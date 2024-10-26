Yes folks, Selection Day is almost upon us!

Tradition requires this day of mourning to fall on a Tuesday. However, the exact day of the month varies from year to year. This time it will be November 5th. Sixteen years ago, when Barack Obama was “voted in”, it was November 5th. Pure coincidence?

Are coincidences even possible any more when our lives are subject to such levels of deception and manipulation?

For this reason alone our hallowed democracy and right to vote must be defended at all costs! Wait, did I just hear someone laughing in the back there?

Did that person just say costs as in $$$?

“Who foots the bill for this circus? Is it the campaign funders? Or is it us knuckleheads conned into thinking our vote will count for anything?”

Let’s wind the clock back sixteen years. 2008 was the so-called GFC (global financial crisis). Our friends at Wikipedia call this “the most severe worldwide economic crisis since the Great Depression”. They also say “The Covid-19 pandemic” was “the most disruptive pandemic since the Spanish flu in 1918” adding that the “Dow drops nearly 3,000 points” as “coronavirus collapse continues…”

Now let’s run the reel from 20 February - 7 April 2020, the height of the Convid lockdowns. There was a stock market crash. A lot of assets changed hands in a very brief period of time. Main street got chomped (almost swallowed whole) by Wall Street.

For the average person, it was a blood letting of their personal finances.

Meanwhile, their actual blood was getting horribly poisoned.

We know how all this played out for small businesses and people who were not on the inside. We also know that just after the mid point of that manufactured crisis, on March 26 2020, Microsoft submitted for patent approval their cryptocurrency system using body activity data. And we know the patent number assigned to that application was WO2020060606A1.

(I have already spoken about 666 in a previous post “The Big Question”.)

Remember too: we have heard Bill Gates on video stating explicitly that the va$$ines have many self-assembling particles inside them.

Yet there are still people out there refusing to join the dots, saying there is no nanotech in these liquefied weapons of mass destruction.

Since we are on the subject of stocks and “stock market”, let’s consider the fact that once a nation has been changed from a collection of citizenry into a corporation, its constituents are viewed as livestock. And since they belong to the corporation (not to themselves, to nature or to God), they are redeemable by the corporation which is masquerading as a nation. Not only that, they can be liquefied if the corporation to whom the stock belongs considers that to be in its best interest.

The same word “stocks” is used for different things…or are they not so different after all?

Is it clear now what their integrated strategy has been all along?

Cull, downsize, increase your profit margin, increase your market share, eliminate the competition, acquire all available assets.

And of course the tagline is

the end justifies the means

The success of this singular strategy rests upon one sole criterion: ensuring compliance.

For this you need a misguided populace which believes government is good and self-harming is good (because scientific experts have assured you this is so).

The focus on compliance has a very dark history and its epicenter has always been mind control, but also “neuroscience” which, through the profession of psychiatry, has been highly proficient in butchering the brain. All this has recently fused together with Neuralink and Starlink.

Egas Moniz was a neurologist from Portugal who, back in 1935, at the height of the Great Depression, came up with the perfect cure for mental illness: he called it prefrontal lobotomy. It required poking a hole through a person’s skull by means of a surgical pick. The prefrontal cortex was then severed from the rest of the brain. As a result of this method, even the most disruptive and defiant patients were rendered docile. For this, Moniz would receive the Nobel Prize (just as, in more recent times, President Obama, famed for his “Kill Tuesdays”, would receive the Nobel Prize to honor his contributions to world peace). In the McCarthyite era of the fifties, Muniz’s method gained rapidly in popularity and was applied, in tandem with the McCarthy hearings, to get rid of what were then considered to be “deplorables”. According to one high flying lobotomist, Walter Freeman, it turned “schizophrenics, homosexuals and radicals” into “good American citizens”. The practice fell out of favor later in the fifties mostly because antipsychotics and other drug therapies came along and were seen as extremely profitable.

Back in 1605, there occurred an event which history has named “The Gunpowder Plot”. It involved the attempt of a supposedly zealous group of co-conspiratorial Roman Catholics at the Palace of Westminster, thus disposing of the Protestant King James 1, his retinue, and members of parliament at one fell swoop, ushering in a new era of Catholic monarchy in England.

The leader of this group was one Robert Catesby, but the name most associated with the event is Guido Fawkes, or Guy Fawkes as he is more commonly known. An Englishman, like Catesby his cousin from Warwickshire, Fawkes went by the name of John Johnson.

Fawkes, we are told, was arrested on the night of November 4, 1605 and the plot foiled at the eleventh hour. All conspirators were arrested, sent to the Tower and, bar one, possibly an informer, tortured and executed.

Now, did any of this actually play out as we have been taught, or was this in fact some sort of false flag operation with multiple layers of perfidy, deception and intrigue?

Anyone who understands anything about how England acquired her sobriquet of “Perfidious Albion” might suspect a complex and covert false flag operation.

The beneficiaries of this abortive event were, in all likelihood, double agents acting on behalf of both the Crown and the Vatican. In other words, the same “players” who represent the “house” and “always win”.

Be that as it may, what I want to ask is this:

how come the house in a casino always wins?

how come the word casino (a derivative of the Italian word casa) originally referred, in the 19th century, to a building suitable for aristocratic gamblers?

how come the House of Representatives, a building supposed to act on behalf of the will of the people, is referred to as a house?

how come the British parliament, both the House of Commons and the House of Lords are - excuse the pun - housed inside the Palace of Westminster?

could any of this, God forbid, be part of a racket?

could any of this, God forbid, enable the racketeering through the illusion of voting?

could General Smedley Butler, he who once said “War is a racket” have added “Public health policy is an even greater racket” since it is nothing less than a war on the people?

are not “protection rackets”, originally associated with mafiosi, more properly linked today with triple letter agencies, both domestic (CDC, FDA, NIH etc.) and transnational (WHO, WEF)

Could all this be part of the reason why “the house always wins”?

One more thing for the reader to ponder:

After the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 was “foiled”, it came to be celebrated in England as Guy Fawkes Night aka Bonfire Night, a celebration of “thanksgiving” with fireworks and roasted treacle each year on November 5th.

On the evening of November 4th, there is an old tradition in the north of England called Mischief Night. It is most probably one of the progenitors of Trick-or-Treating in the US.

Both Trick-or-Treating and Mischief Night stem from Halloween whose origins lie in Celtic culture. Back then, bonfires were lit on hilltops to ward off evil spirits. People wore scary costumes to confuse and waylay incoming evil spirits.

In England, at least when I was growing up, every November 5th, we made a dummy man at home out of wadding and sown together with bits of old cloth. This effigy was cast into the flames on the night of November 5th in celebration of the foiled Gunpowder Plot of 1605. We children were never conscious of this, but we were trained by our culture to perform a ceremony during which, at least in effigy, we burned alive a man, albeit a hated pariah, Guy Fawkes.

In order to get money to purchase our fireworks, we would sit on street corners with our effigies in late October saying to passers by “A penny for the guy!”

Strange, to say the least, how this all prefigures the US shenanigans of “democracy”: the lobbying, campaigning, advertising and symbolic roasting of the adversary that occurs during US election season.

So it is rather interesting and perhaps no coincidence that this year’s s election falls exactly on November 5th.

I want to make it clear that I am neither in favor of nor opposed to the act of voting. Many people believe it is a total cop-out not to vote, other believe exactly the opposite. I respect both points of view and can appreciate their logic. I consider all things up to the individual to decide which way he or she should go.

Most of the time, however, sad as it is, the individual is short sighted if not blind as a bat, if not more so.

How then to see? How can a person actualize real positive change and not just end up greasing that eternal hamster wheel of Samsara?

There is one way only, and only ever has been one way. And that is to look inside yourself and try to find out who you really are. That is when the original power that brought you into being begins to circulate inside you. And that is when you become a force to be reckoned with, so long as you stay bound to the truth.

My feeling is that we now live in times of such great deception and internal confusion even George Orwell would have been taken aback. But there is this way out, and it is the timeless one.

If we work to eradicate all the outward noise and distractions, once our mind becomes still, clear thinking will return. A way forward out of the surrounding dystopia will emerge.

It is indispensable to find the best way to eradicate the AI linked synthetic biology from our bodies, and this is why I have been proposing borax + nanosilver + chlorine dioxide solution as the optimal base platform to utilize, along with many excellent herbs and other nutritional substances and energetic practices.

But over and above all that, it is not just our bodies and minds that are under attack, it is our very souls.

The actions of our enemies utilize numbers and dates as code. Partly they do this to inform us in the belief that this open disclosure leaves them free of any guilt or responsibility. If we ourselves fail to decode the information they have provided, too bad for us.

So just as November 5th resonates with historical and occult significance so does January 6th. And these two are linked with each other, as they are with September 11th and July 7th.

January 6th is the sacred Day of Epiphany (from the Greek word ἐπιφάνεια, which means revelation, or realization). It is referred to in the Roman Catholic tradition as “Three Kings Day”.

Below you will find a clip from the beginning of the online retreat I ran on January 6th 2024 entitled “Seeking Spirit Vision”.

I include it here in the hope that some might feel inspired to get more in touch with their true nature, and thereby empower themselves in this world of Grand Illusions.

The more we step out from the limitations of My Story and the tribalism of Our Story to come together in the selfless love of The Story, the sooner humanity as a whole will shrug off the vampiric hold of the luciferian forces now holding sway.

The Matrix is not built of bricks and mortar. It is ultimately composed of fear, desire, and greed, and it is entirely driven by AI DeepFake fantasies. All this is black magic arrived at through alien technologies that seek to extinguish human evolution and transform us into a food source. It has nothing whatsoever to do with who we really are. It is a profound insult to The Story.

The Story takes us back to our fluid essence in what has neither end nor beginning. If we choose to go there, we regain our portion of that inextinguishable power running through all genuine creation, whose principal frequency is love.