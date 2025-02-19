Tripod, a Martian Killing Machine from “The War of the Worlds”

Reality

What is reality? Is it made of things which occupy space? Or is it made of feelings and images we project outwardly, giving rise to the appearance of things? What is consciousness? The consciousness of a spider is not the same as that of a pelican. This is where it gets messy because we all see things slightly differently and we create different worlds from what we perceive. No two worlds are exactly the same. No two people are exactly the same. Ultimately, reality is a movie made “inside our heads”. Yet that too is an illusion because our minds are not really in the brain but in quivering quantum fields “outside” the body proper. Unfortunately, as we shall see, mental-emotional fields can be quite easily infiltrated by quantum computing. AI infiltrates our original perceptions and reformats them in synthetic grids. Here we have the transhumanist project: transformation of Maya into the Matrix. All Silicon Valley companies share the same ideology and same game plan: replace nature with code. This requires the construction of virtual reality.

Virtual Reality

Virtual reality begins by digitalizing experience. Digitalized experience is uploaded into the cloud for further processing, and then downloaded into people via smart appliances, or implants. This gives rise to the simulation. Another word for simulation is external control of perceptual processing. The firing of neurons is remotely modulated in giant servers, not in discrete compartments called brains. The brain itself is reduced to a node and has lost all autonomy. If we do no want this to happen we need to understand ourselves better.

The construction of the simulation builds upon our innate tendencies to project reality outwardly based on cultural conditioning and subconscious content. That means we already live in illusions as much as we do in houses. Security is found in consensus and the masses dislike anything that disturbs consensus, which is why truth is so often rejected, and even hated. Yet only a strong hunger for truth can break the spell of these habits and conditionings. Humans today are sleep walking through giant labyrinths of manipulated illusion and projection. I propose that to appreciate whatever authentic reality might be, one must first calibrate one’s mind with a higher order of perception. A simple way of defining that higher order would be selfless love. Some would call this the Christ consciousness, or agape love, others would refer to the Buddha, or to compassion. These words refer only to customs and belief systems. What really counts is what we actually are: how we behave towards others, including animals and plants, and towards our own selves, and how much we have learned along the way. That is the perennial wisdom which infuses all things just as water infuses all life.

Our Past

Mongolian shamans

In our ancestral past, we had shamans and seers who navigated between the outer and inner realms, restoring order and balance between the two. Later came organized religions. These aggressive, self-assembling entities shaped themselves into pyramidal hierarchies. They imposed control by a system of promises and threats. And they used a cadre of priests to officiate between man and the godhead they claimed to represent. They were little different, in essence, from government bureaucracies or trans-national corporations.

Later, the policing of belief was transferred over to materialistic science with the emergence of modern, secular societies. This matter-focused science quickly fell under the sway of institutions set up by vested interests. It lost its compass as it melded into an extensive network of NGOs and secretive thinktanks working on social engineering projects. In the end, corrupted science became just another religion: scientism. Even without this, science, despite its remarkable discoveries and benefits, has left a gaping hole in the human soul: our need for a deeper sense of who we are and why we are here. Conversations about quantum fields have not filled this hole. If anything they have only made it deeper and darker. How can we find light at the end of the tunnel?

Infiltration

Infiltration is the way the world currently works

To begin to understand how the world works one must begin with the concept of infiltration. Infiltration is simply filtration in reverse. Imagine you had a water filter and instead of it turning dirty water into clean water it reversed this process. There you have it, this is how our world works. The following are all reducible to the concept of infiltration:

genetic engineering

social conditioning

bio tech

shedding

chemtrails

track and trace

personalized advertising

subliminal messaging

predictive programing

psyops

false flags

fear porn

fake EUA “ vaccines”

fake PCR “tests”

digital IDs

low orbital satellites

social media

Men in Black

Men in black police police infiltration and enforce the rule of archons

What is the historical wellspring of infiltration?

We need to look here at the concept of genetic engineering performed on the human species by non-human entities. That began a very long time ago. If anyone reading this considers such an idea to be absurd (which I doubt), the evidence of the past several years clearly proves this is now going on. Why would this not have been the case in our distant past? If so, who, or what, infiltrated us by means of our genetic code?

The pathway to the answer begins with looking for the men in black.

Who are the men in black? Why, for that matter, are black SUVs the preferred vehicle for Presidents, Secret Services and Drug Cartels?

It’s about enforcement. Not law enforcement, crime enforcement. The black vehicles and the “men in black” are in the employ of entities who infiltrated our realm from another dimension. These entities fused with certain humans, taking over their core functioning. To be taken over, those humans had to be worm eaten, then transformed into porous structures through which energy could flow in two directions. We could even say they became virtual wormholes, allowing the entities to move back and forth analogous to quantum tunneling. The intrusion of interdimensional entities is behind all the atrocities going on in our world, from the fires in Paradise, California to the underground tunnels, human experimentation, Covid scam, and child sacrifices.

