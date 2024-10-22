Goblin shark

Satanic behavior grows ever more flagrant in our current world. Within our bodies, drifting like psychotic algae through the blood, are structures that should not be there. Things that should not exist at all. We are privy to horrible images of alien components, synbiotic entities and fluorescent transitory phenomena circulating inside. These insights we receive by means of darkfield, lightfield, raman and electron microscopy. Pioneering work in pursuit of this phenomenology is being done by Dr. David Nixon, Karl C, matt. j.a.o.b, and others. Amongst the very first researchers into the world “bajo el microscopio” was Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna.

All this outpouring of evidence is shocking in the extreme. It is taking its toll on our spirits. It is wearing us down.

image credit: Karl C

Meanwhile, like denizens of ocean deeps where no sunlight ever penetrates, our political representatives, health advisory boards, school governors, local councils, university professors, family doctors - even our favorite entertainers - have morphed in front of our eyes into monsters.

Just like the goblin shark, their bite range extends wider and wider, enabling them to chow down on the population after first paralyzing their prey with propaganda glands dripping va$$ines venom down sharp arrays of teeth.

We ourselves are forced to swim in black waters of decay and corruption. Our spines are bent and our hearts broken by the unfettered megalomania of “philanthropists” pushing depopulation wokism, DEI and a green planet whilst they groom their next child victims for eventual dismemberment in secret gullies dug inside the bowels of the earth.

philo means i luv you in greek

Have we passed the point of no return, or is a U turn still feasible?

This “bottom line” question is gnawing away inside us as we buckle up for the election selection on November 5th.

Meanwhile, the eternal antidotes, innocence, purity of heart, and goodness, are backed into a corner. Censorship and cancel culture are just updated versions of the old Spanish Inquisition. What follows on from state silencing of free speech? Disappearances, summary warrantless arrests, torture, murder.

Those of us who know history know this.

Okay, so what to do?

We need practical positive steps to reclaim some power. We need a bit of tailwind in our sails.

Remember two simple aphorisms:

you are what you eat (how you digest what you consume)

you are what you think (how you react emotionally to information you ingest)

In our gut is what some call the second brain. Here is a network of neurons which functions autonomously of cortical control.

The gut brain functions independently of the brain in the head

In our chronic state of collective anxiety and overwhelm, it is our second brain that we depend on to steady the ship. Because unless we can “follow our gut” we are lost. No amount of cortical brain analysis can rescue us from stormy seas without the support of a well functioning second brain in the gut. Instinct and intuition always point the way. And the gut microbiome influences not simply the capacity of our large intestine to eliminate waste and endogenously produce vitamin C. It also influences the cognitive and limbic functioning of our cortical brains. It determines, to a great extent , how we read the world, and therefore how we perceive what we consider to be “reality”.

That means that, without a healthy gut:

our bodies become weak and unhealthy

our understanding of the world becomes warped

You need healthy gut bacteria to think healthy thoughts

There are additional reasons to pay attention to the health of our gut microbiome that may directly affect our ability to combat all the weird synbiotics growing inside us from exposure to chemtrails, jabs, dental analgesics, graphenated water supplies, antibiotics, pesticides plus the myriad of other toxins our bodies absorb even before we exit the womb. (Please watch “10 Americans” if you are not already familiar with this issue.)

A lot to think about.

We also know that the hormonal states of the mother (her stress levels) pass through her placenta and umbilical cord, and imprint into the growing fetus, predetermining development of its inner organs as well as muscles.

The blood is the main thoroughfare for critical information to pass from the time arteries first form in the human embryo (which occurs before the embryonic heart organ) to the adult stage.

Small wonder that the forces behind our current medical tyranny are so focused on polluting human blood and infiltrating it with their malware, spyware and nano-transistor circuits.

Or that there should be such an inordinately high percentage of carditis in young people who were jabbed during the Planned-emic, who will now suffer from permanent heart damage, and shortened life span.

This brings us to the helpful role of symbionts in human blood. Blood is not a sterile domain. In a phenomenon called endobiosis, pathogenic bacteria can emerge fully formed from the center of a diseased red blood cell just as a baby emerges fully formed from the birth canal. Conversely, commensal (friendly) bacteria from our microbiome can travel across the endothelium into the blood vessel interior, presumably on call, like an EMS team or clean up crew which arrives to help in an acute situation. Thus, friendly bacteria from our gut translocate into the vasculature. Translocation of microbiota has been the subject of recent study and we have still much more to learn.

However, the fact that this phenomenon exists at all demonstrates - or at least implies - that the intelligence of the second brain is involved in monitoring the state of our blood, and it dispatches crews of helpful microbiota to assist with problems when they arise.

This should hardly surprise us since we already know that white blood cells (the core of our innate immune defenses) often travel to parts of the body very distant from their point of origin. The human body is a highly dynamic network of oversight with signals, both neurological and wireless, plus calls and response.

In brief, we already have an endogenous system of surveillance and intervention provided us by nature.

Wouldn’t we want to try to optimize this to combat the enemy’s technocratic infiltration of our blood, and of our being?

Okay. So how? What simple ways are there?

make sure to eat high quality fermented foods a little each day

this includes not just foods rich in lactobacillus but kimchee, sauerkraut and pickled vegetables, sour dough breads and hard cheeses made from raw milk

home made or farm fresh is always best

avoid stale and overly processed foods

consume “soil based organisms” aka “spore based probiotics” which are more hardy and acid resistant than lactobacillae, and which help the gut produce more vitamin C

consider drinking good quality Chinese puerh tea which is high beneficial

make sure to address any fungal or candida issues you may have. Mycosis is today prevalent throughout society, and it lies in the background of many chronic diseases and most cancers. It is especially important to deal with this when combating the bioweapon, chemtrail fallout, Morgellon’s etc. Gum spirits of turpentine are one very effective way of clearing your body of pathogenic yeasts, mold, and fungi

make sure you have not succumbed to a sedentary way of life. Movement is key to the health of your body, and the region of the hips, groin and abdomen in particular. Dynamic movement and currents of energy through this area should be encouraged (of course adapted to the abilities, age and stamina level of each person)

A few last points to make: