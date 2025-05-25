There is a very important page in the current archives of the National Center for Biotechnology Information housed under the National Library of Medicine (NLM). I suggest people study this page rather carefully and draw their own logical conclusions.

This document provides legal and scientific definition of what constitutes a human being in today’s USA. Homo Sapiens (the human species ) has a new taxonomy number listed as 9606. The species variant 9606 is distinguished taxonomically from “Homo Sapiens Whole”, defined simply as a “related substance”.

In plain English: there is a new type of human classified separately from the old “whole” type ( you and me, original matrix garden variety).

This follows the same procedure used in pharmaceutical product development:

first separate out a molecular portion from the unfractionated phytochemical residue of the whole plant.

then modify this in a lab and finally sell it on the regulated “open” market as a controlled substance, dispensable only by pharma-physicians-drug-pushers, and prevailed over by unelected and essentially unaccountable triple letter agencies the FDA, the NIH, and the CDC.

What we have learned over the past several years is that those 3 triple letter agencies are all linked to yet another triple letter agency: the DOD.

And here, of course, is where we find the “justificatory logic” behind EUA and the enforcement of “countermeasures” masquerading as “vaccines”.

The entire operation has been, and continues to be, a military one. Protect “the nation” against SARS-CoV-2, the world eating virus. This all goes back to President Reagan’s “Star Wars” now re-touted by President Trump as “Golden Dome”.

Lockheed Martin’s “Golden Dome” system

Image credit: CBSNews. President Trump introducing the Golden Dome system of national protection.

The NCBI page disclosed by PubChem describes you, dear reader, as follows:

“Human bipedal primate mammal, Homo sapiens; belonging to man or mankind; pertaining to man or to the race of man; use of man as experimental subject or unit of analysis in research.”

As you can see, the last clause (my blocked italics) is syntactically illogical when viewed in conjunction with the three preceding clauses. It is clearly an addendum written up by attorneys illiterate in basic grammar. But the most striking point is that it defines humans as things that can be put to use experimentally. Lab rats, pretty much.

What is implicit, therefore, are three assumptions:

any human neither modified nor experimented upon is only to be considered a “related substance” and no longer self-evidently or exclusively human.

there is now a malleable species of Homo Sapiens distinct from the previous one.

the experimental human occupies prime position in the US government classification. The original human has been downgraded to “related substance”.

The power grab of the last few years went way beyond human rights and biological integrity to the definitional status of a human being itself. If one collates this with intellectual copyright law as it pertains to patents, and if one can prove that a person has been genetically modified in some way due to synthetic mRNA, that modified person then automatically conforms to taxonomy number 9606 and becomes legal property of the patent holder.

In other words, this sets up the legal and “scientific” basis for claiming full property rights over all genetically or otherwise modified humans whilst discarding the rest as mere “related substances”. What fundamental rights, one must ask, do “related substances” have?

Any student of history would be well aware that in the Third Reich language was used in such a way as to sanitize atrocities. Technical euphemisms such as “processing, cargo, special treatment, disinfection” were employed. These euphemisms allowed for a technocratic and industrialized system of eugenics and murder at scale. The same feeling surrounds the terms used in the NCBI taxonomy.

If you follow the link, you will observe that this is a .gov site, and that the designatory bureaus under which this information is hierarchically stored are, in reverse order:

NIH

NLM

NCBI

PUBCHEM

So, it seems unequivocal that somebody, or something, is intent on stripping away essential components of “being human” and replacing them with something else.

Anatomical drawing by Juan Valverde de Amusco, 1556

Who, or what, is actually behind this?

Those investigators who get lost down rabbit holes only discover what lies down those particular holes. Their myopia produces illusory, shallow interpretations which, ironically enough, provide controlled opposition free of charge to the actual predators. Only penetration into all the interlocking rabbit holes can provide us with an accurate understanding.

To even begin to understand the complex infrastructure of the Control Grid, we need to examine the following two components:

Synthetic Biology Cloud Computing

Let’s look briefly at both in turn:

Synthetic Biology

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute in Israel recently succeeded in making an artificial embryo. They reverted a human skin cell back to its original stem cell state and then engineered the initiatory cell into a synthetic embryo (image is from Haaretz, September 6, 2023).

Most people reading this article will probably be familiar with uploads of weird contaminants and structures discovered by researchers using darkfield, lightfield and other imaging methods. They have shown a bewildering array of microscopic forms. These forms suggest a literal invasion of human, animal, and plant tissue subsequent to the unleashing of mRNA technologies coupled with so-called geo-engineering (aka chemtrails). Invasion by whom or by what exactly? Suffice it to say here that only two options are possible. Either things are made by humans acting against humans. Or, these things are made by humans acting with non-humans against humans.

The NCBI page referred to at the beginning of this article is an important piece of circumstantial evidence when attempting to make a case for or against either interpretation.

is all this being done by a cabal which has formed a breakaway technological civilization and which controls the above ground world from underground Ark cities and related complexes?

is this being organized by non-human beings working in collaboration with them? Is the breakaway human actually controlled by the non-humans it has surrendered to?

