In this 15th century painting by the Sienese artist Giovanni di Paolo, we see San Nicola da Tolentino (1235-1305) hovering above the city of Florence, preparing to raise a man from the dead.

I personally have never raised a man from the dead. Not yet, anyway. Such treatments lack ICD10 codes and thus are not covered by insurance policies. Too bad. Perhaps AI will fix this for us soon.

Joking aside, I have had many extraordinary results from remote healing but never once referred to my work as miraculous. However, patients themselves often choose this particular word. Why?

As an example, here are two reports I received very recently:

Patient #1 had been suffering severe hip and leg pain all summer. She had seen by her primary care physician, orthopedic specialist, chiropractor, and physiotherapist. She had received laser treatments, all to no avail. After three remote healing sessions I performed from thousands of miles away, her pain is gone. From being unable to walk she can now fly to Florida and go dancing at her niece’s wedding. Unusual? No. The patient emailed me as follows:

“My hip feels so, so much better! The pain is almost 100% gone. Thank you. You might think of your treatment as science and natural, I think of it as miraculous!”

Patient #2 is a longterm Type 2 diabetic, recently experiencing dangerously high levels of fbg (fasting blood glucose) ranging from > 300 to well north of 400. At the time of treatment, her reported fbg was > 400. Treatment consisted of one 30 minute healing conducted by phone. Patient was requested to measure her blood glucose following treatment and text me her findings. Patient’s text was:

“Miracle. 102!”

In other words, her glucose level dropped by 300% in just half an hour. And stabilized thereafter. This result did not surprise me since I look inside the body remotely and am able to monitor blood sugar levels in my mind. However, for the patient (a retired medical doctor), both her experience (feeling way, way better) and the objective blood glucose monitoring seemed miraculous.

For me, this started a very long time ago, even before I undertook many years of study and research into various forms of medicine and healing. Here are two simple examples from decades ago.

Example #1. I was living in New Mexico. My landlord lived nearby and called me because both his hands and forearms had suddenly become paralyzed. He asked me if I could help. I placed my hands near his and within a short time both his hands were moving normally. He looked astonished. He asked me whether I could help his son. Turns out his son was a big guy, well over 300lbs and in some serious agony after injuring his right knee at work. I went over, kneeled down and placed my left hand close to but not touching his knee joint. Within perhaps ten minutes he reported feeling a very hot red line along the side of his leg. Then his entire knee from the surface of the patella to the core of the joint, became super warm. I touched it and it felt like a hot stone. After half an hour he got up totally pain free with a strange look of wonder and disbelief in his eyes. The next day he went to church where he could easily manouver himself up and down from the pew with no pain at all. Later on he apparently went in for medical imaging and they found two ruptured ligaments and a badly frayed meniscus. I believe he opted for surgery thereafter but I never got to speak to him again so that is all I know.

Example #2. I was living in California and studying Oriental Medicine at that time. The clinic supervisor was a senior physician from China, trained as an MD. She told me she was having undiagnosed heart issues which terrified her and she suspected may be a preliminary to cardiac arrest. She had been to see various cardiologists in LA and was now planning to fly to China asap and consult with well-known heart specialists she knew in Beijing. I asked her if I could place my hand in front of her heart for a few minutes. She agreed. As if by magic, her problem resolved and never returned. She announced this “miracle” later to all the students at the school. After that, both students and doctors started approaching me for remote healing and even for reading their futures! (I am not able or willing to do that.)

Those events happened over a quarter century ago. Since then, many strange healings have occurred. These results have been especially encouraging in the era of “Covid”.

A couple more recent examples:

An unvaccinated mother and her vaccinated son in New York both came down with severe bronchitis. They scheduled a remote treatment for 30 mins. I treated them both simultaneously. Shortly after the session the mother emailed me to say all signs of infection had cleared in her and her son. Both were feeling fine and fully back to normal. Cough, phlegm, bronchitis totally gone.

