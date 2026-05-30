“Li”, engraving by H.G. Giger, 1974

The iconic work of visionary Swiss artist H.G. Giger (1940-2014) anticipated our current world with nightmarish intensity. He frequently depicts humans coupling with horrific entities. Parasitic creatures intertwine and agglomerate as they dig into their human hosts. The human prey seems under a spell. Squirming, tentacular, egg depositing creatures combine biological traits with mechano-metalloid morphologies.

In the above image, a human brain is parasitically infested by a non-human extraction process.

I will address the title “Li” in some detail in the main body of this article.

Li is the symbol used to designate lithium, number 3 in the periodic table of elements. Number 3 means that lithium, despite being a metal, is exceptionally light. Lithium, at number 3, follows directly after hydrogen and helium, the lightest of the elements.

If you look closely at Giger’s strange image, you will see “Li” engraved into the centerpoint of the neck band. What does this all mean? Did Giger’s artistic vision reveal something we urgently need to know today? Did Giger himself know what it was, or was this simply his anticipatory imagination speaking?

In another of Giger’s works (see below), a spinal cord and peripheral nerves are hooked up to some type of extraction machine. The human form itself has now become mostly metallic.

In his lectures conducted in the first quarter in the last century, Rudolf Steiner spoke clairvoyantly about an upcoming age when vaccines would separate people from their souls. Humans would grow metallic in nature, most specifically in their consciousness. There would be an increasing symbiosis of man and machine. Intellectual processing would transfer over to automata. A technocratic civilization would seize control of the world. Feeling, intuition, and authentic mental mobility would all be replaced by quantification, worship of “science”, and a hard-edged logic devoid of empathy, aesthetic appreciation, or soulful inspiration. The world would become a robotic system of hybridized beings whose consciousness had grown progressively denser, crystalline and synthetic. Steiner foresaw with clarity what we have been observing to our collective dismay since the so-called pandemic was rolled out in 2019, a global coup pre-staged as Event 201 in October of that same year.

Steiner named a single occult entity as the force behind this metamorphosis. He called this being Ahriman, the name given to Satan in the ancient Persian religion of Zoroastrianism.

Now let’s take a quick glance inside one of the massive data centers currently operating all over the US. There are around 5,500 such data centers operating domestically at this time and an estimated total of 12,000 worldwide. Many more are “in the pipeline”.

Data Center Facilities are in effect suction pumps + CPUs for Artificial Intelligence learning and future robotics deployment

Just like the human brains they are being built to replace, Data Centers rely on a steady supply of:

electricity

water

information

Data Centers are sprouting up everywhere like poisonous mushrooms. They gobble up vast acreage and require massive amounts of power and water for cooling. People living in the vicinity of centers often report chronic health problems, dizziness or brain fog. Obviously this is due to the massive voltage and electrosmog generated. However, beyond data crunching for surveillance and behavioral control of populations, the hidden purpose of data centers is to coordinate the autonomous real-time decision making of drones and robotics. Each data center houses an embryonic AI brain while drones and robots become its limbs, enabling “The System” potential global overreach. Both the US and China are competing here for dominance.

Is Giger’s work artistic metaphor or does it touch upon literal reality ? You decide.

But first I would like to remind the reader before we dig in further. My posts are composed for people who value thinking and are willing to set aside previous assumptions in pursuit of truth. Thus, reading can be kryptonite for those who don’t like to be challenged or have already “figured it all out”. If that is your default setting, I strongly advise you, for your own safety, to take the next off ramp at the end of this sentence and head over to your nearest echochamber. Better still, simply unsubscribe.

But to everyone else, welcome aboard! I am here to share helpful information with open minded people living in dire times. For some, this might even prove life saving. That is what this substack is for.

You are surely a person who understands truth is only accessible through deep inquiry. But such questioning does not necessarily mean getting lost inside rabbit holes. Holes are great for people who run away from sunlight and want to hide in the dark. I prefer open sky. More light please!

