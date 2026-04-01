Dandelion means “Teeth of a Lion”

In a world of treacherous governments, biometric surveillance, planned depopulation and collapsing supply chains, sourcing edible food from a corner store or supermarket is not your best option. It certainly should not be your only option. That would be like looking for credible news from MSM.

Well, get ready because finding nutritious foods may soon prove to be far more difficult than it already is.

Yet some vital food and medicine may be growing close by, basically within arm’s reach. Such foods may not fill your belly, but they can help keep you healthy even guarding against cancer, and they cost little to nothing.

Today I will focus on the dandelion, that beautiful plant Americans have been trained to despise. Not everyone, of course, only true believers and glyphosate addicts. Spray baby, spray. Those kind of people. The ones who think fake news is good for the brain and what is trending must be true. Those people.

A little Story about Chemlawn

CHEMLAWN was purchased by ECOLAB in 1987 for $370 million. Following a great sales run, the brand was acquired by parent company SERVICEMASTER back in 1992. After fifteen more years CHEMLAWN got a new name, wait for it…TRUGREEN.

Not only truth, but true green, or green truth? Well, well, well, how about that.

Yes, that new name wiped away all toxicity concerns the public had previously expressed about CHEMLAWN. Rebranding was done gradually over those fifteen years during which a hybrid name TRUGREEN-Chemlawn was introduced so consumers would get acclimated to the makeover without going into shock.

The public, gullible as ever, bought it. In both senses of the term.

Ah! Not just better living through chemicals, but chemicals as TRUth, at least in terms of all things green. Green New Deal, anybody? (Please don’t say Soylent.)

And let’s not forget how the Green Parties, on both sides of the Atlantic, are in bed with the UN and WEF. Also with with radical Islam: yes, the famous RED-GREEN alliance.

If you think all that sounds a bit like a psychotic traffic light, you’d be, well… right.

Maybe it’s safer to just stay on the sidewalk.

Yup, its all getting kinda nutty out there, don’t you think?

Well, mass lying and mass stupidity are a great formula for fortune making. Just ask Bill Gates.

But truth ~ especially in matters of health ~ lies elsewhere, far from the deceiving mandates of medical ex-perrrts.

Truth is often to be found in neglected places people rarely visit unless, of course, they happen to be truth foragers, as many of the readers of this article undoubtedly are. Truth foragers know to look first in their own back yards, assuming these have not been sprayed, or in fields off the beaten track where the Roundup Man has not done his morning “rounds”.

Yes, I am talking here about the true benefits of so-called weeds. And the king of weeds is surely the dandelion.

But before we go further into that, a brief word about weeds in general.

Weeds are seen as pests taking nutrients away from cultivated plants. In fact, the opposite is generally true. Wild grasses and “weeds” strengthen soil. Their taproots break up composite dirt deeper down, aerating the structure so microbes can flourish and other plants draw vital nutrients up into their stems. Weeds help plants to prosper in natural ecosystems: they prevent erosion and maintain soil’s mineral profile.

There is a simple reason for this biocompatibility. Weeds are plants. They only become weeds when someone decides he doesn’t approve of them. Which kinda sorta is what is going on in the big wide world right now with all these rules and regulations, state sponsored euthanasia, digital IDs, plandemic 2.0 and pipeline of death jabs to ensure our ongoing safety. Oh yeah, and one thing even worse than all that: more Greta Thunberg.

So what I want to do in this article is show you how dandelions can be an ally against the madness.

Dandelions should be, according to Hippocrates’s dictum, comsumed as both food and medicine:

“Let food be thy medicine, medicine they food”

Life requires resilience. Resilience is a synonym for a functioning immune system. We can absorb resilience directly from plants which double as both food source and medicine. There are very few plants in the world that can compete with dandelions for resilience.

How Dandelions got their name

The English word dandelion originated in the French phrase, dent de lion, which means, literally, lion’s tooth. Let’s look at some of those from a long time ago.

