Joanna
May 11

As an artist who cares deeply about the subject matter in your article, I ask myself those questions every day. What can I do to encourage, enlighten and help sustain our connection to the divine laws and to truth, beauty, freedom ? I am meeting other individuals as well who are also asking/ praying, knowing it is urgent to act now. Thank you for this message which I intend to pass on . Thank you for all your insightful articles!

Mary, Maria Pavic
8d

This is so brilliant. You are such an intelligent excellent writer. The entire post is great. It's phenomenally excellent. This is just a tiny portion, but I've got to excerpt it:

“It takes a significant effort to rouse oneself from deep slumber. This effort may need to be heroic. Those who are able to do so have the sacred power to help others: whatever remnant of humanity refuses to comply with “The Big Lie”.

Imagination has always been the primary creative power behind life. Reclaiming one’s own imagination and setting it to work in alignment with truth felt deep inside is something people are now re-discovering. There is hope in that, but it needs to spread out fast. We need to make a new movie for humanity: one that focuses us back on where we are: the Earth, which belongs to us, not to them.”

“If consciousness is the “mechanism” for collapse of the wave function and physical manifestation, then all responsibility rests upon the quality of consciousness. Quantification is one thing. Measurement of quality is quite another. This takes us into the terrain of the heart force and the right brain.”

“…remember who we are and use our heart force and holistic right brain to engage imaginatively with the quantum field.”

