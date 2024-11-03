(Image credit: Eunice Abewana Hanson.)

Covid has shed light on an evil agenda and nightmare of gargantuan proportions. But it has also taught people that to survive at all they must restore their relationship with nature. We can begin by improving our microbiome. But there is also our indoor microbiome to be considered: that of the buildings in which we live. We improve our immunity most when we pay attention to both.

In my last post, “Your Microbiome Drives Gene Expression”, one reader was very annoyed with a particular phrase I wrote: “Microbes are us”. He deemed this “plain fallacy”, switching to upper case to declare “BUT they are NOT US!!!

Well, he was clearly upset about something. So let’s take a closer look.

As I pointed out, microbial cells drastically outnumber our own cells by a ratio of 9:1. Moreover, the combined genetic makeup of these myriad tiny life forms is around 9,000,0000. Compare that to the measly 25,500 genes which define a “human”. These millions of “not me” genes, along with the proteins and metabolites they give rise to, engage in continuous loops of interaction with “me” genes. We call this complex world of genetic and protein symbiosis the Interactome.

So where is the fallacy? Without these mega trillions of “not-me" cells which comprise our microbiome, neither you nor I could survive a single second. Our “me” cells, and their innate genetic programs, are far too primitive to run either our bodies or our minds all on their own. And that would be the end of us. Zip, gone.

Let’s probe a little deeper into this mystery. How do human cells convert food (proteins, glucose and oxygen) into the energy we need to live our lives? What key component of our microbiological infrastructure enables us to work, make love, heal the sick or solve mathematical equations?

The Mitochondrion

Photo credit: Getty images

We call it the mitochondrion. When our mitochondria function at high capacity, our health and longevity are sustained. Our body will by itself naturally induce us to engage in healthier lifestyles because in so doing we absorb more oxygen. The oxygen is in fact “called in” by the awakened mitochondria. (Consider this a prime example of natural intelligence!) Conversely, when mitochondria are sluggish, weakened by toxins and/or pathogens - our entire organism veers off road. Our oxygen intake diminishes in a vicious downward spiral of exhaustion and lethargy. We may very soon find ourselves in chronic fatigue territory.

The New Normal: Chronic Fatigue

Chronic fatigue, whether we realize it or not, is fast becoming the new normal. The majority of contemporary humans are increasingly energy deficient compared to their ancestors. Earlier generations had far more vitality and stamina than we do. And if the UN and WHO have their way, what little energy humans have left will be syphoned off to run WBAN and the global digital prison. Welcome to the Matrix, ladies and gentlemen.

Stealing innate cellular energy and wrecking the interactome has been the principal focus of GOF. According to the CDC itself (which, by subscribing to the New World Order, became an active progenitor of crimes against humanity) as many as 300,000 - 500,000 new cases of Lyme present annually in the US. And there are of course countless newly modified pathogens stalking us. These unnatural microbes created in places like Fort Detrick and Wuhan have a mission: do harm in order to depopulate. This directive is issued from higher ups via the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations), the Club of Rome plus innumerable other shadowy NGOs, “thinktanks” and unelected policy drivers. Behind them all are the stakeholders themselves: the Bilderberg Group and the denizens of Bohemian Grove.

In light of this primary goal to depopulate the planet, patents aplenty are up for grabs. You can expect to make loads more money by destroying than by creating in today’s sick and twisted militarized model of medicine where the patient is seen as the problem and the “germ” the beneficiary. It is actually the “germ” that is showcased with fanfare, and it receives state funding at the expense of the taxpayer who is forced to pay for his own suffering and eventual demise. State sponsored euthanasia in countries like Canada is presented as a perk provided by society should you be depressed or simply become unable to pay your bills.

When mitochondria are run down by Long Covid, CFIDS, Lyme disease, hydrogel, bacterial plasmid contaminants, microplastics, graphene, heavy metals and/or exposure to damaging radiofrequencies, the interactome becomes confused and its complex orchestration of inter-genetic signaling grows chaotic. When this happens, uric acid builds up in de-oxygenated tissues, slackening the negative charge on cell membranes, which induces mutation and rapid growth of cancer cells.

This, tragically, is what we are now witnessing throughout the globe following rollout of jabs and boosters. (Boosters? What kind of a sick and twisted mind came up with such a unnatural concept to start with?)

Ironically enough, harsh allopathic methods of treating cancer by means of radiation and chemotherapy may induce tumor lysis syndrome.

This occurs when powerful chemotherapeutic drugs or radiation lyse (kills) cancer cells. The busted cells release their store of waste and nucleotides into the blood, resulting in further build up of uric acid in a body that is already overly acidic (it was the acidity which gave rise to the cancer in the first place). Additional acidic waste now floods into the bloodstream much faster than the kidneys can dispose of it. Multiple organ damage will ensue. In fact, people do not so much die of cancer as from the internal toxicity and sepsis it generates, whether by itself or by means of toxic allopathic treatment.