Light from the sun and from spiritual connectivity are required both for a healthy brain and a balanced pysche. My previous post Pineal Gland Defense covers the role of the pineal gland in generating inner light.

Brain and psyche are not the same thing, they are complementaries. They are interdependent. You can’t have one without the other.

This post will now explain in more detail how lithium nourishes both your physical brain and your intangible mind.

But first we need to zero in on engineered living materials and their hookup with AI.

ELMs and CBDs

Giger’s work evokes something we cannot quite name, but which is increasingly in evidence. Namely, that the “natural” world has been invaded by something alien, artificial, synthetic. At the basis of this modification are ELMs (engineered living materials). ELMs have been detected in human blood subsequent to “vaccinations”, shedding, and exposure to chemtrails. ELMs have infiltrated us through the food chain, contaminating much plant and animal life.

The earliest pioneer in this research is Clifford Carnicom who first identified these structures calling them CBDs (cross domain bacteria).

CBDs and ELMs basically refer to the same phenomena.

Carnicom’s analysis points to a “Trifecta” in which synthetic biology, electromagnetics and nanotech combine, producing synergy. In his view, nanotech is not the main driver here, it is merely a component.

The real driver is biology, albeit synthetic.

Life is thereby twisted out of its original form.

Something then lives inside us and multiplies, is independent but is not truly alive.

True biology belongs to nature ordained by a creator.

Synbio belongs to an unnatural order whose goals are to suppress and supplant what the natural order sustained.

Thus, SYNBIO, not nanotech, is the key identifier. Unlike things at nanoscale, which cannot be viewed without extreme difficulty, things at microscale can be viewed by means of a simple scope. A scope allows you an “in” on the brave new world under the skin.

Synbio grows through electrical and neurological stimulation

The key takeaway here is to understand that exposure to electromagnetic energy provides the catalytic stimulant ~ similar to a growth factor ~ to “awaken” nanotech, allowing for the emergence of CBDs (cross domain bacteria) or, if you prefer, alien critters. Electromagnetic culturing occurs not by means of adding chemicals to a substrate, but by exposure to energy.

You need to understand this point very clearly because this architecture is designed to replace humans. There is a strong investment push towards Data Centers, BCI (brain-computer-interface), and optogenetics. Please remember the oft articulated goal of the technocratic new world order is Biodigital Convergence.

Biodigital Convergence is the “Official Policy Horizon” set out by the Government of Canada

I have already spoken in an earlier article How to Destroy Graphene Oxide how nanotech substrates in your body can be degraded by ingesting horseradish root peroxidase.

In this article, I will show how lithium supports both brain and mental health.

protects against damage from jabs and shedding

builds new brain cells through neuroplasticity

strengthens the flow of current in your prefrontal cortex

helps restore the hippocampus

functions as a homeostatic regulator: in plain English, that means lithium helps keep you intact.

Lithium basically does three things:

helps you maintain an overall state of balance at the molecular level

helps you remain authentic and connected to self at the psychological level

helps prevent your brain from shrinking

Inner Calm in the Age of Anxiety and Information Overload

Just as exposure to external electromagnetics can trigger nanotech to self-assemble, so can internal electromagnetics. Your nervous system is an electrical system and your brain can be too fired up by stimulatory neurotransmitters such as glutamate. When inhibitory neurotransmitters are too inactive, a person will experience anxiety, insomnia and will suffer from overthinking and information overload. This is a real crisis today with so many people drowning in excess amounts of information and endless mental stimulation.

Lithium has positive effects on GABA, which functions like a light dimmer, reducing “glare” inside the brain. GABA’s natural purpose to act as a brake, performing checks and balance for excess stimulation. GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter.

Lithium inhibits NDMA-R (N-methyl-D-aapartate) which is the body’s primary excitatory receptor to which glutamate binds. When there is excess secretion of glutamate and indequate secretion of GABA, there is an overstimulation of NMDA receptors leading to neurogenerative diseases.

