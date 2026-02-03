The DOUBLE SECRET, Rene Magritte, 1927, Centre Pompidou, Paris, France

Magritte’s painting, now almost 100 years old, eerily foreshadows contemporary life. We see a man and woman whose skin, cracked like eggshells, reveals android components assembled within. The parts look alien, mechanical, cold, yet self aware. Is this what an AI run future looks like to the dreamer’s mind?

Many of us have seen through the macchinations perpetrated by globalists to replace humans with robots.

Yet not everyone understands each and every one of these aspects. Hordes of brain damaged people still have no clue as to what is going on. We all know such people. Many are - or were - close to us. Trapped in cognitive dissonance, adrift in normalcy bias, they see us as the threat not the solution. Such psychological warfare was an essential preliminary step in building out the control grid.

Create conflict and confusion. Stoke fear. Craft compliance. The art of the cover up.

Something must be hidden, must be silenced.

And masks by definition, defy identification. By resisting identification, responsibility is side-lined. Heinous acts will occur in broad daylight.

Propaganda penetrates the mind to deposit its payload. Nanotech crosses the blood brain barrier to lay eggs of false perception in the intricacies of the cortex. Through these two means, the world as it stands is taken apart, brutalized, and re-constituted. Hacking occurs both under the skin and in the environment. Evil stalks the land and the cityscape. We encounter the infrastucture of the matrix.

It all relies on our strange ability to deny what is really happening. Its roots lie in our faculties of self-deception.

Why do humans lie? Why do they not look? Why do they fall for cover ups?

And on that note, what is the biggest cover up of all time?

To me, the answer is plain. Just look up at the sky.

What has happened to the sky?

A greasy white haze is pasted over the sun. But what is this haze, really?

I don’t just mean what it’s made of (aluminum, barium, graphene and so on). I mean what it is for. Its design and function. We must understand chemtrails are deployed for purposes beyond climate engineering. They are to undermine access to solar frequencies our bodies require whilst forming a mesh of semiconductor cables for NATO. The foamy “wires” constitute networks. Through them flows reconnaissance linking to fusion centers. Yes, that’s right, the sky has been computerized just like your smart phone has. No longer are you a human flower, held delicately between heaven and earth. You are now a data cluster trapped between a small screen held in your hand and a large screen raised high above your head.

SpaceX, Starshield, Starlink, StarGate, Oracle. These are the names of demigods bestriding the sky.

For that matter, what is the sky?

The ancient Egyptians saw the sky as the beautiful body of the Goddess Nut.

Since time immemorial, the sky has been perceived by humans as the domain of the sun. The sun shines light on all things. The sun is the cosmic life giver whose authority is divine. This authority has been stolen and abused in the cult of the all seeing eye. This is the source of the Panoptikon and the military-intel control grid.

Let’s pause here for a second. The word cult today invokes the occult, something dark and evil. Yet in the ancient world the cult of divine presence as revealed by the gods was the exact opposite of this. It represented light and purity.

To the ancient Greeks, Apollo was associated with the sun. His light was not just physical, it was moral. Apollo made people more self-aware and self-responsible, enabling them to purify themsleves of guilt by honest self-scrutiny. Apollo presided over laws and consitutions and had the gift of prophecy. Apollo foretold the future. His forename, Phoebus, meant bright and pure. Apollo’s brightness, like the sun’s, protected against disease.

So here is a question.

Could the Sun now be enraged at the filth we have spewed into its home space? Might the Sun be reacting to the corruption and evil rampant on the planet?

The Sun, I propose, is more than a source of light energy for biological life. It is also an agent of cosmic order. The Sun is acting on behalf of an ethical backdrop humans have forgotten in our perpetual state of distraction, our petty delusions of grandeur.

We have allowed the very code of life to become corrupted. Whatever is corrupted is antithetical to cosmic order and cannot endure.

And the code of life is not translatable into computer code anymore than you can 3D print a child to avoid the inconvenience of gestation and birth.

