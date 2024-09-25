Photo credit: Asana

How do we protect ourselves from evil?

What question could be more urgent today when our skies, land, water, blood, brains, organs, children, parents, pets, gardens, farms and all the myriad flying things around us from insects to clouds are being assailed by hostile satanic forces?

We are obviously facing evil at every level, from the physical to the spiritual.

So let’s start with the physical level.

Let’s start with our blood. (If this is all new to you, please read my previous post “Blood Wars.”)

Is there a way to clean all the nanotech from our blood? If so, what is it?

I will lay out my opinion here for you, take it or leave it. It is entirely up to you.

It is not my intention to tell anybody what to do or to prove anything conclusively. You must make up your own minds and come to your own (informed or inuitive) decision.

Without purification at the blood level, it should be fairly obvious that any human body is living on borrowed time. For example, blood pH must be maintained within a very narrow range of 7.35 - 7.45. If it drops out of that range, death is lurking right around the corner. The reason is systemic acidosis which is equvalent to being poisoned. An acidic body is a sick body. So let’s start with that basic understanding. By the way, people with cancer do not so much die from the cancer itself as from the acidic conditions that accompany it.

My thinking is therefore as follows:

The protocol introduced to me by Dr. Deborah and Terral Croft is the most powerful and effective method to stripclean our blood of satanic nanotech. It is a simple and elegant approach combining borax (disodium tetraborate) dissolved in water with dilutions of nano silver taken in amounts proportional to body weight. It is intellectually validated from my perpsective, and has been authenticated by lab testing. For more details on this, please refer to Terral’s stack. I am very grateful to Terral and to Dr. Deborah for making this information available to the world. Here is a direct link to Terral’s stack:

I understand that there are many people following a very different recommended protocol: EDTA + high dose vitamin C + methylene blue as the way to go. Personally, I would not do this for several reasons. For one, methylene blue has been found to decimate the intestinal microbiome. For another, high level intake of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) at daily doses of 10,000 mg can induce an acidification reaction in the body.

In contrast to EDTA, borax degrades nanotech but it is not a chelating agent. It functions as a nutrient source for the essential trace mineral boron. It is highly alkaline, helping to reduce acidic conditions in the body. Alkalinity corresponds to an increase in electrons (negative charge) and a reduction of protons (hydrogen ions carrying a positive charge). This increase in negative charge on the cell membrane produces more energy and improvements in organ health. Boron is vital for our bones, joints, brains, hormone production and immune system. Last but not least, boron (delivered to us through borax) is anti-parasitic. Why is this a key point?

Because the essence of all the diabolic attacks on humanity, animals and nature are parasitical in essence, and in their core energy profile.

If you have read my previous post, this parasitism was referred to by the Hopis as the work of two-hearted people and their collaborators, the beings who live in the shadows.

It is my conviction, therefore, that many antiparasitical substances, foods, spices, and herbal formulae can prove very beneficial in our fight back against nanotech and against the forces of the unseen. This logic also explains the efficacy shown by (clean versions of) ivermectin against “Covid” in its various forms and iterations.

I personally choose to ingest a variety of antiparasitical natural substances such as pumpkin seed oil and extract, black cumin seed oil, thyme, oregano and other beneficial spices. It is not only their molecular phytochemical profile I consider in making my choices. It is also the core energy they emit, and transmit to the body.

I would also encourage you to read some of the reports of Geneva Thatcher who has accomplished some remarkable results by using Cat’s Claw, Burdock root and other botanical herbs to treat serious pathologies derived from the bioweapons. Her work is inspirational and also has a spiritual vibration.

Here is a link to Geneva’s stack:

https://substack.com/@genevathatcher

Alongside borax, the other component of Terral’s unique blood cleansing protocol is nano silver, taken in quantities proportional to body weight. This is easy to calculate if you look at his page.

Silver is a very interesting metal.

It is a traditional source of value used in coinage and sometimes referred to as the poor man’s gold. The first silver mines go back thousands of years. Silver is also a vital industrial metal used today in the manufacture of solar panels, photovoltaic batteries, nuclear reactors, soldering and many other applications. As the best light reflector around, it has been used for centuries in mirror making and of course in early photography.

Besides its special relationship with light (and by extension with biophotons within the human body), silver has had a long and distinguished role in medicine and dentistry as an antibacterial agent.

The antimicrobial properties and applications of silver were first noted by Hippocrates and silver salts have been used to treat illnesses ranging from syphilis and gonorrhea to brain infections.

Whilst so many of our contemporary antibiotics have produced strong microbial resistance, a serious global concern, so far only one microbe that we know of (Pseudomonas stutzeri) has developed resistance to silver. (It should be noted that Pseudomonas strains have become highly resistant to antibiotics and the infections they produce require other agents of treatment such as chlorine dioxide solution.)

It is not difficult to see why colloidal silver has been used successfully for many years in medicine.

Now imagine not colloidal, but nano silver. A form of the metal that can engage with - perhaps attack would be a better word - nanoscale pathogens such as we are finding in the vials, in the stuff raining down from chemtrails and now in our water, food sources and just about everywhere, most especially in our blood and tissues.

It is only commonsense to propose that if the antimicrobial and photoreactive properties of silver were introduced into the blood of the living human body, they would have destructive effects on the alien nanotech they came into contact with.

Borax prohibits self assemblage of nano fibers and circuits from their hydrogel matrix while nano silver swarms inside blood vessels, quickly degrading alien synbio structures it encounters. It is a one two punch.

Meanwhile, as already explained, boron in the form of borax has multiple other health benefits and nano silver will also eradicate biological pathogens living inside the body at the nanoscale.

Let’s briefly summarize the issue with nanotech inside the body.

it manufactures an alternative operating system within you that can be remote controlled by AI

it allows for you to be read and reported on at will and also at random by an AI based totalitarian technocratic regime

using 6 G it sucks your own life force out of you to run all the gadgetry and to monitor all your biological and psychological functioning

it transforms you literally into a device instead of a person

it allows for you to be slowly or suddenly neutralized by deadly frequencies at any time of the day or night

Is that enough of a concern? Oddly enough, there are still plenty of people, including many highly influential doctors and scientists, who deny the presence of any nanotech in either the jabs or the blood.

Let them think what they like.

Do your own due diligence and draw your own conclusions. We cannot always prove everything to everyone, including to ourselves. But we can make use of our intuition coupled with our innate common sense, which simply means thinking with both sides of our brain.

Using both hemispheres of the brain is a favorite topic of mine which I will be following up on in some future posts.