“The School of Athens”, Raphael, 1509-1511, Vatican Palace, Rome

Western Civilization rests upon two pillars: Judeo-Christianity and Greek philosophy. The Ten Commandments provide ethical parameters for general conduct. They establish the necessity for individual accountability under divine guidance. Do not unto others what is hateful to yourself. The Old Testament ethical code is continued and developed in Christ’s teachings. As for the Greeks, an adventurous seafaring people guided by the light of the stars, they gave birth to philosophy, literally, the love of wisdom.

What then is wisdom? The early Greek philosophers sought answers as to the ultimate nature of reality. Thales, first in line, considered the world as made of water. This may sound odd to modern ears. But philosophers probe reality beneath the surface of things, much like quantum physics does. The ancients perceived not with mathematical abstractions but with deep imaginative focus. Greek philosophy, via its multiple twists and turns, sought to identify our origins in the supra-sensible spheres of thought and soul. This pursuit would reach full flowering in Plato, later continued by Plotinus.

Neoplatonic theory of light makes of the brain a mirror capable of reflecting cosmic beauty. The beauty of the world is an exterior manifestation of divine light, which stems from divine thought. Thus, aesthetic appreciation is part and parcel of higher knowledge.

This love of beauty was indigenous to the Greeks. It is evidenced in their remarkable sculpture and architecture. This is why Raphael places his figures in Athens (see the painting at the top of this post). Greek love of beauty influenced the Romans but it reached a second flowering in Renaissance Italy in the 15th and 16th centuries. Greek aesthetics and Judeo-Christian ethics merge in great art of the High Renaissance.

“St. John the Baptist”, Leonardo Da Vinci, 1513-1516, The Louvre, Paris

But within a short historical timespan, the West would be convulsed by revolution. “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” would be the slogan. Where was wisdom in the mix? It was always high above the fray of men. Compare Leonardo’s image of John the Baptist with his right index finger pointing up with the left index finger of Socrates in the painting below.

“The Death of Socrates”, Jacques Louis David, 1787, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Above is a detail of David’s painting showing Socrates pointing to heaven before he drinks the hemlock. Socrates had been told by the Athenian court to renounce his beliefs or be put to death by poisoning. He chose the latter. We see Socrates moments before drinking the hemlock. His right hand hovers over the chalice whilst he points upwards towards the truth with his left. (Hemlock poisoning induces progressive paralysis. This begins in the feet and terminates in the lungs.) The full painting can be seen further down.

Both great artworks direct the viewer’s gaze towards higher realms. There, truth resides. 1787 is the year the French Revolution began leading to “The Great Terror” from September 1793 to July 1794 when Robespierre held sway with his blood-stained fists. Tens of thousands were put to death in Paris, the city’s guillotines smeared daily with human gore. In such a torrent of bloodletting were Republican France and political modernity in Europe consecrated.

Now let’s appreciate the full painting by Jacques Louis David. Socrates’s grieving followers are spread out around him.

The War on Humanity and Infiltration of the West

Bloodletting occurs historically during periods of momentous change or foreign invasion. The early Christians who came to power following the conversion of the Emperor Constantine in 312 CE were extremely brutal towards indigenous Europeans whose wisdom traditions they considered pagan. There were many massacres and desecrations across Southern Europe and what is today considered the Middle East. Yet those atrocities, though comparable to later ones committed during the initial Islamic expansion of the 7th and 8th centuries, are not attributable to a prophetic text in whch violent beheadings are advocated for by on behalf of a supreme deity whose destiny it is to oversee the entire earth. By contrast, we see this very thing called for in the Qur’an as jihad. Jihad is deemed a holy act of subservience to Allah’s implacable will. Active beheading of the infidel is a core tenet of a Muslim’s correct code of conduct. In this respect, the Qur’an is a murder manual demanding total obedience and submission. It rewards violence against unbelievers with promises of heavenly bliss. Western populations be warned.

In direct contrast to Islam, Christ said the truth will make us free. Socrates said: to know is the only good, and the only evil is ignorance. Socrates, like Jesus, was condemned to death for questioning theocratic authority and for encouraging open discourse in public places. Today, both would be beheaded in any Islamic society run on strict theocratic principles.

