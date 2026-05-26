Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

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Raj's avatar
Raj
2d

Lobotomy indeed... the non thinking human being which started around the early nineties when the new generations being introduced to computers into the classrooms and pressing the child's psyche mental acuity in relation to sensory feedback through observation and interaction with nature and each other ended... The break happened way back then I noticed what my youngest sister and brother were learning in first year senior high what I had already learned in Junior high fifteen years earlier, I exclaimed to my Mother what on earth is going on? The lobotomised radio controlled dumbass no longer a human being but rather an engineered GMO with no soul !!!

Well eff that for a game of soldiers, the controllers policymakers are blind to the natural world around them, they speak in riddles and inversions of what is already established. It is our duty and responsibility to ourselves that we continue to do so and the radio controlled soulless dumbasses and the naturally evolving human being part ways as they are in conflict and cannot co exist in the same space. Nature was here first as we, so all robotised GMO's have to realise they are disconnected from nature therefore all human beings.

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
3d

So very True.. Nicholas.. Thank you!

The AI/Techno Seduction of the human species is approaching critical mass.. The various Natural living systems that comprise planet Earth are being devoured to accommodate the insatiable Power needs of the Global AI - Digital Cancer..

Once upon a time our institutions of higher learning cultivated Real inquiry, and the beauty of a Genuine depth of understanding of ones chosen subject matter/major ..

Today these institutions are little more than extensions of various Predatory Corporations, teaching the student the supreme importance of Profits at All Costs... And the need for more and more Power... nary a mention of the moral and ethical considerations of this Rocket ride to Cyborg land..

Can we stop this juggernaut? We can if a few more of us Wake Up..

So back to work we go.. looking for our next step today..

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