Image of a neuron (plus dendrites) next to a galactic segment. The similarities suggest 1) Your brain is a both a fractal and also a holographic segment of the cosmos 2) The cosmos itself resembles a giant brain. This implies sentience, intelligence and creative potential. The consciousness of the universe is hard-wired into axons, dendrites, folds, fluids and crystals under your skull. The transhumanist agenda is to take over your brain, which is truly insane for it is thereby an attempt to re-master the universe and rule over it as a god. This is so absurd it would be funny if it was not horrific. We are living inside a horror movie. We need to step out of the theater into the light of the stars.

My Clinical Experience

I would like to begin with a few examples of healing performed by means of nonlocal transmission to the patient’s brain. This is a method fundamental to my practice. It involves the use of a tiny gold antenna that picks up disturbed vibrations and restores them to resonance. It cannot be explained by electromagnetic transmission. Traveling EM waves and fields involve drop offs in strength which correlate with distance. No such drop off ever occurs. Consequently, it does not matter where on the planet the patient is physically located. In fact, there is every reason to suppose that off-planet treatments would work just as well. In the future, we will, hopefully, have the opportunity to explore this further. Ed Mitchell, Apollo 14 astronaut and founder the Institute of Noetic Sciences, was an important early pioneer in this psychic research. Moreover, the appearance of therapeutic effects in the recipient’s body suggest it is not the speed of light that is the limiting factor but rather the capacity of the patient’s body to decode and assimilate new information. This implies a kind of consciousness throughfare entangling a person’s thoughts, emotional state and physical body with a greater complex of information which, ultimately, links everything. Information transfer via nonlocal transmission is not compromised in any way by the proximity of electronic devices to the patient’s body, or by wearing metal jewelry or any such thing. It suggests quantum entanglement and levels of interconnectedness unrecognized in mainstream science.

In 2020 I adjusted my practice to 100% online consultions combined with remote healing. Covid lockdowns and prohibitory “public heath” interventions made it impossible to do otherwise. This opened up new perspectives on healing modalities and on the nature of the human brain itself.

Here are a few examples:

Patient X , a retired surgeon with Type 2 diabetes and pre-existing cardiomyopathy was pressured by her family to take the Pfizer shots. Following vaccination her health rapidly down-spiralled. She also watched her sister decline into Parkinson’s and be confined to a wheelchair. She watched her best friend, previously high energy, shrink to a shadow of her former self, barely able to move now without collapsing and prematurely aged. Black, viscous blood began to ooze from small lesions all over patient X’s body. She experienced intolerable itching plus a weird sense of tiny mandibles biting her incessantly from inside her body. Her face and arms swoll like melons. Her cardiovascular system was clogged and her tissues systemically de-oxygenated. She was overcome by exhaustion, mental confusion and anxiety. Black pellets began to push up like strange sprouts all over her legs, back, and arms. She removed what she could with surgical tweezers but inside the resulting deep pocket lesions, her blood, almost black in color, pooled like miniature oil spills on a stretch of pebbled beach. The weeping wounds would not - or rather could not - heal. That was patient X several months ago. I am happy to announce that after weekly remote healing treatment by phone over a period of three months, she has made remarkable progress. No more black pellets, all gone. Her blood is now much lighter and red in color again. Her skin lesions have closed up and healed. The itching has resolved except for regions on the scalp. Her malfunctioning left kidney and clogged bile ducts have significantly improved as have her heart and pancreatic function. The remote healing transferred information to areas of her brain’s biofield which encode for vital organs, nerve pathways, lymph and blood. These treatments have been performed in conjuction with a specific protocol comprising the following: Boluoke, chorine dioxide, borax (internal and external application), baking soda, castor oil, strophanthus, essential oils, chlorophyll, gum spirits of turpentine, and therapeutic mud. The interweaving of biochemical information drawn from these substances combined with subtle information relayed remotely to the brain stimulated her recovery. It is by no means complete, but I want to include this report to give hope to people who may feel desperate or lost. Even the word “hope” carries a vital energy to the brain. It is a word often spoken with strong emotion by patient X. Hope refers to a vibratory state of consciousness essential for life. When all hope dies, life departs. The subtle energy layers corresponding to hope, trust, and belief are fundamental agents which must be factored into any process of healing and maintenance of core immunity.

Patient Y fell off a tractor whilst working on his property, dislocating his right shoulder. Two remote energy sessions adjusted the misaligned ligaments. It was possible to hear a pop over the telephone as the shoulder went back into place. Remote “chiropractic” treatments like this can often re-align verterbral junctions that are subluxated. This is because hard tissue misalignments originate in soft tissue tensions, which are rooted in energy blocks inside the nervous system.

Patient Z has been reguarly breaking out in severe hives over the past six years. The is called psychogenic urticaria, where a person’s skin, the largest organ in their body, acts as a megaphone for emotional stress held in the psyche. In her case, giant welts would suddenly arise and quckly spread across her body. This made her look as though she had been been repeatedly enwrapped by a huge stinging jellyfish such as a giant Portugese Man o’ War. This patient had been pregnant seven years prior but her unborn child suffered a heart attack close to term. She was devastated and her marriage quckly fell apart. She entered another relationship prematurely and became pregnant once again. She was smoking a large amount of both marijuana and tobacco to calm her nerves, and had a miscarriage. She felt utterly consumed by guilt, seeing herself as the murderer of her own children. She needed, accordingly, to punish herself. This self-condemnation configured a command cycle in her subconscious psyche. With remote assessment of the energy fields around her brain, congestion and warping could be identified in specific locations. It was clearly apparent that self-condemnation had been encoded into the energy field corresponding to the brain. This was concentrated behind the lower occipital lobe and cerebellum. When this topography was “touched” by remote decoding, she immediately began to feel a heavy pressure behind her eyes, and also a kind of heaviness, both physcial and emotional, in her ovaries and uterus. She suddenly realized that she was doing this to herself and this was helping no-one. Also, that transpersonal and past life aspects were involved in the complex. A follow up began to disperse all this concentrated negative energy around the posterior brain, transforming her need to punish herself into a desire to develop herself on a soul level. Accordingly, the occurrence of the psychogenic urticaria began to disappear, signifying that each person’s experience can be somehow transformed, not by acts of so-called “positive thinking” (a very warped concept indeed!) but rather by expanding the psyche’s energy, much like plasma, enabling the person to experience felt connections with multidimensional layers of human existence.

Patient A is a dog. This patient was injured to the point of paralysis in 2021, suffering significant damage to the lumbar spine. This led to constant pain, weakness and trembling in the hind legs, and sometimes loss of bowel control. Remote sessions have periodically retuned the energy/information fields surrounding traumatized parts of the patient’s spine, plus all the associated nerve roots and branching pathways. Since physical trauma and psychological trauma interweave, this means the central nervous system (both brain and spinal cord) needs to be addressed. On many occasions over the past years, treatment has successfully improved bowel control, relieved pain and and enhanced movement of hind legs. Patient A loves to receive such treatments.

Patient B had suffered severe psychological abuse during childhood. During one of her remote treatment sessions, her 10 year old Boston Terrier came to lie close to her. Her pet had been diagnosed with degenerative disc disease in the cervical spine and put on Gabapentin two or three times daily due to unremitting pain. Patient B needed to regularly carry her up the stairs or lift her on to furniture, Strangely, the help patient B was receiving for her early life trauma “bounced” over into her pet. After that parcular session during which patient B made considerable progress, her dog came to lie close to her head, happily chewing on a ball while asking for a belly rub. She then began to prance around with the joyful playfulness and vitality of a puppy. Unexpectedly, all her pain disappeared and did not return for weeks after and I never heard more after that. Patient B told me she took her off the Gabapentin altogether. This demonstrates two things: first, information, when flowing correctly, can override states of phsyical matter. Second, our human nervous system symbiotically entwines with that of our pets. Our brains and theirs can be in such states of resonance that the information cross links, leading to the possibility of surprising examples of healing. One must then ask: if this is true then could our brains not also transfer healing resonance potentially to heal all of nature? I believe the answer to this question is yes. We have the inner faculties. But we do need to activate them. This is only really possible when the energies of a sufficient number of people come together in focus to generate the required levels of resonance.

The Battle for your Brain

Since Covid, we have seen the following things happening:

an epidemic of brain fog

upticks in autism (official child rates in the US are now 1 in 31)

overall marked decline in cognitive performance

drastic declines in emotional health and interpersonal skills

road rage, parking problems, vaccidents

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s in children

generalized anxiety and depression

paranoid behaviors, illogical thinking, perverse interests

strokes

chronic headache and tinnitus

people hearing voices in their heads (V2K)

Recent studies have demonstrated that, post “Covid”, our brains have shown two worrying trends:

Shrinkage in size (cerebral atrophy) Unraveling and discordance in function (both cognitive and emotional)

At the same time, it has become abundantly clear this is part of a giant military operation, the battle for your brain. Since a viable “enemy” of the state does not actually exist, in order for the war machine to perpetuate itself, the “enemy” must be invented. This perversely, becomes the citizenry itself, since an entire population can be considered as the most numerous supply of “enemies”. To succeed in this ruse, the brains of the population must be brought under strict control. This is done by various means, chemical, electromagnetic and psychological. All three are invasive, all involve structural damage. The enterprise focuses on down-regulation of cognitive functioning, maximizing fear and the desire for security, and perpetual unleashing of trauma.

In the Orwellian doublespeak in favor in our time, all this is done, of course, on behalf of “National Security”, “Defense”, and even….”Ethics”.

Transhumanism’s goal is to bypass the natural brain and replace it with synthetic neurons, reducing humans to nodes inside a circuit of absolute surveillance and control. This is the dark fantasy of TIOB (the Internet of Bodies) and TIOE (the Internet of Everything). We now need to look past mad “science” and consider some surprising facts that transhumanists, being basically not very intelligent themselves, fail to understand.

The Brain and Bodies of Water

One fact that will surpise many people is that some children have had as much as half their brain mass removed during surgery and, despite this, are still able to lead normal lives. But it gets even stranger. There are documented cases of people leading normal lives and exhibiting normal intelligence who have hardly any neurons, simply a massive quantity of fluid in their 3rd, 4th and lateral ventricles. One such recent example discussed in this Lancet article involved a 44-year-old Frenchman. Married with two children, he worked as a civil servant and exhibited the following numbers on testing: General IQ 75, Verbal IQ 84, Performance IQ 70.

CT scans of a French man's brain published by Feuillet et.al. in The Lancet in 2007 showing fluid accumulation in massively enlarged ventricles with just a thin wall of neurons.

The dark areas, suggestive of black empty space, correlate with fluid accumulation as opposed to neuronal mass. This is an extreme case of hydrocephalus, or “water brain”. It raises profound questions that neuroscience is struggling with. One proposed explanation is that the human brain possesses much higher degrees of neuroplasticity than previously recognized. In other words, it has the capability of re-arranging its functions in an undifferentiated spectrum of neurons, without being reliant on specific neuro-topographies. That, in itself, is certainly very interesting. Moreover, the evidence suggests that a human brain can do this even with very few neurons to work with. But this theory may be inadequate.

The question must take us deeper: could it be the fluids in the ventricles are themselves capable of complex data processing? Is the water inside our brain, like water studied in nature, capable of tasks we assume require a minimal number of neurons, functions such as memory storage, feeling, association, and complex decision making? Is it, ultimately, the water inside and between our cells, and inside our skulls, that sustains consciousness and cognition?

And if so, how do our own internal waters resonate with the primal waters deep beneath the planetary crust, with lakes, oceans, inlets, streams, waterfalls, and underground currents, with clouds and with the extraterrestrial waters streaming daily into the planet’s atmosphere in the form of frozen asteroids? Could all this water participate in an integrated circuit? Could it not, like plasma swirling in the galactic arms and in the upper atmosphere, embody a key form of intelligence, and play a vital role in regulation of life systems?

The Brain and the Cosmos

As we have seen in the image placed at the top of this post, it is striking how closely our brain cells and a galactic patch of the cosmos mirror each other. There are indeed striking similarities between the cosmic networks found in galaxies and the neural networks of our brain cells. If today’s primary battleground is the human brain, this subject demands closer scrutiny. Two Italian scientists, neurosurgeon Alberto Feletti, from the University of Verona, and astrophysicist Franco Vazza from the University of Bologna, analysed the structure and gestation of neural and cosmic networks. The sceintists determined that natural processes lead to the emergence of very similar structures at vastly different scales. The brain is a kind of miniature cosmos, and the cosmos a kind of gigantic brain, or neural network. This implies, by the way, that if the transhumanists are to be successful in digitizing the brain to build a synthetic replica that suits their purposes, they would have to digitally map and reconfigure the entire cosmos. If there was ever an appropriate occasion for the word hubris, this would be it.

In their joint paper, Frontiers in Physics, the authors state that at both cosmic and human brain levels of magnitude, only 30% of observable mass is “working”. In the case of the cosmos, this “working mass” would correspond to galaxies, whilst in the case of the brain it would be neurons. According to them, the other 70% is made up of passive matter. In the cosmos they correlate this with dark matter, and in the brain, with water. Of course, the term “dark matter” is at best a euphemism for saying “we don’t know what is out there”. On top of that, astrophysicists now suggest that “dark energy”, the force supposedly behind the expansion of the known universe, is now weakening, leading to an inevitable contraction. Be that as it may, when we look at the CT scans of the gentleman with hydrocephalus, it is by no means inappropriate to use as metaphors “dark” energy and “dark matter” to ascribe unknown properties (including computing intelligence) to those dark patches on the scans which correspond to fluid filled ventricles. Is it possible, therefore, that what science embarrasingly terms “dark matter” and “dark energy” in fact represents essential aspects of cosmic intelligence that elude our current comprehension?

The Italian researchers calculated the spectral density of both galaxies and neural networks to map the scatter fluctuations of observable matter at two scales. What they discovered is of great signficance to our understanding of the cerebellum in paricular.

I discussed the role and structure of the cerebellum in my previous post, Healing from Trauma. The researchers noted a resonance between the cerebellar neuronal network on a scale ranging from 1 micrometer to 0.1 millimeter and the progressive distribution of observable matter in the cosmic web spread out over a period of time ranging between 5 million to 500 million light years.

They also identified strong correlation between node clusters in galaxies and in cerebellar structures. They hypothesize that the structural configuration and development of both galaxies and neuronal networks “follow similar physical principles”. If so, what could be the explanation for this?

The left side image shows a section of cerebellar tissue performed by electron microscopy with magnification factor 40x. The right side image shows a simulation of a cosmic segment with a 300 million light year extension in both directions. (Credit: Dr. E. Zunarelli, University Hospital of Modena, Vazza et.al.)

The Fractal Brain

Despite the difference in scale, scope and time, and despite the fact that galaxies are thought of as obeying non-biological laws such as gravity and dark energy, whilst brains are conventionally assumed to be subject to biological processes (as opposed to quantum processes or cosmic influences), the morphological similarities belie such facile distinctions.

The link between brains and galaxies is evidently fractal, suggesting brains and galaxies conform to a generative impulse that probably transcends both. This cannot be attributed to chance (i.e. stochastic processes) since the forms are closely aligned.

This promordial affinity is not difficult to see for indigenous people and those amongst us who trace their origins back to the stars. Star people orginate from the hub of galaxies. So why on earth wouldn’t our brains link us back to our cosmic origins?

The problem with our brains is not the complexity of their internal structure, it is that we have not yet learned to use them properly. At the same time, there is currently this nefarious force at work in the world, and it seems intent on taking them over by whatever means necessary.

The Holonomic Brain

Any discussion of this material would be impoverished if it did not include reference to the work of David Bohm and Karl Pribram. Physicist Bohm and neuroscientist Pribram collaborated in forming the hypothesis of what they called the Holonomic Brain. In their model, complex information is stored inside the intricate mesh of dendritic networks.

Developing dendrites. Here we can see complex, variegated dendritic morphologies. In the Holonomic Brain of Bohm and Pribram, dendrites function as micro antennae which merge into a complex array similar to a hologram. Photo credit: Howard Lab.

Dendrites are lateral offshoots that branch out from the body of a neuron. In the holonomic brain, the information shimmering through the dendritic networks is spread out everywhere at once and shared holographically. Thought does not depend on a local node which holds specialized information, such as a specific memory, information only accessible within its own boundaries.

Minute oscillations of the dendritic meshes, similar to fronds of seaweed swaying in the pulse of ocean waters, create interference waves and the interweaving of these waves encodes memory. This explains how and why memory is not localized: it is spread out through these undulations and accompanying interference patterns generated by dendrites within an aqueous medium. Both storage and retrieval of information is carried out by means of Fourier transformation equations, which underlie the switchboard between what Bohm called the Implicate Order and the Explicate Order, which is the visible, palpable world of the senses, the world we see, hear and feel. It is constantly being “downloaded” with currents of new information from the Implicate Order, the invisible, intelligent, unlimited “ground” of our being.

