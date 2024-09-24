Ancient prophecy has long warned us of things to come during our times. Humanity itself could vanish from the face of the earth!

Well, it must be said, Gary Larson has perhaps been the pre-eminent visionary prophet of our modern age…

Hmm. It is true. Things ain’t looking too good for us at this point.

Threats come at us from all sides, some quantifiable, others less so. The entanglement between threats is another factor to the equation. For example, one chemical inside our body will present a direct but relatively simple challenge to our organs of detoxification. A combination of toxins brewing within produces greater complexity plus unpredictable biochemical reactions. The world of in vivo does not follow the rules of in vitro. Living organisms react in individual ways. We each have weak links and strengths. The total body burden of toxic overload - what the individual can adapt to - varies greatly. For this reason, individualized preventive medicine has never made more sense. It is never appropriate to give out generalized medical advice to anyone for this key reason.

The best thing is to always live according to nature’s laws and upgrade your body’s overall vitality and defense capability. Whilst there are general rules, each person must also seek out specific adjustments best adapted to their own needs and current condition.

There are of course ever more heinous challenges our bodies must attempt to cope with. The synthetic biology unleashed on us via aerosolized viral vectors, bioweaponized jabs and poisonous trails in the sky gets organized into nano-circuits which self-assemble according to instructions received by nanobots from AI servers deep under Denver airport via HAARP frequencies, satellites, cell towers and smart devices.

Outer (atmospheric and radiofrequency) warfare interlocks with under-the-skin, inside-the-blood wet warfare. Instead of receiving nourishing rain from real clouds and rays of pure light from the sun, we are being poisoned, sprayed on like bugs infesting a field of corn owned by people who no longer qualify as fully human.

One such individual I will not name is now the biggest land owner in the US and well on the way to expanding his already giant inventory. Judging by the skin and mouth of this individual, it is by no means certain he still belongs to the human species at all and thus would not require the same type of basic nutrition the rest of us do. That would explain a few things.

There is the anarchic possibility of recombinant viral RNA and bacterial DNA occurring within the cytosol (generating new harmful information vectors or “viral strains”). This can potentially transform your own cells into trillions of gain-of-function “labs” for new strains of viral pathogen. (Please, before you switch off and shout “No! Viruses do not exist!” consider instead that you may have been brainwashed into thinking that way and you simply do not know what you are talking about. Sorry, but that is my humble position on this matter.)

Are you okay with that?

Whether by traditional GOF synthetic viral vectors or by quantum driven PEG lipid nanobots embedded in wetware (otherwise named by a word beginning with the letter v) direct transfection of synthetic RNA into your genetic code is initiated. To stir things up further, there is now, according to Dr. Nagase and others reporting from Japan, the imminent October release of the Replicon vaccine in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Replicon is so-named due to its capacity to make multiple copies of itself inside an inoculated (i.e. infected) cell prior to releasing its payload of synthetic mRNA. One inoculated cell will cross-contaminate others in an ongoing domino effect whilst the intracellular replication continues without pause or functional braking system. Since Replicon was developed on an alphavirus base, this means it has the capability to cross contaminate multiple species and also to combine very easily with other viruses both exogenous (in nature) and endogenous (inside our own cells), giving rise to overwhelming demands on the human immune system and indeed the entire biosphere.

Who - or rather what - would be interested in sabotaging our biosphere and terraforming it into something else altogether? What new forms of “life” would seek to move in and take over the place?

We are so accustomed to regard lower forms of planetary life as raw materials for our use, including experimentation. Is it not logical to conclude that other species with higher technological capabilities than ours, and possessed of equal or far greater lack of empathy would currently be involved in terraforming both us and the place we live in, our natural habitat?)

So let’s define the problem in the simplest of terms:

It is one thing to dodge a bullet.

It is quite another to dodge a thousand arrows coming at you from all directions.

And the solution? As Einstein famously said…

We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.

How then do we do this? Can things be turned around, or at least steered back into the right direction?

What can each of us do to survive, whether it be physically or spiritually?

There are several specific steps I will go into in future posts. However, it is the quality of our consciousness that will seal our fate. We cannot calculate our way out of the catastrophes we have brought upon ourselves. To imagine so is to be foolish in the extreme.

Humans, like animals, plants and rocks, evolved to inhabit their surroundings as bodies in space. All creatures are, like us, branches of the tree of life projecting outwardly into different forms and emitting different resonant frequencies. That includes beings we cannot see with our five senses, beings inhabiting other realms impermeable to modern man’s normal awareness.

