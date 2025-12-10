Damage to the pineal gland occurs from Covid vaccines, fluoride, aluminum, glyphosate and microwave exposure.

The Lamp of the Mind

In this post we will explore how to protect the pineal gland. The pineal is the guardian of your body and the lamp of your mind. For health maintenance and for finding a way through our current dystopian reality, the pineal gland is of supreme importance.

As master gland of our entire endocrine system, the pineal gland is highly vulnerable to damage. Damage to the pineal leads to sleep disturbance, chronic fatigue, and various forms of physical illness. Pineal calcification occurs when excess calcium deposits around the delicate surface of the gland, encasing it in a hard shell. This prohibits secretion of melatonin and blocks signal receptors from functioning correctly. Toxins binding to membrane tissue also suppress melatonin production. Melatonin is required for sleep, detoxification, cellular repair, and mood stability. Good sleep and cellular repair are, in fact, two sides of the same coin. Both are regulated by our pineal gland. When melatonin is deficient, this encourages the growth of cancer cells. The pineal adjusts our circadian rythyms to the movements of the sun and the moon. It links us directly to the solar system and to the greater cosmos.

Beyond disruption to our circadian rhythms and impaired detox, damage to the pineal dims our spirit. It cuts us off from a sense of belonging and induces depressive states of consciousness. It causes us to perceive the world in a “negative light”. This is because our pineal acts as a transceiver for etheric energy from our biofield as well as invisible light from higher dimensions.

Our pineal gland functions as a USB port connecting our dense physical body with the luminous toroidal field surrounding it and with spiritual energy from higher dimensions.

The way in which light surrounds and permeates all life as an etheric field is beautifully illustrated in kirlian photography.

When Jesus says in John 8:12 “I am the light of the world” he is invoking the role of the pineal gland as an organ of spiritual awarenss. The pineal is an anchor to higher truth perception. “Whoever follows me will never walk in the darkness, but will have the light of life.” This understanding of the links between light, truth and faith are also spoken of in other spiritual traditions. The risen Christ symbolizes the awakened human arising from confused states of inner darkness into true understanding and selfless love.

“La Resurrezione”, Piero Della Francesca, 1460s, Palazzo della Residenza, Sansepolcro, Italy

To briefly summarize, your pineal gland governs:

cellular detox and repair

your sleep cycle

your hormonal system

your mood

your connection to spirit

your sovereignty as an autonomous being

A fully functioning pineal gland is thus essential for resistance to the hive mind the transhumanists are trying to impose through 6G and smart cities. There is now a full-on attempt to rewire us into a synthetic illumination system. In this post we’ll probe the bigger picture: your pineal gland is a gateway into your brain and into your soul. Whoever becomes its gatekeeper gains mastery over both.

Vaccine Induced Destruction of the Pineal Gland

In 2023, a series of autopsies performed by pathologists in northern Italy found that in all cases of vaccinated patients, their pineal glands were”totally destroyed”. Fabio Zoffi, founder of Zero Spike, spoke that year at a roundtable event on behalf of the pathologist whose findings he was presenting. He added that many Italian doctors agreed that the spike protein in the Covid vaccines attacks the endocrine system.

From the autopsy evidence emerges a clinical basis for changes in personality witnessed in vaccinated persons. This has been reported by many people in many countries and is deeply tragic because it has led to break-ups in families and romantic relationships. It has put strains on longstanding friendships and professional collaborations. It has created heartbreak, isolation, and withdrawal.

The Covid vaccine, of course, was/is never intended to be a vaccine. It is a bioweapon intended to do harm, and its use was authorized by the DOD as a “countermeasure” to a perceived threat to national security. The miliitary red alert allowed for EUA, “emergency use authorization” without oversight by the FDA.

Even if the Covid mRNA shots had been actual vaccines, this would have meant nothing. Vaccines never did what they were claimed to have done. Improvements in public sanitation and personal hygiene led to almost all the benefits credited to vaccines.

Sanitation and sanity both originate from one Latin word: sanitas.

“A healthy mind lives in a healthy body”

Vaccines, by contrast are filthy. And the Covid “vaccines” brought filth to a whole new level. The list of adjuvants and toxic additives includes bacterial plasmid DNA, SV40, HIV components, hydrogel, and graphene derivatives. Many of the latter allow for the self-assemblage of microcircuitry into WBAN. It is WBAN that potentially makes humans remotely controllable, syphoning their conscious essence into digital twins, and reducing individuals to mere nodes in a circuit. In this circuit sought by those who would gain absolute mastery over our world, individual pineal glands would be synthetically reconfigured and collectively governed by AI.

Many people across the world have awoken to this and are resisting it. A key to resistance is maintenance of physical health and immunity to mental programming. For this to happen, a high functional state of our pineal gland is crucial.

