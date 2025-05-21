FLAXSEED PROTEINS, including albumins, globulins, glutelin, and prolamins, possess anti-cancer properties. They inhibit cancer cell proliferation, induce apoptosis, and interfere with cancer cell signaling pathways, ultimately leading to the inhibition of metastasis. Flaxseed proteins also modulate cancer cell mechanobiology, leading to changes in cell behavior and reduced cancer cell migration and invasion. Studies funded by the Russian Academy of Sciences and published in 2023 detail a comprehensive analysis of the role played by flaxseed proteins and their subcomponents in protection against cancer growth and metastasis.

Decades Long Abuse Heaped on the American People

The sickest people on the planet are concentrated in one country, ranked the richest in the world: the United States. Why? Because regular Americans have been systematically poisoned for generations. Abuse of the people by the government supposed to represent them has been tuned to a deadly art. This art is now being exported globally in an overarching net of coercive control. None of this would have been possible without the role of three letter agencies, corporate lobbyists, and political flunkeys. As early as the 1930’s, the conservative French writer, Georges Bernanos, identified the leading role of US corporations in the degradation of Western civilization. His analysis turned out to be prescient in the extreme.

Georges Bernanos, 1888-1948

The destructive effect of mRNA jabs, not least in triggering turbo cancers, is now evident. But these effects must be examined in context not in isolation. The entire collective terrain (US landmass) has been contaminated. From groundwater to topsoil all the way up into the ionosphere.

HAARP systems have caused disturbances in the electrically charged upper layer of Earth’s atmosphere known as the ionosphere. Holes have appeared correlating with a drastic reduction of electron density at night. These anomalies are subsequent to sudden stratospheric warming events. Sudden shifts in stratospheric temperature result from human manipulation not nature. Since the ionosphere functions as a electrical capacitor - regulator of life processes at ground level, these disturbances will doubtless have significant impacts on human health inclusive of gene expression.

Interference and more interference

Before Warpspeed and the unleashing of mRNA technology, the leading causes of death in the US were: cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, and “medical error”. We can now see clearly that all four have spiked upward since the jab.

One thing that has become clearer to people is that “medical error” is itself a misnomer. Error or design? When doctors lack integrity they set up revolving doors between “error” and “design”. Another way of saying this is grift. Or, in politer terms, professional perks. A level above grift is graft. That pretty much explains everything.

Except for bleary-eyed normies popping their blue pills, most people now clearly see pharmaceutical medicine as weaponized. In the Covid era, medical doctors have some very serious charges to answer for. Except for the mindlessly compliant or cognitively impaired, those still capable of mental functioning are fearful and wary of all things “medical”. We now live in the age of medical tyranny. And there are few places on earth more dangerous today than a hospital in the US.

You are what you eat

So what part does diet play in the sickness industry, especially cancer? Hippocrates, forefather of Western medicine said:

“Let food be thy medicine, medicine thy food.”

Why is the worst food in the world served up in American hospitals? Why do oncologists tell their patients that changing their diet will have no influence whatsoever on their health?

In this essay I want to explore how any ordinary person can take simple dietary methods to prevent or even heal from cancer. And how this same approach will also benefit your heart and brain, offering protection from the heinous effects of the jab and shedding. It starts with what we eat.

However, given the fact that all food, including organic, has, to a greater of lesser extent been contaminated, how can we actually do what Hippocrates prescribes?

In these times, how can the average person find a simple and inexpensive dietary approach to safeguard themselves from cancer? We need to look at current studies as well as history. This kind of life-saving information is always gaslit, in other words, “fact checked”.

Image credit: Santa Maria Times

First, learn to think clearly

We tend to believe the more complicated something is, the more advanced it must be. Yet the greatest discoveries throughout history are deceptively simple. Einstein’s energy equation is a case in point.

Elegance combined with simplicity encodes complexity.

All great and powerful things follow this golden rule. Think of the wheel: it is just a circle tipped on its side. How much mileage came out of that?

Talking about wheels, how about the Sun?

How many trillions of living beings have been generated out of a fiery ball in the sky?

Light and Electricity Sustain Life on Earth

Solar energy is the primary source and regulator of your body. Down-streaming photons and electrons from the Sun instigate bio-electrical circuits in living organisms. These circuits are the basis of life, whether in the form of plants, birds, elephants, or humans. They start in the internal structure of the atom and amplify in ascending degrees of complexity at the cellular, tissue, and organism levels. The interplay of photons and electrons sustains all health and immunity from disease.