This is like burning out the wires in a circuit through incessant current flow and too high voltage. Naturally, this is experienced pyschologically as states of distress. Persons suffering from neuronal damage often suffer greatly at the psychological level as well. This is truly tragic.

Maintaining overall system homeostasis, psychological equanimity and brain balance are absolutely critical to your FUNCTIONAL IMMUNE RESPONSE.

Ironically enough, many people get dragged into chronic anxiety and conspiracy porn by endless hours online looking for information only to get snagged by hooks. These hooks are attached to cables which feed them half truths whilst parasitizing their life force and even their soul essence. The net result is an increase in glare inside the person’s brain, which provides a free energy source for the nanotech they are desperate to remove.

Lithium and Neuroplasticity

Lithium ions are very stable and highly abundant inside the brain. They strengthen currents in the prefrontal cortex, which is the seat of your executive functioning. They inhibit overexpression of the GSK-3B gene. GSK-3B is integral to inflammation in the brain. It functions as a switch enzyme for protein building pathways. When the switchgate is stuck open, it corresponds with neuroinflammation. Diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s result from neuroinflammation, as do mood disorders such as bipolar. The same is of course true about exposure to smart phones and other “smart” devices and sources of non-ionizing radiation.

In advanced Alzheimer’s we clearly see a severe reduction in overall brain mass, and a plethora of amyloid protein deposits. In an earlier post, “Can Turmeric Destroy White Clots?”, I discussed how regular ingestion of curcumin from turmeric can be an effective means to protect against amyloid protein build up leading to Alzheimer’s. Turmeric and lithium, taken together, can help keep your brain clean of amyloid deposits and preserve neuronal mass.

In cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s, the hippocampus in particular becomes atrophied. I have already discussed the role of the hippocampus in my previous post Brain Protect Protocol. I show there how hippocampal atrophy has devastating social consequences beyond personal cognitive and emotional impairment. Hippocampal atrophy has been epidemiologically linked to the mRNA jabs and “Long Covid”.

Low dose lithium (typically 1-5mg) daily can protect and in some instances restore hippocampal function, even increasing mass. It has long been noted that patients suffering from bipolar disease who were placed on high dose lithium showed increased brain mass on scans. Lithium stimulates proliferation of stem cells in both brain and bone marrow. The stimulation of neural stem cells by lithium could account for taking it increases neuronal mass and brain cell density density in bipolar patients.

So we can conclude from this that lithium can rebuild reduced brain tissue through neuroplasticity as well as restore emotional balance.

I suppose this is why, in their great wisdom, the EU authorities have banned doctors from prescribing low dose lithium to their patients.

Besides its anti-anxiety and mood stabilizing potential, lithium benefits gut health and healthy gene expression through transcriptional effects. A healthy gut is a happy gut. A healthy gut microbiome also has direct effects on mood and cortical cognitive functioning. My recent post on cloves discusses how daily intake of small amounts of cloves (chewed or brewed) supports your digestive health and overall microbiome, as well as protecting you against cancer. Cloves fortify your friendly bacteria and weaken pathogenic strains.

Don’t Let Them Delete You

Don’t let them delete you, and don’t let them erase your intelligence capacitor, your original brain, your original hardwiring, and your link to source.

We may not have all the answers to all the challenges we face, but simple adjustments such as those suggested in my articles can prove to be worth their weight in gold.

As always, please understand these posts as purely educational in nature, not as direct medical advice or diagnostic in intent.

If you find these articles helpful and are able to support my work by becoming a paid subscriber it will assist me in continuing to provide actionable information to protect your health. As with many writers on substack, this work is very time consuming and otherwise unsupported. Paid subscribers have the option to email me directly with their questions. Founding members also receive complimentary consultations and/or remote healing sessions.

True power lies within.