Barbara Charis
Aug 3

I appreciate what you have written. It touched me and made me reflect on life. Your writings cover many things that should be important to mankind on his journey through life. Many live on the surface and don't think it is important to connect with the Infinite and find their own reason for being. I have always felt that i had a purpose and needed to find it. Life is about learning and personal growth. It is about finding one's niche and doing the best one can to elevate oneself...and others in one's life. Thanks for words of wisdom to begin the day.

Stuart Hutt
Aug 3

Unfortunately, the Covid shot was designed to specifically destroy a woman's fertility. This alone will cause depopulation.

