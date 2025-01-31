Image credit: iStock

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Like, it’s real bananas!”

Keep on reading if you want to solve this riddle.

Two men were hand picked by the POTUS to head DOGE. Then it was down to one. This new department is akin to a Weight Watcher’s program for the nation. It aims to slash upwards of $2 trillion off the federal budget and Make America Slim Again.

Credit: Fortune Magazine

What? MASA? The plan is perhaps to inject Ozempic into the entire North American landmass. They are just going to need a very big needle to do that. Where would they find one of those? Oh, yes, wait a minute. Of course:

Credit: Doug Chayka, Getty images

Once upon a time, the USA used to be the envy of the world for its auto industry. One of the most famous brands to come out of Detroit in its heyday was Dodge.

Classic gas guzzler taking a well-earned break in a hard working day of heating up the planet

Today for most people life is a matter of dodging problems hurtling down the pike right at them.

The concept of DOGE is legally and constitutionally dubious. It seems to come, like so much else, from Reality TV. Isn’t DOGE basically “You’re Fired!” on steroids?

Anyway, we aren’t here to talk about money. We’re here to talk about bananas.

And robots. One in particular.

Please meet Optimus.

Credit: Tesla, Canada

The electric automaker announced on Wednesday its intention to deploy several thousand of its affiliated OPTIMUS robots as workers in Tesla factories. These frontline bots will inform the next version of Optimus slated for launch in 2026. These second version bots will likely be sold to rival car companies with expected profits surging into the mega sphere.

As per the company CEO: “I think long term Optimus has the potential to be north of $10 trillion in revenue. Like, it’s real bananas.”

There we go! We’ve solved the riddle. Good job guys!

But, wait.

$10 trillion for a bunch of bananas?

That does not sound good.

Not to worry: Tesla announced its focus is shifting dramatically towards AI and robotics. Not cars then? Oh, well, good. That’s reassuring.

As reported in FORTUNE magazine, Tesla could become “the most valuable company in the world by far…worth more than the next five companies combined.”

As per its CEO: “Things are really going to go ballistic next year.”

It kinda all makes sense now.

H-21 Shawnee Helicopter gunship aka “The Flying Banana”.

Yup, we did it. We solved the riddle.

Credit: mex.design