Such a society, in embryonic form, has now infiltrated our Western democracies. This infiltration has a technological aspect alongside a theocratic aspect.

Socrates, like Christ, embodied not will-to-power but peaceful co-existence. He represented not the mask of a cult but openness and transparency. Hence, both men were perceived as threats to the established order of their time and place. Socrates was accused of polluting minds when he was in fact guiding self-inquiry.

Today, under the growing menace of state censorship through Palantir databases and electronic surveillance coupled with mass migration, the West faces daunting challenges. The principal challenge is to its own survival. Many migrants are foresworn to violent destruction of the very countries letting them in. Not to assimilate, but to lay waste, to conquer. This derives from a very old playbook. The book is from an arid land where water is scarce.

Freedom to question and self-express are a sine qua non for any viable society, past, present or future. This is why we have the First Amendment. Freedom and truth are twin aquifers for our Western soul. These aquifers irrigate civilization and, without them, nothing of value could nourish the people. Civilization, like a body, must have fluid networks to survive whereas barbarism is an enclosed compound built on censorship and enforcement. Barbarism is arid and harsh and, when whipped up by wind, sandstorms result. Barbarism is not an anachronism, it is ageless.

In technocracy as in caliphate, a dark heart hides behind the rising smoke and glittering lights. Today, in the illusion of hyper-modernity, ancient satanic forces work behind the scenes. They appear immune to prosecution. No-one of import is ever arrested. Populations are polarized. People are confused, enraged, distracted, but nothing much changes. Nor can it, without a rebirth of wisdom.

Wisdom is the taproot of life. All biological and mineral life is intrinsically intelligent. It is connected to cosmic forces which sustain coherence at the subatomic level. With rocks, rivers and plants, wisdom is both indwelling and non-conscious. Only in man is it problematized through the error-prone agency of free will. When free will acts against the natural order, it gives birth to monsters. This is the frankensteinian nightmare we are all now living in.

“The Plague” Arnold Böcklin, 1898, Kunstmuseum Basel

Divine Wisdom, Natural Intelligence and the Evils of Scientism

Divinity runs through all aspects of the natural world but science has split itself off from the godhead in pursuit of an illusory goal: pure objectivity. There is no such thing as pure objectivity. The best example of this is the failure to isolate the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus other than by PCR trickery. It was all sleight of hand. The corruptibility of science is now unmasked. It reveals predatory vested interests who seized control of institutions, thinktanks and academia. Nowhere has this been made more clear than in the field of public health. The rampant evils of allopathic medicine have pulled the plug on fake objectivity.

The answer? This crisis can only be resolved by an upgrade in our intelligence and perception consistent with an expanded paradigm based on spiritual science. This is a massive challenge because such a paradigm would have to incorporate unexplained phenomena which upend the status quo. It would displace in so doing the cohorts of tenured beneficiaries and intellectual minions employed to hold the illusions intact. The grand myth of objectivity is an idol underpinned by a false religion: scientism. And scientism, like wokism, has emasculated the West, eating into its spinal cord like cancer.

A civilization with a weakened central nervous system is incapable of surviving for long. Where there is a crisis of identity there is a lost sense of personal boundaries. In society, there has been a critical weakening of immunity at all levels.

Parallels between Biological and Cultural-Societal Immunity

We can draw clear parallels between what occurs inside a human body and what occurs in the world at large.

A body:

Inside the human body, our CNS (central nervous system) communicates directly with our immune system via molecules called neuropeptides. When this information delivery system falters, natural defenses cease to function as intended. Our body can no longer assess incoming threats. We cannot destroy pathogens capable of killing us. In a healthy body, MHC molecules are used by the immune system to discriminate between self and non-self. This allows for APCs (antigen presenting cells) to grab hold of invaders and drag them to T cells for processing and elimination.

A country:

Inside a country which has destroyed all rights to privacy, consolidated identities inside digital data hubs, enforced draconian restrictions on freedom of speech and movement, and allowed in masses of aliens programmed on conquest, this is synonmous with AIDS on the national level. Yet this is precisely what is being witnessed in the UK and elsewhere.

Any society must have a strong body politic, police force and active military to function as its innate immune system. At present this is not happening. To the contrary.

