A cold, dark entity has seized control of the earth. This entity is not human. It does not care about life. It wants to take possession. Of us, and all that surrounds us.

All biological life lies under its threat. Our once-blue skies are now sullied, streaked and smeared over by a chemical haze. Last December, filthy toxic fogs raked low upon the land, lingering for days or weeks on end. Many people’s pets sickened and died. Over 20% of the solar radiation that used to reach us is now blocked by aluminum particles and other reflective contaminants. At ground level, the earth’s nurturing geomagnetic energy has waned. This has rendered our bodies more susceptible to disease. It has also affected our minds and our ability to process ideas in logical sequence. The Schumann Resonance, the 7.83 Hz critical reference point for our circadian rhythms, has been dis-regulated by military interference, in particular via HAARP satellites and transglobal ELFs. The disturbance in Schumann resonance has weakened the brain’s alpha wave function, which relies upon it as background reference: alpha wave is critical for problem solving, interpersonal communication, and emotional stability. Beta wave is consistent with stress based reactivity. Theta and delta waves can be manipulated to insert subliminal programming for mind control agendas.

On top of this, we should now anticipate planetary turbulence of great magnitude. This will involve volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, earthquakes and polar de-stabilization. Deep underground, an accumulation of giant magma plumes is responding to a cyclical return of the Sun’s binary star. Our planet is reeling under the onslaught of technocratic interference engineered by the Globalists with deep beam penetration. This interference extends from the ionosphere to the ocean microbiome and deep beneath the planetary crust. The earth is shuddering. She has had enough.

This information can be terrifying to some and paralyzing to others. So I would prefer to write here something positive and uplifting. This is not to distract from the truth, it is to redirect our attention towards it.

What is “the truth”, you may ask? Everyone has their own opinion about “the truth”, and obviously that could easily reduce the very concept of truth to mere absurdity. The notion of a post-truth world was promulgated by postmodernist philosophers and academics in the late 20th century. This academic position (or perversion) was likely a psyops which laid the ground for what was to emerge in the general population with the advent of social media: that is, a plethora of competing know-it-alls and echochambers. These waves of subjective ideation rippled through the internet, transforming the commentariat into a virtual Tower of Babel.

As a result, the virtual realm became coated with a toxic algae bloom of private data. In their show-it-all perversity, social media platforms such as Facebook-Meta and Twitter-X offered up limitless yield for the captains of surveillance capitalism. In the feeding frenzy they engaged in, private information was gobbled up. It was to regurgitate and horde this vomit that Oracle was created. What they know about you they will inevitably use to destroy you. Not only that. These massive servers require as much electrical energy to run for one year as the entire nation of Japan. They swallow up gigantic amounts of water for cooling purposes: super computers run extremely hot, similar to hell.

With Oracle, servers became the host. Humans are nothing but servants. Once servants are no longer needed, they are (ex)terminated. In business, cost cutting and downsizing are considered actions of value. Efficiency is the yellow brick road leading to profit. So saith the Doge.

Revolutions are in truth ventures in the field of social engineering. Things do not happen spontaneously, they are stirred ~ and steered ~ in advance. This intellectual psyops called postmodernism revolutionized mainstream intellectual thinking in the latter part of the last century. It played directly into the hands of triple letter agencies. Perhaps it would be more accurate to say postmodernism, like the New Age, was deliberately created by them. These agencies are the behind-the- scenes players who devised Facebook ~ now recast as Meta.

They operate no differently than deep sea trawlers gathering up unsustainable quantities of fish. In like manner, Big Tech sucked up our information, biological and psychological. That turned us into empty vessels, evacuated from ourselves. Eerily, this is mirrored on the outside with biodiversity collapse. Our gasping, acidified oceans are contaminated by ongoing efflux from the crippled reactors at Fukushima.

I propose that, just like flowing water, the truth cannot be grasped in our hands. Truth can never be possessed, nor can it be framed. Holding fast to any dogmatic scientific or religious viewpoint insults truth and God at the same time. I propose that truth, like all living things, proceeds from the earth itself. Truth, like a magnificent flowering shrub, is none other than “The Dream Of The Earth”.

You and I, present in frail human bodies for a brief span of years, have been dreamed into existence by a living planet, and this spinning sphere from which we derive is possessed of a soul. This view should not be misunderstood as a form of radical environmentalism nor is it in any sense a negation of Christianity. All dogmatic belief systems are neurotic in derivation. And people who identify with such dogmatic belief systems protest loudly when anything is proposed which conflicts with their limited understanding of reality. What is wide and deep terrifies them. They will be quick to take offence from their bunkered holdouts, denouncing anything that does not conform to their particular prejudices. Such narrow mindedness solves absolutely nothing and is in polar opposition to the power of love. In fact, rigid obeisance to the law is exactly antithetical to love, as taught by Christ.

“The Dream of the Earth” is the title of a book by Thomas Berry. Berry’s life was dedicated to the restitution of biodiversity. He was driven, especially after the age of sixty, to a passionate vision of a flourishing Earth upon which humans played a critical role in co-evolving consciousness. Berry was deeply inspired by the work of Teilhard de Chardin and his concept of the noosphere. Teilhard promulgated the concept of continuous waves of collective evolution towards greater complexity and refinement. The guiding ideas of Teilhard were stolen and thoroughly corrupted and perverted by the WEF. Just like the inverted cross, Teilhard’s noosphere was turned upside down to make it palatable for demonic forces to feast on. Later, Berry’s environmental spiritualism would be hacked. The vision of a flourishing, symbiotic and ensouled earth would be pathologically twisted by the deceiving, nature-hating cabal of Big Tech influencers entrenched in sexual deviancy.

Berry directed the Riverdale Center of Religious Research along the Hudson River and he was also canon and adviser to the Church of St. John the Divine in New York City. I will post a link to one of Father Berry’s historical speeches from 1985 at the end of this post. If his words do not bring tears to your eyes, I do not know what will.

I have a number of stories to tell, where to begin? Here is one about frogs.

One summer's day, I went outside to fill a plastic watering can because I wanted to water my herb garden. The watering can had a long, tapered spout. When I began to pour, the trickle was very thin. To my dismay, I discovered a tiny frog was trapped inside the spout.

I upturned the can to quickly dispel any remaining water inside, but the trapped creature remained wedged inside the spout. I brought the open end of the spout to my lips and blew through it like a trumpet. This blast of air dislodged the frog’s body from the spout and sent it hurtling on to the base of the empty can. However, after gently tipping the frog out on to the ground, I noticed its right leg was limp and dangled to one side. The amphibian lay immobilized on its belly, legs spreadeagled in awkward and painful asymmetry under the fierce midday sun. I was very distressed, so I went to fetch my gold antenna and did an emergency treatment on it very similar to the one I described more recently in Healing a Bee.

I had the same feeling inside me which was composed of urgency and confidence in equal measure. I hold that the internal psychic energy of any physician is a critical component in getting their patients well. The great Swiss doctor Paracelsus once declared it is the personality of the physician that heals the patient. Of course he was not limiting medicine to a mere exchange of psychological energy. It goes far deeper that that. What Paracelsus was deeply cognizant of, was what we would today call the heart force. This force, once prevalent amongst old school medical doctors, has been stripped away. What remains is a catastrophic void in the interspace between patient and doctor. Is it any wonder, on this basis alone, even before the rollout of mRNA tech, that chronic disease is ever more rampant? The next step up will be to eliminate the presence of the doctor altogether. This is the Oracle Agenda, announced at the very beginning of the new Trump administration.

But let’s get back to our frog. The treatment produced rapid results. After less than half an hour, both legs re-positioned themselves into perfect alignment and the reborn pond-dweller hopped off into the cool grass, good as new. I was relieved and thought that was the end of it.

But it wasn't.

The next morning as my wife and I sat down breakfast we suddenly noticed a dimming of the light in the room, like inside a forest. I glanced over at the window. Our very first impression was of shock. The window panes had a faint greenish-brown hue, and appeared weirdly alive. There was an eerie sense of being watched. Our first instinctual response was feeling scared.

Gradually, our eyes came into clearer focus. We suddenly perceived multiple lines of small frogs spread across the entire window pane. Their little suction pads stuck fast to the glass. There was a profound stillness, yet their amphibian eyes vibrated with energy. They peered in at us as we began to eat in stunned silence.

Then the penny dropped. They had come to express gratitude for the healing I had performed the previous day on one of their kind. I recalled the concept of the Game Lord from native American tradition. The Game Lord is a being specific to a species who lives in the spirit realm. He is a ruler, organizing the life of the particular species he represents.

The Game Lord of the Frogs had sent his people to attend our breakfast! The frogs continued to watch over us throughout our meal, their eyes trained steadily upon ours, their bodies still and focused.

Experiences such as this between myself and the animal kingdom have proved to me over and over the spiritual nature of life, and how consciousness is a common thread running through all things. And that the most important rules are love, reverence and non-harming. This is why the medicine I practice is so radically different from allopathic medicine run by big business and the pharmaceutical industry. Sad to say, so many of the ailments and illnesses I have observed in my practice have actually been caused by doctors practicing misguided and unnatural forms of medicine. This particularly holds true today.

Which brings us back to Thomas Berry and “The Dream of the Earth”.

If you have time, I urge you to listen to “The Epiphany” in this recording from 1985. It is not simply the words spoken, it is the emotional intensity in the larynx that vibrates across the years with the brilliant force of truth.

At this juncture in human history we must choose between abject capitulation to an invading force and the sacred calling to defend what was granted us to live on, and take care of: the planet Earth.

Shall we muster up the courage and allow this vital energy to spread over to others? Actions speak louder than words. But when words are carried by passionate cadence of the voice, this delivers both energy and action. This is music and this is poetry. They energize us to take action.

In the original Greek, poiesis means to shape, to bring into being, to create, to form. To allow for the emergence of something that did not previously exist.

Thomas Berry (1914-2009)

Below is a link to “The Epiphany”

https://thomasberry.org/the-epiphany-february-10-1985/