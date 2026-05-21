The “Heart of Jesus” is a name given to caladiums, plants bearing brightly colored leaves in the shape of a heart.

In homeopathic medicine, caladium seguinum is used to treat erectile dysfunction, asthma, intense itching and withdrawal from smoking.

However, we are not concerned here with medicine. We are concerned with form. Form is itself a kind of medicine. Any shape or form vibrates in a specific way (as indeed does every color, every sound, every thought).

Because form is not incidental it is design. And design, broadly speaking, invokes intention. What arises from chaos into form can only occur by and through design. Design is a synonym for intention.

The spontaneous crystallization of order from chaos is known in science as negentropy: complex design re-emerges from shapelessness (entropy).

Life at all levels relies on the possibility of negentropy, when the inevitable descent into shapeless undifferentiation reverses direction. Could this be the ontological basis for what we call miracles?

Consider therefore this: what would it mean for you personally if negentropy could be amplified in your heart?

That would be you coming back to yourself.

No longer split up into fragments, frustrated, distracted or fixated on what is not of ultimate value. Empowered by deep awareness not tricked by the dance of illusions or sidelined by ever-present deception.

It would mean peace of mind, generosity, compassion, being respected for what you are, and the safe harbor of selfless love.

Could a simple garden plant like a caladium be a hidden teacher, pointing out the way?

Life is filled with hidden teachers as much as it is bedevilled by false ones.

The plants in my photos live quietly in a small patch of shrubbery fronting an apartment building. A very ordinary place if ever there was one. But if we pause to take a closer look, something extraordinary presents itself. Fractals weaving themselves into consummate form.

Fractality is the reiteration of singular forms to generate complexity.

This phenomenon is found throughout nature from the galactic level to the microscopic. Nature’s fractals are the polar opposite of simulations formed by loops. Algorithms cannot create. They can only imitate and build inferior versions.

Fractality is the very womb of the sacred.

A simple plant leaf can be an opening into the divine no less than a gothic rose window, itself an expression of fractality. Both open the valves of awareness from the tangible into the intangible, from density into ether.

South transept, Notre Dame de Paris

Innate Intelligence of Plants

Plants cannot walk, talk or organize their surroundings as we humans do. They are simply present, silent witnesses to whatever goes on around them. Plants lack nervous systems yet they can feel which means they must do so by means of a very different set of sensors to ours. And I don’t just mean that plants feel physical sensations, or pain, I mean they feel deep emotions like humans do. This astonishing discovery came out of the work of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose.

My earlier article discusses the subject of sentience in plants and also in metal. “Can Metal Feel?” is linked here.

The Spiral Archetype

From spiral nebulae to DNA, we see the helix and the vortex as shaper and maker. Even the atom is not a thing. It is nothing but a whorl of gyrating energy. So is plasma which makes up over 99% of the universe and is considered innately intelligent. Whirls and whorls give rise to living wires in plasma which transmit highly complex information. To neural networks, to all manner of structures.

To feeling and conciousness itself.

The human heart is no exception. It is the epicenter.

The heart has four chambers but in fact is composed of one single, continuous helical muscle. The heart is not a pump. It is a double helix and a field antenna.

As such, the heart may be compared to a Möbius strip. The heart’s toroidal field responds to scalar waves and links up with information fields which lie far outside what we consider normality, as definable by spacetime. In simplest terms, this makes the heart the residence of the soul. The cardiac tissue and its surrounding field respond with quivering vibrations to the stream of emotions and thoughts. Positive emotions have positive effects on HRV (heart rate variability). Negative thoughts and emotions disturb HRV. The latter can lead to chronic illness. Beyond mere physiology and emotional processing, the heart is the seat of higher intuition. The brain is simply an organizer and relayer of information. For this reason the heart’s electromagnetic field is far wider than the brain’s.

What, then, is a strong healthy heart? It must be understood as a system maintained in coherence. How is coherence achieved? Through love, through deep understanding of connection. The outer membrane of the shimmering toroidal flux we consider the heart’s field is permeated by trillions of neutrinos every second. Neutrinos are quasi massless particles issuing from the beginnings of measurable time. They are information carriers bringing with them cosmic memories from the very first gasps of the recognizable universe. This information stream gets refracted through the heart’s field as it streams silently through us in unstoppable onward drift. Thus, each and every thought which disregulates HRV will also pass on as a sliver of information through the vastness of space and time.

Let’s take another glance at the magnificence of design as seen in the caladium.

Finely etched, interwoven fractal lines, consummate symmetry and spatial organization.

Picture this as your own heart at maximum potential. Or perhaps as the “Heart of Jesus”.

This is not about religion however. It is about understanding. More than understanding: acting upon that understanding.

Generation and Curvilinear Fractality

Let’s observe some more visual evidence. True understanding of anything can never be achieved without feeling and artistic sensibility. No, the universe is not a simulation produced by algorithms. It is a living work of art. Lines quiver and condense in immaculate meshes to produce a boggling display of forms, lives, inventions, and discoveries.

For us to grasp this truth, and for humanity to move out of the trap of brain-centered manipulation, requires a purposeful return to the heart. To the very center of who and what we are.

The spiral order of creation can only be truly appreciated by the double-helical pulsations of the heart itself, not by the cogitational brain in its hard shell, bathing in cerebrospinal fluids much like an alligator lying in a swamp.

The living spiral with its fractal expansion can be observed in the earliest forms of marine life.

In the unfurling of a simple fern.

And in the genesis of the human embryo.

And long before the embryo forms a primitive heart, it has already produced a network of arteries which pump blood all by themselves. That one simple fact gives the lie to the idea the heart is a pump.

The spiral is to be found everywhere in the profusion of natural forms.

Fig. 4 shows James Bell Pettigrew’s drawing of the human heart from his seminal work “Design in Nature”, 1908.

What Does This All Mean For You?

Don’t fall into the trap of believing the brain is where you truly live, and the rest of your body is associated real estate. The obsession with genetics and neurocentric programming is central to the transhumanist enterprise. Massive data centers are being constructed with the goals of enslaving and replacing humankind. The data exhaust they extract to advance AI is gathered from neurocentric sources in the brain, not from intuitive and expansive fields of consciousness in the heart.

The heart cannot be easily sequestered as the brain can.

The heart cannot be duped so long as you live inside it.

That means rejecting hate, false judgment and deceit. It means honoring truth, respecting all life, and recognizing the greater evolutionary field in which we are privileged to reside.

Guard your heart as your most precious possession and use it wisely. The most effective defense is not outward reaction, it is contemplative self-knowledge. To get to that place is not always easy. Your journey may begin by stepping into the sunlight, breathing deep into your abdomen, then pausing to look more closely at a little plant down by your ankles.