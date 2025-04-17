Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

I have shared this as I think it sums up everything that is wrong but brings hope and recommends the right path. Thank you so much!

Good morning. I rather like my term, "Wrath of Gaia," which you thought somewhat unbecoming to a Mother Goddess. 😁 Commenting on my essay, "Gaia and the Psychological Zombie Scourge," you noted: "What you term "The Wrath of Gaia" is synonymous with a concatenation of geomagnetic disturbances now unstoppable, massive upheavals, potentially decimating technology-dependent civilization as occurred once before with Atlantis."

Your insights have prompted me to explore these themes more deeply through additional perspectives. I look forward to listening to "The Epiphany" as well as becoming familiar with Fr. Berry. I believe human consciousness, having evolved to the border of an apotheosis of Teilhard's 'Noosphere' will prevent another Atlantis. As you suggest, we will once again become terrifyingly close to extinction.

The notion of a species-specific 'Game Lord' is intriguing and certainly rings true. Is it totemic? Intuitively, I'm associating this tradition with the Haida. Their shamans (sg̱aaga) served as intermediaries between the human and spirit worlds communicating with totemic spirits and powerful preternatural beings.

Kudos! Fabulous essay! I see the role of your seven frogs as transformation messengers for all humanity, much like butterflies. I was writing a piece about the Phoenix, but hit a stumbling block when my 17-year-old Australian Shepherd named Ozzie, my soulmate, passed away last week. Please pray for the repose of his soul. ✝

