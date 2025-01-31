Image credit: iStock
Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Like, it’s real bananas!”
Keep on reading if you want to solve this riddle.
Two men were hand picked by the POTUS to head DOGE. Then it was down to one. This new department is akin to a Weight Watcher’s program for the nation. It aims to slash upwards of $2 trillion off the federal budget and Make America Slim Again.
Credit: Fortune Magazine
What? MASA? The plan is perhaps to inject Ozempic into the entire North American landmass. They are just going to need a very big needle to do that. Where would they find one of those? Oh, yes, wait a minute. Of course:
Credit: Doug Chayka, Getty images
Once upon a time, the USA used to be the envy of the world for its auto industry. One of the most famous brands to come out of Detroit in its heyday was Dodge.
Classic gas guzzler taking a well-earned break in a hard working day of heating up the planet
Today for most people life is a matter of dodging problems hurtling down the pike right at them.
The concept of DOGE is legally and constitutionally dubious. It seems to come, like so much else, from Reality TV. Isn’t DOGE basically “You’re Fired!” on steroids?
Anyway, we aren’t here to talk about money. We’re here to talk about bananas.
And robots. One in particular.
Please meet Optimus.
Credit: Tesla, Canada
The electric automaker announced on Wednesday its intention to deploy several thousand of its affiliated OPTIMUS robots as workers in Tesla factories. These frontline bots will inform the next version of Optimus slated for launch in 2026. These second version bots will likely be sold to rival car companies with expected profits surging into the mega sphere.
As per the company CEO: “I think long term Optimus has the potential to be north of $10 trillion in revenue. Like, it’s real bananas.”
There we go! We’ve solved the riddle. Good job guys!
But, wait.
$10 trillion for a bunch of bananas?
That does not sound good.
Not to worry: Tesla announced its focus is shifting dramatically towards AI and robotics. Not cars then? Oh, well, good. That’s reassuring.
As reported in FORTUNE magazine, Tesla could become “the most valuable company in the world by far…worth more than the next five companies combined.”
As per its CEO: “Things are really going to go ballistic next year.”
It kinda all makes sense now.
H-21 Shawnee Helicopter gunship aka “The Flying Banana”.
Yup, we did it. We solved the riddle.
Credit: mex.design
Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ah Hahaha...oh my that is so hilarious...hahaha...
This fixation on money and profits is destroying the world. The limited intelligence of those running the world is entirely focused on living in the here and now. They don't realize things can't continue the way they are going. It should not be business as usual, when the entire world is at stake. If these high rollers don't concern themselves about taking care of the planet first, there will be nothing left. There will be NO future generations or even life. AI..Artificial intelligence be dammed. Everything mankind has invented has major downsides, which have been ignored. Using the resources of the world to destroy it...is stupidity beyond belief.