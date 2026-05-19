Spices were once valued more than gold and demand for them gave rise to the world’s first international trade routes. Together with herbs, spices are humanity’s oldest form of medicine. Yet today we restrict them to the kitchen. How wrong is that? Knowing a bit about herbs and spices can safeguard your health, even save your life. Today our focus will be on cloves.

Many people are aware cloves help numb pain from toothache. But in fact cloves have a wide range of health benefits and applications, including cancer prevention. The latter is of particular importance given the rise in turbo cancers since rollout of the Covid jabs. We should bear in mind that cancer has (since the days of Otto Warburg) been understood as a metabolic disease. Vast numbers of people today suffer from poor digestion, metabolic syndrome, or diabetes, which means their bodies are in premature aging mode and there is a greater likelihood of developing immune dysfunction, dementia or cancer.

So let’s start by understanding this: daily ingestion of cloves helps reboot metabolism. Your metabolism is basically how your cells draw energy from food and dispose of waste product. Metabolism has two wings: anabolism and catabolism, and it employs two fundamental electromagnetic processes which together we call redox. Redox involves, on the one hand, oxidation (the removal of an electron) and on the other reduction (the donation of an electron) to an atom or molecule. Electrical swing gates run your body.

The harmony of these dynamics (the smooth swing of the hinges) is defined in terms of local ORP (oxidation reduction potential). ORP is measured in millivolts and indicates that the cells of your body are essentially batteries which run circuits. The voltage required is specific to the tissues involved, as is the direction of current.

In your upper GI, your ORP shoud be positive and in the lower GI it should be negative. What this means basically is your stomach should be acidic whilst your gut should be alkaline. Acidic conditions prevail in the stomach so that food particles are more quickly broken down and pathogenic bacteria can be destroyed. The reverse is true in the intestines: negative ORP allows for the proliferation of anaerobic friendly flora. Amongst other functions, gut bacteria support white blood cell function, digest fibers and generate short chain fatty acids beneficial for your health. When these conditions are reversed (negative ORP in the stomach, positive ORP in the gut) we get inflammation, poor digestion, damage to mucosa, and even dire problems such as IBD, Crohn’s and colorectal cancer.

Cloves can help prevent all that from developing.

Cloves work by influencing ORP in such a way that beneficial bacteria are supported whilst pathogenic bacteria are destroyed. Cloves enable better communication between your actual cells and your extensive support system of microbiota which outnumber your own cells by a ratio of 9:1.

Did you know even your gene expression depends upon complex input from your microbiome? Most people are unaware of this remarkable fact. And it is very important to understand this because the active ingredient in cloves, eugenol, exerts a powerful influence on your microbiome.

Your microbiota do not only live inside your gut, they live throughout your body. And that includes your mouth and your skin.

Digestion itself does not begin in the stomach, it begins in the mouth. (Actually, even that is not strictly true. Digestive processes can be activated simply by smelling or looking at food. But we will leave that aside for now.)

As people grow older, particularly if they do not lead active lifestyles, their body starts to run down. Hormones, muscles, bone density, gastric secretions, reflex reactions, recovery time all diminish. The digestive system will soon run poorly unless well maintained. Hence the epidemic of obesity and chronic GI illness.

As soon as you put a couple of clove buds in your mouth and hold them there, a biochemical sequence gets triggered, much to your benefit. And critically, this involves those friendly critters in your mouth who share biological information they extract from the eugenol with their cousins in the gut. They speak the same energetic language. In other words, the “data” gets sent downstream to the intestines, and the microbiota there receive it with a sense of relief.

When you chew slowly on a couple of cloves a switch is flipped. The flow of saliva increases. Saliva contains amylase, which is an enzyme that digests starch and carbohydrates. Lack of salivary amylase makes carb digestion problematic. That immediately improves when eugenol interacts with the moist world inside your mouth and the flora who live there.

Consider this: how many people suffer from slow digestion, bloating, a heavy feeling, gas, reflux, fatigue and general discomfort related to eating? You probably know one or two of these people, especially over the age of forty.

