How do quantum processes self-organize into living fields?

Telemedicine

At the onset of the lockdowns in 2020, I closed my physical office and converted my practice to remote healing. I had already developed a method called WiFiVibe. It uses wireless transfer as a carrier whilst simultaneously detoxifying the patient from EMF exposure. How so? Although this medicine requires a computer interface to connect optimally with the patient, WiFiVibe is purely vibratory in nature. The webcam and audio simply permit a human interaction between me and my patient in “real time”. This system allows me to gauge or modulate the therapeutic effects as they transpire. WiFiVibe cannot be reduced to electromagnetic or scalar waves even though both are activated within the recipient’s biofield. WiFiVibe relies upon subtle energy transfer. Such energies are of a nature too subtle to be detected by available scientific instruments. What can, however, be measured are the electromagnetic and biological effects these energies produce inside the recipient’s body. Since nonlocal “energy medicine” produces effects at a distance, this inevitably brings up questions around “quantum entanglement”.

I was soon being cold-called by various people in the medical field. These, I could see, were physician entrepreneurs looking to build an interface platform for telemedicine. I declined. I knew their goals represented the exact opposite trajectory to mine. They were seeking early positioning in the brave new world of algorithm-driven medicine. Like bloodhounds, they could sense what was coming and wanted to position themselves as early investors in a profitable start-up venture. They understood that medicine-as-we-know-it would soon be undergoing a fundamental shift. Face to face encounters would be phased out and AI algorithm-based diagnostics and interventions would be phased in. This would be sold to the unassuming and gullible public as progress (think Oracle and the grandstanding of Larry Ellison next to a beaming POTUS during the very first days of the new administration). Back in 2020 I saw their venture as a perversity. I wanted no part of it. My practice relies entirely on genuine telepathy. Theirs relies on synthetic telepathy. Synthetic telepathy, or BCI (brain computer interface) is an obscenity. It is not an advancement in human potential, it is a collapse in human potential. It most certainly is not a new pathway to healing. Very much the reverse: it is a devious entrapment in code, in the abrogation of privacy, and ultimately, in programmable disease and death. I wanted no part of this sick agenda and I refused to sign up for membership of anything.

At the same time, as a doctor of oriental medicine (OMD) as opposed to an allopathically trained physician (MD) I have always found it repugnant how the term “quantum medicine” has been shamelessly exploited and abused in alternative practice, especially by wellness gurus such as Deepak Chopra. These people (there are too many to count) use the word “quantum” as a marketing trick. Like anything else, it casts a spell. In fact there is nothing whatsoever to their claims. The same goes for all machines and devices that claim to provide “quantum medicine” benefits through bio-frequency scanning and emission algorithms. This is not a true alternative to algorithm driven allopathic medicine. It is simply the straw chewing country cousin version. The type of work I do with my patients has nothing to do with any of this.

Humanity is facing a giant existential crisis. This crisis threatens us on multiple levels. In this essay, I want to focus on the spiritual and intellectual aspects of the crisis. My goal, as always, is to look into problems in order to search for solutions. Solutions only come to those who ask real questions. No question should be off limits, and there can be no no-go areas if truth is to be accessed.

Follow the Science

“FOLLOW THE SCIENCE” was an advertising algorithm designed by psychological engineers to shut down questioning and engender compliance. It is no different from putting some growth factors into a petri dish in order to produce a desired outcome. (For those who are interested, that is exactly what is done to produce the illusion of an antibody reaction to HIV.) In this essay, I would like the reader to “follow the science” but with the understanding that science, at some point, devolves inevitably into philosophy and religion. There is no way around this, as I shall make clear.

Time is of the essence. Nothing will be resolved for the better without a deeper understanding of what is. In a follow up post, I will explore the dangers implicit in quantum computing and its role in AI. But first we must get some clarity on quantum theory itself. I am an interdisciplinary thinker. I am not a physicist. I search in the “indeterminate” areas between what is known and accepted. This is in no way to reject what is known in science, only to broaden its expanse and integrate it back into life. What is the value of any knowledge that does not serve life? I propose the following: for ideas to be accepted as true they must be logically coherent and they must support life.

