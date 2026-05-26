Apple CEO Tim Cook says coding is more important than learning a second language in school. More valuable than French, Spanish, Russian, Italian, Chinese and so on, never mind ancient tongues like Latin and Greek in which the entire basis of Western civilization is “encoded”.

Hmmm. Gotcha. Interesting…

But hey, who needs wisdom held in pesky foreign tongues when you can just learn to create your own everything by assembling bits of code?

Sorta like how smart people make things called “viruses” using furin cleavage and gene sequencing in biolabs...

Yup. Could be.

Could that also be why the Apple Logo has that bite in it?

Hmm. I dunno. Right now I need time to think that over for a bit. Excuse me…

Bit, bite, byte…Bite rhymes with byte.

Hmmm, what exactly is the difference between these things? I’m confused!

Let’s ask these guys. I’m sure they’ll have the answer.

Or maybe not.

I’m still confused!

Humans are supposed to be the smartest creatures on the planet. Yet we’re about to be oustripped by the machines we ourselves created. How smart is that?

Come to think of it, I’ve been noticing for years the word smart is code for something. Now what could that something be?

Oh yes, now I get it. Smart is code for dumb!

That’s why we have smart meters, smart watches, smart cars…

To make us even dumber than we already are.

Tim Cook is a genius!

Back in the day, Leonardo Da Vinci, perhaps the most intelligent (least smart) man who ever lived, already observed this.

Now let’s follow the science.

Ever heard of waves?

Well, we know waves are things which rise, crest, then fall, only to rise again.

For example, sine waves.

Ever heard of quantum wave function?

Wave function is the mathematical description of a quantum system. It encodes all measurable properties of a particle: its position, energy, momentum etc.

Wave function describes the overall state of the system and enables precise predictions based on determining the probability of a particle being in a particular state and location.

Sine waves occur in bodies of water and in electromagnetic fields.

But quantum wave function applies to everything in the universe, so far as we know.

Now, what happens when we combine sine wave analysis with quantum wave function to assess homo sapiens as he morphs with extreme velocity from caveman into homo smartiens?

We get….

OK, all joking aside. Sam Altman has plans for a future when “intelligence” will be a utility delivered to the consumer like water or electricity.

Intelligence on demand. For a price. What price? Yours: mind, body and soul.

What else can we conclude?

Tech bros are certifiable psychos.

Once we advance past the slumped stage the robots will swarm.

That day is coming if you stay plugged in.

Data centers are vampiric and will suck the planet dry.

If you stare at your screen long enough it will eat you like a python swallows a cow.

Don’t forget every totality has an achilles heel: innate absurdity.

Humor has toppled dictators before. It can do so again.

That’s it folks. Gotta go. I’m late for my lobotomy.