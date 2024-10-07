Above is something growing in human blood. The image is courtesy of Matt ’s microscopy. Speaking metaphorically (I presume) Matt calls this a cobra. To me it equally resembles a sea-horse. Part seahorse, part cobra? Full inhabitant of some person’s blood. A chimera!

What is a chimera?

in Greek mythology a chimera is a fire-breathing she-monster with a lion's head, goat's body and a serpent's tail.

in biology, a so-called “genetic chimera” is an organism which developed out of bits of different embryos.

in virology, a chimera is a hybrid critter. The hybrid is made by combining bits of nucleic acid from two or more kinds of bug. The fragments must possess essential genes required for replication. In other words, genetic self-assemblage mechanisms that cross link different species.

Chimeric Dengue virus vaccine candidate.

My starting point here is that we must use both sides of our brain to navigate our current crazy reality where mad scientists have escaped from their labs and are running loose in the fields. Crunching data is not enough.

Whilst the mad scientists cavort in fields of daisies, we are being increasingly tracked, traced and surveilled. And the overseeing eye is not human.

How do humans see?

It is not the same as AI deep learning. Unlike AI, humans have two hemispheres with fundamentally different functions. Inside our right hemisphere is a portal for cosmic consciousness. This is the source of holistic perception: our ability to join the dots and see not just the trees, but the forest to which they belong.

Analytical acuity and practical ingenuity derive from left hemisphere function. Without these, we are lost. Holistic understanding in itself is not enough.

A healthy person has both hemispheres in balance. An unhealthy person has an un-calibrated brain. (I was tempted to say “unhinged” but did not wish to offend.)

Vision, perception and insight, it goes without saying, rely on calibration of the hemispheres.

However, if anything is at the top it has to be the faculty of imagination. Not only Freud and Jung, but also physicists such as Einstein and Niels Bohr made it clear that imagination lay at the wellspring of their scientific understanding.

We might add, imagination is the very source of creation itself.

Can we please then agree on three points?

There are things inside us, in the sky, on the land, and in the sea that should not be there. These things are strange and sometimes fascinatingly beautiful abominations. Whatever they are, we need to find a way to remove them asap, and to do so, we need to make use of our imagination.

Okay, so how to do this?

Let me first summarize my philosophical position:

force of any sort is always harmful and wrong except in self-defense

our bodies are being subjected to intolerable levels of force

ditto for our emotions

ditto for our minds

the truth is only fully accessible to the person who has freed him/herself of all programming, especially subconscious projection (in other words, hardly anyone)

if we genuinely seek the truth it is usually safe to say we have previously been looking in the wrong direction

mostly we are only following our own shadows

humanity is hunted by intangible entities and is in deep trouble

the most classified subjects always provide the smoking guns

controlled opposition works to put additional smoke screens around those smoking guns

people are generally far more lost and ignorant than they are willing to admit

instinct and intuition are more important to us than intellect

I am well aware that not everyone is in agreement with me about the existence of hostile nanotech. Some proclaim it to be irrational fear-mongering. What, self-assembling hostile nanotech? No such thing exists! It is all just pie in the sky! (I have to agree with them that paranoia sells. And there are for sure more than a few people out there milking fear and fascination for profit.)

Others see nothing but hopelessness in the face of an overwhelming enemy force. Perhaps to avoid the challenge of finding actual solutions, other people busy themselves with attempting to identify the real culprits, as though this in itself would solve anything, even assuming it were actually possible.

At the same time, masses of people are now completely persuaded that viruses do not exist. They say viruses are a con-job, the product of psy-ops and fear mongering. To me, refuting the existence of viruses is itself a psy-ops. Whilst virology, psychiatry, surgery and many other medical practices and disciplines reveal darkly stained track records, it does not follow that the problems they claim (often fallaciously) to address do not exist in the first place.

In logical/philosophical terms, that would be a non sequitur.

(Here is a hint to see whether or not a person has been subjected to a psy-ops: present them with a viewpoint contrary to the one they hold, and observe their reaction. If they fly into a rage, rejecting your position as nonsense, then you can easily conclude their “thinking” has been controlled by a psy-ops.)

What we need most urgently now are clearer definitions, more inquisitive minds, and cross-disciplinary research.

My method is to always follow my gut and then to examine the evidence. Others might disagree with what I have concluded, and that is their full prerogative. But to me, evidence unequivocally suggests the presence of alien nanotech inside the human body.

