Friedrich Nitezsche contemplating the death of God

What has happened to the West?

Mass injections, geoengineering, digital control matrix and, if that were not surreal enough, islamification. We are being seized by two forms of barbarism: on the one hand, technocracy, on the other, Islam, a cult of divine authority based on total intolerance for dissent. Both technocracy and Islam present themselves as all-knowing. Both seek to overun the world and homogenize diversity. Both pursue punitive interventions as normative. Both practice depopulation, behavioral modification and ideological reprogramming to ensure absolute compliance. One refers to AI as its pinnacle, the other to Allah. Is there a symbiosis between the Caliphate and AI? Let’s unpack this question as best we can.

Islam has murdered, expelled and/or enslaved hundreds of millions of people from native Hindus in India to ethnic minorities in the Levant, Berbers in North Africa, Coptic Christians in Eygpt, Kurds, Alawites, Yazidis and Jews across the Middle East, as well as white Europeans from the Mediterranean up to the North Sea (Slav is the origin of the word slave). Islam feeds to this day on the enslavement of sub-Saharan Africans and on the slaughter of African Christians. It was the principal engine behind the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Enslavement of inferior species is rationalized in Islam, as it was in Nazi Germany, as righteous. The Armenian genocide in Ottoman Turkey inspired Hitler’s “Final Solution”. Hitler received collaborative support and guidance from the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Mohamed Amin al-Husseini. The Grand Mufti sought to eradicate all Jewish people from Muslim territories. It was a genocidal imperative later embedded in antifa’s warcry across college campuses and public squares of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Saturday people, Sunday people, Monday people

Amin al-Husseini in 1929, source Wikipedia

Besides being the leader of pan-arabism in the then British Mandate called Palestine, al-Husseini was president of the Supreme Muslim Coucil. He held office between 1922 and 1937.

Hitler and al-Husseini shared common interests and goals. Today this extends far beyond an attempt to ethnically cleanse the world of Jews. There is a well known saying in the Muslim middle east: “First the Saturday people, then the Sunday people.” And it won’t stop there. Next they come for the Monday people (i.e. atheist liberals who rank even lower on the totem pole of human value than Jews and Christians.) Foolish white liberal women take note of what you are ushering into your world. Or rather, our world. Only recently in a suburb of Florence, Italy, home of some of the greatest art the world has produced, the body of a 44 year old homeless German woman was discovered. She had been decapitated by a north African man who was arrested and the released on grounds of non-culpability due to mental illness. This has become a repeat pattern across many European countries where law and order has broken down. Excrement and trash litter the once clean streets of great cities. Scammers abound. The swans which, until recently, graced the beautiful parks and rivers have disappeared. Killed and eaten. Ducks also. In some cases people’s pets. Dogs are considered haram (filthy) and some areas in the UK are now policed as designated dog-free zones so as not to offend the Muslim population. They are even attempting to extend this dog ban from urban centers to the countryside.

Today, Islamic states such as Quatar fund the Muslim Brotherhood whilst the Islamic Republic of Iran promotes terrorism, supporting Islamic Jihad and abetting the Mexican cartels’ drug trafficking of fentanyl into the United States. Islamic countries in the Persian Gulf such as Quatar and Saudi Arabia continue to practice what is effectively a slavery system under the alternative, sweeter sounding name of kafala (sponsorship). Afghanistan recently reinstated human slavery as legal and proper.

It should worry everyone with a brain that ISIS has now penetrated Western Europe through Angela Merkel’s open migration policy, first instigated back in 2015. Very recent reports from Austria show ISIS flags have been discovered in refugee asylums in Vienna. In the UK alone, there are now 70,000 radicalized Muslim men of fighting age with known links to terrorism.

Wait. It gets crazier. The president of Austria, Dr. Alexander Van der Bellen, recently came out recommending that Austrian women should start wearing the hijab in solidarity with Muslim immigrants.

