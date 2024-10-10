We are all searching for viable ways to protect our bodies from the evil agenda.

I will discuss more ways and additional ideas in subsequent posts.

What is swirling around us and within us is unprecedented and overwhelming.

Detoxing our bodies from superviruses, killer radiation, alien implants, nanobots and self-replicating vaccines is not easy.

Living surrounding by sleepwalking drugged out people committing slow suicide by going along with the enemy’s agenda is not easy.

What happens to our psyche even if we succeed in protecting our body on a physical level?

What happens to survivors when the world around them is falling apart being ripped to shreds?

What if our loved ones and so many things dear to our hearts are disappearing being destroyed day by day?

What happens to our emotions? What occurs inside our minds?

Another thing: how do our core beliefs and expectations - and the emotions associated with them - influence our physical chances of survival or demise?

The subconscious mind is extremely powerful.

That is where the enemy likes to sneak in unobserved.

And it is certainly possible for us to sabotage ourselves with the nocebo effect.

How so?

Simply by becoming obsessively transfixed on negative outcomes.

By auto-generating predictive programming and sending subliminal messages from our subconscious instructing our bodies to cave in and self-destruct.

It is not sufficient to simply peer through microscopes at the state of our blood.

We must also peer introspectively into the recesses of our hearts and minds.

What longstanding programs of our own lurk there that are not life enhancing?

Is it not possible to miss out on precious opportunities to show love to others and to evolve our inner condition in the little time we have left?

St. Augustine once said: “Treat your body as though you would live forever, and treat your soul as though you will die tomorrow.”

What strengths we can tap into? What does it require for us to enter a higher frequency?

How to be warrior for truth?

The warrior destroys what is evil within himself and nurtures only what is good.

The true warrior loves only peace and hates war.

The true warrior is not willing to compromise and live inside of a lie.

The light of the true warrior can never be extinguished.

Let’s start with the basics.

The medical system has crippled us for generations by insisting our bodies and minds are separate.

They are not.

They are one.

This is a critical moment in human history when we can now break free of this pernicious illusion. If we are successful, Rockefeller medicine will be on life support.

Haven't we all had enough? Are we ready to pull the plug on it now?

We are in the midst of a physical war. They are trying to exterminate most of us.

We are in an electronic war. Ditto.

We are in a psychological war. They are trying to takeover our minds.

We are in a neurological war. They are attempting to eat our brains.

And we are in a spiritual war. They are trying to destroy our souls.

So we must act with calm intelligence.

All levels of defense must be considered.

Let’s look for the simplest ways to reintegrate spirit into the body.

This is not by any means a religious view, but it can be if that works for you.

Life cannot be life at all without certain founding principles:

truth

love

gratitude

growth

compatibility

resonance

So….

Our enemies seek to confuse and abuse us.

To penetrate us and paralyze our sense of “I am”.

They have a planned production line for two end products: victims and robots.

Their mantra is: we are and you are not.

We are the “All seeing eye”.

You are blind, weak and helpless.

Therefore you will soon rely utterly on us.

And you will be grateful.

You will own nothing, not even your own body, and you will be happy.

You will love us with the same passionate adoration the victim gives to the torturer.

You will, through us, come to worship the dark.

And you will come to realize that we are the true gods.

What is the only effective immune response capable of resisting this?

How does the mind produce antibodies to the archontic parasitical mind virus?

By having a strong, clear sense of “I am”.

By finding our center within.

By being like a tree with strong roots.

This is how we regenerate immunity from within.

It is not enough to be taking supplements and detoxing our blood.

We must also rid ourselves of inessentials and remember what it means to be human.

Remembering restores connection with spirit.

Remembering brings energy into our biofield.

A strong circulation of life force connects us to the real “greater good”.

Living from our heart, in tune with nature, makes us more resilient to attack.

Invest in three things:

truth

love

learning

Yes, it can be unbelievably hard to remain in balance during extreme times.

However, any time and situation, regardless, is an opportunity to grow and to nourish the soul.

Please use this material as you wish for your own benefit.

Please use this material as you wish for your own benefit.