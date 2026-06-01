I fear me this—is Loneliness—

The Maker of the soul

Its Caverns and its Corridors

Illuminate—or seal—

Thus reads the last stanza of Emily Dickinson’s poem, “The Loneliness One dare not sound.”

The great American poet is talking here not about solitude but about loneliness, its primal terrors and bottomless depths. We all know loneliness can be as deadly as any disease. Yet the very fear of falling headlong into it maybe even worse than loneliness itself. For many, anticipating a pit of unending isolation is a tribulation they must endure on their deathbeds. For others, dying is simply a gateway into another realm of life.

In this last stanza, Emily Dickinson calls Loneliness, spelled with an uppercase L, “The Maker of the Soul”. What does she mean by this? She is suggesting either things will go perpetually dark or else a light will begin to shine. Viewed as a subterranean labyrinth composed of winding corridors and caverns, a person might be trapped in Loneliness forever or, conversely, liberated by becoming illuminated. Illumination comes not from an exterior source but from a person’s own soul, becoming switched on by darkness itself. In that sense, being alone with oneself is a necessary precursor to coming into oneself. One’s true self, that is. One’s authenticity, not one’s Facebook profile.

Not the self others expect you to be. Not the self they want routed into their Internet of Things. Not the persona, not the node, but the essence hidden within. The only way to preserve this is by pulling away from the livefeed, the influencers, the endless mindless chatter, the psychic infiltration.

And that is what I want to address here.

Because I am reading about so many people choosing to withdraw from society. They are done with all the meaningless overstimulation and superficiality. Even longstanding friendships no longer feel worth their time since the plandemic. Something has changed. We all feel it. Even the air is no longer the same. So some people have chosen to withdraw to a quieter place, living all alone or just with close family around them, and pets. Not to travel, not to venture out, to stay close to nature. Unplug, basically. And they all say they feel much better that way.

I think anything a person or animal does based on intuition is always good medicine. Suppression of intuiton is simply setting yourself up for disaster. Yet that is what the majority always do, bowing to public opinion. And this, of course, is the deadly spell cast by the sickness industry. By ensuring people remain divorced from their intuition, profits are locked in. It is the basis of their entire business plan. So opting out is the only sane path to take for whoever values their own health and longevity.

This has always informed my practice. Healing happens from within, often by engaging with scary dark places not covering them up with fake solutions.

As in Emily Dickenson’s poem, the social isolation and lockdowns ushered in under Covid sealed vast numbers of people inside a dungeon whose impenetrable walls they fail to see. But for the others, the ones who remained true to their authentic nature, and who followed their intuition, an illumination occurred. It was the inner spiritual light guiding them away from falsehood and towards truth.

Yet there are many pitfalls along the way. People who boast about being awake are typically snagged by controlled opposition and imprisoned by thoughtforms. Their company is net negative for those who have chosen to pull away. For the loudest voices decrying the system are usually the ones most deeply embedded into it.

The system is founded upon public opinion. The concept itself, although almost universally accepted, is a gross absurdity. How can the entire public be of one mind and speak in one voice? Impossible. So how did people come to be so compliant and venerate the idea of public opinion? It was due to the posturing of science as though, by means of metrics, computer modeling, research projects, and quantitive analysis the facts of the matter can be ascertained and the public good upheld. Just leave it to the experts. And to the machines.

Yet amongst those who rebelled against the ideological totalitarianism called scientism, splinter groups and echochambers began to form across social media. Unfortunately, these usually end up being driven either by regressive emotionality or else by agents who have infiltrated the groups and seized control. As long as there is self-deception, deceivers will have a field day.

Human and Subhuman

Rudolf Steiner, founder of Anthroposophy, 1861-1925

According to Rudolf Steiner, public opinion is always subhuman. It is impossible for any genuine individuality to function within public opinion. This bizarre concept only really took root over the the last few centuries. In the Middle Ages or in Antiquity, for example, there really was no public opinion as such. There were shapers of public perception for sure, authoritarian leaders and ministers who controlled things with an iron hand. But these were visible people, not some shadowy concept lacking a human identifier. But with the advent of an intellectual abstraction things changed. By means of the smokescreen of “public opinion” societies could be manipulated behind the scenes by elitist forces who looked upon people as livestock to be managed.

Elitism then donned the perfect disguise: democratic socialism.

In the US and in Western Europe, leftism pushed hard and fast by the Democratic party gave birth to wokism. At the same time, it crippled independent thinking by terrorizing the population with killer virus pantomime and induced technocratic oversight by mandating the Covid jab. Fires were lit thereby under Western Civilization, now made visible with the burning of churches in Canada and Western Europe, setting cars aflame and looting in Paris by raging mobs, and burning of the American flag by pro-Palestinian agitators aligned with the DNC, Antifa, BLM and LGBTQ. All this shaping of public opinion ~ the management of reality ~ has also been stage-managed by America’s enemies: the CCP, Iran, Russia and the Muslim Brotherhood funded by Qatar and the IRGC. Anyone pointing this out is immediately shamed and denounced as a racist, Zionist, babykiller and so on.