Is there a way to remove these bots and self-assembling nanoparticles?

As I have stated in a previous post, “Live or Perish”, my conclusion is that the sodium borate-nanosilver protocol advocated by Terral Croft and Dr. Deborah is the best base platform for eradication of nanotech.

Again, I am not telling anyone what to take, what to do, let alone what to think.

You will never be successful with that approach anyway. The most you can do is guide a horse to water and then walk away.

And don’t turn your head and look back over your shoulder either.

To be quite clear, I am certainly not offering medical advice to the reader.

It is simply an exhortation to inquire further and not remain ensconced in a fixed position based on possible misunderstanding or misinformation.

And one more point: time is short. It also appears to be speeding up.

I consider EDTA possibly problematic from a toxicological perspective. (Others will no doubt refute this.) By contrast, there is zero toxicity associated with nanosilver. None. Nanosilver cannot do any harm or accumulate inside the body. It is completely metabolized within 24 hours. Unlike colloidal silver, nanosilver destroys not just bacteria but also viruses, mold and fungi. It crosses the blood brain barrier and degrades nanotech lodged in the cerebrum. Nanosilver, unlike colloidal silver, also functions as an anti-inflammatory.

Since pretty much all disease process (whether related to nanotech and chimeric viruses or good old fashioned bugs) induces inflammation in the body, nanosilver checks those boxes. That is, it acts as both an antimicrobial and an anti-inflammatory. And as for what most concerns us here, it destroys the nanotech components that have been covertly forced into our bodies so that they cannot assemble into more complex structures. Sodium borate helps degrade the connecting filaments of these structures if they have already formed.

I am not convinced the same can be said for EDTA, high dose Vitamin C, or methylene blue (which has been shown to have detrimental effects on intestinal flora. This is a critically important concern, as you will see if you keep on reading).

As for sodium borate, its toxicology profile is basically the same as table salt. So a person would have to consume humungous amounts of the substance to suffer a fatal reaction. To me, borax, like nanosilver is “safe and effective”.

Moreover, as I have previously indicated, borax supplies key nutrients to the body and has a long history of remediating numerous health problems.

Amongst which:

arthritis

osteopenia and osteoporosis

fungal infections

autoimmmune problems

endocrine disurbances

acidosis

insomnia

impotence

What else might help us fight off the nanotech in our blood?

chlorine dixode solution (CDS) helps degrade colloidal graphene and carbon nanotubules so long as they have not yet aggregrated into larger masses or structures.

How about the element of earth?

In the past, before our soils were contaminated and depleted of minerals, and before GMOs, chemtrails, industrial effluent, and toxic sludge made from human poop used as a “fertilizer” on so-called organic produce in the US, eating fruit straight from the tree or vegetables pulled straight from the ground provided us with a myriad of friendly flora which quickly repopulated and restored our microbiomes. The walls of our dwelling places were similarly populous with microbiota in resonance with our bodies and their needs.

In today’s world of Facebook, Alexa, smart phones, smart water and processed everything, very little of these once gargantuan populations survives as nature intended.

Our bodies cannot live a single hour without the ongoing support of commensal microorganisms which actually outnumber our own cells by a 10:1 ratio.

Now let’s get to the key point. Recent research shows that microbiota from the gut and elsewhere, move (translocate) into our blood vessels to assist as needed. I will follow up with a more detailed post on this soon.

This implies that our microbiota have an innate sensing ability that can detect the needs of the blood, and move there as a support system when required to do so.

Does it not make sense to inquire whether these friendly critters may prove vital assists in combating the presence of alien nanotech in our blood?

For this reason, it seems to me wise to consume significant amounts of fermented foods, when possible. And soil based organisms (aka spore bearing bacteria) have been shown to be by far the most beneficial.

How about earth-as-food and earth-as-medicine?

Diatomaceous earth

Bentonite clay

How about sea-as-food and sea-as-medicine?

Agua de mar

Original Quinton marine plasma

Monoatomic ormus

How about helpful plants and botanicals?

Cat’s claw

Dandelion root

Burdock root

Pumpkin seed extract

Bottom line is we need to clean our blood first.

Here is the source for nanosilver for a baseline protocol :

terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Again, I am not telling anyone what to do, what to believe, or where to go, just pointing out a pool of water over yonder for those who may be thirsty.

Though we might long for security, such a thing does not exist. Belief in security is the ultimate psy ops. Embracing uncertainty with love and gratitude plus a great sense of adventure is a far better investment in life.