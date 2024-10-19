How well can you withstand adversity? How effectively can you protect your loved ones and yourself from multiple dangers in a world gone mad?

Our basic rights and freedoms are in the cross hairs. Just recently, via a “directive” which bypasses congressional approval, the DOD granted itself the authority to use lethal force against US citizens on home soil. It is now clearer than ever: the enemy of humanity’s goal of implementing their global security state is being deliberately implemented step by step.

How is “resistance” based on the 2nd Amendment viable? The move by the DOD sets a trap. Any act of rebelliousness, especially one using arms, would be manipulated by agitators into the perceived chaos of an uprising. This would then authorize the use of potentially lethal force by the military in their back up to police. This use of force would restore “order” and ensure public “safety”.

Ordo ab Chao

Their move to impose martial law extends beyond US soil. People across the entire world are under threat to life and liberty. The “Great Reset” requires military interventions. The EUA for the deaths shots originated in a DOD diktat. The entire web of chemtrails and ELF/HAARP frequencies is partly there to provide a sky based communications system for NATO. This system interfaces with the rotating satellite grid. The injected nanomaterials in jabs were designed to enable compliance and remote monitoring of all humans 24/7. This obsessive need for total control indicates a severe psychiatric disorder operating at the highest levels of power.

So what can a person do? Feeling overwhelmed, traumatized and powerless is easy. It is the path of least resistance. That is actually what “they” want.

But it is not what your body wants. Your body is designed by nature to want to survive. The human body is intrinsically resilient and hard to kill. The body has many self-healing mechanisms which can be switched on if only we know how to do this.

First of all consider: if you succeed in eliminating nanotech from your body you disable or at least downgrade AI’s capacity to remotely control or destroy you. If you can master your own thoughts and emotions, you firewall your neurons against manipulation by “voice of god” or other nefarious WEF tools toys for mind control. Otherwise, they can instigate excruciating physical or emotional pain. They can insert false memories and other paranoid delusional states. All this can be remotely inflicted upon you if you have their hardware stacked up inside you.

Let’s now switch our attention back to the strength, vibrancy and sanity (sanctity) of the earth.

The golden rule is inner calm and follow nature as much as you can.

At the very least, consider acquiring some basic tools for health preservation and maintenance of your immune response. As I have said before, three key elements for you to consider would be CDS (chlorine dioxide solution), Borax (sodium borate) and Nanosilver.

I have already referred my readers to Terral Croft’s stack for access to the borax-weight based nanosilver protocol. (For links, please see my previous posts “Live or Perish” and “Eliminating Nanotech”.)

CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) has been successfully used in a multitude of applications to treat a myriad of problems from wounds to burns and from autism to cancers. It has even been used in opthalmological surgery to restore sight to patients who went blind after being given the C-V jab, and in sophisticated spinal cord injections to restore full mobility to some patients with vertebral osteomyelitis confined to wheelchairs subsequent to being given the jab.

For regular home use as a prophylactic against jab induced illness, it is important to understand how CDS works at the nano level to target very small toxins and acidic conditions, providing oxygen and improving the negative electrical charge on cell membranes. The chlorine dioxide molecule is just a fraction of a nanometer in length, and it is size specific in its targeting of pathogenic substances. The basic process occurs through oxidation. Oxidation in our bodies drives metabolic combustion.

CDS also promotes differentiation and delivery of stem cells. In this way, when used properly, CDS can even reverse necrotic tissue, generating new healthy tissue at site.

According to research done by Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, CDS helps detach aluminum deposits from the pineal gland and protects the body against radiation damage.

That means CDS may provide some protection in buffering the body against non-ionizing forms of radiation such as 5G.

Thus, if a person chooses to add CDS to their borax-nanosilver protocol, they are getting additional and complementary coverage at the nano level.

Some people have insisted to me that nanosilver accumulates in their body over time. I do not dispute any person’s own anectodal experiences. However, scientific research shows the reverse to be true. Please refer to Dr. Keith Moeller’s work for more specifics.

People (especially physicians) often state that CDS is the same thing as bleach. Such a belief is patently absurd to anyone with even a basic knowledge of high school chemistry: CDS is made from NaCl02 (sodium chlorite) whilst bleach is NaClO (sodium hypochlorite). Just the addition of a single oxygen atom to a molecule can make a huge difference in the nature of that chemical compound. Sodium chlorite is not the same thing as household bleach! If we want to understand nano, we need to recognize such basic facts.

Let’s return now to examine our nemesis.

The globalist attacks originate from an alliance of non-human (alien) forces and humans who, whether they are conscious of it or not, have sided with our common enemy. People argue about who these top people in the shadowy halls of power really are. To me, deeper forensic analysis indicates Jesuits, secret societies such as the Knights of Malta and other Masonic associates. These masked figures sit at the upper echelons of the global pyramid of power.