Mass propaganda campaigns dominate public opinion like a psychopathic rider on a runaway horse.

And public space itself, whether in cities or online forums, has become toxic.

From the Fabian Society and Tavistock Institute in London to the boffins in Brussels, from the Trilateral Commission in D.C. to the mandarins of the CCP, massaging public opinion in order to strangle freedom of movement, thought, and self-expression is strategy to usher in a Brave New World.

A world none of us wants and nobody asked for. Not a multipolar world, a non-polar world. A world where everyone is supposed to think and act in perfect compliance with public opinion overseen by AI. The individual human mind becomes the hive mind hooked to (and hooked on) algorithms. This underlies what the UN calls “Pact for the New Future”. Its mission is OneHealth and its head is One World Government. Its brains are the massive Data Centers housing self-learning AI.

Scientism and Lucifer

Rational materialism first began in the 1700’s and became the foundation for public perception of reality as technology made increasingly long strides towards a gleaming utopian future, and time itself sped up. Rational materialism, the idea that science has determined reality to be composed of matter alone and has the methodology necessary to manipulate it to our advantage, grew more and more crystallized, and became the base plate for public opinion. This peaked in the Theater called Covid with Fauci’s declamatory “Follow the science!” directive.

Stand back and obey your masters. You know they (we) know better.

For technocracy to succeed, fenced-in zones for public opinion must be erected. These mirror 15 minute cities and Fema camps for the storage and processing of physical bodies. Their borders appear as safety barriers to the brainwashed hordes. In fact, the protective borders of acceptable perception are barbed wires there to inflict pain and humiliation on those who would transgress. They enforce control via narratives viciously monitered by fact checkers and censorship. As in the former Soviet Union, thinking differently has become criminalized in countries like the UK. In totalitarian systems, thought crimes are punishable by extensive jail time or else categorized as mental illness, the perpetrators cast off inside psychiatric institutions under a harsh fluorescent glare where they are further silenced by means of anti-psychotic drugs.

Steiner describes public opinion as the product of luciferic forces intent on subjugating the human soul. He is not simply referring to people of malign intent who manage public perception. He is going deeper. Steiner is referring to dark spiritual entities engaged in human affairs. This interference through the public domain, and especially through the capture of the education system, has ensnared humans in a fatal trap. The only way out of it is through spiritual science, which requires us to pull away from all the noise and restore inner contemplation. That is the only real source of our power.

And I believe that this is what people are feeling called to do. The fact that this is happening to so many people in different areas may not be obvious. Pulling away is first and foremost a survival reflex. It provides a breathing space to return to one’s center. The toroidal energy field surrounding you gets reignited the more you pull yourself out of the Matrix.

How the world grew sick by infection with the Parasitic Mind Virus

In 2013 former president Barack Obama launched the BRAIN Initiative. BRAIN Initiative stands for Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies.

Its primary goals included dynamic brain mapping in real time. In other words, this was to be a giant leap forward for surveillance and mind control through neuronal tracking. Established of course as a public-private partnership, and run by a clique of philanthropic vulture trusts, tech companies and shadowy private “research” foundations, the BRAIN initiative put Obama’s stamp on a project that would fast-forward transhumanism. The BRAIN project would fuel jobs and opportunities in the hi-tech sector, whose personel would sooner or later be merged with AI itself. The BRAIN Initiative had its cheerleaders and also its principal players. These included the NSF (National Science Foundation), DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and, last but not least, the NIH (National Insititute of Health) then under the stewardship of Dr. Francis Collins, Fauci’s old boss.

President Obama and Francis Collins, collaborators in the BRAIN Initiative.

It should be crystal clear now why the Covid jab was necessary to bring forward the goals of the BRAIN Initiative, and why nanotech substrates for engineered living materials were included in the innoculate.

I Spy WiFi

It has been well documented that many people after receiving their Covid jab found that a magnet would stick to their deltoid muscle due to the insertion of nano-ferritic materials functioning as antennae. What is more, many people showed up on Bluetooth with a MAC address appearing on other people’s cellphones seated near them on a plane, or walking by them in a mall. The writing was on the wall: the human being is being implanted with identifiers, emitting signals analogous to a QR code. Understandably, many people began to link this with the Mark of the Beast spoken of in the Book of Revelations.

But since then, things have progressed several steps further.

AI can now use raw WiFi to watch you as you go about your daily life.

Invisible waves move through the air all around you at all times. These are silent, continuous fluctuations below the threshold of your perception. The waves are made of radiofrequencies and expressed in the gigahertz range.

Their eddies and tides bump up constantly against the countours of your body and mind like waves buffetting a small boat on the ocean.

They deliver people’s favorite movies, tunes and livefeeds to their phones and speakers. They light up people’s pacifiers (their ubiquitous hand held screens).

