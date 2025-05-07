Jesse Eisenberg as data processor Simon James in Richard Ayoade’s 2014 movie “The Double”. Ayoade’s movie adaptation is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s famous novel of the same name. The novel first appeared in a Russian journal on January 30th 1846 and was published independently the following month.

The Origin of the Double

The notion of the “Double” or “Doppelgänger” originated in the distant past but first occurred in literature in a book published in German in 1796, twenty years after the American Declaration of Independence. The German word translates literally as “double-walker”. It implies a two-source origin of the self, or two beings superimposed on each other. The appearance of a person’s double was typically seen as a harbinger of great misfortune. This theme of the double ushering in misfortune brings us straight up to the “high strangeness” of recent times.

The Digital Twin

Today, as many are now aware, there exist “Digital Twins”. There is reason to believe human clone technology was already known to the Nazis before the burning of the Reichstag on February 27th 1933. If so, this enabled the production of duplicates to play the role of high officials and other persons of “import”. Supposedly there are various grades of human clone that can be purchased, the more costly ones having greater durability and prowess. Digital Twins, by contrast, are not selected but imposed on the general (and generally unsuspecting) public. They invoke an alter-ego whose true domicile is in the Cloud. Your Digital Twin lives in the metaverse and has been modeled by tracking myriads of your private data. This data was combined and re-constituted to form a digital “double” of you. The original data is malleable. It can be modulated in such a way as to generate an “enhanced” version of you, something between a “carbon copy” and an avatar. This twin is later to be projected into your private perceptual space. It is designed to replace your actual presence in the realm of authentic sensory experience. No longer then would you see through your own eyes, hear through your own ears, or sense the beating of your own heart. A set of algorithms would do this for you. This set of algorithms would delete your native neural signal, overwriting it with code. Science fiction, paranoia, romantic novella, or gritty soon-to- be-reality?

Gaming: Superheroes, Demons, Entities, and Psychoids

The down ramp into the Matrix starts with the metaverse. Zuckerberg’s Facebook drew billions into its sticky embrace so that their data could be trawled. This enterprise, as we have seen at congressional hearings investigating FB’s involvement in vote rigging, was deception laid bare. FB has from the outset been a globalized weapon of mind control. Its primary roots lie in deep state agendas and military applications. Then came FB 2.0 or Meta. As FB morphed into Meta, Twitter morphed into X. Taken together, the icons for these mega brands invoke compelling visual symbols: on the one hand, a melting infinity sign that appears to have been stuck inside a microwave oven. On the other, a hard edged cross standing in your way. While the company pretends to represent absolute freedom of speech, the brand’s icon describes hard edged metallic blocks or blades in an imaginary pathway.

Visual symbols have immense power over the human unconscious, vastly greater than words.

Take a closer look here at what I am saying. You do not have to agree. But you do have to have eyes to see:

When it is ready to be released (like a blockbuster movie was in the old days) the Metaverse will entice already addicted cell phone users into full-on virtual reality. They will fall into the embrace of delusional superpowers. In such a world, escapism will be their drug of drugs. What they will not realize, of course, is that their illusion of superhuman feats in this fake world will offer their real selves up for further processing or for being slaughtered. This is called gaming. Gaming, today, has merged full on with military strategy. Gamers, those who live inside the halls of digital illusion where a little person can accomplish unbelievable feats, are the people defense contractors and military strategists are most interested in hiring. It is the Day of the Geek. The allure of an “augmented self” is the trojan horse for invasion and possession of our human soul by technocrats and their anti-human sponsors in a parallel dimension. I have often referred to these entities by the term archons. The word archon is from Greek and refers to something that has been there from the beginning. In Jungian psychology, “archetypes” play a central role in influencing human consciousness. Archetypes are generally understood, however, as forces operative within the boundaries of the human psyche, not derivative of other beings possessed of an autonomous existence. Hence, the typical Jungian therapist stays securely bound within a conventional frame of reference. This intellectual timidity has little to offer humanity in its current predicament. We should be aware that Jung also identified another phenomenon he called the “psychoid”. Unlike archetypes, Jung’s notion of the psychoid straddles the liminal zone between the unconscious psyche and autonomous, extra-human dimensions. The psychoid is a fluid entity that shapeshifts between a part of the mind and autonomous existence in an “elsewhere”. It is for this reason that Jungian psychologists steer well clear of it: it frightens them. The psychoid, identified by Jung, could equally be framed as a revolving doorway in the mind through which occult entities can enter and take possession. In other words, as a vortex.