A heavily vaccinated patient had been suffering from terrible skin itching on her back, legs and scalp for three years. Wounds had appeared all over her body and thick, sticky blood oozed from them, almost black in color. Not only this, but strange black pellets appeared from inside the weeping wounds. These she would constantly attempt to remove with tweezers. (She did not detect tiny wires as in typical Morgellon’s presentations.) This patient received from me a series of weekly sessions over a period of several months. Her skin is now clear, all wounds have closed, healthy new skin has formed, her blood is red again, and all the itching is gone. In her own words, this has been “miraculous”. For me, it is simply a great relief to know she is better and to have been able to assist in this process. It is encouraging to know that even in apparently desperate situations, solutions can be found.

Not every case, however, can be cured. Not every problem can be fixed. Some disease processes and associated cellular damage have progressed too far. Especially if pathologies are linked to bioweapon exposure or deliberate targeting. But I would say everything can at least be helped, sometimes very significantly.

Since disease manifests phsyically but does not originate physically I choose to work on people without seeing them physically. It is enough for me to see them in my mind alone. How can seeing a person in my mind cause actual physical changes to spontaneously occur inside their body? Is there something “miraculous” going on, or is this entirely explicable by processes encoded in nature yet still poorly understood by science?

We have to consider vision as output not just input. Light inside the brain is not just the result of retinal input from the outside world via the optic nerve to be reconstituted as electromagnetic signaling inside the visual cortex.

Light is also energy output from our minds into our surroundings.

Whether we realize it of not, the way we see things effects, to some degree, the nature of those very things. Even the simple act of looking at a brick wall affects that wall.

Rudolf Steiner referred to this human faculty as the visual ray. In essence, the visual ray can be compared to a laser. Remember, a laser can be either hot or cold. A laser can detroy or it can restore things. Cold lasers can heal damaged tissue. Intense hot lasers can be applied as DEWs to set forests alight, or incinerate entire communities, as in Lahaina for example.

In the case of a “mental laser beam” however, what exactly are we talking about?

First, consider this. What does it mean when we say, “The eyes are the light of the soul”?

It means these three things:

By looking deeply into a person’s eyes you can see who they really are. When a person does not feel seen by others, they suffer feelings of rejection or neglect. Consequently, their life force will wither or harden. If it hardens they become perpetrators. They seek compensation. If it withers, they become victims. They seek disappearance. These polarities fuse into one. This generates repeat cycles of hurt and blame, and the toxic dance of co-dependency. The way we look at things is never reducible to passive perception. It includes active projection. We fundamentally alter things by our inner gaze, for good or ill.

Enough with the Gobbledy-gook

I am a person who likes simplicity and honesty and I cannot tolerate pretence. I hate it when people over-complicate things just to look educated and clever. Usually, they are the exact opposite of that. For example, using the word “quantum” out of context does not demonstrate any understanding of physics. It is a just buzzword to make people sound smart and make you think they know more than you do. In fact, quantum mechanics has greatly enabled our technological development, but it does not teach us anything about life as we actually experience it.

The real world is made up of experience not theory. It follows that our words should reflect this as clearly as a body of water ref

lects sunlight. Words do damage when they conceal the very phenomena they are supposed to describe. Too many clever sounding words dull the mind and clog up our neural circuitry with useless data. If a person doesn’t truly know what they are talking about they should shut up, go away and study harder. But today everyone has “something to say”. We live inside the Tower of Babel. And the noise is deafening.

What is Reality?

What is reality? Be sure of one thing. Reality is not what you imagine it to be. It is unbelievably complex and paradoxical. But the surest way to get there is through honesty, simplicity and directness. And also through deep study, hard work, and inner silence. Without silence, truth is inaccessible. It hides, like an animal in the woods. Truth is found in forests, mountains, rivers, and places remote from human interference. It does not fit inside screens. It does not fit inside pre-conceptions. Yet an awful lot of people today want to track truth down like an animal. They pursue it with references, links, tweets and shrill utterances. They want to brand it, like cattle, with their “point of view”. Of course, this is incredibly dangerous for humanity as a whole. They never come close to finding it of course. Instead, they end up in a very weird place: the hall of distorted mirrors.