Today, the entire human brain is exposed to a vast array of digital frequencies. Urban environments are being repurposed into control grids bound together by a tight mesh of smart meters and 5G towers. Freeways are being lined with surveillance LEDs and other tracking devices. The sky itself, by means of satellites and chemtrail cloud configurations, has essentially become a giant computer for long wave military communication and potential DEW deployment. Optogenics, the technology of modulating genes by means of exposure to light, is being applied. And we are the experiment. Even the word “vaccine” has been removed. The new terms are “biologic” or “biogenic”. These words spell out what is gong on: re-writing the code of life.

It makes sense, in view of this dark agenda, that whoever is running the show would be interested in extinguishing the light of the pineal gland, altering people’s personality structure, and making them more compliant to propaganda and mind control initiatives.

But the pineal gland should never become anyone else’s property. This tiny, pine-nut shaped organ delineates our personal connection to the Creator and the cosmos. However, it can be degraded, occluded, damaged or even destroyed. We want to prevent any of that from happening. But first we need to zero in and identify, besides vaccines, four main sources of electrochemical damage affecting the pineal gland today.

Other Factors Poisoning the Pineal

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt is a world renowned German physician who has maintained a practice in Kirkland in the PNW region of the US. When I lived in Washington state, some of my patients had previously consulted with Dr. Klinghardt or his team. Dr. Klinghardt is very highly regarded for his expertise in toxicology and his holistic approach to medicine. He was also the first person to identify a geographical correlation between 5G installments and early Covid 19 breakout. He showed that outbreaks of symptoms synched with places where 5G towers had recently been installed. This opened the door to our understanding that Covid itself is, in a sense, radiation sickness. And that there is a link up between microscopic receivers in vivo functioning as chips arranged into electrical circuits and emission of specific pulsed frequencies from base stations, traffic lights, and satellites.

Dr. Klingardt identified the following four items as principal sources of damage to the pineal gland:

fluoride

aluminum

glyphosate

WiFi

We can conclude that damage to a person’s pineal gland depends upon their accumulation of the above toxins, plus exposure to vaccination, and/or shedding.

How To Get the Bad Stuff Out

Readers of my previous posts will be familiar with my recommendations on the use of CDS (chlorine dioxide solution). Together with nanosilver and borax, I have suggested CDS can be used in a basic protocol to prevent nanotech from accumulating and self-assembling in the body.

In my last post, I detailed how simply eating horseradish root and making sure to exercise and breathe properly can break down and remove graphene derivatives in your body.

In my next post, I will go into more detail as to how exactly nanosilver degrades GO (graphene oxide) and hydrogel through strong electrostatic forces, producing no toxicity of its own. When taken sequentially during the day (but not at the same time), nanosilver and CDS destroy synthetic graphenated components through oxidation.

We know CDS neutralizes acidic wastes and kills microbes through oxidation. We also know CDS breaks down glyphosate. Dr. Klinghardt has determined in his research that CDS also breaks the bonds by which aluminum attaches to the pineal gland.

Borax chelates fluoride from the pineal gland and other parts of the body. Fluoride (like metabolic acidosis) has a stong agency on calcium, causing it to deposit in delicate organs or arteries. It is this process which leads to calcification of the pineal gland.

Borax, nanosilver and CDS are alkalizing, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory.

Borax can be taken in homeopathic doses in order to dredge fluoride and decalcify the pineal gland. In that case, 30 C potency is advisable. Bear in mind that with homeopathic remedies of C potencies, less is more. For example, one should only take a remedy for three days, not longer, and then take a break for the rest of the month to give the body time to assimilate the new information and adjust accordingly.

Brain Fog and Detox

Brain fog affects many people. It is when the light of the mind grows dull and heavy. There is a clammy feeling under the skull. Natural alertness is lost. The sense of one’s surroundings is blurred. It is unpleasant and embarrassing. Brain fog can result from exposure to toxins but it can also occur as the direct consequence of clearing out those toxins. It can be a temporary herxheimer reaction when poisons attached to cells are removed and travel through the bloodstream before being eliminated by the liver, kidneys, and colon. Herxheimer reactions may occur when borax chelates fluoride from the pineal gland, but it should be a short lived discomfort. Longer durations indicate more accumulation of toxins. This is the general rule of thumb in detox, so any plan of action should aim to minimize the occurrence of herxheimer reactions by spreading detox out over time. This minimizes unpleasantness and is overall safer for the patient.

Brain Fog and Poison

By contrast, chronic brain fog and/or low levels of mental energy are indicative of toxic burdens impeding cortical function. This stems from poor blood flow within the brain as well as weak activity in the mitochondria. The brain has a very high number of mitochondria to supply it with energy. In much chronic illness, mitochondrial hypofunction is related to toxic overload, especially in so-called “Long Covid” and CFIDS. Synthetic viral proteins and exposure to microwaves are to blame in many cases. Congested blood, nano toxins passing through the blood brain barrier, and resulatnt poor oxygenation of brain cells induces the failure of their mitochondria to fire up as they should. Mitochondria need a steady supply of oxygen delivered by healthy red blood cells in order to generate energy for the body’s needs.

