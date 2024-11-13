Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What really runs the world?
a) Feelings.
b) Digital information systems.
c) Signs and symbols.
What happens when an electric eel and a mollusk fall in love with a power source? Study the visual clues and then select your answer to the question below.
a) Freedom returns.
b) Freedom doesn’t return.
c) Freedom runs for the hills.
What happens when you cross breed a dog with the letter E?
a) A robodog.
b) A dog-themed e-coin.
c) A makeover of the old English pound.
What’s with the hat?
a) It’s to scare off predators.
b) It’s an antenna for encrypted messaging.
c) It covers up a bald patch.
Where did the term “fishy” originate?
a) A wet market.
b) Ancient Babylon.
c) A leak in the White House.
d) All of the above.
e) None of the above.
Which of these three eminent men refused to enthusiastically endorse what President Trump would claim as his own great accomplishment? Quote: “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Va$$ine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful shot for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers.” (We do remember.)
a) Not one of them.
b) Not one of them.
c) Not one of them.
d) All of the above.
What did Adam Smith have to say about being on the road from the City of Skepticism? He said he had to pass through:
a) Death Valley.
b) Silicon Valley.
c) The Valley of Ambiguity.
d) A bowling alley.
Congratulations! You made it all the way through this grueling IQ test. How well do you think you did? Just contact the dog (e) below to find out your score.
Thank you! Hilarious!
Truth is: These psychopathic horse-shiters, need to be taking this test. Surely, they have not a clue as to what will become eventual for them. As our Creator is my witness, there will be no longer, papal hats.