This is where “normies” and “truthers” commingle without realizing they are sharing the same space. You don’t think so? Okay. But one thing I know for sure is that we all swim inside the invisible space of consciousness. You can’t get out of it. There is no outside. That means everything is affecting everything else. Physical things are being shaped and reshaped by non-physical thoughts and emotions. Inside the space of consciousness we find horrors and wonders, heaven and hell. Some people believe they are awake yet are really full of judgment and hate. I come across many such people. They hammer away at their keyboards, puff out their chests, and make a lot of noise. They imagine they are guides but they lead us only into more confusion. I also see people who retain a childlike innocence, curiosity, and openness. And along with these qualities, an adult’s capacity for self-discipline, self-criticism and logical inquiry. It is through such people that truth still has a chance to survive.

Miracles, Mind, or Magic?

Some healings appear miraculous. But are they? Do they result from intervention by a “higher power” or “enlightened beings”? Or are they simply the consequence of us reconnecting with our higher psychic nature? Perhaps these are just all the same phenomenon expressed in various different ways. If so, science and spirituality are not separate, they are one. And it is our minds activating their latent higher potential that cause miracles to occur. Zero point energy, intergalactic travel, telekinesis and non-local healing result from the higher functioning of the mind when it reaches closer to the subtle realms, or the godhead. To access these fields requires development of virtuous character as well as a deep knowledge of non-visible structures.

However, “magical” abilities can also be acquired through advanced technology. Technology is heavily networked now with “principalities and powers”. We have entered the age of synthetic telepathy, brain-to-brain interface, and BCI (brain-computer interface). Psychotronics allows optogenics and field-responsive ELMs (engineered living materials) to modify both human perception and biology.

Dark powers piggybacking on technology never induce genuine miracles, only illusions and magic tricks. They always lead to harm, not healing. Today, humanity finds itself in a death trap of its own making. Only an internal cleansing of individual human consciousness offers us a way out. Otherwise, projects such as Smart Cities and Blue Beam, in one iteration or another, will become our fate.

Stranger than Fiction

Truth, said Mark Twain, is stranger than fiction. He added the reason for this is that fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities. Truth isn’t. Truth goes beyond what we deem possible. Truth laughs at futile attempts to control it. For this reason, truth is dangerous. But so are lies. Lies and truth are equally dangerous but each leads to an opposite conclusion. Another word for truth is freedom. Another word for lying is loss (of innocence). Truth cannot be possessed. It just is. Lying is a means to dispossess others of their innate freedom, deceiving them into compliance. Thus, truth heals and lying imprisons, or even kills. Never before has this played out so clearly in the world. Yet, tragically, throughout history, real tellers of truth have been persecuted by the societies in which they lived, societies which needed their very wisdom in order to survive intact.

To return to Mark Twain: for any “miraculous” healing to occur, a space beyond possibilities must be accessed. This uncontainable space may be seen as human potential activated, or, alternatively, as synonymous with the Divine. Perhaps it is all very simple: all true healing stems from the Divine. Man is simply the voyager navigating through limitless consciousness. The healer is the intermediary not the source. Nonetheless, a voyager, or an intermediary, requires tremendous skill and experience to ensure success. Think of a seafarer of old. He had to be familiar with deep ocean currents and the many strange phenomena of the high seas. Healing is no different.

By the way, we still know far less today about what lies under the ocean than what exists in the sky.

Blocked Healing

Healing can be blocked by the mind as much as instigated by the mind. The more a person’s mind is controlled, the smaller their access to “miraculous” healing. Why is this?

