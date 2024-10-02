Oxygen, the Fire of Life

“Stranger than fiction!”

This is how many people today describe the times we are living in.

However, the full phrase is: “The truth is stranger than fiction”.

(Or if you prefer, in plain street talk: “You just can’t make this shit up!”)

One thing that became very clear to me right away back in 2020 was that there was a WAR underway on breath and a WAR underway on the air.

First they came out with their world threatening respiratory virus psy-ops.

In my view, they produced a heraldic toxin in Wuhan (same concept as a synthetic GOF “virus”). They infected American athletes in China and then released this heraldic toxin in various parts of the globe through aerosolizing it. They sent Chinese operatives to Western Europe in early 2020 as project managers for disease dissemination.

Simultaneously, they unleashed 5G, first in Wuhan, then in the West.

As Dr. Klinghardt observed first hand at the ironically named “Life Care Center” in Kirkland WA where the first deliberate mass slaughter of Americans took place, the center had just recently been fully rigged up for 5G, the first of its kind in the country. Klinghardt later tracked this same correlation throughout the geographical USA and found that it held.

Consider these facts:

the concept of a highly transmissible respiratory virus of zoonotic origin was a psy-ops

those people who developed serious “Covid” symptoms from the GOF synbio toxic heraldic viral strain were abandoned to their fate and basically advised to stay home until they turned blue

intubation and the use of ventilators then led to almost certain death of hospitalized patients (iatrogenocide via forced breathing which scorched their lungs)

mandatory masking inhibited adequate intake of oxygen, thus leading to acidification of tissues and the onset of cancer

at the same time the masks became breeding grounds for pathogenic bacteria, transferring their inflammatory payload into the bronchii

the masks were composed of microfibers containing carcinogens and graphene MADE in CHINA

“sheltering in place”, in other words, being imprisoned at home, deprived people of access to fresh air and direct sunlight

lockdowns and the general terror induced by the plandemic psy ops inevitably caused shallow breathing through the ANR stress response, which generally leads to a 7 fold decrease in the amount of blood oxygen perfusion

Now that we have all encompassing evidence through darkfield and other miscroscopic analysis of blood samples from a wide variety of sources, what we see is EXTENSIVE DAMAGE to the OXYGEN CARRYING CAPABILITY of human blood.

In a very real sense, people are being ASPHYXIATED from WITHIN.

At the same time, through chemical spraying in the sky and through the invisible torrents of HAARP frequency emissions as well as more frankenscience messing around with plant growth and photosynthesis, the PLANT KINGDOM is equally UNDER ATTACK.

Plants, whether of the land or the ocean, are our suppliers of oxygen and recyclers of carbon dioxide.

Meanwhile, we are being scolded and harried like misbehaving children to stop destroying the planetary ecosystem by such pernicious habits as burning wood to keep ourselves warm, or raising cattle to keep ourselves strong.

But for them our most pernicious habit of all is breathing.

They are conditioning us to believe that because we exhale carbon dioxide, we are hastening the planet’s demise.

Which is why our numbers must be culled.

It’s commonsense after all, no?

What they REALLY WANT is for us to STOP BREATHING.

In Germany as the Final Solution was being put into gear, most Jews who heard rumors refused to believe that such a thing was possible.

No, they wouldn’t do that, it’s inconceivable.

Same train of thought today during AUSCHWITZ 2.0.

No, our government would never do that to us, no way!

I realize that if you are reading this post, such denialism does not apply to you because you are awake.

I have included the video as an educational and inspirational tool to appreciate oxygen not simply at the physical level but also at the energetic and spiritual levels.

Knowledge is power, and power is what we need to seize back from those who are trying to steal everything from us.

Please make use of the information provided in this video.

Also avail yourself of the suggestions made in my previous post “Live or Perish”.