Innate immunity is co-extensive with innate intelligence. Not artificial intelligence constructed from nano-circuitry. No, natural intelligence is based on insight, instinct and intuition, in contradistinction to programmed belief. Beliefs are like crystals, hard, uniformly aligned, and re-programmable through mind control. By contrast, natural intelligence is fluid, flexible, and adaptive. It is like water. It is wise. Water in its true essence, is wisdom personified. (Perhaps you remember Thales from earlier on, the first pre-Socratic philosopher?)

Think on cultivating these things:

insight

instinct

intuition

Seek fluidity, adapatability to change, not dogma, not hard-edged belief. Be like a healthy spine: strong but flexible, protective of its vital cord.

Ethical behavior must not be confused with mindless tolerance, nor is pacifism appropriate in wartime. Actions must be merciless towards an enemy until the threat has been extinguished and victory is assured. This is how any healthy immune reaction works. It is also how armies are designed to function. It should be how every sane person thinks. And acts.

Postmodernist Angst, Technology, and the Allure of Islam

Beneath our cultural roots (Judeo-Christianity and Greek philosophy) lie tangles, reaching into far deeper strata. They stretch back to paleolithic times, even to human habitation millions of years before our current age. In many ways, culture is cold fusion. Coherence is enhanced through non-violent contact. This allows information exchange for mutual benefit. Cross-fertilization of ideas in peactime enriches societies and advances knowledge.

The direct opposite is conquest where might makes right. Today, conquest is being engineered via electronic grid databases on the one hand and import of jihadist invaders on the other.

In pre-Christian Europe, the Celts and Druids mingled their own advanced knowledge with knowledge learned from the adherents of the Mystery Schools in the Levant from which Gnosticism was later derived. This was long before the emergence of Christian influence from the Holy Land and its westward expanse. In what became known as Persia, the Achaeminid empire founded by Cyrus the Great in 550 BC was a brilliant example of ethnic, cultural, and social cohesion held together by a strong center. It lasted for over 700 years. That is the real Iran, not the suffocating yoke of Islamic theocracy the ayatollahs represent. Islam is not the indigenous religion of the Middle East and North Africa as commonly supposed by Westerners. Those lands, most of which were formerly Christian, were forced to convert, or put to the sword.

Nothing has changed in terms of Muslim management policy. If one rolls back the spool of history in Iran, one finds a golden age pre-Islamic conquest. This was contemporaneous with the Axial Age that gave rise to the great bearers of Wisdom across Europe, India, and China.

When religious and cultural tolerance combine with a strong political center as in the Achemaenid period, empire is not a dirty word. It is a boon. The Achemaenid example represents for us a blueprint for potential American revival. It is totally different from all the trickery and deception around a “multipolar world”. Multipolarity is just another mask for UN and a euphemism for the NWO. A true Western Civilization would run independently from the UN. It would have strongly defined shores and boundaries. It would be rooted in genuine wisdom principles. It would be at once conservative and futuristic, Christian and Promethean, introspective and analytical.

However, at the present time, government supported barbarism is on the ascendant, most evidently in English-speaking member states of the former British Commonwealth.

The Collapse of Modernism and the Implosion of Virtue

The 20th century, besides two world wars and multiple human atrocities, gave us prosperity, ease of movement and the illusion of modernity. All this came at a cost. Modernism decayed into post-modernism which led to the repudiation of all moral and intellectual authority, to cynicism, multiculturalism and the narcissictic culture of self. It generated an epidemic of anxiety and addiction. And it kicked Socratic discourse into the gutter as if it were some kind of outdated colonialist balderdash.

The shining axis to divine truth grew rusty, crumbled, and was then abandoned like an old anchor on some desolate beach. In its place came the heady promise of technology and endless innovation. But by denying truth as such, postmodernism destroyed the core fabric of our society, family, honor, individual creativity, patriotism, accountability, and reward according to merit. It ushered in wokism, transgenderism and the toxic marxist rhetoric of victim-entitlement ideology. The religious and philosophical vacuum at the core made our entire Western Civilization vulnerable to attack by its nemesis. A hostile takeover by Islamic fundamentalism breached the defenses. At first only a few people noticed. Warnings were dismissed, just as Cassandra’s had been in the time of Troy. Now there is clear evidence of an incipient state of siege. Not from without but from within. Invasion of an inimical culture geared to conquest is interwined with a vicious globalist agenda seeking absolute domination. In the latter case, it is via technocracy. These two inimical forces have come into alignment, however surreal this may seem to a person whose reference point is stuck in normalcy. Normalcy stopped being normal a while back. Now, the abnormal is normal, and inversion on principle is the name of the game.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against wickedness in high places.”

