First of all, before we get to your actual test questions, let’s ask ourselves, is levitation theoretically possible? Science recognizes gravity as a fundamental force of nature but does not recognize a counter-force. Some people claim there is a counter-force and they call this levitation. They point to recent photographic and financial evidence suggesting scientific theory may be out of date and urgently need revising.

So, let’s start by looking at some of their evidence.

By the look of those feet, surely, we have to admit, levitation is theoretically possible. The photograph does indicate there may indeed be a force as yet unknown to science equal to or stronger than gravity.

Now, I must warn you, there is a pseudoscientific theory that attempts to explain this as yet unproven force. The purveyors of this theory contend a person can rise up against gravity when under the influence of a mysterious energy they call “Greed”.

Well, the team here have fully fact checked this spurious theory and determined that this so-called Greed does not exist. Indeed, it cannot exist. This is because all money naturally moves towards those that deserve it and away from those who do not. That is just science. Another word for science is the stock market, just in case you did not know. That is what the eminent public health director Dr. Anthony Fauci meant when he used to tell us to "Follow the science."

Nevertheless, despite clear proof to the contrary, conspiracy theorists continue to claim this energy they call Greed conveys miraculous powers of levitation upon whosoever gains access to it. To substantiate their spurious claims, they, as usual, point to the stock market for “evidence”.

On November 8, 2024, they say, Tesla stock hit 1 trillion market cap. This levitation occurred when the electric car company’s stock rallied hard following Trump’s win on November 5.

Just like magic in fact.

(Observe the natural levitation of all ten digits.)

If both elbows are straightened and fists are pumped, this can elevate stock even higher. This complex and sophisticated technique is called financial planning, a very hi-tech area requiring extremely high IQ. (It is also known by a few other names, for example, graft.)

But since most of us are not very smart, we choose to let smart folk like the ones in the photo below figure things out for us.

“Trust us, we know how to build a better future for y’all.”

Now we have that introductory material covered, we can start the actual test. Are you ready?

Explain what is going on in the photo above.

a) It’s a friendly meet up between three guys shopping for spare parts.

b) I’m not sure I really understand, but it may have something to do with charts, family, and lots of green pieces of paper.

c) Business as usual.

c) The future being designed for us by three great creative geniuses.

d) Something just doesn’t feel right. I need to think that over a bit more.

Bonus points for answering one more difficult question:

What do vampire squid feed on :

a) Surfers.

b) Marine snow, poop, and particles of dead animals.

c) Blue whales.

d) White people.

e) Gender binary people.

f) People who take IQ tests and receive a low score.

g) People who take IQ tests and receive a high score.

h) All of the above and more.

i) Anyone not invited to Bohemian Grove or Bilderberg meetings.

Congratulations! You have now made it successfully through another grueling intellectual obstacle course. Consider yourself at this point an intermediary high flyer. Remember, levitation is for everyone, and the stock market - just like the sky - has no limits!