If everyone is being targeted, what simple steps can we take to minimize potential damage?

Targeted individuals are amongst the most alert and awake people I have ever encountered. But instead of being listened to and supported, these people are gaslit. I have great respect for targeted individuals. They silently bear a huge amount of suffering. Many were also abused as children. Their emotional pain is often a key reason they were selected to be experimented upon. There is a direct link between emotional distress and being targeted. The perpetrators feed off any suffering they create. TI’s know this, and they have much to teach us about what is going on “behind our backs”.

Today, every person, whether he/she realizes it or not, has a target imprinted on their back.

It is not by chance that one of the largest retail chains in the US has this logo:

Target originated in 1918 with George Draper Dayton who was a contemporary of John D Rockefeller. The so-called Spanish Flu “broke out” in 1918 and lasted until 1920. This prototype pandemic was very successful, causing upwards of 50 million deaths and possibly as many as 100 million. It reinforced the vice-grip of allopathic medicine following the Flexner Report of 1910 and “standardized” it. Hence the term Rockefeller medicine as Standard oil was JDR’s standard bearer. Big Pharma grew bigger and fatter from oil derivatives and from harms caused therefrom. Disease production and maintenance became operational policy for the “sickness industry”. For Standard Oil and the US equity market, disease, death and depopulation are index-linked to profit margins. The Spanish Flu had nothing to do with Spain and devolved directly from Rockefeller’s experimental meningitis “vaccine”.

Dayton combined his role as a Presbyterian Church trustee with business dealings in mortgage brokerage and real estate. In 1962, 28 years after its founder’s death from cancer, the company opened its first Target store. Dayton’s soon merged with J.L. Hudson and was renamed Dayton-Hudson Inc. Then, at the start of this century (roughly in line with 9/11) the company rebranded as the Target we know today.

Here are two earlier examples of their logo design before the current one was adopted:

Y’all might well wonder, why the heck was a bull’s eye was chosen to epitomize the brand?

This analysis of iconography in American retail branding now brings us to Walmart. Walmart has 5362 locations in the US and a further 2448 in Mexico. Since the average retail outlet on home soil has 200 employees that makes over 1,000,000 employees in the US alone. Walmart is closely aligned to the military and some of its stores have been repurposed as FEMA camp centers for citizens in “natural disaster” scenarios. Such buildings have cavernous ramps linking up with vast underground networks and DUMBS.

As you can see above, the Walmart logo incorporates segmental rays evocative of a rising sun. What is the hidden significance?

The freemasonic rising sun is a glyph for the NWO and the “New Dawn”. Moreover, when we look more closely, the Walmart logo design also resembles a dartboard:

Let’s go back to Target once more and join the dots:

Binary Weapons and Asymmetric Warfare

Almost everyone today is suffering from information overwhelm. Almost all information has become intrinsically dubious, making it increasingly difficult to choose wise decisions. Do we turn left or right, or just stay put and hope for the best?

When truth appears to be a moving target we must realize that we ourselves have become the moving targets of those who fabricate falsity into the appearance of truth.

This is obviously a deliberate topsy-turvy situation, and getting worse since the plans laid out call for chaos and confusion to usher in the “solution”.

AI knows this, and, ladies and gentleman, it is now AI making the calls.

How do we get AI out of our bodies? How do we dismantle polymerized spyware that has infiltrated us via air, water, food, jabs, PCR test swabs and shedding (aka the kindness of strangers). Let’s start with that question.

We need to understand that kill switches via directed frequency pulses require receivers to have maximum effect. This was the obvious reason for the jabbing, the spraying and the rest of it.

If we are all, to some extent, infested with Morgellons fibers and sub-microscopic transceivers, what is the simplest and cheapest approach to getting this stuff out?

