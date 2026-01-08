This post will discuss how nano is not negative if it is natural. Nano simply means very small. Some “truthers” have weaponized the concept for personal gain, whipping primal fears of the unknown and the unseen. Fear can be helpful and rational when it is a signal alert to danger. But fear is irrational and destructive when it paralyzes effective course of action. We must never let fear swallow us up. We should always try to see things as they are, seeking a path through whatever we find.

Yes, military grade nanotech has been injected into our bodies and absorbed from chemtrails. It poses a grave existential threat. It is a persistent, inescapable nightmare. Naturally, mere evidence of this crime, let alone its effects, causes us distress and anxiety. However, anxiety, when prolonged, is very debilitating. This post is designed to mitigate anxiety.

So please remember: there is nanotech but there is also nanonatural.

Consider this. Although your body is made up of very small things called molecules, this does not imply tiny lego bricks. Some molecules are carriers of intelligence. These molecules are called signaling molecules. Another name for them is ligands.

Signaling molecules deliver information to “static” molecules, instructing them how to come together and form essential substances.

In other words, signaling molecules are agents of self-assemblage in biological systems.

Ask yourself: if nanotech is trying to overwrite my operating system with its synthetic digital programs, does it not make sense for me to optimize my innate self-assemblage mechanisms?

Of course it does.

Wherever our attention goes, there goes our energy. And wherever our energy goes, there goes our life-force.

Just say NO

The smallest signaling molecule in our body is composed of just two atoms, nitrogen and oxygen (N + O).

Tiny as it is, nitric oxide operates at the nanoscale of biological systems. Yet NO’s role in our body is of paramount importance, almost magical in its effects. It supports our blood, our nerves and our immune function. NO truly keeps us alive.

Here are some of the specific things NO does for us:

relaxes blood vessel walls, lowers hypertension, improves circulation

reduces atherosclerotic plaque

delivers oxygen to cells

improves cognitive function, decreases brain fog

boosts overall energy

helps maintain healthy weight and metabolic rate

improves athletic performance and recovery time

supports immune system to destroy toxins, cancer cells and pathogens

enhances inter-cellular communication in neurons and in the body

supports male erectile function

strengthens muscles and bone

expedites cellular detox

speeds up wound healing

The Resilient Body

The only difference between a living thing and a dead thing is the presence of power. A body with a charge is like a battery. Depleted of charge, it dies. The human body is hard to kill because charge and will-to-survive are hard-wired into our biology. We call this life force. This is not a mechanical force it is a cosmic force. Let’s stay with that awareness. Let the force be with us and not against us!

In the midst of ever-present nanotechnology and digital assault, how can we sustain our life force? How do we keep our survival gears fully engaged?

First we need to get our thinking the right way up. Protocols are often designed based on the wrong assumptions. The most common assumption in our modern synthetic culture is that our human bodies are flawed, inadequte, or insufficiently endowed to power themselves.

This premise is an ideological virus. It affects almost the full spectrum of options we are presented by the general purveyors of “health”:

Transhumanists, technocrats and vaccine proponents

Big Pharma reps, drug oriented physicians

“Alternative” health providers fixated on prescribing supplements

Socialist style support systems and “charitable” agencies profiting from manufactured victimhood

Blue Pill, Red Pill, or No Pill?

A pill based culture will always be a pill based culture. Even a red pill is just a pill. No pill is a replacement for the life force itself.

How to break free from the grips of the ideological virus of pill culture? A life-force based culture would look respectfully at what we receive (from nature) and seek to optimize it, not with chemicals and technical devices, but by developing hidden potential. This is by no means the same as the goals of bio-digital convergence. It is the exact opposite. Liberated inner potential is like accessing zero-point energy and closely bound up with it. The new discoveries of plasma science should be mirrored in a serious exploration of human psi whilst tending artfully to the delicate network of cellular pathways and signaling systems: hormones, ligands, neurotransmitters, metabolic energy, nutrient assimilation, homeostasis regulation, and waste elimination.

Back then to the smallest of all signaling molecules, NO, which contributes to all of the above processes. But where do we get NO from? How does our body make it? And can we get too much of it?

How Our Bodies Make NO

There are two basic ways our bodies produce nitric oxide for us. One comes from foods rich in nitrates. (We will get into which foods are nitrate-rich lower down in this post.) The other way is via enzymes (nitric oxide synthases) which make NO out of L-Arginine in the presence of oxygen plus NADPH.