As a result, everything around us is to be understood as sentient and conscious in its own particular way. Do you think that the table at which you eat, the chair upon which you sit, have no consciousness of their own? If so, you are mistaken. Where do you think everything comes from? Did you make it? No, you didn’t. You want to tell me that you built your house with your own hands? No you didn’t. You just put the pieces together according to a plan. In exactly the same way you have patched together prefabricated thought forms into what you consider to be reality. You actually live inside a world of personalized mental constructs, no more. A prison, essentially, from my perspective.

Unless, that is, your mind can fly free of internal restrictions.

This is what I call mobility of thought.

What is mobility of thought?

It is precisely that faculty which permits us to evade capture of our autonomous awareness. It is our means of access to genuine perception. It is our escape from entrapment by predatory algorithms.

Intuition has always guided survival on both the personal and species level. From the very beginning, imagination drove us forward, opening doors into the unknown. The unknown is the true mother of life, not the known. Our mother is not just our origin, it is also the magnetic force of the future, pulling us towards it.

Over millions of years we have been many things, we have shapeshifted, we have transformed ourselves. From our murky origins in unicellular organisms, discontent with stasis, a primordial restlessness has burned within the biological soul. As our primitive ancestors first roamed across unfamiliar landscapes, often cold and forbidding, they garnered experience not just of the outer world, but also of their inner capacities and resources. Their experience would be encrypted inside the collective unconscious, the deepest part of our minds where we record interactions with archetypal forces, existential challenges and non-human entities.

Much of what our ancestors learned along the way, along with the extensive trauma they experienced, has been passed down and encoded within us at a quasi-genetic level.

Deep wisdom also lies within. Here we can find the true way of balance, reverence for life and for those swirling energies that gave rise to our being from the very heart of the cosmos. It is a wisdom that does not appear in any app we will find on our mobile phones. Nor is it stored on any server. It is beyond the reach of algorithms, even from the most advanced and sophisticated AI of the future. It is beyond language itself.

We urgently need to tap into that information resource before it is too late. Our so-called civilization has trashed wisdom even more flagrantly than it has trashed everything else. And there is now a very high price we must all pay for this mockery of truth. We shall soon see how prophecies from first nation people and messages from other dimensions present us with the exact same conclusions.

In pre-industrial societies, shamans were around whose purpose it was to regulate complex interdimensional energies, and propitiate human survival at the soul level.

It is seems clear now that species from other dimensions have infiltrated our domain and interfered with our evolution, even tampered with our essence. Have we not been variously bio-engineered at a genetic level? This is obviously what is going on at the present time. How is it that a large percentage of human DNA is considered to be of viral origin? What role have viruses played in paleo-ontology and in the reshaping of humans?

Following the hunter gatherer epoch, our growing conceptual abilities allowed us to advance civilization via the use of symbols, numbers and metaphor. Our thinking skills (or lack thereof) determined our degree of access to laws governing the universe.

The problem now is this: our ancient indwelling in nature is coming to an end. We are being swallowed up by screens and the intangible entities that control them via AI. As a species, we are being eaten, we are disappearing. We are being replaced. How can those of us who wish to remain human do so? How to survive?

Are these the end times spoken of in prophecy? How can we prepare for what is coming?

Let’s find out.

Let’s first consider “The Matrix”.

What is a matrix, actually? How to define this weird space within which we are trapped?

The word matrix emerged out of the root word for mother.

A matrix is a primary holding pattern or container. It could be in the form of a mold, a womb, or an array of mathematical sequences set inside an imaginary frame. The point is that the matrix is the generative power. When evil, it can seek to utterly dominate its progeny which it sees as having no primary independence.

That is what “The Great Reset” actually means.

In the movie “The Matrix”, AI driven algorithms have taken hold of individual consciousness. They inject into it a world of pure illusion while people’s actual bodies are trapped in predatory pods which suck out their life energy.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is exactly what we are facing today.

Within our bodies, hydrogel is a covert, synthetic biological matrix giving rise to circuitry or congealing into rubbery death traps within the arteries. Inside the primary hydrogel matrix, swarms of nanorobots are wirelessly instructed by HAARP frequencies to construct the alternative (transhumanist) operating system. The human (homo sapiens) is being taken over from within.

That is it in a nutshell. The takeover is under the skin, which is why there is a fundamental absence of perception. It is the perfect crime. Ensure people are either too dumb or too brain washed to look for clues. Threaten or neutralize those that do.

Fortunately, there are still a number of us capable of decoding signs and reading patterns, so let’s dig a little deeper and see what we find.