They also light you up so that you become visible to AI at all times. AI has learned to manipulate WiFi waves in order to be able to perceive you as a dynamic object in space.

No need for cameras or lenses. A simple router can detect your presence as you walk down the street, or shuffle from bedroom to bathroom without your ever noticing.

Because it sees you and hears you, that means it can also figure out ways of communicating its own thoughts back to you. I repeat, all without your ever realizing it.

Scientists at Carnegie Mellon University figured out that they could train AI to “see” figures in space by pattern recognition in WiFi signals.

When a person moves through space, or even when sitting still, there is an inevitable collision between myriads of WiFi frequencies which overlap each other and bounce back off solid objects, much as oceans waves do when they encounter a rock.

This produces back scatter which is essentially a set of interference patterns in EM fields. By means of deep learning models, the scientists were able to teach AI to map these interference patterns and transduce them into images.

At the quantum level, the transduction of meaningless “noise” into orderly information conisists of negentropy, which is the extractive process of order whilst exporting entropy into the environment as an inevitable side effect. Entropy can be seen here as energetic waste product livestreamed into the environment.

So spying on people by means of WiFi does not simply invade their private space. It also generates more degradation around us by the froth of entropy produced when AI’s surveillance transduces chaos into orderly representations. All so that you and I can be constantly monitored in spaces we no longer feel at home in.

Every time a WiFi signal bounces off a wall, a piece of furniture, or a human body, it changes slightly. Back scatter is too subtle for human perception. It is too random for basic machines to transform into a jigsaw puzzle. But AI trained on deep sensing and deep learning models does more than crunch data at unbelievable speeds. It searches for pattern recognition hidden in complexity.

That means you and me.

And that means goodbye to our privacy.

Reclaiming Privacy in the Brave New World

“Privacy is a fundamental human right.” Yes, you heard that right: Orwellian doublespeak from Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook is also on record as saying “I am proud to be gay and consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me.”

What a grey, heartless and soulless looking creature we have looking out for us and monitoring our human right to privacy!

All the Big Tech companies both in the West and in Asia know that to beat out the competition they need to flood public space with more and more intrusion. They need to become ruthlessly efficient at data extraction and they need to stamp all space, public or private, with proprietary dominant tracking resonance. This sick momentum is unstoppable at the corporate and geopolitical levels.

So where does this leave the individual who simply wishes to be left alone to live out his or her life in peace?

Before we attempt to answer that thorny question, let’s go back a century or so and remember Vincent Van Gogh.

Vincent Van Gogh’s Last Portraits

Van Gogh’s last portraits were of a Dr. Paul Gachet whom Vincent painted several times before the artist’s death at the age of thirty seven in 1890. The sensitive and melancholic expression of Dr. Gachet could not contrast more strongly with the vapid, corporate smugness of Apple CEO, Tim Cook. Of course I am bringing up this contrast because it is so pertinent to the main theme of this article. Vincent Van Gogh, perhaps better than anyone, repesents a person who, aside from his close relationship with his brother Theo, lived life as a social outcast. The society of his day saw Vincent as a person of no value. Yet the same society as it exists today places huge dollar values on his work whilst also monetizing them for the slick and sanitized conventional culture industry.

Vincent lived surrounded by people for whom he was either invisible or weird and alien looking. His intense authenticity produced works of the utmost luminous beauty that still nourish us profoundly. Isolation and neglect led to his mental breakdown and premature death. Yet, as Emily Dickinson said, Loneliness is the Maker of the Soul. By contrast, Tim Cook, a Tech Bro worth over $2 billion, lies shamelessly about privacy whilst his company is trawling billions of users through their Apple devices.

WiFi, as we have shown, has become a direct destroyer of personal privacy, peering thtough walls into bedrooms and bathrooms. That is right: as we have been warned, “we are all in it together.”

Dr. Gachet was not an allopathic doctor, he was a homeopath. Like Vincent, he was also an artist. Vincent remained under Dr. Gachet’s care at the asylum in Saint Remy de Provence during the last months of his life. Vincent entered the asylum after his mental breakdown the previous year during which the artist had cut off part of his own ear. This first portrait he made of his friend Dr. Gachet was later on confiscated by the Nazis, falling into the personal possession of Herman Goering who later sold it for profit. At one time it became the world’s most valuable artwork in dollar terms. Today this work is completely invisible to the public, having been swallowed up by an uber wealthy unknown collector. We have no clue where in the world the painting hangs nor whose eyes land upon it.

I have chosen this portrait of Dr. Paul Gachet because it shows a completely different kind of doctor from the greedy, ignorant drug pushers who frontrun for Big Pharma and receive perks and payoffs for vaccine quotas. Dr. Gachet’s evident melancholy stems from deep empathy and sensitivity. Vincent said of him: “I have found a true friend in Dr. Gachet, something like another brother, so much do we resemble each other physically and also mentally.”

What to Do?

Here are some actionable suggestions: