UFO sighting near McMinnville, Orgeon, 1950

After World War 2, government representatives from 50 nations came together in San Francisco to hammer out the foundations for a brand new transnational organization, the United Nations. Its charter was signed on 26 March 1945. The UN itself officially came into being on 24 October of that same year.

Founded with great fanfare to establish global peace, the United Nations became captured by transnational criminal interests or the so-called Deep State. It is now a bane to all humanity. The roots of darkness lead deep into UN territory.

Numerous Wikileaks documents reveal strong interest by the UN in the subject of UFOs since 1978.

In July 14 1978, a special meeting to discuss UFOs was convened at the UN under the auspices of then Secretary General Kurt Waldheim (1972-81). Waldheim can be seen seated at the rear. Some years later, his hidden past as a ranking member of the Nazi party came to light. Also present are, from the left, USAF astronaut Col. Gordon Cooper, astronomer Jacques Vallee, astrophysicist Claude Poher, astronomer J. Allen Hynek, the PM of Grenada Sir Eric Gairy, Mort Gleisner of the Special Political Committee, film producer Leo Speigel, researcher Leonard Stringfield, and psychologist David Saunders.

The years immediately subsequent to the ending of WW2 were notable for two additional reasons:

The sudden overwhelming appearance of UFOs, or, as they have since been renamed, UAPs. 1947 brought a plethora of sightings. Sudden, massive cross-planetary release of high-powered energy in the form of radar. (Prior to WW2, radar had been only at an experimental stage. But during the six year conflict, the British perfected it so that by war’s end, radar sets were installed and fully functioning on land, sea and air.) Rapidly pulsed squirts of microwave radiation poked holes in the electromagnetic sheath surrounding the Earth. What resulted was an unprecedented froth of disturbed electrical fields plus influx of entities whose ontology remains in question. Life was never to be the same again.

These three events entwined as a knot which likely altered our collective timeline. Radar induced spikes ripped through the electromagnetic fabric of our planet. On the military-industrial side, communications technology led to development of weaponry designed for battlefield but directable at civilians. In other words “dual use function”. Black ops disguised as public health would be directed by secret alliances as we have witnessed with Covid. Behind the frantic pace of technological progress and innovation, classfied or declassified redacted material hints constantly at cooperation between secretive military research projects and putative non-human entities. Disclosure was promised us but has never truly arrived.

All this has led to the high strangeness we now experience. Post Covid a glaring white sun resembling an LED hangs in the sky. This LED replaced the warm yellow orb we recall from our recent past, just as a streaky chemical mesh now blots out what were once the deep azures and ceruleans of open sky. All that natural beauty now seems barely a dream. Part of the strangeness is due to the fact many people even refuse to believe the sun was once yellow as opposed to white. Psychological injection (Mandela effect) has gone hand in hand with stratospheric aerosol injection and the mRNA injections aimed deep into human deltoid muscle.

How USSR microwave tech was studied and imported into the West

Today, targeted individuals report ongoing symptoms of radiation burns, psychological harrassment and/or neurological attack. Thoughts, images, desires and voices are conjured inside their heads by remote microwave emission. This is a form of torture that remains legally unrecognized and unresolved. The culprits have been neither identified nor apprehended, nor have the victims been provided with protection let alone compensated. Some victims I know have a history of implants. Targeted attacks can be reproduced at scale using microwaves and other DEWs.

Havana Syndrome was first documented in late 2016 when CIA officers and US diplomatic personel stationed in Cuba began to report strange symptoms, including a screeching, high-pitched auditory interference. Today, not only targeted individuals but masses of people worldwide report suffering from some form of tinnitus.

During the Cold War, specifically bewteen 1953 and 1976, the US Embassy in Moscow was hacked by means of low level microwave radiation from nearby buildings. This was done for the purposes of espionage. However, the so-called “Moscow Signal” also resulted in deadly medical effects on US personel including leukemias. Officially, in regard to the leukemias, scientific investigation in the US determined “correlation does not equal causation”. In other words, let’s hide the smoking gun. Why would they do that? The reason is obvious. One does not disclose something one is interested in using oneself.

