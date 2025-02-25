Woods are alive and they are sentient. More than ecosystems, they are beings.

They teem with life. I love all trees and all tree filled spaces. In my childhood I had intense experiences with brooks, forests, rocks and wild birds. Later in life, I was befriended by a wild fox. He took me to all sorts of mysterious places in his wooded territory. He showed me special trails with beautiful lookouts and we would often hang out together on a giant crumbling log atop a rocky promontory. That log had a special energy all its own. We both knew that. We had a great time together. The red tailed hawks overhead in the upper branches were decidedly not amused by this unusual trans-species companionship. But red tails are not exactly famed for their tolerant attitude or sense of humor.

Forests are more or less synonymous with mystery. At one point not that long ago, this old continent of Europe was completely cloaked in woods. Oak, beech, elm, spruce and birch as well as many other varieties whose leaves quivered in the evening breeze over massively entangling root systems sunk in shadow.

But what if I suggested to you that your old wooden kitchen table knew more about you than you know about yourself?

Still life with onions on kitchen table, Vincent Van Gogh, late 19th century

Would that surprise you? Me too, actually. I learned about this concept from a very famous and brilliant mathematician, Alexander Grothendieck, a total recluse who died in 2014 in Lasserre, France.

In my last post I wrote about trees.

In this post I will talk about wood.

Wood, even when transformed into chairs or architectural beams, retains some sentient awareness from the living tree. Alexander Grothendieck, greatest mathematician of the modern age, held that a simple kitchen table knows more about you, your past, present and future than you ever will.

Grothendieck’s math defined space in utterly different ways from Euclidean space or even quantum mechanics. Nor is this a matter of small import. This is of real concern. An application of his mathematical modeling is being pursued by Huawei in order to create AI dominance for the CCP’s rapidly spreading global network.

Another prime example of how natural - even preternatural - intelligence, is being diverted into artificial, or more accurately put, alien “intelligence”.

Grothendieck’s revolutionary recreation of the structure of space makes one think back to Picasso’s analytical cubist work of the early 20th century. There too we see prefigured a totally non-Euclidean perception of space and of the consciousness that hangs, somewhat eerily, within it.

Analytical cubist paintings by Pablo Picasso, early 20th century

Sentience in matter

Sentience in matter is due to indwelling spirits which do not necessarily die when matter changes its state or location.

Such a view departs from materialism. Materialism is the prevailing ideology that gave rise to communism and capitalism alike. It dulled our minds and littered the world with death and destruction. The source of our current problems lies not only at the hands of our tormentors, it also lies within ourselves, in the absence of any true philosophy of being. Such absence of truthful philosophy makes us ripe for takeover by machines.

Sentience surrounds us, we just don’t see it. Grothendieck felt spirits interweave from the unseen dimensions into our bedrooms and workplaces and his space allowed for this interflow between dimensions We need to awaken from our slumber. A slumber longstanding, especially since we became entranced by the artifices of Hollywood. (Holy Wood became a desecration of the holiness inherent in wood. The wand was retooled and used for black magic purposes.)

The Rule of the Demonic

The prospect of limitless dominion awakened inner demons in those possessed by voracious appetites for wealth and power. Their inner demons (semi-autonomous extensions of the human psyche also known as psychoids) reverberated with actual alien entities residing in other dimensions, drawing them into this dimension. A vicious resonance built between the two. The use of radar by the British in WWII induced a perforation of the protective electromagnetic membranes of earth’s atmosphere. Later, satellite, ELF and microwave technologies, plus experimentation conducted at CERN, DARPA and their equivalents further damaged the planet’s electromagnetic atmosphere leaving it with tears and rips through which hostile entities were able to pour through with ease. Such entities have high levels of technological advancement and no feelings compatible with human emotion.

Lust always leads to violence. This is the base equation of satanism. And evidence of satanism has mushroomed up in the world we thought we knew. Everything now seems ruined, broken. Our world as it was is surely irretrievable. A radical transformation must now occur, one way or the other. Must the world as we know it inevitably be swept away? Perhaps.

No one can say for sure.

What is certain is that what Max Planck defined as the base layer underpinning quantum mechanics, namely consciousness itself, is undergoing a sea change.

That means the way we see reality, and we ourselves, must change.

The old paradigm and its exploitative grip, its divide and conquer strategies, its deceptions and greed, has moved the pendulum so far off center that it can now only swing in the opposing direction. We are entering that period of extreme turbulence. But we cannot say for sure how long this will endure, nor what the ultimate cost to life will be. What we can say is that once the deception and exploitation have nothing left to feed on they will inevitably be destroyed. At that moment, a very different world will emerge but what that world will be remains in the balance.

Fighting Dystopia

What is sure is that technocratic dystopia has become a runaway juggernaut. The way to defend against it is not by counter-hacking. That would be a stupid adolescent fantasy. Stop the fantasies or you will be drowned.

Natural intelligence is an extension of spiritual intelligence. It is the only ground that can give rise to a viable future for a later generation of humanity. Natural intelligence is limitless. It extends into the ethers as orgone. Were science to break free of its neurotic materialistic shell, it would, at long last, embrace the existence of etheric energies. A very different world would then be possible with unheard of capabilities at our fingertips. AI is here to block all that. AI is a tool for applying mental suffocation. It is a way to pre-empt awakening of the human mind.

In the past, we were guided by our elders and ancestors. They were the adults in the room. They were highly revered for one good reason: their wisdom. Where are they now to be found? Today’s presidents and tech bros are psychotic toddlers on acid. Yet people still hand over their power and belief.

The beautiful vaccines

We are being led to believe, by constant streams of propaganda, that humans are inferior to machines. Less capable, less useful to life. Machines are better for the planet. Machines solve problems without complaining, self-learn on the job, don’t take sick days, and don’t fart out methane like cows (and humans) do.

Machines are cool. They prevent global warming. That problem is something we caused by being alive in the first place, shame on us. Trees also cause global warming by decomposing into methane sinks. Shame on them too.

Machines are just smarter than us. They have better genes from a better daddy.

Machines design cool stuff like mRNA. They are really, really smart. They can help save our sorry asses from killer bugs and cancers by custom-designing vaccines.

Vaccines are “beautiful” their “father” tells us. They provide us with genetic nutrition in a tube. What could be more beautiful than that? Big Tech bros spout the same rhetoric and pursue the same goal: replacement of humans by borgs.

It’s a non-stop newsfeed to our subconscious. The feed comes in right here on substack through shiny faces with stethoscopes and white coats droning on about nanotech. Each show is a photo-op with luminous arrays of blood contaminants projected on to back screens. These influencers promote their expensive protocols to launder your blood. The protocols will make it nice and spiffy again. Until tomorrow at least, when bad stuff grows back. Don’t worry, we are open seven days a week. Who are these influencers working for, themselves or someone behind them?

Fix the Future before it Happens

Machine intelligence, embodied by Super AI, is light years ahead of our genetic abilities, we are told. The propagandist-in-chief tells us that in order not to be destroyed by AI we must merge with machines. Only by means of brain-to-computer interface can we keep pace with the super-intelligent ogre we have created.

The logic is similar to the one used to sell “vaccines” against killer Covid: We will fix the future for you BEFORE it actually happens.

Max Escher drawing: the hand drawing its own double

The Tech Bro’s and Big Pharma’s Sleight of Hand

Here is their playbook: Through mRNA tech, we’ll detect any cancer inside you ~ even if we create it first with our proprietary methods. We will then zap it with full assurance for us that you will very soon go on to develop other kinds of cancer.

All of it, from top to bottom, biodigital convergence, wars, weather manipulation, plandemics, fake mRNA, AI systems, digital IDs, smart phones, smart cities: Shystering.

The Elusive Mathematician who spoke with God

Alexander Grothendieck, the greatest mathematician of recent times

Grothendieck looked into the mathematics of space and came up with a vision of geometry without fixed points. Looking at Picasso’s early cubist work gives you a sense of what he meant. Except that for Grothendieck, space was also liquid and flowing, a “vast and calm river”. If space is neither empty nor static, then it is intrinsically involved in the interflow of information via watery bridges. The inner mathematical geometry of space consists of flow forms without distinct Euclidean locations.

This idea proved very interesting to me personally since I had similar experiences of the fluid, multi-positional structure of the biofields of my patients. For me this was not a mathematical experience so much as a vibratory awareness of fluidly interlinked space composed of simultaneities. Through such a space, resonant information can flow to improve coherence in the patient’s body.

I believe this space to be intrinsic to all plants and even to metals. For further insights into this subject, please read “Can Metal Feel?” That post looks at the astonishing discoveries of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose with the emotional depth and intelligence of plants.

With Grothendieck, space becomes akin to vision turning through bridgeworks of fluid algebraic geometry, much like we see in Picasso’s early paintings.

It is exactly this strange property of fluid vision that is of such intense interest to Huawei. This property to “see” or “read” simultaneously from multiple unfixed points would effectively take AI’s capabilities far higher than before. It would bring it closer to that much sought after god-like status.

Although Huawei pretends to be a privately owned company unaffiliated to the Chinese government, this view is not shared by international researchers nor of course by the US DOD.

In the US, the highest level AI is already looked up to like a god. So quite soon we would have two gods competing with each other over the heads of the nations of this world. What could possibly go wrong?

The Intelligence is Visible in the Grain

Take a look at the rivulets of structural mass in the dried old wood below. Can you perhaps sense the intelligence in wood that Grothendieck recognized when he said that your kitchen table will know more about you, your past, present and future than you will ever know yourself? And surely you see how this would be extremely interesting to the CCP and to Western AI.

The Intelligence is Visible in the Branches

Here is one last image to leave you with: the Dragon Blood Tree which grows both in Yemen and in South America. The sticky red sap from this tree has very remarkable healing qualities. When placed over an open wound its antimicrobial properties sanitize the lesion safely so that no infection will ensue. It quickly forms a sort of pliable second skin over the wound. I have often used it myself for this purpose. It can also be used as a superb mouth rinse to prevent periodontal disease (although it is temporarily staining and makes you look like a vampire!) It works well for certain types of skin cancer. It works brilliantly for GI infections, especially when there is bleeding or ulceration. It works as a topical application for insect stings and bites. And it does this rapidly and without side effects. Another one of nature’s small miracles. I am currently looking into the possibility that its alkaloids and procyanidins may possibly prove helpful in defending against hydrogel agglomeration in our blood. If you just look briefly at the shape of the tree and the complex interwoven space of its branches, you will be simply struck dumb with admiration.

Dragon Blood Tree. B & W photo credit: Beth Moon

Last but not least, this remarkable being often lives up to 500 years of age!