Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vepr's avatar
Vepr
7d

Excellent post. It's people like you that helps everyone stay motivated and thinking positive. Much appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Nicholas Corrin
Lesley's avatar
Lesley
4d

Thank you for your insights Dr. Corrin. I for one reject any idea that I can be owned under any patent. I will connect with nature and give my body what it requires. I will not live in fear and will continue to send out love, blessings and positivity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Nicholas Corrin
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Nicholas Corrin, OMD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture