“Eye of the Needle Falls”, Indian River Creek, Buffalo National River, Arkansas

What did Jesus mean when he said:

~ “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.”

Was Jesus condemning riches? Only a literalist reading would arrive at such a conclusion. This is immediately destroyed by the lines following:

~ When the disciples heard this, they were greatly astonished and asked, “Who then can be saved?” Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

Jesus is saying no-one, not even the dirt poor, can pass through the eye of the needle without God’s assistance. This can mean only one thing. He cannot be alluding only to material possessions, he must be alluding to possessiveness itself. In death, all must be laid down and only the purest of hearts will pass through the narrowest of openings. This applies not just to material wealth, but to selfish wishes, ideas, thoughts. Any attempt to frame reality to suit the ego’s needs restricts passage through the needle. Any dogma limiting the vastness of the unknown will not pass through the “Eye”. This is a recipe few are willing to follow. Yet when the end comes it comes with demands not with offers to negotiate.

Sooner or later, all religions transform into perversions. They sell promises the way brokers sell shares on the stock exchange. Faith, at that point, becomes transactional. The religious institution has established sole rights as to your destiny. Religion in that sense (religio from the verb religare in Latin) literally means “to bind”. In the secular domain, binding contracts are pegged to social “security” numbers and are shackles for corporate power to maintain control. In the technological age, this becomes Digital ID. Different forms, same monster.

A successful pathway through darkness is not negotiable by signing contracts with wheelers and dealers. It is an individual’s rite of passage through sacred dimensions. Both in this life and the next, the human spirit must go where angels fear to tread. Through challenges we can re-integrate broken fragments and restore self-belief. Through courage to face adversity we reshape ourselves and are reborn. Discipline and devotion to purpose are not religious rituals, they are archetypal corridors through which the inner fire of the spirit is ignited, focused on new creation. For this to happen, we must search for meaning, be willing to risk our security and to suffer loss. Night follows day and winter follows summer. Without darkness to complement it, light grows deadly, like the piercing eyes of a demon. Today, demons run this world. Technology is rampant, in our cities, in our skies, in our blood, optogenics alter us even while we sleep. Quantum dots flicker in and out. They are planted there to control, to mutate, and to kill. Satellites pollute the velvet black of night. Nocturnal sacredness has been violated. Yet from darkness light first emerged. Darkness, in truth, is the primal mother, her mystery, her sadness. In the quiet depths of darkness life re-emerges at higher orders of beauty and complexity, as butterflies from the cosmic cocoon.

The so-called “The Door of Humility” allows a person entry into one of the oldest extant churches in the world, the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. The structure was erected directly above the cave in which, the story goes, Jesus was born. Thus, this small entrance, humble in dimensions, announces a rite of passage, an initiation. It demands, first of all, the letting go of trappings and the donning of humility. Not for its own sake, but in pursuit of a higher purpose. As in Zen, satori only comes to the one who extinguishes his ego. The entrant must first contract, diminish herself in preparation for inner expanse. The tightly bound bud precedes the magnificent petals of the open flower. In this sense, the “Doorway of Humility” represents a birth canal for whosoever would pass through it, male or female. It is, however, a journey in reverse. Not a venture out into the world, but a return into the darkness of source. And that means, not the father, but the mother. The womb of the mother is the origin of the world.

“The Origin of the World”, by Gustave Courbet, 1886, Musée d'Orsay, Paris.

From the very depths of human history, divinity was first associated not with maleness, but with the feminine. Creation, fertility, nurture, death, and rebirth all flowed from her. To suggest man was created by God in His image is utter repudiation of reality. How can a male entity create anything without the generative female power to sculpt, to shape, to give birth? The emergence of the male sky gods brought hierarchies of false order which inserted themselves into the psyche. These fostered modern day neurosis. Both men and women became socially engineered, then genetically engineered. Repudiation of earth’s female divinity generated swaths of depression and anxiety. It precipitated violence and privileged speed over reflection, penetration over insight. Greed constellated inside minds disconnected from that golden vortex which first arose from primal darkness in the invisible womb of creation. Human emotions became compressed into armor plates, compensatory mechanisms, defense patterns, their thinking and behavior was warped by power into systems of compliance. Centralized, top down control, infrastructure of patriarchy, walled itself in. Hidden behind unbreachable screens and unaccountable institutions, it grew fat on the blood of the people, out of sight and out of reach of the common man. It wrapped itself around the world like an anaconda, asphyxiating freedom to live with genuine purpose, and crushing inconvenient scientific discoveries underfoot. It sought only its own increasing hegemony. For all the technical benefits such a civilization has wrought, it has brought as many horrors. Science became run by a priestly caste which projects sterility upon the surrounding omniverse. Everything, to this way of thinking, is up for grabs. Just like the religious priestly caste which preceded it, redemption only comes via submission to the machine. The “Mark of the Beast” is the imprimatur of technocracy. Whereas to the divine mother, all beings have inalienable rights. Everything is alive and endowed with sentience, animals, plants, rocks, stars, waterfalls, phases of the moon, shadows and the wind blowing softly upon the hilltops. Patriarchal science has brought us to the very brink of extinction. Technology morphed from ploughshare into sword, then into syringes and a tracking system of global surveillance. It became heartless and metallic, invested in a logic of take-all profit based on eugenics. It sought, in fact, not the ends of mankind, but the end of mankind. Not a new beginning but a demise. Its guiding mantra is clear: transhumanism is the doorway and posthumanism is the future.

In Macchu Picchu, seen below, the doorway provides more than a visual corridor towards mountain spirits, it opens the mind to other dimensions. Such portals extend the body of the Goddess. They are sacred apertures to connect with higher consciousness.

What we have lost touch with most crucially, most fatally, is a founding principle: the human spirit must have a body, and must be embodied. It is the role of woman to carry this truth, to emanate it, to maintain it like a lantern. Without rediscovery of this truth, humanity is lost. For transhumanism depises the body, especially the female body. It sees reality as programmable, as code, not as essence, as metal, not flesh. And it prefers homosexuality over heterosexuality. There is no place there for the living female: all sex becomes robotic, all procreation is run from a lab.

Yet, since time immemorial humans have retained an awareness that if we came from the stars, the earth became our home. It is here we belong, and from where we draw our strength to live. Not by levying of property taxes and imposition of exclusion zones. By honoring the Great Mother and protecting all our animal brethren who live on and through her.

Child carrying a water pitcher from the Gihon Spring under the so-called “City of David”, the core of Old Jerusalem. Photo credit: Todd Bolen

If humanity is to survive an extinction level event, triggered by transhumanist technocrats, the role of woman in sustaining life is clear. Reflecting on this directs the mind to paleolithic times, or periods even earlier in prehistory. Yet it is not simply as a bearer of life and as nurturer that woman plays the critical role. It is through her unconsconscious mind with its deeply embedded understanding of love, grief and loss. Of betrayal and abandonment. And from these bitter roots, courage, wisdom, and renewal. These experiences are vibratory conduits directly accessible to the female psyche. But in males, as Carl Jung taught, these forces have been deeply repressed into the unconscious. It is patience and fortitude derived from ancient quarries of black despair and transformed into new life that lie at the core of these archetypal energies, like rubies glistening in a cave. In men, these archetypal energies swirl through the most dangerous (when repressed) portions of the unconscious psyche, the anima. Our miltarized, silicon societies have silenced the anima. They have ridiculed it as they have ridiculed anything deep and meaningful. But this will only lead to huge blowback they do not anticipate and cannot comprehend. This will ripple across the planet as earthquakes, tempests, and so-called natural disasters. Tampering with the sacred order of planetary life from the ionosphere to the deep, subterranean waters will unleash chaos. At that point, the ability of woman to exercise her deep and ancient wellsprings will be crucial.

Scene from “Damsel: a Heroine’s Jourmey into the Heart of Darkness”.

Painting by Joseph Feely

What of the male journey in this epoch where militarized tech lays waste to life, detroys imagination, slaughters children and desecrates the land? What is expected of him? A true man is a being who is willing to risk all in pursuit of a higher purpose. He sacrifices his personal safety on behalf of his family and those inner imperatives he must follow in order to enact his destiny. The true man cannot shirk his reponsibility and must be willing to sacrifice personal wellbeing for the purpose he seeks to realize, even if he is not sure what it is and where to find it. He must go in pursuit of this no matter what, the holy grail, and he must do whatever it takes to bring it back. Only in this way can the future be shaped into new vital forms, and the crushing weight of stagnation be removed. Yet this journey is the very opposite of technological progress, which is cold, mechanical, heartless, seeking only to extend its reach and feed off others. Technology has become exploitative, deadly, and distractive. It ferments into poisons, making our bodies flaccid and our souls weak. It whittles away discipline but rewards throw-away narcissism. It promises gleaming rewards for acts of selfishness and for submission to its commands. This is anathema to the true man for whom selfishness is an indignity. The true man acts on behalf of others. His heroic imperative is linked to his deepest love. It is for her he must go into danger and must battle with monsters. The true man is not a shirker, he is a seeker, and when he says he will do something, he does it. In this respect, as we can see, there is no such thing as a true man in the political sphere, where any promise can be broken, and follow through is non-existent. Politics is the sphere of deceit through babbling and intrigue. It is the theater of liars and pretenders, of whores and puppets. The true man observes dignity. He carries silence in himself. For him, speaking can at times be more painful than taking action. Man’s inner silence, like woman’s inner silence, goes to the very depths of his being. Each of us, male or female has a part of the other making up our psyche. When both parts are integrated we come into harmony. At that moment, no longer trapped in defensive neurosis, no longer disoriented, no longer stuck, a person is able to forge their individual destiny and thereby reshape the world. We leave behind us, not a trail of waste, but fields of flowers and fragrant orchards. Man’s creative potential derives from his honoring of woman, both in person and in spirit, his grateful dependence on her, this core part of his psyche, his anchor, and his muse. From her mystical sounds, as from the murmuring brooks, man, since time immemorial, is cleansed. His mind grows focused, his soul is re-tuned. He must now do battle with his inner demons if he is to defeat the demons at large in the world. And he must take care to sow seed ideas that will flourish in new, spectacular forms once the stranglehold of evil has finally been overcome.