The founding fathers, including George Washington, considered the Jesuits to be the biggest threat to the new republic.

However, to be clear. We need to understand the true and more complex nature of the problem: it originates as much inside as outside us. If we choose to be free we must accept our full share of responsibility. Currently, only a very small number recognize how freedom and personal responsibility interconnect. Instead, there is a great deal of outward gazing and frantic finger pointing.

Actually, our common nemesis must be perceived as an overlap of three components:

interdimensional “extraterrestrial” beings with malign intent

evil human cliques working in the shadows in thrall to demonic and satanic energies (Jesuits, Masons, Zionists, Nazis, Banksters, Royalty, Big Tech players)

an individual person’s use abuse of their heart and mind: human nature swings between freedom and fascism, its angelic and demonic poles. In the center between these two poles sit lethargy, compliance, laziness and mindless obedience.

None of the three components can produce much effect independently of the other two. This confluence may be viewed as a Venn diagram in which the three components overlap. In the center is the resulting field of perception, or manipulated consciousness.

This mixing and combining of consciousness could be compared to recombinant DNA processes occurring inside a cell. One of the principal dangers with the Replicon vaccine just released in Japan is due to amplified intra-cellular recombinant dynamics according to Dr. Daniel Nagase. In plain terms, this means accelerated mix-and-match of pathogenic genetic strands inside the vaccinated infected human cell, giving rise to a plethora of new viral strains chimeric synbiotic microorganisms with cross linkage potential to other humans as well as zoonotic potential to travel across multiple species boundaries.

Recombinant DNA mechanisms inserted inside a bacterium

In brief, the mechanisms of genetic modification executed through recombinant engineering and the mechanisms of psychic modification executed through recombinant programming have some key aspects in common.

If we wish to survive all this, we would do well to remember a few basic truths:

we are not machines

molecules are more akin to lego bricks than building blocks of reality

the human soul thrives on challenge

what does not kill us can make us stronger

Since the current global assault connected with agenda 2030 aims to take away not just all that belongs to us by nature, but the very nature of what we are, it means this attack is at once genetic, neurological and spiritual. What they are seeking to steal are not simply our belongings, but our core energy, our children and beyond that, our souls.

That, at least, is my conclusion. I am not interested in telling anybody what they should think or believe. I am simply trying to enable people to see and think more clearly, and hopefully better. Many do not want this improved level of intelligence, and prefer to keep their heads stuck comfortably in the sand. That is of course their right to exercise denial. But for all decisions taken there are consequences and there are side effects.

The effects of denial extend far and wide and that is what such people do not realize.

If you have read this far and subscribe to this channel, I assume you to be a person who seeks greater clarity of understanding and perception.

To me, an independent and sovereign attitude of the mind empowers the physical body. In themselves, clarity and sovereignty of thought provide defense against the psychological harms of invasive nanotech.

And because our thoughts determine the health of our brains and because our brains determine the health of our bodies it is clear that how well we are able to see and think will have a crucial impact on our health and longevity.

How then to do this? How can we stay strong like a mountain?

First, let’s quickly review the urgency of our current geopolitical circumstances.

As the US election selection approaches, the war drums beat ever louder in the Middle East and South China Sea. The WHO gears up for its massive assault on freedom through new iterations of its plandemic treaty trap. The world must face up to harsher headwinds.

Headwinds bring pressure and chaos. The problem, as we know, is that “chaos” was planned and set in motion for a fixed agenda.

Ordo ab Chao

Today, planetary life is threatened by the actions of evil men operating in the shadows. Their greedy, scheming machinations, their obsession with control, their utter addiction to technocracy and their depraved, egregious character have made them bow down to the ultimate world-eating monster-idol: AI.

It is AI that now controls:

radiofrequency emission + cross beam technologies

remote activation of nanoparticles in human blood

automation of thought processes and decision making of people

development of new molecular combinations for the health sickness industry and public health security surveillance

It is AI that is seizing control of planetary destiny due to these morally corrupt, despicable people. It is AI deciding who/what to preserve and who/what to eliminate.

supply chains are under attack

difficulties of various sorts will become unavoidable

Now let’s come to the key point.

REMEMBER: everything is energy. They want your energy. Without energy you are nothing. Without energy THEY are nothing.

Therefore, above all else PRESERVE YOUR ENERGY.

DO NOT THROW IT AWAY.