One way or other, whichever way you choose to frame it, a sense of being penetrated, of being violated, encapsulates our current “reality” and its feelings of “high strangeness”.

Everyday Weirdness

There is already an eerie feeling that this takeover is well underway. People just do not behave the way they used to. Cheerful customer service reps have gone extinct, replaced by algorithms that go round in circles instead of addressing your needs and solving your immediate problem. People you know well simply do not answer, or cut you out of their lives. It is as though you suddenly do not exist, even for people you considered friends and allies. The “lockdowns” gave birth to “lockouts”. Most of this appears to be occurring subconsciously in tidal waves of disruption. Meanwhile, gigantic pulses of radiofrequencies sweep day and night across nations and entire continents. This is causing huge distress and confusion to people, animals, insects and plants across the board.

Yet the very scream for help, the cry of distress life makes when wounded and aggrieved, this primal cry is drowned through high-pitched screech of takeover frequencies. In the same way, our physical bodies are mocked by jets and drones emitting plumes of chemtrails overhead where once we saw expanses of pure blue sky.

People are being forced into bubbles of isolation. What they hold in their heart of hearts, what they need to say to each other and be heard cannot reach through the hydrogel barriers. The cruelties we witnessed during Covid when we were refused the right to say good bye to dying relatives are being further disseminated through the entire global system of human relationships. What is being generated for us and within us is a kind of nothingness.

In Ayoade’s retake on Dostoevsky’s tale, the main character, Simon Jordan, a data processor employed by a sizeable anonymous company, is someone nobody pays attention to, let alone respects. Simon is less than invisible man, he is nothing man. He occupies space but only as void not as flesh. Others look through him as if he didn’t exist. His mother voices only irritation and perpetual disappointment. Jordan is someone from whom all positive mirroring, indeed all mirroring, has been taken. He inhabits a bubble of nothingness in the midst of others, confined to social isolation and rejection no matter what. Simon fantasizes about dating Hannah, a blonde co-worker. But for Hannah, Simon is less than a nothing. Then, lo and behold, one day, an exact physical replica of Simon shows up at the company.

This lookalike version of Simon has everything Simon lacks: he has pull, he has magnetism, he is seen as cool. Worst of all, Hannah agrees to date him. The doppelganger is aware of all this. He actually appears to take pity on Simon and attempts to “coach” him to be more like him. Of course this backfires horribly. Truth is the double has plans of his own that do not include Simon. Simon spirals further downwards. His wretched existence is so utterly deprived that suicide seems to be an inevitable conclusion. In fact, a suicide does occur, but it is his neighbor who kills himself. What follows is both reminiscent of Franz Kafka, and equally of contemporary Canada, with its adoption of state sponsored euthanasia for “compassionate” reasons: e.g. if you are feeling desperately depressed, not to worry, the kind-hearted state will help you “leave the scene”. After the death of his neighbor, two officials investigating the scene approach Simon and tell him that he too, is destined to commit suicide. (Predicting programming in the raw.) Yet Simon refuses. There remains, strangely enough, an inner bulwark against total and irredeemable emptiness that suicide would ensure.

Are people still real? What exactly has changed?

So what does the Double tell us about ourselves today?

“The New Normal” is an alternative name for emergent dystopian reality. Mirriam-Webster defines dystopia as a “world or society in which people lead wretched, dehumanized, fearful lives.” Normies pretend this is nuts: only paranoid nutjobs believe we live in a dystopia. Their cognitive dissonance inoculates them against any changes in their reality, even those which threaten their very survival. They seem not even to notice how they are being evacuated, as though their very essence were being sucked out by a straw. It is as though a crew came at night into their house, removed all their furniture, and replaced it with plastic balls, cubes and shiny polyhedral structures. And they did not even notice. Or care? Possibly the strangest of the strange factors we must live with now, is that the majority of our species seem profoundly indifferent to being taken over from the inside out.