Wave Function

In quantum mechanics, the state of a physical system is described by its wave function, which is theoretically limitless in possibilities. That is to say, it does not possess defined values for all the physical quantities measurable within it. We know that the wave function of a system is radically modified once a measurement of defined values has been carried out. Why? Because in order for the measurement to be determined with any accuracy, this requires the allocation of 100% probability transferred to a singular possibility and the allocation of 0% probability to all other competing possibilities. This could be visualized by imagining the windscreen of a car shattering during an accident: the precise configuration of the fracture patterns and the way fragments of glass land on the roadway illustrate the process described above. In terms of trauma (whether physical or emotional) a similar process occurs within the cellular body or psyche. WiFiVibe, by means of ultra-sensitive subtle energy resonance, is able to pick up on these patterns of trauma (quantum fixations) and realign them back towards their original unbroken, integrated state (unshattered windscreen). That original state is a state of resonance in which the body’s cells align and support one another without the intrusion of interference factors (shocks to the system) creating chaos and misalignment.

Collapse of the Wave Function

In quantum theory, at the “moment” of measurement, the limitless range of possibilities within the physical system (including superposition) is deleted. This is typically referred to as “collapse of the wave function”. But do physicists really believe this to be true? I doubt it since this so-called collapse of wave function by the observer effect is not included in Erwin Schrödinger’s equation. In fact, it violates that equation.

Erwin Schrödinger

Any “collapse” of the wave function cannot occur from within and requires some external agent or interference factor. This factor can only be consciousness and imagination. Like most things in our current state of “civilization”, physics, the foundation of all the other hard sciences, finds itself in a confused and embarrassing position. The only way out its gridlock is to reframe the basic paradigm. On the one hand, Schrödinger’s equation defines the fundamental laws of physical reality. On the other hand, the collapse of wave function (giving rise to the phenomenal world we live in and consider to be real) cannot be ascribed to the fundamental laws of physics enshrined within the equation as it requires an external, non-physical agent.

Particles of reality or phantasms of the mind? What really are photons and electrons?

In both biology and technology, photons and electrons are fundamental particles that allow things to run as systems. Quantum mechanics, applied to technology and industry, produced all the advanced appliances we take for granted today. But photons and electrons are, in truth, nothing but mental constructs. They are imaginings drawn from the inquisitive human mind. They are not distinct, objective, independent, physical realities, inviolable in essence. They are, at best, extrapolations. These extrapolations are the bridge between quantum states and what we configure as reality. This means that acts of consciousness are required to induce wave function collapse. This process cannot occur without internal self-contradiction according to fundamental physical laws. Quantum mechanics itself cannot connect at all with lived reality without a dynamic bridge over the gulf between infinite possibility and finite manifestation: that bridge is consciousness acting upon the primary physical field.

The Observer Effect

If it is not the act of measurement itself (which could be attributed to the quantum state of the physical system) but the consciousness of the observer intruding upon that system and collapsing its wave function that produces the appearance of reality, does that attribute to the observer godlike powers? Is the act of observation itself a kind of magic act? Or is there another level to how reality is configured by means of the observing mind? This is where we encounter the huge existential pressures now bearing down on humanity. Is reality index-linked to a divine framework? A set of cosmic laws and principles? Or is it simply a set of extrapolations equivalent to code? Is reality up for sale to the highest bidder? Or does reality inevitably belong - and conform - to its Originator?

This one question defines the essence of the existential crisis facing humanity: is reality up for grabs? Or does reality remain in “God’s hands”?

How you personally answer this basic question determines your role in what is now playing out globally, and your direct effect on the primary field.

The Observer of the Observer

When the tree falls in the forest, is it necessary for there to be a human observer for this to occur? Without a witness to the event, does that event remain in a quantum state of mere possibility?