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU CONSUME IN THE WAY OF INFORMATION AS MUCH AS IN THE WAY OF FOOD.

you become what you eat

you become what you think

once they control what you think, you cease to exist as an authentic person

DEFENSE Lesson 1: Silence Your Mind

go to a place within where you are naked of thoughts and beliefs

find an inner quiet and neutrality

learn to still your emotions and control your reflexes

DEFENSE Lesson 2: Ground your Energy

learn to stand firm, be resolute, stay in balance

pay respectful attention to rocks, boulders, canyons

be like a tree, alert + adaptive + supple

walk a part of each day barefoot if possible on grass, stone or sand

spend time outdoors in nature whenever possible

strengthen your legs

become more flexible in your shoulders, hips, ankles and lower back

improve blood flow through all your limbs

locate your center of gravity in your lower abdomen

anchor your body into the core of the earth

DEFENSE Lesson 3: Earth based nutrition

eat foods as fresh and nourishing as you can find

consume Diatomaceous Earth

consume Bentonite Clay

consume Zeolite

consume Activated Charcoal

consume fermented foods and soil based organisms

Since the material I have presented is quite complex, I will only comment here about Diatomaceous Earth. I will leave discussion of other above-mentioned materials for subsequent posts.

Many people are afraid of silicon since they believe that consuming it will enhance self assembly of nanotech in the body. We should first of all recognize the role Open AI now plays in online information sources such as chatGPT. AI’s goal is not to inform you, it is to imprint its views inside of you so that you can no longer see independently of it.

So let’s start with some basics. Earthly life consists of carbon based lifeforms. However, the element silicon (Si) is found in many parts of the natural world such as sand, rock and clay and has a key function in life on earth. Silicon itself is a crystalline metalloid containing 14 electrons. It is easily oxidized by exposure to oxygen to produce compounds called silicates (such as quartz, sand, stone, and clay materials).

Silicon is rarely found in its pure elemental form. But because it is an excellent semiconductor, silicon has been extensively used in electronics and computing. The type of silicon used in electronics has to be combined with phosphorus and boron to work most effectively. Crystalline silicon is used in solar panels to convert sunshine into electricity, or photons into electrons. For this reason, many people are deathly afraid that any consumption of silicon, silica or silicates will render them more susceptible to optogenic manipulation (which is one of the tools in use today to remotely control humans like lab rats).

In addition to the commercial use of synthetic forms of silicon such as silicone, this substance has been reported to be a part of “biologics” retrieved from some aliens. Silicon based lifeforms are certainly possible just as metallic animals are perfectly possible and indeed have been directly encountered. (For more on that subject, please refer to my post entitled “Can Metal Feel?”)

Understandably, some people are very hesitant about anything to do with silicon. And diatomaceous earth has plenty of the element silicon in its composition.

However, the silicon in DE is in the form of hydrous silica, which is the same type found in the beautiful semi-precious stone opal. This type of silica is almost purely AMORPHOUS. This means that its molecular structure is quite chaotic and does not therefore function as a semi-conductor. That means that silicon dioxide, the substance derived from fossilized diatoms which constitutes DE, should not be considered a material that would enhance assemblage of nanotech structures or semiconduction of electronic signals inside the human body. The key point is to understand here is the amorphous (chaotic, unstructured) arrangement of the molecules in DE.

What then are the benefits of consuming DE?

removes aluminum from the body (thereby cleaning up the brain and also disabling heavy metal integration with graphene)

colloidal silica from DE neutralizes the positive charge on harmful toxins in a similar way to CDS

enhances fat metabolism (lowers triglycerides, lowers LDL, increases HDL) and in so doing supports the body’s natural ways to break down harmful nanolipid particles

carries toxic by products out via the urine, sweat glands, and feces

increases bone density and bone matrix quality

enhances collagen formation

eliminates parasites

helps drive calcium into bones, teeth and nails

Diatomaceous Earth originally was not “earth” but sea dwelling creatures that floated in the oceans many millions of years ago, and whose bodies, once fossilized, transformed into “earth”. DE is a white powder which reverberates with ancient planktonic life and has all the traditional benefits described above in addition to being a strong support to borax-nanosilver plus chlorine dioxide solution.

In dosing for DE, as with most things, it is best to start with small amounts (say 1/2 tsp) daily to see how your body reacts, and then gradually increasing the daily amount. Since DE is very drying, it is important to consume adequate amounts of water to compensate for this.

I will discuss some other “things of the earth” as well as herbs and botanicals in upcoming posts.

As regards strengthening your mind, if you are interested in webinars that focus on mental training, be sure to sign up for the newsletter at www.nicholascorrin.com to hear directly about upcoming events.

Trust the earth within and around you. Defend the earth within and around you. When your mind stills and you anchor into earth you become as strong as a mountain.