Natural Inheritance & the Powerhouse of the Cell

Let’s return now to our natural inheritance. Another term for natural inheritance would be natural intelligence. Let’s see what we can do together to get back there instead of falling prey to panic and hopelessness.

What exactly is this so-called “powerhouse of the cell” and where did it emerge from?

In his masterly compilation of essays originally written for the New England Journal of Medicine and published in 1974 as “The Lives of a Cell”, esteemed physician and biologist Lewis Thomas argues that the mitochondrion, as indeed all other organelles of a human cell, were once autonomous creatures swimming in the primal oceans. When eventually cohabiting within the membrane bound cytoplasm of a more complex plant or animal cell, these once autonomous microbes allowed for development of far greater levels of biological complexity, and hence intelligence.

Lewis Thomas explained how, without these previously independent beings working collaboratively inside human cells, we would have no capacity for movement, communication or even thought.

Simply put, wrote Dr. Thomas “We are shared, rented and occupied.” Perhaps the ego does not like this, but without the collaborative work of these once independent microbes, the ego itself could not exist. At bottom, the ego is nothing but the result of cooperative microbial intelligence inside human cells. Our own cells derive from what were once autonomous microbes and, as we have seen, they need to be supported by myriad others which constitute our “microbiome”.

So that just about sums it up. Time perhaps to take a brief pause and look at an Escher drawing…

Who, or what, is the author of your body and mind?

But we can take this into even deeper waters.

The great Japanese immunologist Dr. Toru Abo studied the paleontology of mitochondria and used his understanding to develop natural cures for cancer.

Abo showed how several billion years ago a type of aerobic bacteria swimming in the primal oceans parasitized an even more primitive anaerobic bacteria. This oxygen loving bacterium penetrated into the body of the older and larger bacterium which relied exclusively on glucose for metabolism. It took around 800,0000,000 years for these two microbes to finally fuse into an effective, harmonious synthesis capable of using both glucose and oxygen as fuel. Eventually, this hybridized microbe entered into a relationship with other single-celled organisms. Once bound inside an outer membrane, this community of cells gave rise to the possibility of multicellular plants and animals. In us, that bacterial hybrid from the ancient waters evolved into our mitochondria. And it is precisely this we rely on to provide energy to run our bodies, thoughts and emotions.

We can appreciate how much experimentation and striving it took on the part of primitive microbes to provide the basis for our advanced human consciousness. To say we are not indebted to these tiny beings would be a huge error.

Therefore when I wrote simply that “microbes are us” I was not saying that we are simply agglomerations of simple microbes. I was saying that microbes mysteriously combined to make all higher forms of consciousness possible, especially ours.

Let’s now take a further look at the role beneficial microbes play in our immediate environment: not just inside our bodies, but also within our homes and work environments. How can we optimize our relationship with them? How can we enhance the “home microbiome”?

The Indoor Microbiome

If you recall, the combined estimated number of genes comprising the typical human’s microbiome is 9 million. It is quite interesting to observe that 9,000 separate species of microbes have up to now been detected living in the dust of our homes.

The rooms and buildings in which we, as modern people, live the majority of our lives, are biosystems replete with a vast array of fungi, bacteria, mycoplasma, viruses and other microorganisms. These creatures coat our walls, ceilings, floors, vents, pipes and household appliances, including our digital devices. So behind the “Internet of Things”, there exists, actually, an “Internet of Microbes”. Many of these tiny beings will, to a greater or lesser degree, enter into some kind of communication with our internal interactome. Remember, the interactome is inside the body, whereas the indoor microbiome surrounds the body. Together, these inside and outside interactomes create a kind of network with us somehow in the middle of it all.

Is this a good or a bad thing? Actually, it is essential to our wellbeing to be living in the midst of microbial life. However, just as populations of our body’s microbiota can become reduced or out of balance, so can they inside our homes. And just as pathogenic bacteria, mold and viruses can populate our interior and skin, so can they proliferate and cling to the surfaces of the dwellings in which we live.

As yet, very few people understand the full importance of the indoor microbiome. Similarly, few people yet know what happens during a cesarian as opposed to a natural birth. The vaginal canal is replete with flora which are supposed to coat the newborn as it makes its way from the womb into the element of air. Traditionally, the newborn would also be held immediately by the mother on her breast shortly after emerging. This too, was a rite of passage for the baby, as it would automatically absorb on to its skin specific strains of microbiota that live on the mother’s chest, and which are critical for our early life immune response and future wellbeing. This is the natural complement to the colostrum we receive in the first few days of breast milk. Even the types of microbiota in delivery rooms affect a baby’s future development. In the case of cesarian delivery, the specific strains living on the walls of the delivery room will impact the neonate directly.