No, the human does not need to be there. Why? Because the human is not the sole source of consciousness. Humans have lost the plot in regards to consciousness. Mass delusion amplified by google and mobile phones plus “educational” programming has led our species to believe that consciousness originates in us. Nothing could be further from the truth.

A human does not need to be witness to the tree falling because the “event” and its related wave function collapse occur within an all encompassing field of consciousness: nature. It is nature that embodies preternatural consciousness. This statement is not in contradistinction to the fundamental laws of physics, it is actually required in order for those very laws to play out - or play into - what we call reality.

Human consciousness is embedded in a maternal matrix, the divine mind or primal conscious substrate for all matter. This means the human being (and the consciousness with which it is endowed) is never the sole observer, it is also the observed. The human being is always paradoxically being shaped by an external consciousness impinging on its own invisible source of potentiality. The human being, in brief, is never a sovereign subject, it is always symbiotic. Therefore the human subject is also an object in a greater field of nature with all the animals and plants included. The human is never the sole or primary observer. The human is always also the observed.

This condition pertains not only to a dystopian surveillance state, but also to untouched nature, although in a completely opposite way. In nature, one is always being observed by other animals, by plants, streams, rocks, clouds, and stars. This interactive flux of conscious, reciprocal, non-linear observation functions as a symbiotic infrastructure for sentient life. The fluctuating infrastructure of observers and observed subtends all ecosystems and maintains species balance in a state of mutual recognition and respect. Subtending this symbiotic arrangement of reciprocal observers is the role of the original field itself: preternatural consciousness stemming from the “Originator”, or primary divine source.

It is the hacking and perversion of this source substrate that turned humans into abusers of nature and eventually, of course, self abusers, denizens of collapse and decay. Truth vibrating through the original matrix is now being replaced by code, a lifeless and perverted offshoot that separated itself from the original matrix. This deception seeks to project its own image into the quantum field in order to forcefully generate a simulacrum. On the consciousness level, it is equivalent to rape. It seeks control, not freedom, death, not life. It seeks a world of computer code where AI rules over everything sentient, replacing feeling with programming and independent movement with robotics.

Idealism versus Transhumanism

In order for Agenda 2030 and the Great Reset to advance as planned, one important murder victim was required: philosophy. It is philosophy, wellspring of man’s spiritual and intellectual advancement, that posed the greatest threat to the globalist agenda. Philosophy ~ literally the Love of Wisdom ~ had to be gaslit, mocked, downgraded, and taken out. The debasement of philosophy went hand in hand with the destruction of the human immune system subjected to mRNA technologies.

True philosophy places ideas and energies about material things. All our inherited cultural wisdom in the West from as far back as the pre-Socratics and their forebears in Egypt and India emphasizes a primary matrix that is non-material.

Idealism, as expressed by the Irish philosopher George Berkeley, posits God not just as the creative force but also as the sustainer of the universe. This means that time, in a sense, does not apply, and that the source of being is re-created in each and every moment.

In Indian philosophical systems such as Samkhya and Vedanta, the divine substrate organizing “reality” was given a trinitarian name, or structure: creator/sustainer/destroyer. The trifold nature of what physicist David Bohm called the “Implicate Order” is there governed by three archetypal or divine agencies working as a team.

The view of a continuous moment-by-moment regeneration of the universe is a basic tenet of indigenous belief systems which correlate with Berkeley’s idealism and with the quantum field interactions we are exploring in this essay. Among the aboriginal people of Australia, “The Dreaming” refers to an incessant outpouring of divine “imaginings” that precipitate into, and through, animals and features of the natural landscape.

Such events, or downloads, in constant action, may be correlated with the concept of quantum coalescence: in other words, the agency of consciousness to embody itself into being. Divine consciousness, by means of quantum coalescence, collapses wave function in such a way as to generate the beautiful and bewildering biodiversity of life.

There is no fixity in this, no state of constriction or inertia, but equally, there is no chaos. Yet, humans play a special role: it is up to us, and our special endowments, to preserve balance and to act as caretakers and guardians for all the other species who share the planetary environment with us.

As one aboriginal elder put it:

“Without the Dreaming we are lost! We are lost!”