It is the result of brain-body plasticity. The brain, or rather the thoughts encoded within it by the mind, can alter bodily tissues or functional systems. This could be compared to 3D printing. Our thoughts matter because mind modifies matter. This means that healing occurs via the mind alone. The mind of the healer accesses higher levels of functioning. This is transferred to the mind of the recipient, which then, through brain-body plasticity, modifies their body back towards health. However, this process can be partially or even totally obstructed by negativity active within the patient’s psyche, energy that the individual is either unwilling or unable to acknowledge or transform.

Does this mean a person must believe in the idea of remote healing for it to work? Absolutely not. Time and time again I have been posed this question. And time and again I have shown it to be unnecessary. However, as I have pointed out, limiting beliefs (secure zones, or comfort zones) impede the full integration of healing information.

Consider a lens with a narrow aperture. Some light will enter, but not that much. When conventional materialist beliefs crystallize inside a person’s brain, that person’s lens contracts. The elastic frame of perception stiffens. This can be greatly amplified through today’s nefarious technologies. Modified neural circuits operate like computer nodes programmable by a central authority. Social conditioning has always led to conformity. But today, with the exponential growth of biotech, conformity is more frightening than ever before. A network controlled person has surrendered all free will. They have become not a person, but a device. And a node cannot be healed, only replaced. In order to receive healing, one must remain human. Retention of free will is the greatest challenge now facing humanity.

Dissolving Lumps and Tumors

There is nothing that represents materiality better than a lump or bump. Lumps can be either benign or malignant. Bumps can be soft or hard. To most people such physical things seem out of reach of the mind. But all things inside the body, good, bad, or indifferent, occur as the result of dynamic processes. Whether it be a bruise, a scar, a bone spur, or a tumor, this physical thing did not come to be by itself. It was formed over time. And formation is the consequence of non-physical factors. What are these factors? Cellular reactions which result from molecular factors influenced by energetic changes.

In my practice I have seen bony lumps and soft tissue lumps (such as lipomas) shrink in real time, or sometimes, disappear altogether.

However, the most striking historical example of this phenomenon under discussion is probably the well documented case of an Italian man called Vittorio Michelli in the early nineteen sixties.

In 1962, Signor Michelli presented at the Military Hospital of Verona with a giant sarcoma (soft tissue cancer) inside his right hip joint. The oncologists felt they could do nothing and sent him home. Within less than a year, the cancer had caused his ilium to disintegrate, leaving just a mass of waste product inside inflamed synovial fluid. His femur dangled their like a useless appendage. Michelli, with considerable effort, decided to travel to Lourdes and bathe in the waters. He later reported that, soon after immersing himself, he felt heat moving through his body. Upon exiting, he discovered he had more energy plus a new sense of appetite. He also had a noticeable feeling of wellbeing. He then bathed several more times before returning home to Italy. To cut a long story short, one month later, medical imaging showed his tumor to have shrunk considerably, and this process continued until it had vanished altogether. But that is the least extraordinary part of this story. What occurred afterwards is the “miracle”: over a period of 24 months, his pelvic bone grew back. The ilium reformed itself. Things like this are not supposed to happen according to accepted medical theory, or current laws of biology. So what does this tell us about such theories and laws? Imagine what Mark Twain might have said, as he puffed on his cigar?

In a case report made by the Vatican’s Medical Commission it is stated as follows:

“A remarkable reconstruction of the iliac bone and cavity had taken place. The X rays made in 1964, 1965, 1968 and 1969 confirm categorically and without doubt that an unforeseen and even overwhelming bone reconstruction has taken place of a type unknown in the annals of world medicine.” (Source: “The Holographic Universe, Michael Talbot, p. 107.)