Alexander Van der Bellen, incumbent President of Austria

I wonder what the president of Austria would look like in a hijab. Frankly, I think a burqua might suit him better.

Really? Austrian women are being told by their president to synchronize their dress code with a foreign, patently misogynistic ideology? Are they trying to normalize something? Does this suggest that before long, wearing a hijab will become mandatory for European women? Islam systemically treats women as subhuman, permits child marriage, normalizes pedophilia, while the Quran explicitly rewards jihad with promises of heavenly bliss in an eternal harem of white skinned, big breasted virgins who miraculously recover their virginity after each act of sex and never get tired. Islamic fanaticism has instigated horrific violence in Africa as well as Syria, eastern Turkey and Kurdish held territory. Young Yazidi women in Syria who refused to forcibly convert to Islam have been crammed into cages, doused with petrol and set alight. Simlar videos have circulated from Sudan with people crammed into dumpsters and burned alive. This is exactly why countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have banned both the Muslim Brotherhood and Palestinians in general. Nobody in the sane Arab world wants to see their countries destroyed. They marvel at what is going on in the UK, where London has become the epicenter of forces intent on disembowelling the West.

One of the craziest things recently was the declaration by Spain that it was going to offer residency status to 500,000 more illegal migrants. None of these people (mostly young men of fighting age) has been vetted. It gets crazier though: the privilege is being extended from the King of Spain, no less, and “by royal decree”. We are not done yet however. A document leaked from Spanish police reveals that the true number will likely be closer to 1,350,000. Bear in mind that these men will have freedom of movement throughout Europe and by water across the English Channel into the UK.

We can see a clear pattern here: just as illegal migrants swarmed across the southern border and across the Darién Gap during the Biden administration, so the main spigot of migration from Africa into Europe is via the Straits of Gibraltar. It is not a migration, it is an invasion. To think otherwise is to be truly delusional. Tens of millions with zero allegiance and hostile intent have poured into the United States and into Western Europe.

Islamic codes regarding sex with chidren and permissible rape of “infidels” also provides an ideological safeguard for Pakistani trafficking rings in the UK and mass rape of young white girls. The rape gangs have produced no police interventions of note, and minimal criminal proceedings. Some English girls have been abused by as many as 700 men and some even exported to Pakistan for further processing. In Pakistan itself, 9 out of 10 homeless Pakistani boys is used as a sex slave by business owners and merchants, a fact openly acknowledged on video by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Here is an emotionally intense testimony of an Iranian women who experienced sex slavery first hand but was able to escape to America.

Throughout Europe today, antifa is actively engaged in violence and disruption and they carry the Palestinian flag wherever they go. White Europeans in Germany and other countries are accused by them of being Nazis when they are simply indigenous Europeans standing up for their families and countries being trashed by illegal immigrants who refuse to assimilate whilst taking advantage of free handouts and democratic laissez-faire. Antifa dress code favors black clothing and black masks in synch with the black burqua and black military attire favored by ISIS operatives. Antifa violence, first seen in Oregon, has metastasized across the Atlantic and is deliberately de-stabilizing Western Europe, including the UK. The nineteen thirties are back with a bang, but now it is the fascists who are claiming to fight fascism, whilst the racists are claiming to fight racism. Someone saw this coming and warned us well in advance:

George Orwell: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

Rape by Injection or Penile Erection

A syringe bearing a payload of gene-altering mRNA is one form of rape. A penis aroused by a pedophiliac and/or misogynist frenzy is another. Both are, from a moral point of view, equally satanic. The Epstein files reveal a bottomless pit of depravity in our culture through rings of wealth, power and influence. But the Epstein files, compelling as they are, also serve as a distraction from a problem at even larger scale. This requires a closer examination of the Islamic world and why it is that mass migration is being foisted on both the US and Europe to our imminent demise. And those questions, clearly, are ones our Western bosses wish to avoid at all costs.