Each person will have to make up their own mind on these matters.

Cloud Computing

The Earth’s ionosphere is composed of charged particles with properties of plasma. It extends from the mesosphere up beyond the thermosphere. These stratified layers of the atmosphere transduce information streaming in from solar flares, converting electrons, photons and stripped atomic nuclei into electromagnetic information digestible by the Earth’s magnetosphere. But the ionosphere is no longer dancing exclusively with the sun. It is now being manipulated by HAARP.

In the troposphere, artificial clouds have been constructed out of nano-particulates dispersed from chemtrails. These produce internal relay structures organized by frequency input from satellites and ground stations. The input frequencies model the synthetic clouds into processors and circuits: the sky has now become a giant computer.

The “cloud” where your private data is stored is actually right over your head. There, your live data is streaming through synthetic tubes and wires made possible through chemtrails. The circuits aim at controlling humans mentally and physically remotely from above.

The source frequencies connected to cloud computing in the sky are not coming uniquely from cell phone towers, smart meters, smart watches and the like. These are horizontal, ground based systems. The vertical axial systems originate from oilwells, fracking fields, mines, windfarms, and geoengineering stations spreadeagled worldwide at specific distances which correspond to resonant wavelengths. These distances are calibrated to resonate with a carrier wave of 1.2 Hz, the base frequency of the human organism.

This means that all around us, disguised antenna arrays send vertical signals into ionospheric plasma. Amplified signal pulses can then be generated to modulate people’s biofields without them being aware of it. When such frequencies are transmitted, the target involuntarily responds whenever any part of their biology or psychology is in resonance with the input wave.

Vertical antenna arrays disguised as other structures and aimed at the ionosphere

The plasma amplifier reverberates earthward with pulsed information and this generates sideline effects within the magnetosphere which all planetary life relies on for cellular signaling. (NOTE: this conforms to the concept of “side effects” associated with pharmaceutical drugs.)

The ground-to-ionosphere reverberations operate bidirectionally. Both the direct and indirect side-effects can interfere with everything from subterranean volcanic activity to surface soil microbiome, even to the thoughts running through your head which may not be your own at all but simply algorithms projected through your skull by means of harmonics.

This explains why many people do not seem quite themselves anymore. And why rationality, a prerequisite for cognitive function and interpersonal harmony, has gone south in a world of mistrust, forgetfulness, rage, religiosity and end times paranoia.

In brief, whilst people have been sucked into the sinkhole of social media, a kind of integrated supercomputer network has been taking over the world: in the sky, on the ground, and under the skin. This network is both hyper-organized and, in a sense, self-assembling, since the information running through it cannot be distinguished from the software running it. That software comes from deep AI expressing itself through quantum supercomputers which operate at temperatures close to Absolute Zero.

We are now becoming trapped inside a control grid extending across the globe and into space.

This does not only affect humans. It affects all other species too. Sockeye salmon return from the deep ocean to their original estuary by means of specialized sensor cells in their flanks which decode structural fluctuations in the earth’s magnetic field. This field is dynamic, bending, stretching, and tilting just like any other living thing. Sockeye read magnetic flux states on their home-bound journeys. They remember the field states where they first entered the open sea as juveniles. They search for that same profile because this corresponds to a precise location. They geolocate, in other words, by decoding the magnetosphere. This ability is undoubtedly not restricted to salmon but found in diverse other species such as sea turtles, elephant seals, and abundant varieties of fish.

Not to mention migratory birds with their heroic journeys across many thousands of miles, arriving at their destinations with point-perfect precision.

Antidote

What is the antidote to the global control grid? Is there even one at this stage?

It is easy for people to talk themselves into a corner. It takes little energy to do that. Personally, I have zero respect for anyone posting on Substack whose articles end up making people feel more overwhelmed and disempowered. Their work, though they may not admit it, only contributes to controlled opposition.

I have already written extensively about the use of detox protocols based on the following simple items:

the weight-based Borax + Nanosilver regimen

CDS protocols to strip pathogens, biofilm, and heavy metals from the body via combustion, revitalizing mitochondria and purifying the blood

And about other very simple things:

being outdoors and connecting with nature with conscious awareness

maintaining a positive spirit and an open, generous heart

loving and defending animals and plants

standing up for those weaker than ourselves

Since my philosophy is never to tell anyone what to do, only to bring things to their attention, I will leave it at that.

In terms of other actions we can take: everyone can do something, no matter how small. There may yet come a point where the preponderance of evidence about the global predators tips the scales and the wheels come off. We may be coming close to that bifurcation point. Or we may soon be plunging into the abyss. It really is a matter of how willing the overwhelming mass of humanity is to being redefined and redesigned as 9606.

Nature may be contaminated but she will for sure clean herself of all this garbage. As for us: anything of true value must be fought for and defended else it was not something we were ever entitled to in the first place.