On the perceptual, cognitive and spiritual levels, cognitive dissonance is equivalent to a failed immune system of the mind. The self, accordingly, can no longer patrol its own boundaries. Opportunistic infections seen at the physiological level as in AIDS and since then of course, with VAIDS (vaccine induced AIDS), also occur at the cognitive and limbic (emotional) levels. Humanity as a whole is under the comprehensive attack of frequency waves from cell-towers, NEXRAD and satellite stations, all linked into a multi-vector control grid. Just as microwaves and mRNA “vaccines” lead to mitochondrial collapse, misfolded proteins and genetic reformatting, so these frequency “attack waves” induce fundamental warps in the cognitive apparatus that sustains individual autonomy. The sense of “I am” or “Who I am” is altered without consent or due process. The influx of mind-viruses is delivered globally via massive, pulsed sweeps of modulated carrier waves. Chemtrail downdrift, like unremitting sedimentation, ensures the perpetual inhalation and ingestion of nanocomponents programmed to take over indigenous cell functioning. It is conquest by stealth, a word much favored in military circles. It could also be compared to colonialism. War, invasion, occupation, eugenics, colonization…these are now the core constituents of “public health” and the “greater good”. How far and how fast has humanity fallen into the mire. Is it too late? Many think so. Yet there is an important proverb we should not ever let loose from our minds: Necessity is the mother of invention. The true human, born of the original creative powers of the universe (some call God, others the Creator or the Originator) never gives in. In such a human, the power of spirit is greater and more abiding than the power of darkness.

Exponentials

The term “high strangeness” most accurately characterizes the times we are living in. Bizarre components, wormlike threads, aggressive tendrils of pseudo-amyloid, odd types of hyphae, nano-mesh grids, blinking dots, and bioluminescent polyhedrons, have been detected in human body fluids by researchers all over the world. Both the appearance of these alien structures and the psychological weirdness in social behavior exhibit signs of exponential growth. It is as though what is coming will unleash a perverse upswing of psychological levitation. Is this what the gamers have in mind?

After all, is this not what the metaverse has been designed for?

The Centrifuge

The stage in which we currently find ourselves can be compared to a centrifuge. The lighter materials and heavier materials are being separated by being spun.

There are two levels to this centrifuge, one technocratic, the other spiritual. Let’s look briefly at both. First, let’s examine the technocratic centrifuge. (I am of course speaking here metaphorically and using symbols to penetrate more deeply into reality as opposed to regular discourse.)

Technocracy, enforced through supra-national NGOs and corrupt federal and state agencies and their allies in the media, academia and entertainment industries, have applied “spin” to separate the sheep from the goats. Here the goats refer to the non-compliant minority. Their exclusion, tagging and targeting becomes easier as a result of the centrifuge. The centrifuge separates a whole into parts by means of strong force. In this it mirrors fracturing of the psyche by MK Ultra and other mind control initiatives. This “separating into parts” is also engineered by subliminal messaging delivered covertly on carrier wave systems such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin’s GPS which target specific zones in the brain. The entry points correspond to the lower section of the sagittal suture, some distance above the lambdoidal suture.

Now let’s consider the spiritual centrifuge. What is this? It is a super-powerful force with complex, non-linear strands moving towards a telos. A telos (again a word which derives from ancient Greek) means goal, or intention.

How could be the goal - intention of the spiritual centrifugal forces be determined, and how does the spiritual centrifuge conflict with the technocratic centrifuge?

We need to keep things simple in order to see clearly, otherwise we are lost “in the mix”.