Warmth and Healing

I would add to this that, with my patients who receive remote healing sessions, an experience of warm energy flowing through their body is always a precursor to healing being initiated at the physical level. The feeling of warmth (or warm liquid moving through the body) happens frequently during sessions. This is a very pleasant sensation for the patient. What does this warmth signify however? Obiviously, it indicates improved blood flow in depleted areas. Blood circulation brings hemoglobin to cells (it transports electrons) plus other nutrients, and it carries away waste products. But the warmth is more than just a physical factor. It correlates with resonant energy (like sunlight) returning to weakened or diseased areas of the body. The sun, after all, is the primary source of life. Sunlight provides vital warmth alongside a spectrum of resonant frequenices upon which all life depends.

The interesting thing in the case of Michelli is that his belief was not limited by preconceived fictitious limits, or “possibilities”, to repeat Mark Twain’s point. Thus, the patient was able to gain direct access to “truth”. No-one can deny in this instance that this “truth” far exceeds accepted medical versions of “truth”. These program the mind to view healing as confined within a narrow range of possibilities. What we deem miraculous is simply when this is shown to be erroneous.

Nevertheless, despite his, the typical human being goes on and on with accepted opinion and blinkered to the imapact of Twain’s wisdom. Truth is stanger than fiction. Yet history shows repeatedly how truth is forced to retreat to the borderlands. Nothing is more dangerous than unfettered truth for those in power for whom the status quo brings endless streams of profit. But it is not just the controllers who are at fault here. It is also the controlled: general conformity brings to the masses a sense of comfortable order and predictability. This laziness in people is easily entranced by gadgets and by slick promises of ease, efficiency and convenience. However, efficiency, ease and convenience will turn out to be a poisoned chalice. Only time will tell the rest of this story.

A World on the Brink

The times we live in have been described as high strangeness. This will increase. Pandora’s box was opened long ago. There is no easy return to what was, or the way we lived before. But there still remains, for those who treasure it, freedom of choice. Free will directed towards the truth and the truth alone is the best recipe we can muster. Such an attitude opens us up to the real possibility of the miraculous.

Our minds, we tend to forget, are open systems. Accordingly, they can easily be hacked. Besides, our innate capacity to deceive ourselves is bottomless. Yet, if we choose not to do so, we will have a direct pipeline to something far beyond where words alone can reach.

Where we place our attention determines the results. This has become extremely challenging today. Both the geopolitical arena and human blood seen under the microscope provide evidence of horrifying things. We need to study hard and learn for ourselves what is really going on and how to counter it. This is no simple task. But there is another complication: the more we dwell upon negative things that have penetrated our bodies and minds, the more entangled we become with them. The more entangled we are the more we anticipate negative outcomes. Anticipation of negative outcomes makes perfect sense from a rational perspective. However, it also subverts our capacity to sustain an influx of positive energy. What I have found clinically, is that linking a person to a higher source frequency can translate into immune resilience or in some cases, actual healing. This applies at all times: for all that we might look deeply into what is wrong, we must also retain an open channel to what is right. Otherwise, we collapse.

Conclusion

This is such a huge subject and this essay is a simple introduction. A friend of mine some years ago visited Iran and was invited by some Sufis to a gathering. Sufis are at the far extreme opposite pole to radical islamists. What he saw there completely amazed him. One of the Sufis was eating light bulbs as though they were apples. He would crunch on the glass bulb and filament, and spit out the metal base. He happily chowed down the shards, swallowing normally. There was no blood, no wince of pain, and no damage to the esophagus or GI tract. What does this tell us about the power of the mind?

Here is a very watered down version of the same thing. Recently, I had to visit a dentist for a periodontal infection in the maxillary quadrant under a bridge. He had to dig in there and scrape away tissue. He had offered me a dental anaesthetic. I declined. I knew the procedure would be painful but I simply determined not to identify with pain. This kept it distant from me. My brain was able to stay in alpha and theta instead of from switching into a flood of beta waves. We have at our disposal a marvellous instrument called the mind. If we use it well, and look after it carefully, it will serve us well. Perhaps even open us up to direct contact with miracles. I see this time and time again in my practice.