(Please note: NADPH is produced inside the cytosol and provides electrons to build new stuff, a process we call anabolism. As we grow older, our bodies produce less vital substances such as hormones and co-enzymes. Vital substance depletion proceeding over decades leads to what we call aging. This is also how our NADPH levels decline over the years. When NADPH levels are very low, we may have significant reductions in energy, bone and muscle mass, memory, and immune function. One way of addressing age related NDPH depletion is to take an inexpensive form of vitamin B called niacinamide (or nicotinamide) which the body can use to make more NADPH.)

How to boost NO

NOS factories are distributed in our nerves, blood vessels, and immune cells. Such diversity of origin explains the wide spectrum of benefits NO provides.

Let’s go over three very simple methods.

conscious breathwork

meditative movement, stretching, walking

exposure to sunlight, red light, or NIR (near infrared)

Breathing

Let’s begin with breath.

We all recall how the plandemic enforced a ruse of mass testing using toxic nasal swabs for deceptive PCR diagnostics. The swab test was also, in many instances, a vector for the insertion of nanotech into a person’s brain since the end of the swab contained fluid filled fibers. The swab was rammed harshly upwards to the top of the nasal cavity. The cavity terminates in a bone called the cribriform plate (see image below.) This ramming of the swab was most likely trialled first in China where rectal swabbing was also applied in a ritualized pseudo-medical act of extreme humiliation . Most likely, the initial waves of Covid to hit the West involved the aerosolized dispersion of toxic nanoparticulates which, when inhaled, damaged the olfactory nerves which connect, as you can see in the image below, with the olfactory bulb located above the cribriform plate. The oflactory bulb has the highest percentage of stem cells of any portion of the brain, and loss of smell is statistically correlated with shortened life span. It is also used as a prognosticator of impending death.

Covid was sold to us as a respiratory disease, but in reality it was an attempt at asphyxiation and a neurological assault upon the central nervous system.

If they wanted people to mask up and feel terrorized of being infected simply by being breathed upon by a fellow human being, and if hospitals sought to intubate patients on an industrial scale with ventilators which scorched their lungs, then clearly the overall motive was mass death by asphyxiation.

Now let’s flip the equation. Remember the saying, breath is life?

Breath is medicine. Conscious breathwork, from the traditional medicine of India and China, but also from modern scientific research and applied methodologies undertaken in Russia, shows how that the artful use of respiration accompanied by movement, can heal diease and restore us to health. Let’s dig a little deeper.

NO and your Sinuses

NO is naturally produced by epthelial cells in your paranasal sinuses which are part of your innate immune system. They form a first line of defense when you breathe in air. The cells lining the sinuses manufacture nitric oxide as first line of defense: to kill pathogens and destroy toxins. The air you inhale through the nose, seeps into the sinuses, gets doused with NO, and is sent down the airways into your lungs. This enables your pulmonary system to better resist disease.

Below you can see how inhaled air is drawn up and spun through the red areas (the nasl turbinates). It passes through the walls of the nasal cavity into the sinuses (the blue areas). There is it treated by exposure to NO manufactured by your sinusoidal epthelial cells.

Image credit: Sinus and Nasal Institute of Florida

It has today been well acknowledged that humming while exhaling multiplies the poduction of NO inside the sinuses 15 fold. Humming like a bee whilst exhaling derives from an ancient yogic practice called bhramari, and it is very easy for any person to do. The longer and more consistently you do this practice, the more NO you will generate.

This image below (courtesy Dr. McMillan) is truly hilarious but it is no joke.

Movement

What kinds of movement or exercise are best?

Walking. This is the most natural and essential form of exercise. Walking for at least an hour under the sky each day is best. But each person should just do what they can. Every little bit helps. Walking stimulates the endothelium to produce more NO. It lowers blood presure and helps clear plaque built up on the arterial walls Yoga, Tai Chi and Qigong. Mindful and prolonged stretching of muscle groups and fascia produces more NO. Relaxed arterial walls and increased blood circulation induce endothelium to express NO. The effect is greatly enhanced when combined with mental focus and breathwork.

Light

Both the therapeutic use of red light and NIR/FIR devices help stimulate nitric oxide production in humans and animals. The added benefit of these wavelengths is that they penetrate deeper into the body than green or blue frequencies. Thus, red or infrared light can help arteries close to vital organs make more NO in the endothelium. Infrared light also provides structure to water inside and outside cell membranes, storing energy and facilitating transport of nutrients and wastes through inner and outer membranes. Exposure to natural sunlight is one of the absolute best ways of sustaining your health. Sunlight stimulates both NO and the structuring of water (EZ or 4th Phase water) inside the body. The problem today is all the chemtrail spraying that has littered the skies with aluminum nanoparticles and all sorts of toxic dust. These particles reflect sunlight away from the earth and interfere radically with the proper spectrum of frequencies needed by plant and animal life to survive. We must fight for a return of clear skies or our species and most others will suffer dire consequences. In the interim, it is still better to get whatever direct sunlight we can. Lack of adequate sunlight diminishes the life force and eventually extinguishes life.

Diet

The other direct way our bodies synthezize NO is not via enzymes but from foods rich in nitrate. These foods provide a rich source of raw material for the body to sustain its needs for NO.

Here are some of the best food sources of nitrates:

beetroots

garlic

red wine

organ meats

dark leafy greens

dark chocolate

pomegranates

nuts and seeds

Please bear in mind that for this process to work effectively requires a healthy oral microbiome. Many people do not realize their mouths, gums and teeth stay healthy only when the mouth is populated with friendly flora and remains free of pathogenic flora such as oral spirochetes. Eating clean fresh food, avoiding processed food, and tending to good oral hygiene will support a good healthy microbiome. Another key component in conversion of nitrates into nitric oxide is sufficient hydrochloric acid production in the stomach lining as well as good pancreatic enzymes.

What Not to Do

An over sedentary lifestyle, excess or obsessive time spent online, excess exposure to phones, tablets or laptops.

Scrunched up posture.

Excess consumption of disturbing or distracting information which may not have any actual basis in reality.

Staying trapped inside negative thought loops which increase vascular tension, elevate blood pressure, contract joints and tissues, leading to inflammation and drops in metabolic energy.

Poor diet.

Inadequate sleep.

Emotional repression.

Losing yourself in the cold, dry aura of the new normal (Matrix).

The Matrix and it Cold, Dry Aura

For decades, the world has been turning colder, not warmer. Our modern “civilization” has been conditioned by hyper-rationality, data analysis and systems theory. This has produced a shocking lack of human warmth and with that a drop in humanity’s baseline body temperature now witnessed across the globe. The shiny new digital world is, in energetic and spiritual terms, dry, cold and grey. Digital appliances contaminate the air we breathe, making it desiccated and cold. This cold, dry air is positive for disease process and negative for health. Nowhere can this cold, sterile environment be seen more clearly than in hospitals. They have become breeding grounds for sickness and will soon be run almost entirely by AI.

Is there a downside to Nitric Oxide?

NO is best assimilated in the simple, direct, natural ways outlined above. I do not usually recommend takng supplements except when absolutely necessary. Bear in mind that taking supplemental formulas to boost NO can have a downside. It is harder for the body to regulate and aborb supplements than foods. Even taking beetroot in powder form may not provide the same array of nutrients as eating the root directly. These things are more for convenience than anything else.

Can NO ever directly be harmful? Yes. If a person has a great deal of inflammation, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease or diabetes, they should be cautious with NO supplements. But in general, sourcing NO from food and from breath, movement and exposure to light will not be harmful even for such patients. Medical advice should be sought in such cases.

Trauma and NO

Lastly, we come to the issue of trauma stored in the brain which can do actual physical damage to neurons. Research in neuropsychiatry has shown that over expression of NO may occur in brains of patients suffering from severe PTSD, and that this correlates with destruction of hippocampal cells subsequent to inflammation. What to do then, if you are suffereing from PTSD or another type of chronic emotional distress? Should you avoid stimulating NO in your body?

My answer to that is definitely no. When trauma has been stored for a long time (in the brain or body) this equates to an excess of energy running through circuits that can cause local destruction. This occurs through inflammatory processes. In PTSD, NO is directed by inflammatory cytokines stirred up by deep mental-emotional agitation, and trapped inside circuits. The goal, in such cases, is to quell the agitation, release the pent up charge, and transform trauma into acceptance of present reality.

Here, the role of our sinuses is key because they are waystations for the descent of excess energy held in the brain. The release of excess emotional pressure inside the brain leads to a feeling of greater relaxation inside the body.

This zone at the base of the frontal bone opens posteriorly into an energetic axis linking the olfactory bulb, hypothalamus, pituitary and pineal glands. It connects energy ascending the spinal column with signals sent down the front.

Meditating on this powerful zone has distinct advantages:

it opens up your sinus cavities, initiating a secretion of nitric oxide inside the epithelium

it defuses tension in your mind, sending trapped energy downwards to the feet, relaxing and reinvigorating the body

it restores a sense of composure and spiritual focus needed to survive in this dystopian era

As always, the information in these posts is meant to educate and to inspire, not to diagnose or treat specific conditions which may require professional guidance.

May the force be with you!