Fossilized lion teeth discovered in Texas, and right below, here is a segment of cave lion jaw from Eastern Europe. Both samples date from the Pleistocene Era (approx. 2 million to 10,000 BCE).

The jagged leaves of the dandelion derived their name from the King of the Beasts, no less. There is serious power in that. Dandelions belong to nature’s royalty!

Dandelions are also incredibly exquisite in their means of propagation. Take a look below at this little piece of perfection. Like ballerinas, the two last seedlings are ready to rise aloft, willing to fly wherever the wind takes them and lays them down. What grace and spirit of adventure!

Dandelions are not just mute containers filled with phytonutrients. They are also containers of energy and spirit. By closely studying their morphology and life cycles, by observing their incredible resourcefulness and appreciating their intelligent design, we become aware of subtle energies we take into ourselves when we partake of their substance. These energies help sustain not just our physical bodies but also our energy fields. Fields are the information envelopes that surround organisms which regulate their biological processes. Just because we do not see fields does not mean they do not exist. Fields must be kept in prime condition no less than our physical bodies must. Fields have agency over cells just as ideas have agency over actions. Dandelions grow in fields and meadow like tiny irrepressible suns. They are resistant to almost everything except Bill Gates and strong acids.

Multiple Benefits of Dandelion Leaf and Root

Dandelions, as we have seen, are tenacious in their survival instinct and blossom even in tough soils. They convey that strength and tenacity to whoever consumes them. They are not dainty, they are not wallflowers. They are lion’s teeth.

Besides this energy transfer, they are delicious and nutritious, very high in potassium, calcium and Vitamin K1. The root is rich in inulin, which makes it good for the large intestine and helps lower blood sugar. The leaves assist with kidney detox through their diuretic effect, which is balanced by the large amount of potassium. The roots are particularly beneficial for the liver and gallbladder. helping to stimulate bile flow, which is considered Phase III of liver detox. Daily imbibing of roasted dandelion root tea will do wonders for maintaining liver function or remedying non-alcoholic fatty liver syndrome. This assists of course with weight loss programs.

When people contact me for health consultations, I always inquire about liver status as it is primary for detoxification, the major challenge for us on today’s poisoned planet. I often recommend people to get the roasted granules from Frontier Herbs.

Dandelion extract has also been shown helpful as an anti-depressant and anti-inflammatory.

However, there is one particular agency of dandelion root extract that has been studied which I wish to emphazize, namely its effect on cancer.

The horrible rise in cancers since the rollout of the Covid jab - especially the so called turbo cancers - has shocked many medical professionals. This is why it is important to consider drinking dandelion root extract prophylactically.

Remember: dandelion means teeth of a lion, and dandelion extract goes after cancer cells and causes them to commt suicide. The process is called apoptosis and in a healthy body, when any cell becomes too weak or sick, it may be programmed to self-destruct via various cell-signaling pathways.

In 2010, a team of researchers at the University of Windsor in Canada discovered that dandelion root extract forces cancer cells into apoptosis (programmed suicide). It was found highly effective numerous aggressive cell models, amongst which were leukemia, pancreatic cancer, and drug-resistant melanoma.

Another study “Dandelion root extract affects colorectal cancer proliferation and survival through the activation of multiple death signalling pathways” published in the National Library of Medicine in 2016, and authored by Pamela Ovadje et.al. discusses how DRE (dandelion root extract) induces a remarkable > 95% cell death of colon cancer cells within just 48 hours, without any harm whatsoever to normal healthy cells.

That is impressive.

So bottom line is this: whether you go foraging or just order online, those lion’s teeth are waiting to help. Tender leaves may be harvested in earlier spring and eaten as salad. Slow roasted roots can be concoted as a hot beverage, richly aromatic which stimulates digestion, improves liver function and guards against cancer.

Things to think about. And if supply chains break and you can’t get any fresh greens from the store, you’ll know where to look and what to look for.