As suggested in my previous posts:

borax

nanosilver

CDS

Cat’s Claw

other powerful plant extracts: curcumin etc.

essential oils

binders and chelating agents such as activated charcoal and clays

liver and kidney support by means of dandelion, breakstone, desmodium etc.

herbal and natural anti-parasite and anti-fungal protocols

high quality trace minerals to strengthen cell receptors

bathing, skin scrubbing, enemas etc with borax, baking soda or CDS

If only the borax and nanosilver is adopted, remember this is the essential foundation for eliminating nanotech assemblage, and not costly for the average person. CDS is not expensive either, when made at home. None of the other listed items are very expensive to acquire and some people will only need a few of them.

If this internal cleanse is adopted, it will scrub out - or at least reduce - the receptor network inside the body derived from hydrogels.

If the regimen is successfully adopted, any major release of frequencies to activate “disease” processes in people such as Marburg would not succeed since the nano-transmitters would have been decimated.

The cleaner the person is internally, the less chance they have of being damaged either by targeted RFs or by ambient EMFs from towers and appliances.

Keeping your body - and no less your mind with its pile of emotions - as clean as possible makes it much more difficult to be taken out or taken down. Sustaining a higher state of frequency is possible once internal junk and debris has been greatly reduced.

TIs (targeted individuals) are very much aware or the mental and spiritual aspects of the equation. They are people who, through the intensity of their suffering, have developed an emotional honesty and scrupulousness that most “normal” people lack.

We want to help them in any way towards recovery, and also try to guide large numbers of people to be less targetable by taking preventive measures.

What if I am already sick?

If a person is already suffering from sickness or impaired health, as many are, they may be facing truly uphill challenges. Advanced Lyme disease, for example, is extremely difficult to treat. The longer a bioweaponized system has percolated inside a human body, the more challenging it becomes for the body to remove it.

There is no single answer for everyone. Each individual requires a personalized approach. Here are a few of the methods some people are currently using to treat Morgellons, parasite infestation, and/or other polymerization problems:

bee venom

frozen castor oil caps (anti-parasite)

natural gum spirits of turpentine (anti-fungal)

jatoba (anti-fungal)

simarouba tincture aka Miracle Tree (anti-parasite)

CDS baths and enemas

Ba Zhong Yi Qi Tang (Chinese herbal formula)

various adaptogenic herbs

diatomaceous earth (anti-parasitic)

sodium citrate

borax + coconut + baking soda + essential oil body scrub

lumbrokinase

EMF Hazards

Obviously, stay as far away as possible from toxic EMFs and RFs. This, however, is far from easy for most everybody. These fields and frequencies are everywhere. Even people themselves, at least those who have been multiple jabbed, radiate outwardly like miniature cell towers. And satellite surveillance and emission is now globally installed.

If a person has a cell phone they should use it only when really needed. It should not be held in the hand if possible, and kept at arm’s length. De-activate all the internal antennas except for airplane mode when it is not in use. Better still, switch the darn thing off and keep it in a faraday pouch when you don’t need it.

Laptops can be wired by means of ethernet cables.

All such devices should be kept out of the bedroom, and all unnecessary appliances switched off at night. Water pillows can be used to absorb incoming radiation.

Plants, trees and bushes, absorb and block incoming radiofrequencies.

Summary

Transhumanist totalitarianism requires two poles in order to work. One is inside the body, the other outside. The entire network of nodes depends on synthetic interconnectivity. Polymerization of people, animals, plants and the environment is required to achieve this goal. As in any battery, if one electrode is blocked, electrical currents cannot flow. By the same logic, if a person unplugs from the matrix and scrubs off the internal replacement hardware they have unknowingly absorbed, this will slightly weaken the system as well as protecting their life and health. The more people did this, the stronger the effect would be.

As stated in my previous posts, all information provided here is educational and should not be misconstrued as medical advice. Any adoption of substances or protocols should be undertaken under the auspices of a knowledgeable person, preferably a qualified and knowledgeable health professional. Nothing should be adopted without understanding and guidance. The exact same goes for acquisition of any items to ensure they come from a good, reputable source.