To sum up:

How is it two antipodal existential threats, technocratic transhumanism and radical Islam are simultaneously converging on Europe and the US?

How did these twin poisons infiltrate our societies and who will benefit most from making the play?

What can ~ or must ~ be done, in short order, to turn things around?

God is Dead

In 1882, the German philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche, wrote a book entited The Gay Science. In it Nietzsche stated “God is dead”. In those days, the word gay had absolutely no association with homosexuality. That came about much later. Nietzsche’s claim that God is dead is misunderstood by many people. He was not saying, literally, God no longer exists. What Nietzsche was saying was that Western society had lost its way. Thus, a catastrophe loomed where a collapse in faith and morality would inevitably give rise to nihilism.

What do we see today in the world if not nihilism unleashed horrifically and at scale?

Nihilism shows up in the collapse of inner values, ethics, boundaries, personal accountability and ultimate sense of purpose. Modern nihilism originated in the eighteenth century when science appeared to offer man extraordinary powers, elevating us above the natural order of things and causing God to retreat into the background. It was a period we call, ironically, the Enlightenment. In many ways, it was the exact opposite, it was the beginning of a new Dark Ages. For it was that “enlightened” way of thinking that laid the groundwork for technocracy and transhumanism, today’s cult of the so-called globalist elites.

Nihilism occurs when ethical infrastructure holding things together falls apart, just like a house falls down when its cross-beams and walls are eaten by termites. In Europe, the immediate results of nihilism were two world wars, angst, communist revolutions, and, underneath all these, banksterism. Namely, a financial racketeering system based on fractional reserve banking and the creation of fiat currencies.

Fiat means arbitrary decree in distinction to truth

Fiat currencies are a perfect example of nihilism since, in contradistinction to silver and gold, they embody zero intrinsic value. As history shows, all fiat currencies eventually reveal themselves to be worthless. Central management interventions by governments following “rational” Keynesian monetary policies have led to extreme disparities in wealth distribution and the possibility for certain individuals to amass absurd levels of nefarious influence. Such gargantuan and inappropriate wealth accumulation has allowed individuals such as JD Rockefeller and later Bill Gates to exert a destructive influence on humanity which literally boggles the mind. Just think of the so-called Spanish Flu, which originated in Rockefeller’s experimental meningitis vaccine which precipitated the death of 50 - 100 million people worldwide. Gates, if he has his way, would dearly love to outdo his forefather. Depopulation is a way for billionaires to upgrade themselves into trillionaires whilst the majority of people can barely put food on the table or pay their rent or mortgage. Financial collapse looms, whether by design or necessity, not as an if so much as a when, which might be very soon indeed.

When Rational and Irrational Tyranny Combine

If the ideological cult called Islam is a kind of irrational tyranny, the ideological cult of technocracy is a rational tyranny. Both are forms of madness. We in the West are being held between these two pincers.

Rational-materialism is profoundly anti-Christian and underpins the globalist and transhumanist initiatives. It operates through the UN, WHO and WEF. Hyper rationalism and worship of AI conceals a satanic occultism practiced by the secret societies. They use progressive and technocratic language to disguise their goals of full spectrum global domination.

The Dystopia of Scientism and the Capture of Science

Nietzsche detected the very first beginnings of scientism which today is coupled with satanism. For it is clear satanism lurks within globalism, rationalism, liberalism, leftism and the illusion of progress. It is given other names by the governing elites such as:

Pact for the Future

Biodigital Convergence

Agentic AI

But all these terms are veils for a post-human, post-God world.

Scientism is the demonic worship of technology and algorithms over the divinely created order. Its high priests are people like Gates, Fauci and the self-appointed demigods from Silicon Valley now completing their control grid over nations, governments, and peoples of the earth.

Nietzsche warned us that places of worship such as churches, once anchors of the divine order, would become “tombs and sepulcres.”