Transhumanism and Mathematical Modeling

It cannot be denied that mathematical modeling can be very effective at predicting natural phenomena, including the biological terrain of the human body. This faculty should, however, be attributed not to ourselves, but to the divine substrate of consciousness that subtends human expression. Human consciousness, including its mathematical and rational aspects, are merely fractals of a divine originary matrix. The divine, supra-human framework allows for own own capacities of cogitation, analysis, diagnosis and prognosis. The human mind does not exist in a consciousness vacuum: it is a branch, or perhaps just a leaf, on the Tree of Life.

Cancer of the Mind: when false consciousness metastasizes

What happens when our intrinsic faculties of rational inquiry split off from the divine matrix of consciousness and go rogue? Is this not precisely analogous to how cancer cells proliferate inside an organism?

Does this not then imply that we are now living through a metastasis of false consciousness?

Does it seem less strange, in this context, that there would be a global epidemic of turbo cancers never seen before?

Negative Coalescence

Mathematical modeling of future events, predictive programming by Netflix, Hollywood and social media infotainment streams, plus covert subliminal messaging such as V2K distorts human consciousness at both the individual and collective levels. This will have a direct influence on shaping material reality by means of the mechanisms described in this article. This means, in effect, that our outer reality is being terraformed as a result of the manipulation of our inner consciousness. In other words, the physical world we inhabit is not just being damaged by outside forces: it is being damaged and transformed by humans made captive to predatory algorithms. There is already a general sense from movies such as “The Matrix” that humans can be entrapped in worlds of simulation whilst their actual physical bodies are strapped down and used as batteries. But the abuse goes further than that: original human consciousness, as a fractal of preternatural divine consciousness, is designed to contribute to sustaining the natural world, in other words our home, in other words, this planet.

What happens then if our consciousness is hacked by an enemy power and re-directed from an agent of “God the Sustainer” to an agent of an enemy whose ultimate goal is to destroy divine creation and us along with it?

The Universe is a Movie

The universe is nothing but a giant movie screen upon which we project the flickering contents of human consciousness. That consciousness derives from, and must be anchored in, its original divine matrix. The original matrix is not a free for all. It is composed of rational faculties enabling human science and art to help civilization to evolve. Cognitive perception is built upon an ethical infrastructure of right and wrong, primary amongst which is the principle of non-harming. It is not by chance that Hollywood has played such a major role in the subjugation of human freedom and perversion of human decency. The military-academic-entertainment-biotech-banking-cartel Hydra has become the dominant force in manipulating the relationship between human consciousness and the quantum state of physical systems on the planet. What do you think “quantum dots” were designed to accomplish?

When will we awaken from the false dreaming and re-enter “The Dreaming”?

It takes a significant effort to rouse oneself from deep slumber. This effort may need to be heroic. Those who are able to do so have the sacred power to help others: whatever remnant of humanity refuses to comply with “The Big Lie”. Imagination has always been the primary creative power behind life. Reclaiming one’s own imagination and setting it to work in alignment with truth felt deep inside is something people are now re-discovering. There is hope in that, but it needs to spread out fast. We need to make a new movie for humanity: one that focuses us back on where we are: the Earth, which belongs to us, not to them.

Quantum states suffer from an internal contradiction unless enlivened by consciousness, proving, as Max Planck originally suggested, that we cannot get beyond consciousness. If consciousness is the “mechanism” for collapse of the wave function and physical manifestation, then all responsibility rests upon the quality of consciousness. Quantification is one thing. Measurement of quality is quite another. This takes us into the terrain of the heart force and the right brain. Today, it is the manic-psychopathic left brain dominant specimens that are running our world. This spells the end of humanity unless we remember who we are and use our heart force and holistic right brain to engage imaginatively with the quantum field.

Are we up for that huge creative endeavor? If so, how can we collaborate to collapse quantum state wave function in the direction of life, not transhumanist dystopia?

This essay began with a question and ends with a question. Only the courage to ask real questions and to pursue them all the way through has a chance of succeeding.