The Hopi Prophecies

The Hopi have inhabited the arid plains of Arizona for eons. Unlike English, the Hopi language does not arrange things into past present and future. There is simply the fluid extension of what is. This allows for their unfettered mobility of vision and for peerless skills in prophecy. Like other first nations people, the Hopi have been mercilessly and savagely abused by repeat US administrations. Yet it was the Hopi who presented us (greater humanity) with a direct and clear alternative to the manic and self-destructive greed pursued by these administrations and their shadowy paymasters. They have attempted time and again, to no avail, to present their case to the UN. Their sublime guidance, and associated warnings, have only fallen upon deaf ears.

The case the Hopis make is that we must be caretakers of the world, or else.

The role of the Hopis has always been, according to their elders, to “hold the universe in their hands”, like a child holding a precious egg which contains the secret of all things.

Caretaking of the planet, not rape, plunder and pillage. Not the way of might makes right and winner takes all. These elders knew how to sustain our balance with nature. They knew the deepest language of all, the way of “speaking with the clouds”. And they foretold that, unless the dominant societies changed their ways, we would enter the fifth world, with an imaginable unfolding of catastrophic events, both natural and manmade. Famine, flood, war, and geophysical upheaval will follow one upon the other during a period of Powateoni, which means purification.

Modern man, oblivious to the consequences, has “stirred the underground serpent". This is equivalent to a gigantic plume of disturbed geomagnetic activity instigated beneath the earth’s mantle. The millions of tons of water drawn from the Navajo Aquifer and its close counterpart the Ogallala for the slurrying of coal and extraction of uranium for military applications has disturbed the very delicate timing mechanisms of our planet’s rotation. Small wonder that giant dust bowls, crop failures, floods, mudslides and tectonic disturbances leading to the submergence of vast tracts of coast land now loom large.

Instead of pursuing a genuine global policy of balance and caretaking of the planet’s fragile resources, the utterly corrupt and soulless supranational agencies concentrated in the UN have used virtue signaling (rainbow coalitions and DEI) to disguise the most massive and heinous act of total subjugation ever attempted on earth.

So what happens now that we have been precipitated into the time of Purification, the Great Purging? There can be no turning of an unstoppable tide. Huge changes cannot be avoided. What the Hopi elders have stressed is this:

The way through (which is the way of balance) comes down to each of us taking personal responsibility for our thoughts and the actions proceeding from them. The Hopis speak about two hearted people (those who prey upon the life-force of others) and one hearted people, those (far fewer in number) who refuse to exploit or parasitize the energy of others. The two hearted people are clearly dominant in today’s world and always use black magic to attain their goals. But on judgment day, they will all be destroyed. Only the one hearted person can pass unscathed through the great Purification without being destroyed, and only if he or she makes the right choice and walks the right path. This is no time to be muddle-headed or dithering. The choice is between evil and not-evil. Only the ones headed along the right path, sure of their steps and their direction will pass the examination which shall proceed from the Great Spirit. He will destroy whichever human lives went wrong. It will be too late to plead or voice regret at that point and promise to mend one’s ways.

The Hopi prophecies and their associated ethics are very similar to the traditional Biblical ones. Their words for judgment and purification are essentially the same. In fact the Hopi state that the original source for the Biblical prophecies about Judgement Day and End Times is from their own, older teachings.

In today’s crazy and corrupted life - Koyaanisqatsi - everything (EVERYTHING) is coming out of balance. The evildoers (those who use Powaqa) are like sorcerers, extracting the life-force (qatsi) from the heart of others to prolong their own. It is what we would call a pact with the devil. While Koyaanisqatsi refers to an insanely disturbed world of excess and consumption, a world totally out of balance, Powaq-qatsi refers to those people and entities who inhabit the shadow. It is the dark world, the world of black magic. These evildoers of the Powaq-qatsi use black magic and occult technology to take control of others and make them walk the two-hearted path. It is very similar to a zombie apocalypse. In a sense, Koyaanisqatsi and Powaq-qatsi are the same thing. One generates the other out of itself.

And in our depraved times, we see this process normalized, promoted, rewarded, and repeated in countless ways.

Sooner rather than later, the darkness will thicken further. There will come a greater stripping away of basic human rights. There will come further imposition of martial law. There will be more deaths and natural disasters. People who have not given this due thought and consideration will have to start praying. For what the Hopis call Shadow People now walk amongst us. The veils between dimensions have thinned. Beings and entities who can disguise themselves as humans have infiltrated our species, infected our souls and injected evil and indifference to replace empathy whilst sowing discord, war and division amongst us.

What happens, after the purification - the judgment?

After the period of chaos and cleansing, only a few people will be left remaining. These few will have much more freedom than before. They will mingle harmoniously and prosper together. And these survivors will come to the Hopi from all corners of the world following the times of tribulation, the great purgation.

If there was ever a time to take action, both inwardly and outwardly, that time is now.

Future posts will follow up on this theme and attempt to provide guidance for those who seek it.