In effect, each tiny portion of the brain’s dendritic network can be conceived as a microscopic antenna picking up information. It is highly likely that these dendrites receive and transduce information transmitted during the remote healing sessions I described earlier in this article. This information stream is not sent in the form of specific frequencies but drawn down from the (invisible) realm of the Implicate Order, which allows the disturbed vibrational state of the patient (cellular body, nerve signals, emotions, thoughts) to regain composure and tranquility, leading to the possibility of healing and repair. Once a healthier vibrational state has been generated, the body automatically will begin to send healthier biochemical signals between cells.

Due to the holographic nature of the holonomic brain, any tiny antenna within the entire complex can tune into any image or memory stored in the whole.

There is one problem which can arise, however: noise.

Noise overwrites the clarity of signal reception, replacing it with error, confusion and chaos.

By noise I mean not just literal noise but also electromagnetic noise and vibrational noise. This kind of disruptive noise was called Vrittis in ancient Indian philosophy. It referenced, essentially, states of internal diquiet, emotional over-reaction, and confusion. Vrittis greatly affect people in today’s unbalanced societies. On top of that, subliminal messaging is being beamed in constantly. Some individuals are being directly targeted. 5G towers are sprouting up everywhere. And it is becoming harder and harder to find any place of silence and calmness in which to regenerate, to regain inner focus, and to preserve one’s sanity.

Photo credit: IONS Science team

Conclusion

“There is no sharp division between thought, emotion and matter… they flow into each other.”

~ David Bohm

David Bohm stressed that each of us is in total contact with what he called the Implicate Order, the ultimate ground of reality, which some people refer to, somewhat simplistically, as God. All that exists dwells in a state of becoming, an endless flux of change. That means all life experiences a dynamic series of unfoldings from a deeper stratum of reality. Consequently, according to Bohm, each one of us, each individual person that is, can become a “focus for something beyond mankind.”

Bohm’s vision, as you can see, is a radical alternative to transhumanism. We will naturally extend beyond our current limitations not by technology, but by our own inner focus, desire, and proper use of intelligence. In Bohm’s view, any individual who uses their inner energy and intelligence can transform mankind.

That is also my view, and it is the philosophical ground from which I work. Healing is mostly about removing the blocks and cages that have overwritten some part of the original person. Dr. Wilhelm Reich spoke of the “emotional plague” affecting humanity. What he meant by that was the majority of humans have lost touch with their innate sensuality and are locked up in materialism, selfishness and neurosis. This leads to their spirit becoming imprisoned inside a rigid set of false beliefs they impose on others and confuse with truth. In a similar vein, David Bohm spoke of the “pollution of the ages”. What Bohm meant was that people get trapped inside belief systems which propagate ignorance. As we see clearly in our time, ignorance concretizes inisde of institutions where it turns to depravity. This is the current state of the world we inhabit.

To get out of ignorance and access our potential - to actualize transformation - fire is required. A sufficient number of people must ignite their inner energy “to reach the whole, to put it all on fire.” Similarly, Wilhelm Reich taught that the pure life force of the universe could only be accessed when love and sensual spontaniety merge. This produces an incandescent force like plasma. None of this, of course, is to the liking of the enemies of mankind.

All great thinkers have understood this, realizing the responsibility of the indiviual to contribute to advancing collective consciousness. As Bohm said, “There’s nothing else to do, there is no other way out. That is absolutely what has to be done and nothing else can work.”

In the very act of of seeking to transform our reality we change ourselves. If the brain is the battlefield, it is only because it has been invaded. Only by deepening our vision can this battle be won. Each brain links to every other brain and each individual brain links up with cosmos through quivering arrays of dendrite antennas. Our brains mirror the shape of galaxies, reminding us that consciousness is everywhere. But our consciousness can be hacked by technology. It can be dulled, tricked with lies, ruined with laziness and corrupted with complacency. There has perhaps never before in history been a time quite like this, with so much at stake.

Trustful bonding between like-minded, dedicated people who share a similar desire for truth and learning generates power capable of igniting global consciousness, and illuminating a way out of the current darkness. The battleground of the brain is not somewhere else. It is in each of us, at every moment. That means there is not a single moment to be wasted. All moments are precious, for our future depends ultimately on where our consciousness decides to land.