exercise can further degrade holey rGO produced by the ingestion of horseradish root ~ your first dietary step in getting graphene out of your body. So what to do? Move more. Get that heart rate pumping. Start wherever feels right, whatever feels possible to you. Seek professional guidance if in doubt. Consult a health professional you consider knowledgable and trustworthy. But start now, don’t procrastinate. Physical inertia promotes decline, depression and resignation. It is never too late to start.

When we exercise, our bodies demand more oxygen intake. We breathe harder than normal. The oxygen is a natural component of moist air that has a specific charge required by the blood for energy maintenance. This happens in the lungs, in the alveoli. Fresh air is almost synonymous with good health. (That is why the WHO dispproves of it!) The influx of energy charge during increased aerobic activity produces free radicals mainly in the mitochondria. Free radicals from exercise can target and degrade holey rGO and reduce the burden of synthetic microcircuitry in the body. Fire is life. It purifies and sanitizes through combustion.

In brief: regular dietary consumption of horseradish root combined with just the right amount of aerobic activity can help rid your body of graphene oxide as well as a myriad of xenobiotics.

What about Hydrogels?

OH (hydroxyls) produced during exercise help degrade holey rGO. But exercise increases levels of another key enzyme which helps your body break down hydrogels: MMPs (metalloproteinases).

MMPs are produced by many different cell types in your body. These enzymes are synthesized by connective tissue cells and immune cells such as macrophages and neutrophils which we have already discussed in relation to H2O2 and MPO. During high intensity exercise, MMPs can be destructive to the extracellular matrix, leading to wear and tear.

However, when used judiciously, as a means of detox, MMPs can also help your body degrade and eliminate hydrogel.

So the answer is to raise the bar for exercising, but not to overdo it. Each person is different and must find their own plateau. Remember however, this is an art, and you are not a machine. Conscious awareness during movement is a key factor.

Bottom line is this: diet and exercise have hugely protective roles to play in protecting our bodies from graphenated substances and synthetic hydrogels.

Final words

In a nutshell, roots provide you grounding, and movement is life. Taken together you have an inexpensive method for health preservation. Simplicity is not a weakness. It means oneness with nature.