~ Ephesians 6:12

Islam is geared to hack off the heads of infidels and apostates. Globalism is geared to hack into our brains and bodies (we are nothing but “hackable animals” in Harari’s unforgettable phrase).

This means a double hack aimed at us by globalists and Islam. Strange as it may appear, at least at the present time, relatively few perceive the full nature of this combined threat and how the trajectories converge towards a future synthesis.

To hack, remember, has two meanings:

to hit something with a sharp object, literally to cut to pieces (from the Old English root haccian ).

to gain unauthorized access to data, whether inside a computer or an actual person (by means of surveillance tech).

It takes little imagination to see the ongoing Islamization of the West as an expression of the first meaning. And rollout of networked control grid systems as conforming to the second.

If we are to save our civilization we need to address both. We need to restore our civilizational taproot. This is impossible without rebirth of wisdom. Birth, as any mother knows, is an excruciating although profoundly beautiful rite of passage. Rebirth even more so. Literally, excruciation means descent from the cross. But descent precedes ascent just as breaking of the waters precedes the emergence of a new being from the womb of the universe via the uterus of the mother. Simliarly, on the internal plane, spiritual rebirth sustains the onward journey of life. This dynamic can be seen in many cultural patterns as an anthropological imperative, yet it is perhaps expressed most powerfully by the risen Christ. That said, the mythos of a god who rises from the dead long precedes Christianity.

In the very idea of America itself, Judeo-Christianity has guaranteed a positive ethos for innovative civilization and the opportunity to prosper according to one’s own merits and hard work. This freedom is sanctioned by the idea of all being equal under God, and it is also why the American constitution defines the nation as united under God.

The highest of the high is the upper reference point. It is also the lodestone, the thing sought for, the meaning which guarantees the expenditure of human effort. This is in contradistinction to the theocratic or communist state. Such a state imposes itself with implacable harshness. Communism and Islam have metastasized through Western nations. Our entire civilization is under dire threat from within. For once a country has been invaded by foreign gods its primorial axis to truth can be toppled.

History leaves us with many such traces. Scars, not just abandoned sites and ruined temples, but wounds within the psyche itself. We have all been to tough places in previous incarnations and information is stored inside the memory banks of our collective unconscious. We now require deep wisdom to be extracted from it if we are to muster the strength to endure. Whoever neglects history is condemned to repeat it. That is not a rebirth. That is what bhuddists call Samsara, the wheel of misfortune. Or if your prefer, the hamster wheel. It brings only repetition, suffering and spiritual stasis.

Today life on the planet is in the crosshairs of a Hydra: a multiheaded death cult. This is not a time to be frail in spirit. It is a time to take stock, look deep inside, and see what can be found.

Joan of Arc illustration, French School, circa 1900

Perhaps no historical figure embodies devotion, courage and wisdom in the face of adversity as much as Joan of Arc. When faced with war, dormant inner strength must be summoned and put to use.

One of the most often quoted lines from Joan of Arc is:

“Go forward bravely. Fear nothing: trust in God: all will be well.”

Another is:

“When God fights, it is of small consequence whether the hand that holds the sword is big or little.”

As Mark Twain wrote in his book published in 1896, Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc:

“She was truthful when lying was the common speech of men; she was honest when honest was become a lost virtue ... she was full of pity when a merciless cruelty was the rule; she was steadfast when stability was unknown, and honorable in an age which had forgotten what honor was; she was a rock of convictions in a time when men believed in nothing and scoffed at all things; she was unfailingly true in an age that was false to the core; ... she was of a dauntless courage when hope and courage had perished in the hearts of her nation..."

Regarding wisdom, Twain wrote:

“Knowledge becomes wisdom only after it has been put to good use.”

And:

"The perfection of wisdom, and the end of true philosophy is to proportion our wants to our possessions, our ambitions to our capacities, we will then be a happy and a virtuous people."

We each do what we can, for it is only from individual efforts applied to a common cause perceived to be good that victory can be assured.