This is exactly what we witnessed during the early days of the Plandemic. Ministers across the board, with very rare exception, became shameless cheerleaders for lockdowns, masks and injections. Pope Francis went so far as to descibe getting vaccinated as “an act of love.” It wasn’t just a Western thing. Ayatollahs in Iran, Chief Rabbis in Israel, even the Dalai Lama wholeheartedly embraced the jab. How could this be? It was madness rubberstamped by spiritual authority. Follow the science, was their mantra. Not your intuition, not your inner connection with God. No, forget that. Follow reason, follow evidence, aka “The Science”.

Solzhenistyn and Remembering God

In 1978, the great Russian novelist Alexander Solzhenitsyn made an extraodinary commencement address at Harvard. He criticized the Western nations for their moral bankruptcy. He made the stunning comment that it was high time to “defend not so much human rights as human obligations.” The survivor of the gulags and author of “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” was aghast at the torrents of pornography, horror and moral depravity visible throughout the entertainment industry. Today, we are increasingly made aware of how deep the depravity runs in Hollywood, and how predictive programming and behavioral engineering is a main function of movies and culture in general. It was, to return to Nietzsche’s term, nihilism in action. It was the elevation of human desire for immediate short term gain and to hell with the consequences. It was, if you can get away with something, with anything, then you are good to go.

Extreme self-centeredness and cult of victimhood was embedded in leftist ideology which took over academia. This did not go unnoticed in countries such as Russia and China nor in distant Islamic Halls of power. It was clear that the excessive and emotionally driven sense of self-entitlement could be weaponized to weaken America and the West from within. Hence wokeness, apparently grassroots in origin, was carefully cultivated in thinktanks, as all revolutionary changes are. During the Biden years, wokeness and victim-liberationist ideology swept like wildfire throughout the West, indoctrinating masses of young people and driving them against their own culture, projecting guilt and shame at their own culture whilst reveling in narcissistic self-righteousness. Wokism and leftism are nothing but forms of furious nihilism driven by destruction and hatred, not by creativity, certainly not by love.

This warped extension of personal freedom became the license to deny all others their own freedom. Like any psychotropic drug, self-righteousness takes over the mind and steers behavior especially when groups congregate, whether in person or online.

Thus, a motive force arose in Western societies that was amplified by influencers using the non-existent genocide in Gaza as the means to manage perception of reality and to remotely control events. This liberationist motive force, modeled on the Chinese Cultural Revolution, raised a middle finger to personal responsibility and directed an accusatory index finger at all intellectual integrity, knowledge, erudition, logic and wisdom. All that must be torn down. These actions were backed by a captured education system whose MO was to indoctrinate, not to educate, and whose funders were not indigenous, they were foreign.

Pride and Hubris

It was, as we have seen, the elevation above all of a satanic energy, pride. Not healthy pride based on something real. No, false pride based on lies, based on resentment, based on emptiness.

And it is precisely here, in this empty void of pride and hubris that liberal ideology, radical Islam and technocracy meet. The place where “God is Dead”.

But God is not dead because God is unkillable. God (however you define him/her and whatever your belief system is) cares not for words and less for slogans. God cares for actions. If there is conscience in the universe then there must be consequences for all our actions and inactions. In the far East this is called karma and is considered the fundamental law. Karma cannot be escaped. That means that the injunction to treat others as you would have them treat you, to refrain from doing things to others that are hateful to you, should be the alpha and omega of all our decisions.

When you look at it that way, Digital ID, forced injections of mRNA poison and the influx of sharia law into Western societies illustrate the total abnegation of the Golden Rule. This must be resisted in the strongest possible way. That can only occur now by forceful action, not by persuasion, not by hiding, not by complying, not by surrendering. For the West in general, the party is over, and the war is well underway. There are some positive signs: native people rejecting false prophets and digital tyranny alike, refusing to be taken down. It will not be easy. Only time will tell how things play out.