Biophotons

A net negative charge runs current through the circuits. All parts of the body, from large to small, are constantly pulsing, quivering and oscillating in innumerable feedback loops. At the atomic level, orbital shifts correlate with energy flux allowing biomolecules to be produced and perform their vital functions. The photons generated by such flux also act as regulators of complex, biochemical reactions within cells. They stream through functional systems ensuring compatibility and resonance.

When biophotons remain in the correct range, a person is in a state of health. Wherever there is deficiency, their life force grows dim, leading the person to physical decline, senescence, or death. Conversely, whenever there are too many biophoton in the wrong places, it correlates with inflammatory processes and epigenetic damage. The most egregious form of bio-photonic disregulation occurs in cancer.

QED: quantum electrodynamics

The problem of cancer can be theoretically stated in terms of quantum electrodynamics: disturbed feedback loops of light and electricity inside biological circuits.

If so, we should be able to theorize solutions to cancer also based on QED.

The dietary protocol discovered by Dr. Johanna Budwig was precisely that. It was a method of treating cancer by bringing more solar energy into the body wherever it was needed. She arrived at this understanding by combining two very basic things: flaxseeds and quark. (Quark is a kind of low fat German cottage cheese.)

Could the solution to cancer be arrived at simply by eating cottage cheese mixed with flaxseed?

Please remember the wheel. A wheel is meant to turn. The same applies to any successful healing protocol. This means: you have to do it right and you need to keep moving until you arrive at your destination. You also have to know in which direction you are trying to go. And you have to understand the principle of balance and the laws of nature.

We will now look at the amazing power of flaxseeds, their use in the anti-cancer Budwig Protocol, along with more recent research into the anticancer properties of flaxseeds. We will consider how the Budwig protocol can be combined with CDS for the remediation of both cancers and cardiovascular disease. Both approaches are of minimal cost and totally non-invasive.

Who was Johanna Budwig?

Johanna Budwig was a brilliant German woman who lived from 1908 until 2003 and held doctoral degrees in both physics and chemistry. She was still working at 94 when she fell down and died from a neck fracture. Patients who followed her guidelines experienced remission rates of well over 90%. These patients, moreover, were generally patients with advanced stages of metastatic cancer. Budwig was nominated at least seven times for the Nobel Prize. But it was a man’s world and she was not politically connected. Besides, her discoveries were in conflict with the food industry. Today, her amazing results are mostly ignored or gaslit. She refused to sell out to smooth talking medical grifters in suits sent from the US to sniff out a deal. For this offense, official medical history has buried her. This brilliant woman became an irrelevant footnote, a person who should probably never have been born.

Good Fats and Bad Fats

Budwig recognized that processed and industrialized fats are extremely deleterious to health. Today this has become common knowledge: transfatty acids are inflammatory and carcinogenic. But Budwig realized it before anyone else did. She joined the dots between highly processed fats and glycolysis. Transfatty acids block cellular respiration, effectively making cells feel as if they are suffocating. The traumatized cells, in a desperate attempt to survive, pivot from oxygen dependent mitochondrial energy production to glycolysis. Glycolysis is the usage of glucose as fuel and glycolysis fuels the growth and proliferation of cancer cells.

When Budwig began her research, Otto Warburg had recently discovered the mechanisms by which cancer utilizes glycolysis and fermentation even in the presence of oxygen. I covered this topic in my previous post on CDS and cancer. Budwig believed ingestion of poor quality fats was a major factor in carcinogenesis. If bad fats caused disease, then good fats should reverse disease. Where then was the best form of fat? Budwig considered it to be flaxseed oil. As a chemist, Budwig could analyze its biochemical properties. But as a physicist, she could also comprehend its energetic properties: she saw the glowing sun encased in the seed.

The oil in the seed stores the original solar energy streaming from the sun in a very concentrated and compact form. But for this solar energy to become bioavailable to the body, the fat must combine with a protein: that protein, Budwig discovered, was a sulfhydryl found in quark. The fusion of these two ingredients allowed energetic information from the sun to stream into the terrain where cancer was growing. The fully blended mixture of fat and protein also made the oil hydrophilic. This allowed it to permeate better through cell membranes.

The psyche of the cancer cell is totally misunderstood

As I have explained in my previous post, cancer cells resort to anerobic metabolism, acid export and metastasis as a desperate survival imperative. When denatured fats from poor diet gag cellular respiration the shocked cells rebel against the rest of the body which they think has turned against them. They become “malignant” meaning that they are now operating against, not with, the protective homeostatic dynamics of the body. They disrupt and they invade. And they generate a lot of acidic waste mostly in the form of lactate. Yet cancer cells are not really attempting to kill the body in which they live. Their primary objective is to survive.

Their behavior is simply a desperate will to survive suffocation.

Cancer cells should be understood as equipped with the potential to become a superorganism, like ants or termites. They diversify and coordinate their responses in both their immediate and distal environments. Angiogenesis in the microenvironment stimulated by cancer cells provides them with supply chains for growth, tumor formation, and ultimately, metastasis. Constant energy supply through new blood vessels brings in glucose and glutamine and is further supported by histamine secreted by mast cells. Cancer cells migrate through the ECM (extra cellular matrix) and conquer new territory. This is called metastasis, which accounts for 90% of all deaths from cancer.

An acidic environment is an electrically deprived environment. In hypoxic, acidic conditions, the mitochondria, which are the powerhouses driving healthy cellular respiration, become run down and deformed. No mitochondrial function, no lasting source of energy, no healthy immune function.

Yet we must not fail to understand all this at the deeper level. The collapse of mitochondrial energy induced by the cancer environment originates in the psychological trauma experienced by the cell which is experiencing suffocation.

This draws out a response from deep within that cell which says:

“I shall survive and I shall multiply.”

The rebellious cell guards its alkalinity deep within its core whilst exporting acids to attack and overwhelm the neighboring environment. But the fact that cancer is at war with you does not mean that you need to be at war with it. Such a war is not necessarily tipped in your favor as results demonstrate. By contrast, impressive cure rates are seen in CDS treatments for cancer, and from patients under the care and guidance of Dr. Budwig and her deep understanding of flaxseeds.

Allopathic theories of cancer, including the metabolic method, fail to acknowledge the psycho-phenomenology of cancer cells because they view the body as a machine.

But the body is not a machine. It is a field of light and light originates from the Sun. Light sustains all life. Johanna Budwig grasped this core reality as a physicist. Her understanding led her to the highest level of remission rates amongst those who sought her help. And for all this, she has been mostly forgotten. Or rather, conveniently side-lined.

I am trying to make this point very clearly because the overwhelming majority of doctors fail to understand the innate survival strategy driving cancer cell activity. As a result, they unconsciously introduce fear and tension, making the patient view their cancer as an enemy rather than as a confused, rebellious part of their own body. This thinking has solidified into ideological perspective. Declare war on cancer! Not only chemotherapy and radiation but even metabolic methods aim to starve cancer cells through ketogenesis rather than eliminate them by delivering more light, energy and charge to unaffected cells.

By contrast, with CDS and the Budwig Protocol photonic and electrical stimulation are the basis of treatment. These two methods adjust biochemical pathways but also, and most importantly, enhance biophysical signals involving relays of solar electrons and photons. CDS and the Budwig diet can be combined to even greater effect.

Recent Studies on the Anticancer effects of Flaxseed

When cancer cells migrate and metastasize, they need to undergo morphological changes. They change their shapes in order to slip through gaps, grasp on to the rigging of the extra-cellular matrix, or penetrate into new tissue zones. Cancer stem cells have flexible cytoskeletons that enable this progression. This ability to slither and move is often referred to as the metastatic potential (MP) of a cancer initiator cell.

Flaxseed proteins impede shape-shifting stem cells from gaining new ground. This is part of the antimetastatic properties of flaxseed proteins. Flax proteins contain peptides with a wide range of anti-cancer actions.

2S Albumin interacts with ECM proteins (basically this is the rigging surrounding your cells) inhibiting cancer stem cell invasion as explained above.

Flax globulins enhance innate immune function to target cancer cells and modulate hormone receptors towards anti-cancer responses.

Glutamic acid is an amino acid found in flax. In combination with aspartic acid, also found in flax, it induces cancer cell apoptosis. This action is further supported by two other flax amino acids, leucine and isoleucine.

Besides its high protein content and anti-cancer profile, flax also has up to 800 more lignans than any other plant food. Flax lignans are phytoestrogens converted by gut bacteria. The lignans have demonstrated promising effects on cancers by shrinking the size of tumors, especially hormone sensitive tumors. This shows that the phytoestrogens in flax do not promote tumor growth they inhibit it. The efficacy of flax in shrinking hormone receptive tumors has been particularly noted in three key areas:

breast

prostate

endometrium

Flax is endowed with high levels of omega 3. The most significant of these is ALA (α-linolenic acid). ALA can be metabolized in the body into docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). The health benefits of ALA, EPA and DHA have been widely reported for several conditions including:

cancer

cardiovascular disease

hypertension

atherosclerosis

diabetes, cancer

arthritis

osteoporosis

autoimmune and neurological disorders

In short, the essential fatty acid profile found in flaxseeds is highly protective in today’s hostile environment driven by globalist depopulation agendas. Specifically, flaxseed protects your:

heart

arteries

nervous system

immune system

Flaxseed is by far the highest plant source of ALA.

Alpha linolenic acid is:

antioxidant

anti-inflammatory

anti-angiogenic (prevents cancer cells from inducing new blood vessels to grow as supply lines)

In addition to the oils, lignans and proteins, flax seed is plentiful in fiber making it an excellent food source for gut health, improving intestinal motility and elimination. Besides cancer and heart disease, the combination of fibers, lignans and ω-3 fatty acids present in flaxseed have a protective effect against diabetes. We know how widespread diabetes is today, how impaired sugar metabolism feeds the growth of cancer, and how comorbidities such as diabetes have contributed to jab related injury and death. Another dangerous comorbidity is cardiovascular disease and dyslipidemia. The effects of flaxseed and its bioactive components have been studied on postmenopausal women and demonstrated marked reductions in cholesterol and plaque including (hypercholesterolemia).

So flaxseed lowers blood cholesterol and blood sugar, improves intestinal transit, regulates hormone receptors against cancer proliferation, and stimulates healthy immune function.

I hope you are beginning to appreciate why you need to have some flaxseed in your kitchen closet. (Actually in your fridge, protected from exposure to UV light would be better.)

How to Prepare the Budwig Protocol the Correct Way

Here is a very simple way to understand it: you need to blend together low fat cottage cheese with flaxseed oil. The proportion should be 2:1 (cheese to oil). These two ingredients need to be patiently stirred by hand until no trace of the oil is visible. Then grind up about the same amount of fresh seeds as the oil (about half he quantity of the cottage cheese. Mix in one teaspoon of raw honey. Place this in a bowl and pour the blended cottage cheese-flaxseed oil over it. For best results, consume this twice daily.

The following more complex instructions are extracted from the guidebook provided by the Budwig Center in Spain:



Start with two tablespoons of low-fat milk. Then add three tablespoons of flaxseed oil. Mix either with a whisk or an electric blender.



The resulting mixture should be nice and smooth (an electric blender is preferred as you can be more sure the oil blends well with all the other ingredients).



Now slowly add the low-fat quark or cottage cheese two tablespoons at a time

and keep mixing until combined well, putting in a total of 6 level tablespoons

of Low-Fat Quark/cottage cheese.



Grind two tablespoons of flaxseeds (between 5-8 seconds) in a coffee grinder

and add 1tsp of honey to the ground flaxseeds. Mix, and place in a separate

bowl.



Next, pour the quark and flaxseed oil mix on top of the ground flaxseeds.

You can add other ingredients like fruit (berries, lemon juice, etc.) or nuts over

the seeds (Optional).





NOTE: Ground seeds start to turn rancid after 20 minutes,

so you must eat them immediately. Do not grind and store

seeds to be used later. The flaxseed oil must be kept cold,

so store it in the fridge. Try to purchase directly from a reliable source such as Barlean’s.



Besides the flaxseed - cottage cheese combination, Johanna Budwig also advised adding some fresh ground flax to other meals. Another important component is fermented food and fruit. Whole grains are not prohibited. The Budwig diet differs from strict ketogenic diets favored in metabolic treatment protocols. On the other hand, it does strongly advise eliminating all animal protein, including eggs and dairy (except for quark or low fat cottage cheese) when facing cancer. Dr. Budwig viewed animal protein as inflammatory and potentially carcinogenic. This is another key difference between her approach and keto diets based on high intake of animal protein and animal fats. For Dr. Budwig it was all about intake of quality fats rather than starving the body of glucose as suggested in metabolic therapies. Since not everyone can tolerate a vegetarian diet, I suggest customizing as necessary when working with a trained health professional.

Last but not least, the Budwig Protocol is not only about food. It is also about sunshine, our primary source of solar electrons. Being outside under the open sky with full skin exposure was an essential in Budwig’s treatment plan for cancer.

Of course, in today’s world, with the skies covered over by chemtrails in the Age of The Great Poisoning, what was possible in Budwig’s time is no longer so straightforward. Nevertheless, we simply have to do what we can in the circumstances. Flaxseed, like CDS, offers us all a lifeline.

Both CDS and flaxseed provide light, electricity, enhanced energy and resonance. Things provided freely by the universe for all sovereign individuals to live out their lives in peace.

Here is a very simple and clear short video put on YT by Dr. Lloyd Jenkins, the director of the Budwig Center in Malaga, Spain.

DISCLAIMER: Please remember that all my posts on Substack are purely educational and should never be misconstrued as medical advice. The information here is freely provided to help people learn, understand, and explore options. Always seek out a knowledgeable health professional for guidance. If you are interested in more detailed knowledge or training, please subscribe to the newsletter on my website www.nicholascorrin.com or consider becoming a paid subscriber here to enable further research.