An open source document (DST-1810S-074-76) from the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) dating from March 1976 discussed research and application of microwave radiation weaponry in both the USSR and Eastern Bloc nations. The report details biological effects of electromagnetic radiation (radio waves and microwaves) in Eurasian communist countries. It refers to the hormonal, neurological, and systemic effects of low-level, non-thermal microwave exposure. It references specific deleterious effects on human health, notably:

leukemias

brain tumors

heart attacks

DNA damage

systemic disruption leading to metabolic disease

Such technologies were actually already well developed in the UK. Thus, during the Cold War and since it has been game on to advance them further. “Scientific” progress relies on use of experimental subjects, whether willing or not. This can take the form of rats, rhesus monkeys, or humans. Covid has revealed that the entire population of the earth is viewed by certain people as mere lab rats. Homo Sapiens needs to be pruned back and rendered compliant. To do so requires re-wiring. The body must be transformed through biodigital convergence into a node on a circuit. All circuits can be switched on or off. When an inessential node (a problem person or mass of people) is to be permanently deactivated this is done by means of a kill switch. The kill switch has two components: external frequency emission and internal receivers/amplifiers. The problem is nano-ferritic metamaterials plus WBAN have made injected humans highly susceptible to willful damage or, politely put, to being terminated.

IoMT: the Internet Of Medical Things

The IoMT is a subset of the IoT (Internet of Things) and equally an interface bewteen the IoT and the IoP (Internet of People). All smart appliances from wearables to home security cameras are interlinked and hub integrated. When a scanner is activated on a camera it can release a beam at the object viewed. The beam originates in phase arrayed antennas and some devices include high intensity radar which can prove deadly to the body.

Both home security cameras and traffic surveillance equipment such as the Yunex MLR device shown lower down can double-function as covert weaponry regulated by AI.

A simple diagram of WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network) is pictured below:

The BAN relies on wearables, implants or, most recently, nanotech absorbed from “vaccines”, smart dust and chemtrail fallout.

Thi is pretty much the situation as I see it:

WBAN is standardized worldwide by a numeric code called IEEE802.15.6. What is crucial to understand here is this standard does not exclusively relate to medical but also to vehicular BAN. Thus, intra-corporeal wireless networks interact with vehicular networks through multiple overlays of frequency bands. (Especially for drivers of EVs such as Teslas.) With IoMT, wearables and nano-components cross-talk with a person’s car, home, security camera and so on whilst also being highly receptive to output from smart meters and traffic regulations systems now deployed in metropolitan areas and along freeways.

The smartmicro MLR (multi-lane radar) made by Yunex uses advanced microwave radar technology to track traffic and pedestrians at interesctions. Such devices can function as covert weapons systems.

With IoMT, the body has a circumference range of approximately three meters. Covid jabbed individuals have become detectable with MAC addresses on blue tooth scanners on people’s phones. This means the person itself has become a device of sorts, highly inpressionable to input due to the overlapping network topologies inside their own rewired systems. Yet most remain blissfully unaware and blind to the dangers.

DARPA and S.A.T.A.N.

S.A.T.A.N. is an acronym for Silent Assassination Through Adaptive Networks and is reportedly a black budget DARPA project. Run by an automated AI oversight operating via surveillance devices, it is designed to target the human brain, overwriting the conscious mind and autonomous cognitive processing. It is notable how much cognitive collapse we see around us today, along with rage, confusion, and lack of patience. From where is this originating? Actually, the causes are multiple and include structural impairment to the hippocampus, a critical part of the brain which ensures we retain sufficient memory to maintain a stable sense of self. Hippocampal atrophy has been in evidence across populations on brain scans which were initiated during the plandemic. Covert AI systems use microwave to undermine independent consciousness whilst hoovering up data exhaust. This is with the goal of collating total information extraction for behavioral modification and control.

This is becoming amplified through bots and viral messaging on social media networks. Propaganda streams cross talk and echochambers extend into zones of mutual interest like alliances in biofilm between pathogenic micororganisms which share genetic information between themselves.

Protection from this requires a calm state of heightened vigilance plus the development of inner sensing faculties: how exactly is the body and mind are reacting to things? Intuition has never been more important and people need to be on alert without becoming irrational or paranoid. This is often easier said than done, especially is one is constantly being exposed to microwave emission, or directly targeted or gaslit for one’s views.

In terms of biological health, besides reducing exposure to microwaves as much as possible, resilient immunity can be supported by ingestion of natural foods and spices which are anti-mutagenic, anti-cancer, and substances which protect the hippocampus. These include the simple things such as daily ingestion of cloves, dandelion root, algae oil, and essential trace elements such as iodine and lithium. Some of this information will be covered in upcoming posts.

UFO or Government Hoax?

The prospect of an upcoming fake alien invasion and the presence of real extraterrestrials on or around the planet are by no means mutually exclusive. What is conclusive is that our own governments and shadow governments around the world have shown either shocking disregard for human life or clear intent to harm and destroy. Technology, in particular the use of microwaves, is a critical component. It feels as if the natural electromagnetic signatures of life have been altered. The sun is no longer the sun, the moon no longer the moon, time no longer moves along at the same relaxed speed it did in the past, and people’s minds have been captured, sucked into a shadow world of flickering illusions.