General Principles

How do microbiota populate a building? This can be due to a multitude of factors including but not limited to geographical latitude, proximity to water, building materials used in construction, flooring, ventilation and heating systems, lighting, shape and design of rooms, presence of plants and pets, even the gender of the people inhabiting the space. In general, cities have more reduced numbers of diversified microbiota than rural areas. Is this important? Yes it is.

Exposure to diverse ranges of microbes, especially during childhood, is fortifying for the immune system. Being brought up in sterile environments with a lot of synthetic materials is weakening to the immune system.

These differences may well lead to significant consequences later on. The positive effects of exposure to microbes is similar to the positive role fevers play in health. One of the worst and most stupid ideological beliefs in conventional medicine is that fevers should be stamped out and that they play no positive role in health. The reverse is actually true. Not only do fevers burn garbage out of the body, they prime the immune system for future combat situations. This is particularly important with children. When doctors needlessly prescribe anti-febrile meds to children, this sets them up for chronic disease and compromised immunity in later life.

Overuse of antimicrobial soaps and cleansers is another source of damage to the indoor microbiome, besides the fact that it stimulates microbial resistance in pathogenic organisms.

Use of forced air systems for heating, sealed windows with no through flow of fresh air, artificial climate control and sick building syndrome are all sources of unhealthy indoor microbiomes. Dampness and sealed chambers encourage growth of pathogenic fungi which have migrated in from the outside.

The types of unnatural materials used in the construction and decor of typical urban buildings (generally required by code) lead to reductions in diversity of healthy indoor microbiomes. Through the networking of the inner and outer interactomes, as I have described above, this leads to an explosion of digestive weaknesses and multiple allergies as we are seeing today. Worse still, it dis-regulates the gut-brain axis and disrupts vagal nerve signaling. This, is turn, leads to depression or anxiety, ADD, and interpersonal problems. Emotional and behavioral imbalances greenlight conventionally trained doctors to prescribe even more drugs which only mask the real problem.

Positive Actions You Can Take

Natural materials, for example wood and stone, are favored by friendly flora of the indoor microbiome. Traditionally made buildings which may have lasted for centuries, tend to generate very viable populations of microbiota. Cheaply constructed wood frame houses lined with dry wall and incorporating many synthetic materials whether for heating or insulation, tend to generate less healthy microbiomes.

But if a person cannot simply build a new home or even move to a building composed of more natural materials, what can they do? Here are a few simple suggestions:

use many indoor plants such as aloe and others and arrange them creatively as many plants also have strong detox properties which decontaminate your indoor air (if you can, try making even just a very small version of a “living wall”. Be creative!)

find out about where to get spore impregnated building materials to use if you plan on remodeling your house

consider replacing any plastic, metal, or composite board furniture with used hardwood items (eg. recycled woods, or previously owned pieces from cabinet makers, thriftstores, antique depots, yardsales etc.)

see if you can get hold of any probiotic household cleaning products

consider getting advice about increasing the energy flow in your room or property using feng shui or ecologically aware design principles such as used in biogeometric architecture

Awareness and research into these things is probably more ongoing in Europe than in the US at present, but wherever there is a demand for change, the market will adapt. Much more can be done to radically improve our inner environments, and with that our general health.

Cosmic Microbes

There is one more aspect of microbes that we need to touch on here, and this information will certainly shock a great many people. Nevertheless, what I am about to describe is true and well documented. This concerns the existence of gigantic microbes (macrobiota). These strange beings live in our skies and they have been photographed using simple infra-red cameras. According to the late, distinguished biologist Ivan T. Sanderson who had degrees in botany, zoology and geology from Cambridge University, these odd creatures otherwise invisible to detection range in size “from a cookie to a county”. Moreover, he adds that “They look to a biogolist horribly like unicellular lifeforms, complete in some cases with nuclei, nucleoli, vacuoles and all the rest. Some are even amoebic in form. What is more, they appear as completely opaque, mildly diaphanous, completely tenuous, or what can only be called evanescent, merging into mere light hazes.” (Citation from Sanderson’s book Uninvited Visitors, publ. by Cowles Education Corporation, 1967.)

The role of creatures, both advanced humanoid and non-humanoid aliens, and giant etheric microbes easily detectable by means of simple instruments is no doubt the most classified subject of all today, and is of utmost importance if we are to understand what is really going on in our world. These beings “live” on other dimensions and at other frequencies, yet can be seen to interpenetrate our sphere at will. Truly, humans are very much in the dark as to these aspects of what I would call “The Cosmic Interactome.”

