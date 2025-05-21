Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

May 21

You're not going to believe this.

I didn't use the computer at all starting in the late 1990s-early 2000s. I thought the websites were becoming more and more commercial and was turned off. As I've mentioned before, I returned to the computer in 2015 to diagnose the mysterious ailment I was experiencing which resembled "a flu." (I diagnosed myself with "chemtrail flu" and underwent a heavy metal detox which resolved my distress.)

From that point, I began seriously reading on the web.

One of my earliest Bookmarks were these two sites. I was intrigued by the combination of flaxseed oil + protein + sunlight. For some reason, although I never undertook the protocol, I never deleted the bookmark. Something about the approach appealed to me.

https://web.archive.org/web/20051210163051/http://lightsv.org/expermnt.htm

https://web.archive.org/web/20051215030626/http://lightsv.org/bud1.htm

How funny, Dr. Corrin! After nearly 10 years to encounter this protocol again. I think I'll try it this time!

May 22

Dr Corrin, It is my hope, you are able to reach the masses through your newsletter - Brilliant.

In all of my years as a Medicine Woman, I have not been able to overcome the mainstream idiocy in the majority of those who have afflicted themselves with disease, by following the advice of a fake food chart, failed tests, and pill pushing quackery of the modern day.

When I am asked my professional advice or knowledge pertaining to their natural healing, many times they continue to take the recommendations of snake oil sales thieves, over those who understand the truth in healing with herbals, and a tried and true method of a healthy diet.

No matter how knowledgeable I and others like me are, these folks are insistent to continue killing themselves by way of a white coat doling out misinformation and bad meds.

Blessings ~