The key concept is spin: spin defines all movement in space, the rotation of planets, the movements of articular joints, the unfurling of fern fronds, the swarming of fish or starlings, the rise and setting of the sun and moon, and the gesticulations that express human emotion. Even in particle physics, spin is considered a fundamental propery of quarks although there it is defined in mathematical and not in physical terms. The spinning vortices in the oceans known as gyres sustain the viability of marine life and contribute most of the oxygen to the atmosphere, the primary element that carries electrical charges through our brains and bodies, enabling metabolism and the possibility of all human life and evolution. No spin, no life.

But more specifically, when there comes a time of massive centrifugal forces such as we are now experiencing, this forces concealed components to be revealed.

What are these concealed components of our being on a psycho-spiritual level?

They are, precisely, our light and dark sides. The immense swirling pressure we are living under forces us to identify with one or the other: the light or the dark. Which shall it be for each one of us? There is no longer any time to sit on the fence and look away. That boat has sailed and will not be returning. Now, every thought we have must also translate into an action. Actions are not only oriented outwardly, they are also, and most importantly, oriented inwardly.

The Two Source Human

In conclusion, the human being is not single source it is dual source. What does this mean? Are we not all derived from a single origin, a single creative source? Yes, but also no. Because there also exists, as we can see today, a deceptive, malevolent force interfering with the original template made of light. This “interference factor” is not sourced at the cosmic origin giving rise to a war between good and evil. Rather, the interfering force is like an opportunistic infection that takes hold of a body when its spiritual and cognitive immune system is weak. The interfering force is the force of guile and deception that seeks to lead the mind away from it origin in the divine. It seeks to pervert and seduce us by proffering short cuts, fixes, and deals for “augmentation”. The interfering force, the voice of the archons, is not part of what we are originally. However, it inserted itself as alien code in our distant past. It inserted itself today through syringes, sterilizations, surveillance and Gates-modified mosquitoes. We have witnessed reverse transcription enabling synthetic mRNA to recode our original DNA. This means, no less, that cancer can be modified into a contagious disease. We are arriving at the crest of an ancient wave which includes the movements of the solar twin and ripples of disturbance in the galactic arms where our solar system is located. On the inner level, this wave cross-links with an amplification of our lower tendencies and a threatened extinction of our higher tendencies. But for those who hold to the original light, the reverse is the case: their inner focus brightens in intensity. The crest of the wave and the precipitous crash that follows on is the “singularity” sought after by Agenda 2030 and “The Great Reset”. In Christian eschatology this conforms to the age of the “Mark of the Beast”.

Spin is the name of the game. Spin either towards truth or towards deceit and despair. What I have discovered through the remote healing work I do with patients, are fields full of vortices which configure a dynamically shifting landscape in the human biofield, especially around the brain. The field informs what occurs within the body. When counter spin vortices are identified and re-oriented, this alone can induce rapid and sometimes dramatic benefits in a person’s body or psyche. The accumulation of dirty electricity and toxic EMFs can be removed through energetic tuning. In general, the person will then experience feelings of lightness. The person will often also see light, or perceive the world as brighter. Confidence is upregulated when interference factors and subliminal attacks are blunted and when a person’s submerged connection with original essence is restored. The genetically modified and energetically tampered with two-source human can thus be guided back towards single source where their original nature resides in the divine hologram. The other hologram, the one which is being massively upregulated today, must be countered by an energetic remembering. Everything, in the end, is reducible to the flow of energy and information, whether for good or evil ends.

It is hardly surprising the term “spin” got linked with “doctor” to produce the hybrid “spin doctor”. Nothing better describes our current dystopian world better than this one phrase. Yet when vortical field energies are redirected back to single source our unbreakable cable to truth is restored. Remember, repair and recuperation are hard wired into all biological life. It is incumbent on us to direct our attention to the positive and not just wring our hands in despair. The human being is much harder to kill or be taken over so long as he or she maintains an attitude of defiance and reverence for source. Some of us call this walking with Christ, others experience it as mystical communion with nature. Dogma only divides us and feeds the enemy, making him stronger. We should not argue with one another and condemn how others perceive the truth according to their point of view. We should only follow what speaks to us in the silence of our hearts and try to ignore the rest. The original indwelling light is inextinguishable.