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Vepr's avatar
Vepr
Jun 1

The one thing that I know for sure in this world gone mad...if a catastrophe strikes and leaves western society alive but does not allow them to have their morning latte, netflix, internet, air conditioning, friday night pizza, etc., you will see a side of human behavior that is beyond beleif.

Violence, rage and anger will commence beyond comprehension.

The psychotic satanic pedo billionaire gang hopes to avoid this scenario by reducing the population in any way and as quickly and quietly as possible.

Its the lunatics trying to control all of the less fortunate spoiled western brats.

Welcome to the party..lol.

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
Jun 1

Sage advise for everyone, Dr. Corrin. I've been rather eremetic my entire Life, but I have literally moved to the 'country' a few years ago. Instead of sirens, traffic, angry commuters and angry students, I wake up to Nature's Beauty and fall asleep to the sounds of crickets and frogs. MUCH BETTER!

I watched a pair of Pileated Woodpeckers in my maple tree yesterday, and have have been enjoying pairs of Brown Thrashers, Cardinals, Carolina Wrens, and Blue Jays as they forage and gather materials for nests. Squirrels, rabbits, butterflies, and birds make for better neighbors. 🙏

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