How much do you value yourself?

If you are unsure then please read no further.

If you value yourself, it means you are willing to challenge yourself.

It means you are willing to question everything you hold inside, which means all prior assumptions and all beliefs. Bar none.

Are you willing?

Or do you hold to beliefs as to a guardrail?

Please understand one thing: a belief is nothing but a pacifier.

If you want a pacifier, you have come to the wrong substack.

Pacifier does not translate as “making peace”. It means suppressing the need to scream. It means compliance. And worst of all, it means surrender.

That’s what they have planned for you. Will you submit? Or will you refuse?

The Orb is in. “The Orb will see you now” .

Sam Altman’s WORLD and its iris-scanning orbs. The sign on the struts says: “ Join the real human network ”.

The iris of the human eye is a huge spreadsheet of information. But in the center of that spreadsheet is a black hole: it is called the pupil. A pupil is someone who has to learn. Once you have learned to see, you have all the power you need to change the world for the better.

In the end, it is up to the individual. Nobody is coming to save anybody. There is no redeeming force other than what you yourself summon up from within.

Sam Altman, Orbs and the End of Personal Freedom

Lauded by President Donald Trump, Sam Altman, Larry Ellison and Masayoshi Son stood side by side, grandstanding Stargate on day one of the President’s new term of office.

Sam Altman’s company “Tools for Humanity”, based in San Francisco and Munich Germany, has developed proprietary biometric iris scanning orb technology seen in the above images.

Sam Altman’s startup “World” launched on May 3, 2025. This platform utilizes the orb for access to digital transactions across an integrated data surveillance network modeled on Paypal. Their express goal is to “verify your humanity” by means of the orb, guaranteeing you safe access to their “human verified” payment platform. They even claim the orb will protect humanity against a “bot apocalypse”. Customers who have surrendered offered up their ID for “validation” will be rewarded with company crypto called Worldcoin. In reality not only has a customer’s financial activity become tokenized, so has their human identity .

At last…

Tools for Humanity CEO Alex Blania (left) and Altman debut the Orb at World’s U.S. launch in San Francisco on April 30, 2025. Jason Henry—The New York Times/Redux

There is a well presented video I restacked earlier today in my notes. It includes a clip of Catherine Austin Fitts discussing how the Digital Control Grid is being laid out under the Trump administration. The video explains things very clearly. It identifies two key players intertwining their separate AIs into one. I don’t need to spell out who these two people are. The video accurately dismantles the psyops called DOGE. DOGE was designed to be a short-lived trojan horse. It used the waste-cutting narrative for an underhand seizure of data, hence seizure of power. The evisceration of private data was like the bite of a massive predatory beast. In its core of deception, DOGE echoes the burning of the Reichstag in 1933.

In this post I will contextualize recent events inside a deeper narrative invoking archetypal forces capable of tipping civilization into dystopia. These forces are aligned with the rise of the 4th Reich.

Is there an antidote? There is always an antidote, but it usually becomes clear only in historical hindsight.

An antidote to our current dark destiny can only come via the intense beam of true intelligence. Such intelligence comprehends both the reasons for collapse as well as the possibility and preconditions for rebirth. By stark contrast, lack of intelligence hands power over to the ascendant death cults in an act of submission bordering on worship. True intelligence is the key. Not the gathering of “intel”, nor wild, subjective projections, but true analytical capability. Such capability includes both pattern recognition and fine-tuned intuitive insight. Only such an advanced natural intelligence is capable of penetrating behind the kaleidoscope of psyops and controlled opposition. Only in this way can we locate the deeper dynamics at play. And only by gazing unflinchingly into the eye looking into your mind will you be able to extinguish its maleficent power.

The Monstrous Wolf

In Norse myth, the monstrous wolf Fenrir is the son of Loki and a giantess named Angroboda. Nordic prophecy assigned to Fenrir a key role in the end times: Fenrir kills and devours Odin, the leading god of the Norse pantheon. Norse myth somewhat aligns with Christian eschatology. The actions of Fenrir could be compared to the Antichrist in the Book of Revelations. But first of all we need to consider how the world of magic and the world of tech have interwoven, unleashing energies that are unpredictable and occult. Energies that are, by definition, more than human. Cosmic forces have been set in motion by the human subconscious. And dark forces have been awakened by technology. This technology is in the microwave range. It began to have hugely disturbing effects during WW2 with the use of radar by the British. And it has escalated ever since. The genie was summoned out of the box. I am not using metaphor, I am speaking directly and in plain terms.

Black Magic and Black Tech

It should be obvious to all at this point that various occult methods are being used to garner power and dominion by the puppetmasters. These occult practices have ushered in “principalities and powers”. Once present, these entities need to be recognized, confronted, and removed from the scene.

For this to succeed, people need to awaken to two things:

The world of technology is not separate from the world of magic. The outer world is not separate from the inner world. How you think and feel, and how the world appears to be, are one and the same. That means, in brief, that it is up to you. There is no clear demarcation separating outside from inside. This may appear frightening but it is really just challenging: you are being challenged. Are you up for it?

Graphene: the material that will change the world

For anyone still skeptical about this, I would remind them of something I have been writing about for years: in the world of Biotech, graphene is spoken of as possessing “magical” powers. Graphene acquires superconductivity whilst retaining superfluid stiffness. This is done by layering one sheet of graphene over another at a “magic angle” of 1.1. This angle engineers a slight twist between two layers. The ensemble is then supercooled to just a fraction above absolute zero. This process engenders bizarre states of matter and weird correlations between electron activity in a super-lattice framework.

In other words, strange, new electronic properties emerge.

I need hardly remind the reader that lattice is another word for grid. So what would super-lattice be another word for?

Graphene is colorless as a monomer but acquires the color black when polymerized. The role of color black and grey are highly relevant to the subject matter of this post but we shall only touch upon them lightly for reasons of space and complexity. For those interested in pursuing a deeper mythological understanding of cosmic forces, in particular the Black Sun Demon which may erupt from another dimension to radically shape human history, I recommend reading the excellent work on Substack of R. Toney Brooks.

Peter Thiel and Palantir

The Palantir logo, a minimalist design of a black orb on two leaf-like supports, is deeply rooted in the company's mission and its inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings." It represents the ability to "see" and understand complex data for powerful insights, much like the Palantíri in the books. The orb, a central element, symbolizes the capacity to perceive and analyze information, while the leaf-like supports suggest the building of “intelligence”.

The entire Palantir concept as well as the Orb of Altman’s "World” startup are actually retakes on the old concept of the Panopticon. The Panopticon was a prison concept devised by the 18th century English philosopher Jeremy Bantham.

Let’s look at the etymology of Palantir and Panopticon.

Palantir literally means:

“To watch from afar”

Both the word and the concept are derived from J.R Tolkein’s “Lord of the Rings”.

They are there described as perfect spheres made of glass or black crystal. They were also known as “Seeing Stones”.

The Palantíri, in Tolkien's works, were magical spheres which allowed users to see into the past, present, and future, or distant locations.

Panoptikon literally means:

“Belonging to seeing”

Both concepts imply constant surveillance from a central hub or vantage point.

Both concepts invoke a prison where not a single place is ever invisible to the controllers.

To belong is to be seen. This is the mantra now being used to entrance humanity into a matrix of absolute, demonic control. It is illusion of equality and inclusiveness weaponized to annihilate all personal and collective freedoms.

Peter Thiel is the face behind both Palantir and VP JD Vance

Peter Thiel and Elon Musk shared data assets from DOGE and merged this trawl into their two intertwined AIs.

Thus, at a single stroke, the US Capitol building was effectively captured and turned into a giant digital panoptikon.

Here is a direct quote from an ex Palantir employee named Gary Tan who designed the company logo:

“I worked with founder Stephen Cohen (Cohen was actually a co-founder along with Thiel, Joe Lonsdale and Alex Karp) and CEO Alex Karp on this process, and after creating around five dozen iterations, we narrowed it down to this one design that was at once simple and iconic.

It can be viewed as two ways -- a) an orb on a pedestal, just as the palantir of Lord of the Rings fame was an orb of knowledge that let you see into your enemy's secrets and b) a human being reading a book.

The logo itself represents the core goal of Palantir, which is of human-computer symbiosis.”

Orb Psyops

It is perhaps not at all surprising that orb sightings were highly prevalent in the US just after the chemical fogs late last year. The sightings of orbs intermingled with sightings of drones. People were reporting feverishly how drones would morph into luminous orbs.

Since nothing today happens by chance and all notable events have become almost by definition, psyops of one form or another, it is highly reasonable to presuppose a connection between these mysterious drone-orb hybrids appearing in the sky and Altman’s latest product.

It is, in brief, to soften up public perception so as to suck in more suckers.

The “sightings” were, no doubt, inserts. The Great American Public is highly susceptible to paranoia and desirous of safety. This was beta tested in the famous Orson Welles radio reading of H.G. Wells’s “War of the Worlds” in 1938, the year before WW2 broke out. It is indeed a remarkable “coincidence” that only the letter “E” separates Wells from Welles.

The Drone-Orbs Sightings

So first of all people started seeing spates of drones in December 2024.

The drones started to morph into orbs.

And finally the “authorities” appeared to map a correlation between drone sightings and areas with noticeable outbreaks of avian flu. Suspicious? Oh no.

Besides New Jersey, multiple sightings were also reported in Jay and Adams counties in Indiana and Van Wert County, Ohio.

“While there is currently no indication of any immediate threat to public safety, officials urge the community to remain vigilant and report any additional sightings, including time, location, and any identifiable features of the drones,” said the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency in a release.

“We take any unusual aerial activity seriously and are actively investigating these reports,” said Rick McCoy, Director of Van Wert County EMA. “Our priority is ensuring the safety and security of our residents while working with state and federal partners to determine the origin of these drones.”

A press release issued by the Jay County Emergency Management Agency said “In the past few days, multiple drone sightings have been reported near areas recently affected by avian influenza. These reports have been shared with the FBI and FAA.”

Timmerman said he wants to be clear that there is no evidence of a connection between these drone sightings and the recent rise in bird flu cases in the area. But he can’t help but wonder.

“You have the bird flu, and then you’re fighting the drone problem,” Timmerman said. “Are they just coincidentally happening at the same time? Or is there some type of correlation between the two of them? Either way, we want answers.”

No, they do not want answers, they want fear, panic and confusion.

The Answer

The only answer to all this garbage is for more people to restore some semblance of critical thinking and then aggregate their responses. It is very easy to feel overwhelmed by the forces of deception and the monstrous wolf howling upon the horizon. But that very response is exactly what they have already calculated, and what they are counting on. Destiny is not written in computer code, it is written in the flickering flames of the heart. If our fire grows dim, no change of direction is possible and for sure, the very prospect of freedom is surrendered. In the end, that is not just a failure of will but a failure of imagination. A human being without imagination is scarcely different from a machine. But a human being endowed with true imagination is akin to a god.