Now consider this. If such a person starts by chewing just two cloves a day, first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, the following will happen:

less fermentation in the stomach

less gas in the gut

less pressure and heaviness

more stamina

better bowel transit

less inflammation in gut mucosa

Why would energy increase? For the same reason energy declines when inflammation is present in the body. It takes a lot of energy to keep the body sick. Inflammation is an active process that depletes the body of core energy, directing it elsewhere than it normally goes. Imagine a city in which all the construction workers and sanitation crews have to down tools and go jump on a fleet of fire trucks day and night. You get the picture. That’s exactly what chronic inflammation is.

And when our bodies are not inflamed we feel energized. And we feel calm, at peace within. These are messages sent us from our cells.

When you chew slowly on two cloves, you experience a tingling, even a faint burn inside the mouth that correlates with increased secretion of saliva. Your body is a complex signaling system and these sensations inside your mouth wake up dormant microbiota in your gut, as we have mentioned. The GI is in fact one integrated system comprised basically of a giant tube with valves and sphincters. Like your skin, your GI faces the outside world but from the innermost part of you.

From the very first day you chew on two cloves, a positive influence is triggered, a very small reaction but critically orienting your GI back towards balance.

These effects extend over a 24 hour period. Some people will even notice a slight improvement in their digestion the very next day. After 2 to 3 days, daily ingestion of two cloves brings more obvious relief to most people, enabling them to breathe better.

After seven days, benefits show more clearly: less bloating, more comfortable digestion, less heaviness, more regular bowel movements.

Those people who struggle with fat accumulation and very sluggush metabolism will likely experience the most benefits. One is a reduction in halitosis (bad breath) which is due to an excess of pathogenic bacteria in the buccal cavity.

So remember, chronic inflammation and an overload of pathogenic bacteria and fungi is an energy drain!

Not just an energy drain, also a pain generator. Inflammation and pain dance together.

By contrast, cloves can remediate pain by lowering inflammation, stabilizing blood sugar elevated caused by chronic diarrhea, and smoothing out tension in muscles and fascia.

Cancer Prevention

Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers are among the most common and lethal cancers worldwide and your gut microbes play an important role in pathogenesis or recovery. Colorectal cancers develop out of unstable dynamics in the microbial population of the gut. This instability drives secretion of cancer-related metabolites which damage GI mucosal barriers. This is called leaky gut syndrome. Recent research produced multiple studies making it clear how gut microbiota and development of cancer are closely associated. All this is reflected by imbalances of GI redox function, in other words, as we have suggested above, the hinges become rusty. The gates may even come right off those hinges once malignant tumors are produced.

Eugenol, which is the main active ingredient in clove buds (75%- 90% of mass) has agency against a wide array of cancer cells including breast, leukemia, melanoma, skin, gastric, colorectal, and lung cancers. Eugenol works by inducing automatic self-destruction inside cancer cells (apoptosis), interfering with cell cycling, impeding migration and metastasis, and blocking angiogenesis (which is when the body mistakenly makes new blood vessels to feed cancer cells).

I hope the reader by now understands that the human body is not just composed of molecules but rather of electromagnetic pulsations and modulations which keep communications clear and postive. When these get scrambled, all hell breaks loose. It should also help the reader understand how exposure to microwaves and pulsed radiofrequncies from towers and appliances wreak havoc inside the body. For these reasons, I am emphasizing how simple substances such as cloves, dandelion roots, turmeric and other common spices can be immensely helpful and protective.

In my recent article on dandelion root I discussed how regular consumption of RDR tea is one of the best ways to protect yourself from colorectal cancer. A handful of cloves can even be added when you brew your roasted dandelion root tea so you get the benefit of both substances in a single beverage. Brewing should be for around ten minutes and then the liquid left to cool and steep for a further 30 minutes for optimal effects.

Less is More

If you opt to chew rather than brew, you should not exceed two cloves a day. Two is quite enough. And always do this on an empty stomach. But since cloves, like garlic, thin the blood, please be cautious if you are on any kind of blood thinner medication. Pregnant women should also be very cautious as should anyone with a spice allergy. It should go without saying that a person with ulcers, gastritis, or strong acid reflux should avoid intake of cloves until that condition has improved. The advice given in the article is for general educational purposes and should not be misconstrued as medical guidance for any particular condition. Please act wisely and thoughtfully in all matters of health. Paid subscribers have the option of contacting me and learning more details about the preparations of clove water recipes and other holistic methods. If that is of interest to you then please consider becoming a paid subscriber. If that is not possible for you I will still continue to provide as much helpful information as I can to all subscribers.