Lest anyone dismiss all this as fanciful notions, let me remind the reader that the Sun is made of plasma. So, for that matter, is 99.99% of the known universe. Things made of atoms - what we take for granted as the basis of physical reality - are at best a tiny flourish on the screen of the universe. The universe expresses itself almost entirely in the form of fiery gases capable of self-organizing into clouds, dust grains, spheres and spirals. Coherent structures made of plasma are called plasmoids. They are often spiral or toroidal. The universe’s operating system is composed of plasma. The universe is not a machine. It is a fiery, glowing, living entity.

Plasma is highly charged gas where only fractions of atoms (electrons, protons and ions) swirl. The protons, electrons and ions align into complex arrays of currents. These cohere in non-linear relationships such as pertain in superorganisms. There are no complete atoms to be found in plasmas, no dense physicality we lazily confuse with core reality and upon which we base our presumed laws and principles. Instead, the innate complexity and omnipresence of plasma leads to the promise of zero point energy. Beyond energy, it suggests evidence of cosmic intelligence at scales far beyond human imagining.

Here are some compelling images of plasmoids captured through high speed filming.

Therefore, since the Sun is made of plasma, it is only logical to regard its actions as those of a highly organized being endowed with intelligence.

How, then, to interpret the recent flurry of solar storms and coronal mass ejections? Is this a cause for major alarm and anticipation of upcoming Carrington level events? Have we passed a critical tipping point? The Sun’s behavior at the moment betrays high agitation and extreme volatility.

Massive solar flares occurring now, source NASA

This will likely have profound implications for humanity as a whole. What will happen exactly no one can say for sure. The complex interaction of solar flares, coronal mass ejections, ionosphere up-charge, magnetosphere whiplash, volcanic and seismic eruption, geopolitical chaos, financial and social mayhem and more coercive coercive NGO strategies are all energetically interlinked.

Many people are currently experiencing strange neurological sensations. Some cannot sleep, others are constantly fatigued. Some of this is due to targeted attacks. Some of it is due to solar agitation. Some must be attributed to chemtrail poisoning. The mRNA jabs have been a gamechanger with deliberately timed after effects deployed as cover up for the crime. But as much as the jab has murdered millons and transformed others into a zombified state, it has also triggered a mass awakening. Many now see what was not visible to them before. Others, lost inside malfunctioning brains and states of insanity, blunder around like sleepwalkers in a maze. Since 2020, large numbers of people are distinctly “off” filled with rage and impatience just waiting to be triggered. The space of mutual respect has shrunk wafer thin. Hardly anyone one trusts anyone anymore. And not without reason. Everything seems false or distorted. Deepfakes dominate the digital realm, slicker day by day. People grab and grope for whatever feels familiar and safe for them.

Yet this is also a time when, if the world goes dark, the light of purity can shine once again. It is perhaps, for humanity, a chrysalis in which, letting go of pretensions, each cell must devolve into a more primitive shape before transforming into higher levels of coherence. Only through this path can the butterfly emerge from the caterpillar.

Light, flight, freedom, joy. Things we have lost, things we yearn to regain, liberating ourselves from the snare of social media, Al, and the full blown mental illness produced from gaming.

Might a series of Carrington level events throw a wrench in the wheels of the Digital Control Grid?

This is not to scare anyone but to invite us to look inward as much as outward. Inner seeing and outer seeing have been radically split apart. Positive change can only occur from deepening of vision. Now, more than ever, is the time to take stock, to ask oneself: what does it mean to be human? Where is my consciousness located beyond my brain? And what actions should I now be taking to prepare for my onward journey once I leave my physical body?

In a child’s drawing, the sky is depicted as a horizontal blue streak at the top of the page.

In my next post I will talk about the Sun’s hormone: Vitamin D3. Much misinformation has been spread here on Substack regarding Vitamin D3. Clear thinking is of utmost importance.