Oxidation by means of CDS, use of nanosilver plus a healthy diet, exercise, inner reflection and regular consumption of superfoods like horseradish root, enable the body to cleanse itself. This personal hygiene includes the pineal gland, so long as the damage is not too advanced.

Antidoting WiFi and EMFs

To antidote the negative effects of cellphones, WiFi and microwaves on our pineal gland, avoidance of over-exposure is the obvious rule of thumb. However, since this is not really possible any more for most people, what else can be done?

Here are some simple suggestions.

spend time outdoors (in parks or outside the city) as often as possible

on days chemtrail spraying is not happening, gaze up at the sky and look for signs

rotate your eyeballs clockwise and anticlockwise ten times to release fixed oculomotor muscles

sit quietly in front of a lit candle in a darkened room and stare at it without blinking for as long as possible (if your eyes begin to tear this is actually cleansing)

“Magdalene with the Smoking Flame”, Georges de La Tour, 1640, Louvre, Paris.

Some other ideas:

if you live in a warmer latitude, try sun gazing just after sunrise

Or:

listen to uplifting classical music

spend time reading an interesting book (a real book, not a screen)

use prayer as you see fit

meditate, or learn to meditate

learn how to perform energy breathing (up the spine, across the brain, and down the front of the body)

How do these things help? Here are some simple explanations:

Prayer opens us up to receive inner guidance. This automatically stimulates receptivity in the pineal gland.

Meditation practice improves cognitive functions throughout brain regions and may even repair structural damage in the brain’s prefrontal cortex, making a person more alert and cognitively competent. Meditation with pineal stimulation can defend against Alzheimers and dementia.

Standing on one leg with eyes closed stimulates our vestibular and proprioceptive nerves. These nerves control our balance and spatial awareness and they stimulate stem cells in the brain to fire up. By this means we can generate new neurons. Focusing on the pineal with calmly held, positive intention invites stimulation of the gland. And it is melatonin secreted by the pineal gland which activates neural stem cells throughout the brain, instigating neurogenesis. Neurogenesis is the “in-house” functionality of the human brain to replace old cells with new ones, and melatonin from the pineal is the currency used to pay for this upkeep. Can you see now how important it is to maintain your pineal in good order? For anti-aging, for dementia and Alzheimer’s prevention, for overall cognitive functioning, and not least, for standing your ground and protecting your loved ones in a world gone off the rails?

True Light vs False Light

Everywhere, screens flicker and fade. The light they emit is unnatural. The digital gleaming is addictive by design. People are ever more transfixed by blue light from handheld devices. It streams into our brains, causing our neurons to fire in unnatural ways. It generates new loops, new pathways for a pseudo-self to configure around. It engraves a synthetic conscious code into the compliant mind. It degrades the brain whilst reformatting it.

A well functioning pineal gland will refuse this, will see it as pathogenic, hostile. It will remember its rapport with the authentic light source, the cosmic template behind our existence.

If our pineal has been chemically or electomagnetically contaminated, our connection with source energy is thereby compromised. Neither our thoughts (cognitive) nor our emotions (neuro-endocrine) function as nature intended.

Particular brain regions such as the substantia nigra are susceptible to more rapid degradation from such frequencies (as they are from pesticides and industrial dyes). The substantia nigra requires input from sunlight directly hitting skin cells called melanocytes which relay solar input up to the brain. When this delivery system fails, Parkinsonian symptoms may emerge over the course of time. This is very sad, and has been a noticeable effect of the jabs, even in young children.

Blue light itself, in constant output from digital devices, besides being addictive, slows down your metabolism and makes you gain weight.

It is shocking to reflect on the toxicity of blue light and at the same time ask oneself:

When was the last time I was able to gaze up innocently at a deep blue sky with white fluffy clouds?

Perhaps that simple longing to regain what was taken from us can imbue us witth a greater resolve and sense of purpose.

Photo credit: Raychel Sanner

To Sum Up

Things are not as they should be. Today, the light humans are exposed to is increasingly of manmade origin. It is not the light of the world as it was in the past. Collectively, we face major headwinds, grey, harsh, and hostile. It is not a good time to be on the fence. It is a time to be strong, bright and clear. Our feet anchor us to the earth whilst our pineal glands anchor us to the sky.

Disclaimer

Although I stand strongly by all I say in my posts, none of what I write here is to be misconstrued as medical advice. What I post is simply educational material intended to inform and inspire the reader. Each person’s health profile is very different, and should be treated accordingly and by means of the appropriate professional competency.