The War of the Worlds

H.G. Wells’s novel, “The War of the Worlds”, first came out in serialized form in 1897. The novel involves an alien invasion of Martians and is set in England in the early 20th century. A strange cylinder, first thought to be a meteor, lands in a place called Horsell Common. Martians emerge from the cylinder and attack humans with heat ray guns. The Martians have brought with them giant tripods equipped with chemical weapons. The chemical weapon emits poisonous black smoke. (This is quite interesting since some chemtrails can be observed to be black. Wilhelm Reich and his team were famously attacked and gravely sickened by melanor, a powdery black substance launched from UFOs. The recent spate of chemical fogs witnessed this winter over the US and Europe, whilst white in color, also made many people very sick.) In the novel, military resistance to the invading tripods fails, and Martians soon dominate the ravaged landscape. Martian machines seize hold of humans and toss them inside metal vats. The Martians need to feed off human blood in order to keep their own anatomy intact. They have also brought with them an invasive plant species, a red weed. Those earthlings who manage to survive are driven mad by grief and trauma. Yet in the end the whole invasion fails: the Martians die off after being exposed to a microbial pathogen native to the Earth. They are killed by something they had not foreseen and for which they had no natural immunity. A simple microbe.

What Can We Draw from This Tale?

H.G. Well’s “The War of the Worlds”, like Orwell’s “1984” and Huxley’s “Brave New World”, are mirrors for the strange “reality” we are currently navigating through. If the Martians are taken to represent the Archons, parasitical entities from the dark side, whose goal is to obstruct human evolution and to perpetrate severe harm upon our species, things begin to make a lot of sense. In my view, without this understanding, any interpretation of world events barely scratches the surface.

But there is another twist to the tale.

On October 10, 1938, Orson Welles gave his own, dramatized radio version of this tale. He later claimed his reading provoked a mass panic and hysteria spread across the US like wildfire. However, it seems Welles, who was only 23 at the time and keen to promote himself, may have exaggerated the effect he had on audiences. Newspapers, no doubt worried about competition from this new kid on the block, “live radio”, boosted the tall tale, reporting that people (convinced the broadcast was actual news) were so startled they picked up their guns and fled from their homes. The end of the world was imminent! Phone lines jammed and the cops showed up at CBS from where the live show was being broadcast. Scuffles broke out between the boys in blue and the radio execs whilst at least some members of the general populace were of the mind that the planet had been invaded by hostile aliens and doomsday was at hand.

A farce, in other words, from which we can draw further conclusions: a significant percentage of the general population can be quite easily whipped up into a state of utter panic at the turn of a dime. It is sufficient to modify their reality through melodrama, dialing up latent paranoia in their subconscious. No doubt, lessons were learned from this event that would further serve the interests of certain three letter agencies.

As we know from both Orwell’s and Huxley’s novels, it is sufficient to keep the illusion of a permanent state of war in order to maintain a compliant populace. This is surely by now an open secret in an ever widening proportion of the global population.

Conclusion

What positives can we draw from all this?

I believe there are two of them:

In “The War of the Worlds” the technologically more powerful invading force is killed by an unforeseen factor, a microbial pathogen. In this scenario, it is counter-invaded by a primitive earthly life form. How can we interpret and apply this to our our situation today? First of all, since we are familiar with the concept of computer viruses (and we are generally more accepting of their existence compared to biological viruses), the entire transhumanist project would be vulnerable to a catastrophic “viral” infection. The tables could, potentially, turn against the New World Order if a hacker introduced some an unstoppable worm or other malware that spread through the system, bringing it to its knees. The hysterical reaction to Orson Welles’s radio show reminds us how much of “reality” is pure illusion very easily manipulated by those who seek to “steer the ship” of humanity. Out of control emotions lead us directly into an underground tunnel of delusion and terror based projection. Far better not to succumb to waves of absurdity and keep your feet firmly on the ground. Practice centering. I have covered this topic in my previous post “Using Your Psyche to Repel Nanotech”. There is a workbook available for download.

There is one more thing to add, since we are now looking hard for ways to degrade synthetic components directed to kill and to terraform the planet. Our microbiome is a largely untapped resource of defense, and it effectively controls our genetic expression. I covered this topic in the post called “Your Microbiome Drives Gene Expression”. Bacteria and archaea are ancient creatures with more knowledge of survival than any more recent life forms. They also constitute a huge portion of the planetary biomass. I do not doubt that, investigated properly, we would find ways to detox both our bodies and the land by working with these creatures as opposed to ignoring them, fearing them or destroying them. Reality is always shaped by how we think and act. If we stay calm and solution oriented we are far more likely to glimpse light at the end of the tunnel.

There is surely a war going on, and it is a very old one. It is against non-human parasitical entities. But it is also a battle within each one of us. Will we choose the light and will we choose wisely? All that glitters is not gold. We live now in the era of false light and half truth. Flickering screens, subliminal messaging, and controlled opposition are deployed constantly with an increasing direction towards optogenics.

The psyche is the citadel to be defended. To do so, we must use both parts of our brain, not just the analytical side but most importantly the holistic side which sees wholes. The right brain perceives patterns not data points, which is what the left brain picks up. By identifying old patterns of confinement we release ourselves from ancient mind control. Instead, we begin once again to see beautiful interlocking patterns and harmony, reflections of the true cosmos at a higher frequency of perception. I feel that a great awakening is possible in the very midst of all this darkness.